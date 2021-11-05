FPL team reveal: How I plan to get both Son and Kane in Gameweek 12

Phil Gill, aka @fplsorcerer, is an incredibly successful Fantasy Premier League (FPL) veteran who can boast of two top 1k finishers, six top 5k overall ranks and eight top 10k finishes.

Phil, 85th in the Career Hall of Fame, discusses his FPL team plans for Gameweek 11 and beyond in this team reveal article.

FPL Gameweek 10 Review

Points: 53

Overall Rank: 391k

It’s been a tough few weeks, with some big decisions going against me, but Gameweek 10 was an improvement from the previous week where I got stung by the Kai Havertz (£8.1m) captaincy trap. The only regret though was starting Ben Foster (£4.1m) over Aaron Ramsdale (£4.7m), who got 10 points, but at the same time, I was fortunate to get Tino Livramento’s (£4.5m) six off my bench to soften the blow.

While 391k isn’t too bad of a rank at this early stage, I feel it’s been a wasted opportunity to end up with a really high rank after my blistering first two weeks. Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) has essentially been the cardinal factor with two Gameweek decisions costing me: the Egyptian out for Harry Kane (£12.1m) in Gameweek 3 and Havertz captain instead of Salah’s 24-points haul of Gameweek 9. The latter was particularly hard to take as I only went there having used my two free transfers early to get Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) and, when he got injured, I decided to use my Wildcard to try to fix it. I am still hoping to end the season with a top 10k finish and am definitely eyeing up a third-time lucky attempt to outscore the Salah captainers to move up the ranks potentially as soon as Gameweek 12.

Gameweek 11 Line-up

If I could play a Free Hit team this week, it would probably look like this. I am very happy with my team as a result but having two free transfers – having recently Wildcarded – is causing me a headache. In over ten years of playing FPL, I have never passed up on a free transfer and I am not willing to do so this week either.

My eyes were already firmly on Tottenham Hotspur’s upcoming fixtures, even before this week’s Antonio Conte managerial coup and, after seeing their attacking display on Thursday against Vitesse, I’m looking to go all out for both Kane and Son Heung-min (£10.3m) from Gameweek 12.

You can never be sure with Spurs but I am hoping it’s an opportunity for me to move up the ranks. Liverpool play Arsenal next week so I may even look to take a gamble and go for a Kane captaincy in Gameweek 12 over Salah.

To do so, I need to find just £0.7m on top of my £2.9m in the bank to move Jamie Vardy (£10.8m) to Kane and Havertz to Son. So, while my team doesn’t really need a change this week, I want to use one free transfer to set myself up for the following Gameweek with my philosophy being to always look a few games ahead when making my transfers.

I am happy with my defence and am not keen on a sideways move like Antonio Rudiger (£5.9m) to Reece James (£5.8m). I was also thinking of doing Havertz to Son now and finding the £0.7m next week but, having already been hit hard by Havertz’s blank in Gameweek 9, I am not willing to take him out in case he hauls at home to Burnley this week.

I am not keen to take out either of my Brentford players this week as they play Norwich City at home and I want to keep Vardy versus a Leeds United team that have been leaking goals. So this only leaves me with the option to remove Raphinha (£6.8m) – arguably the best option in his price range.

However, while I do see him getting points this week against Leicester City, his following three fixtures are not ideal and a move to Emile Smith Rowe (£5.7m), who has been heavily on my watchlist and faces Watford and Newcastle United at home in his next three, has caught my eye. This would of course also allow me to get Son and Kane for Gameweek 12 with a spare £0.1m to help avoid early transfers during the international break. Smith Rowe does have Liverpool (a) in Gameweek 12 but Raphinha has Spurs (a) and I would be benching either for Armando Broja (£5.0m) or Livramento, who both play Norwich.

So with slight regret, I will be transferring out Raphinha for Smith Rowe and will hope that over the next three weeks this move pays dividends. I haven’t pulled the trigger yet as I’m waiting to see if any more team news becomes available but I am almost certain that this will be my transfer.

Gameweek 11 Captain

Mo Salah gets the captaincy for me, away to West Ham. I am not convinced he will haul but I have eaten my words before when he played Manchester United and I believe there are no other stand-out options. I briefly contemplated Ivan Toney (£6.7m) or another Havertz gamble but I am not willing to go against the odds this week. Potentially with Kane in Gameweek 12, though!

Thanks again for reading and good luck for the Gameweek.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT