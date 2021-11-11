96
Pro Pundit Teams November 11

The Bench Boost chip: Is it more trouble than it’s worth?

96 Comments
Share
Ex-FPL winner Simon March: How to avoid getting carried away with your GW1 picks

Like many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, I’ve racked up some big ol’ bench scores lately and, when I’m not kicking myself for having not played my Bench Boost, I’ve been wondering whether the way I and many others approach the use of this chip needs reviewing.

What I mean is, while Bench Boost is probably everyone’s least favourite chip, we tend to hold on to it as if it is something valuable that shouldn’t be wasted, like mini Bounties in a box of Celebrations. Traditionally Bench Boost sits on the sidelines until there’s a Double Gameweek, but is this actually sensible? Is Bench Boost actually more trouble than it’s worth and are we, in fact, better off just getting it out of the way? Those questions, and more, will be the focus of this article.

How We Fell Out of Love With the Bench Boost Chip

Esteem in the Bench Boost as a chip has slowly eroded ever since it first emerged in the 2015/16 FPL season. There was a time when it was a core part of a serious FPL manager’s strategy and, more specifically, their Double Gameweek strategy. It is undeniable that, going into a Double Gameweek with 15 players – all of whom had two fixtures – was indeed a blast, at least at first.

Then a couple of things happened. Firstly, since Double Gameweeks are notorious for rotation, we started to notice that our boosted bench players were often only playing one fixture (and, perhaps, a cameo) and the fixture they did play frequently wasn’t the best one anyway. Why were we saving this chip only to play it on some mediocre fixtures and, more to the point, why were we allowing this prospect to dictate how we structured our teams or even how and when we used our Wildcards?

Secondly, there was the emergence of the Free Hit chip which allowed unlimited temporary changes for one week and, it turns out, was a much better way of tackling Double Gameweeks as it didn’t necessitate the use of planning, restructuring or using a Wildcard. Bench Boost became a bit of an afterthought as chips go, yet we committed FPL managers still tend to save them for the Double Gameweeks.

A Successful Bench Boost

What even is a successful Bench Boost? Naturally, there is no formal answer but it seems widely accepted that anything over 20 points is a very decent return. Now, 20 points is nothing to be sneezed at; right now it could equate to hundreds of thousands in rank depending on where you currently are in the overall league. Or it could be the difference between winning and losing a mini-league come the end of the season.

But, 20 points? Is that enough for it to have a significant impact on our strategy? That’s really the equivalent of one or two good differential captain choices and, when you consider that an ‘unsuccessful’ Bench Boost might still be, say, eight points, we’re talking about a net difference of maybe 12 points between a successful and an unsuccessful Bench Boost. Nobody would rationally let the pursuit of a 12-point advantage dictate their FPL strategy to the extent that we often let the Bench Boost shape it.

When Should We Use the Bench Boost?

Even if you didn’t build your strategy around it, how you use your Bench Boost is still important. I mean, points are points. Looked at in isolation, there is obvious logic for using it in a Double Gameweek as, by definition, Double Gameweeks give an opportunity (if not necessarily the likelihood) for your player to play twice rather than once. If you can field 15 players instead of 11, then you potentially increase the opportunity for points even further.

But these decisions don’t come in isolation and, because you can’t play two chips in one Gameweek, fielding 15 (or close to) Double Gameweek players may necessitate the use of a Wildcard to plan for it, possibly in the Gameweek before the one you’re focusing on (which is less than ideal) and, simultaneously, using the Bench Boost negates the opportunity to use chips such as the Wildcard, Free Hit or Triple Captain directly in the Double Gameweek which, arguably, might be more effective for that scenario anyway.

So, if you’re not using it in a Double Gameweek, when should you use the Bench Boost chip? Well, knowing when to use your Bench Boost is much like knowing when you’re in love; you look at the fixtures, and you just ‘know’. Sadly, this particular revelation more often than not comes after a Gameweek has finished but, if you get that feeling in advance, I’m of the opinion that you should go for it. If it pays off, brilliant and, if it doesn’t, oh well, at least you don’t have to worry about it anymore, and not having to worry about it anymore can actually be an advantage in itself.

It’s worth pointing out though that, one sure-fire way to undo your Bench Boost is when one of your bench players gets auto-subbed in anyway as, obviously, this effectively shrinks your bench to three rather than four players. So, avoiding periods of heavy rotation such as immediately following an international break or during periods of heavy fixture congestion will make sense for maximising your Bench Boost opportunity. 

Being sure that all 15 of your players are fit is obviously important as well and, despite what I said earlier, it is worth pointing out that playing the Bench Boost in a Double Gameweek does of course improve your chances of getting at least one appearance out of each of your 15 players, even if that fixture isn’t the ideal one.

That said, if you find yourself with a real benching headache one Gameweek, you could legitimately play your Bench Boost just to allow you to play that one player who you think could score well but who you can’t justify starting. Many would see this as a ‘waste’ of the chip but, if that player scores a double-figure haul, they’ve more or less justified using it on their own.

However, there is one final argument that suggests that the Bench Boost might be best kept in your back pocket, whether or not you use it in a Double Gameweek and that has to do with team value. Theoretically, if your team value goes up, the quality of your squad should also improve, meaning that your overall 15 should be of a better standard towards the end of the season than it is earlier on. This is a reasonable perspective and, even though it could be the worst time imaginable for rotation threat, I even quite like the idea of a Gameweek 38 bench boost, if only for the lolz.

Conclusion

Personally, I do think that the Bench Boost is ‘more trouble than it’s worth’ or, at least, it is if you allow it to be. The difference between a ‘successful’ and ‘unsuccessful’ Bench Boost is typically so small that it hardly justifies building for it or using a Wildcard and/or a Double Gameweek to maximise it. In fact, doing so could be detrimental, having negative knock-on consequences for your strategic options and performance otherwise.

However, this does not mean that the Bench Boost chip is of no use at all. As discussed, there are ways to maximise your return from it and, at the end of the season, every little will count (literally). What I would say though is don’t be afraid to use it if you feel it is the right time.

Finally, while many dislike the Bench Boost chip it is, in many ways, the best one because it comes with such low expectations. Not many FPL managers will get an extraordinary return from it so its failure won’t define your FPL season, thus you can approach its use with a ‘riskier’ mindset and view any return you do get from it as pure profit.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

96 Comments Post a Comment
  1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Evening all!! I think the bench boost would be better if you were able to activate it after the game week starts rather than Plan for it using a WC the week or two before, for example my bench had 27 points on this weekend, if the chip could be tweaked so you could active your bench points for one gameweek of the year that would be cool!!

    Open Controls
    1. Boberella
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Yeah, would make more sense. The ability to you use it after a game week when you’ve benched 30 odd points. Would be much more valuable.
      I don’t think I’ve ever got more than 15 points off a bench boost and some people last week had 30-40 points in their benches.

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Yeah it would mate, like this week I got 27 so in a heart beat I’d have activated my bench points, then Say Foster didn’t save that penalty and the goal was scored he would have got 2 points on not 11, so my team would have 18 on the bench, then your left with a sort of stick or twist scenario whenever to activate your bench points or wait to see if there is a gameweek further in the Season that your bench acquired more points!! Think that would be quite exiting!!!
        Some crazy bench points this I last couple of gameweeks and typical FPL will be when we do play our BB we all get under 20 haha

        Open Controls
        1. Boberella
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Yeah, different people would have different thresholds, which is the key to still making it fun.

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Yeah that’s right mate, it can also soothe the horrible feeling like this week when most had big decisions on who to start and who too bench and inevitably I’d imagine they were 50/50 calls and the ones that returned were on the bench and the ones we started blanked!! White and Livramento on my bench and started Mbeumo and Toney for example

            Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      That kind of takes the fun right out of it

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        I agree mate it would slightly, just an idea

        Open Controls
    3. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      BB would be pretty even for most & have less worth in that case.

      Open Controls
    4. have you seen cyan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Had a similar thought with auto captain chip where it auto captains the highest scoring player. It would probably be a garbage chip though unless some differential gets a mega haul

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Yeah would be random tho mate!!! Random is good!!! Haha

        Open Controls
      2. circusmonkey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        But with the hindsight captain chip, you'd have to activate it beforehand, so still some judgement of when to use it.

        Open Controls
    5. tommo-uk-
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      That’s a great point. You have it once a season and do you choose to take the 15 points on offer from GW10 or gamble and hope you have a higher scoring bench for the rest of the season. I like this.

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Yeah it’s a bit like deal or no deal!!!! Haha

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          I’d be Left with the 1p box knowing my luck!!! Haha

          Open Controls
      2. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Just means it's a lot harder to fail BB so chip becomes more same-same.

        Open Controls
  2. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Jealous of those that used the BB last GW & got lucky with Foster. The rest of the BB is probably deserved, even those with Normann.

    Open Controls
    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Yeah hind sight is a wonderful thing but wish I’d thought more about activating mine now, had Foster, White, Livramento and Antonio in that order

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Foster, Antonio, Livra & Normann on mine. Never thought about using it though.

        Open Controls
    2. Boberella
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Yeah last week was a good time with foster, although it does seem the next few weeks is a good time to be using it. With a lot having in form players like ESR, Livramento, etc and all the numerous benching headache posts.

      Open Controls
    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      41 mins ago

      Had both 33 this week, 31 last week with Gallagher. I would have got lucky last week but the week before i had good players on the bench (Ramsdale) so could have played it then

      Open Controls
  3. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Yes I think bench boost is more trouble than it's worth. Last season I played my WC and planned to BB the following week with a strong bench but of course I got injury after injury so couldn't play it for weeks and thus had a weaker team because I had spent more on my bench which ultimately contributed heavily to me losing a mini league.

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      I bench booster GW1 this season. TBH most people scored good in GW1, I got 105 points for it. Kinda glad its out the way hoenstly, I always mess my team up building for doubles.

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Yeah it's certainly not a bad idea playing it GW1, I certainly won't be planning anything around it this season as like you say if build/plan for doubles like I did it always goes wrong and has a lasting effect.

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          yep, normally I start making moves for the double gw bench boost like what 3 weeks in advance. And I basically ruin my team for mediocre players from mediocre teams, then injuries come, rotation etc.

          In the past I have planned things to a T and it still went horribly wrong, jsut cba with that headache and so much over-thinking. Next season I will almost certainly boost in GW1 again

          Open Controls
          1. Super Saints
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            Completely agree

            Open Controls
      2. circusmonkey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        I used it in GW 1 and got 7 points, I don't regret it. With all the late returnees, I had a nailed 15 with no detriment to my ongoing team, with cheap options like Tsimikas. The previous year I planned weeks ahead and got 9 points. By far the bigger impact on GW 1 was Bruno and it was a no from me.

        Open Controls
    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Cannot remember what week I used BB last season but got an average score and the gameweek after my BB my bench typically got the highest points I had on my bench all
      Season!!! Haha

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Thats the way she goes

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Absolutely mate!!! TC was the same, like most I used TC Kane when he had Burnley at home And Fulham away and he got 8 points from the two games, the gameweek after he got two goals and assist at home to Palace!!!

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            lol, sounds like something I would do, I probably did the same 😀

            Open Controls
            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Haha I’m sure there was a few of us mate!!

              Open Controls
  4. SuperG
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Consistently the best pro pundit - always interesting and thought provoking.

    Open Controls
    1. Ooh Ah Cantona
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Agreed, he is a good 'un.

      Open Controls
  5. 1zverGGadeM
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    BB is for the late doubles when everyone is having high TV, so then it much easier to field 15 starters in both games. Everything under 20 pts from this chip is a failure imo 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Never works out

      Open Controls
    2. have you seen cyan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      People forget the reality though:
      - Even with improved TV you still cant afford to go like triple city and triple pool etc, the players are too expensive
      - What were the doubles last season? I remember one double which had totally whack teams in it, yet we still got those garbage players in just because they had 2 games, meanwhile Son or someone with 1 GW smashes it
      - Rotation normally screws it
      - You normally end up screwing your team over and it could takes weeks to recover

      Open Controls
      1. 1zverGGadeM
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Its all about decicions and luck, mate. I've been in that boat too, but just the chance to get proper fixtures and 2 games for inform players when the games really are dicisive is delicious atleast because of the title fight at the end.

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Yea I get that, and thats the trap everyone falls into.
          Im sure there are plenty of BB success stories, but I think the upsets vastly out weight the wins.

          Most people probably even take a -4 or -8 for BB as well. 20 points is then what 12? One haul from a player u took out can wipe that. Such an over-valued strategy imo, it really is. My logic for using it in gw1 is:
          - Unlimited transfers upto deadline
          - Good head start on the season if it pays off
          - The chip is out of the way so you dont need to worry about it
          - Maybe im good at picking GW1 players, but most seasons I normally kick myself for not playing it
          - At the start of the season we dont have much form info to go on other than pre-season which isnt so telling. If you get 15 players for GW1 then you can choose which ones to ditch in the next weeks. So for example this season, my bench boost essentially meant I got triple west hame (Creswell, Antonio, and Ben) they obviously wrecked it this season, sure I got lucky, but without BB I like would have only had one West Ham.

          Open Controls
          1. 1zverGGadeM
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Totally agree with you, dude. There could be many strategies for BB and this is the reason, it's tricky.
            But the higher motivation + good form + fixtures are combination that can't
            be ignored easely.

            Open Controls
            1. premierleaguesgreatestevert…
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Plus the risk of going against the status quo, could get burnt by it. I'm not a fan of major surgery to achieve the "perfect" BB team mid-season but it is possible to plan your transfers in a way that lands it just right. I also like the argument for using it gw1 tho

              Open Controls
  6. baines is god
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    A-Sanchez to Foster (Antonio to Kane next week)
    B-Sanchez to Ederson (Manquillo to Cancelo next week)
    C-Steer to Steele

    Open Controls
  7. pundit of punts
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    GTG?

    Ramsdale
    TAA - Cancelo - James - Livramento
    Salah - Son - Foden - Mbeumo
    Armstrong - Hwang

    Foster - Vardy - ESR - Manquillo

    Open Controls
  8. JariL
    • 6 Years
    2 hours ago

    Mane injured in Senegal game? Subbed off after 27 minutes.

    Open Controls
    1. Finding Timo
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Mmmm.. good or bad for jota ?

      Open Controls
    2. Stupendous
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Beat me to it

      Jota bang on nailed now then

      Open Controls
      1. PLerix
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Was already with Bobby out. Now they’re just weakened as a team imo. Minamino (?) LW, or Oxlade maybe?

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Are they? Manes been trash all season. If he was on Salahs level he would be on 100 points already as well. Underlying data is very similar

          Open Controls
        2. have you seen cyan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Origi will get some minutes for sure

          Open Controls
    3. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Did you see it?

      Open Controls
    4. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      A report says he collided with a Togo defender while he was going for a header, so might be a concussion

      Open Controls
      1. bench boost for every gamew…
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Knock on the ribs is the newest update on Mane.

        Open Controls
  9. Chemical76
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    I used BB in gw1

    Open Controls
  10. Ibralicious
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Howdy, all. Hope everyone's getting by okay in the IB. Will wait for any IB injuries/news, but what looks like the best move here?

    Steele
    TAA - Cancelo - Chilwell - Rüdiger - Livramento
    Salah - Raphinha - ESR
    Ronaldo - Vardy

    (Sanchez - Gray - McArthur - Scarlett) - 1 FT

    A) Vardy + Gray -> A. Armstrong + Son (-4) 
    B) Vardy + Gray -> Broja + Son (-4) 
    C) Vardy + Gray -> Toney + Foden (-4) 
    D) Gray -> Mbuemo (FT)  

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. premierleaguesgreatestevert…
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Save?

      Open Controls
  11. Casual Player
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Yeah it’s not always going to work out, but as a semi-serious player, I like the challenge and trying to find the optimal use. And surely it will work out for me more often than for Johnny Casual?

    Open Controls
  12. zon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    If no injuries occur I'm looking at a bold -4

    Ramsdale Foster
    TAA Cancelo Chilwell James Livramento
    Salah Raphinha ESR Mbeumo Brownhill
    Vardy Jesus Antonio

    Vardy + Brownhill + Raphinha -> Davis + Son + Foden (-4). Got exact funds. I'm asking you to reveal my cognitive bias here, is it really a good move?

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Yes i like it or Mbeumo instead of Raphinha and Davis for Broja or Origi?

      Open Controls
  13. Forgetmeknot
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    I’ve waited for it to be a bit slower in here so this question doesn’t get lost in match day rush…

    Who would win in a fight; a sloth or koala?

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Koala - nasty diseased creatures (cute to look at, no denying that) and outweigh a sloth by a fair margin.

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      56 mins ago

      Koala, nasty little buggers

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 11 Years
        52 mins ago

        They will become part of your life if you stick with the Nirvana Trivia Quiz 😆

        Open Controls
    3. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      49 mins ago

      Definitely a Quokka

      Open Controls
      1. potatoace
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        34 mins ago

        They must get in fights all the time...
        "What you smiling at buddy?"

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          😆

          Open Controls
  14. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Who gets the most points in GW12-16 in your opinion?.

    A Vardy
    B Wilson
    C Son
    D Jota
    E Kane

    ATM exact money for Jota for Saka. Could do Vardy/Saka to Son/Wilson(-4) 🙂

    Open Controls
  15. Dexters Laboratory
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Have 2ft and all comes down to the decision..
    A) Kane & Brownhill
    B) Son & Davis

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. premierleaguesgreatestevert…
        • 1 Year
        31 mins ago

        Will you need Brownhill/Davis at all? If not then B

        Open Controls
        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          over the coming festive season, yes, imo

          Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      B SOn is just a better player right now. More clinical

      Open Controls
  16. Wild Rover
    • 11 Years
    57 mins ago

    Cracking article and perfectly timed, as I’ve been considering using it this week, Steele, Livramento, Raphinha, Rice.

    Rice’s illness has put me off a bit, but if we get confirmation he is fit (and nobody else out) then I think I’m going to do it. Ironically I got my best ever weekly score of 165 playing it in a dgw last season, but that was a perfect storm is unlikely to happen again. I didn’t plan for it, or wildcard - if just fell into place. I won’t be relying on John Stones getting me 27pts again!

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      I remember that haul! Reckon Stones keeps his spot over Laporte WR?

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 11 Years
        25 mins ago

        Not confident, I certainly wouldn’t back either to get both games in a dgw

        Open Controls
  17. Hryszko
    • 4 Years
    52 mins ago

    Still not quite decided on my plans yet, but thinking of doing the following & then playing BB thoughts? Moves would be for a -4 & I’d be moving a premium defender on the following week.

    Vardy > Jesus
    Gray > Jota
    Sanchez > Guaita

    Current team:

    Sanchez
    TAA - Rudiger - Cancelo - Chilwell
    Salah - Son - ESR
    Gray - Antonio - Toney

    Steele - Livra - Gray - Sissoko

    Open Controls
  18. martyhan
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    Is it a bit silly to do vardy and brownhill to broja and son if I already have Armstrong?
    I'd have double saints forward line but would always be benching one if not both.

    Open Controls
  19. Finding Timo
    38 mins ago

    If mane is out for a few weeks origi could be great option v?

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      how likely will that be? who else could come in?

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        just now

        Not sure , assume makes jota more secure though

        Open Controls
    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      He’ll become and option but not sure its a good thing for the overall Liverpool attack.

      Open Controls
  20. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    Foster, Toney, Hwang and Brownhill worth a BB this week?

    Open Controls
  21. Bam Saka Laca
    • 1 Year
    28 mins ago

    Pepe red

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Nailed for Arsenal bench then

      Open Controls
  22. Ooh Ah Cantona
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    We need two bench boosts, just like we have two wildcards. One before Christmas forcing it to be used in a single game week, and one after

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      Imo, chips should only be allowed in play on single game weeks.

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Go back to one wildcard per season, no chips.

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Rover
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yep, it was much better. Ironically, they say it was introduced to maintain interest for ‘casuals’, but it doesn’t work, they still mostly quit before Xmas

          Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Bench boost can be a trap. Many will undo the season having a good bench and a strongish 11 for a bench boost DGW without planning for the best 11 after that.

      Open Controls
  23. Milkman Bruno
    12 mins ago

    Good game from Ireland

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Are there any?

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Maybe some good Guinness drinking games? I’m up for trying one

        Open Controls
        1. Milkman Bruno
          1 min ago

          😆 fair I guess regarding football. As for drinking games, there are plenty!

          Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Not great but soccer is the third most popular sport in a population of 5 million and the national league is a part time professional league. At least Kenny has lads passing the ball. Soon we'll get to passing and scoring, then onto qualifying for stuff!

        Open Controls
  24. martyhan
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    2fts, best move from these?

    A. Dias and vardy out for regulion and kane

    B. Mbeumo and vardy for son and toney

    C. Brownhill and vardy to son and broja

    Open Controls
  25. GreennRed
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Ronaldwho 😉

    Open Controls
  26. The Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    On WC - Jota or Foden?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.