Team News December 3

FPL team news: Gameweek 15 injury updates on James, Maddison, Gundogan & more

We’ve got all the important Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news information for Gameweek 15 in our pre-match press conference summary.

CHELSEA

It looks like Reece James is available to play against West Ham United, as he wasn’t on Thomas Tuchel’s list of those ruled out for the Saturday lunchtime clash.

“We did not train today with Mateo Kovacic (hamstring), N’Golo Kante (knee), Ben Chilwell (knee) and Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) – they are all out for tomorrow. Everybody else is available.”

The minutes of returnee Romelu Lukaku continued to build in midweek and the Belgian is pushing to start. However, when talking about Saul, Tuchel added more words of uncertainty over the consistent game time of Marcos Alonso in Chilwell’s absence.

“I think that he could play in a wing-back role, if we play a dominant, offensive game. Maybe in the next games, we have to try it because Chilly is out long term and a lot of games are coming, we can maybe not put every game on Marcos’ shoulders”

LIVERPOOL

No new issues for Jurgen Klopp, with Roberto Firmino (hamstring) close to a return and positive progress for Joe Gomez (calf) and Naby Keita (hamstring). Still out are Curtis Jones (eye) and Harvey Elliott (ankle).

“We didn’t let them do the full [training] session but they looked brilliant. They will use the next two or three days to do the stuff they have to do. I think from Sunday onwards, if nothing happens, they should be in contention.” – Jurgen Klopp on Joe Gomez and Naby Keita

Klopp also pointed out that these midweek league games are no more strenuous than a standard Champions League week – and often better for travel – so Liverpool are used to these quick turnarounds and won’t initially rotate much.

“We are used to tough schedules. I don’t think we have to make now, between games, plenty of changes – at least not at the start of December, we’ll have to see how it’ll be in the middle/end of December.”

MANCHESTER CITY

The only remaining injury for Pep Guardiola is Ferran Torres (foot), meaning that the knocks which ruled Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ilkay Gundogan out of midweek action have been overcome. It also means that Kevin De Bruyne is back from Covid.

“Except Ferran Torres, all are ready to travel to London. It’s better, I said before the game against Villa, you need everyone, much better to have everyone.”

Aymeric Laporte returns from suspension, while Phil Foden was an unused substitute at Villa Park.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Ralf Rangnick gave his first press conference as interim manager on Friday morning and injuries weren’t touched upon – so the odd media report suggesting that Cristiano Ronaldo‘s withdrawal in Gameweek 14 was fitness-related remain unconfirmed for now.

However, we know that Aaron Wan-Bissaka missed Thursday’s Arsenal game because of a hand injury, with Nemanja Matic kept away as a hamstring precaution.

Paul Pogba (thigh) and Raphael Varane (hamstring) are still sidelined for the Red Devils, with the availability of Luke Shaw (head) and Edinson Cavani (tendon) uncertain.

LEEDS UNITED

Marcelo Bielsa delivered the news on Friday that Patrick Bamford (ankle) and Luke Ayling (knee) are finally ready to enter first team proceedings, with both out of action since September.

“It’s likely that they’ll be available for the game on Sunday.”

Robin Koch (pelvic) is still out and there are slight doubts over Pascal Struijk who picked up “a knock around his hip” but should be available for the hosting of Brentford.

WEST HAM UNITED

It’s still just the long-term Angelo Ogbonna (knee) injury for the Hammers, with Aaron Cresswell (back) in training after missing one match.

“Aaron Cresswell is back in training. He’s done a bit of light training so we’ll take a look at that. Otherwise, we’re okay, other than Angelo Ogbonna being out with his cruciate. In the main, we’ve got everybody fit though.” – David Moyes

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

It’s similarly quiet at Spurs, where the only concerns for Antonio Conte remain the serious hamstring injury of Cristian Romero and the knock suffered by Giovani Lo Celso. However, the latter is expected to re-join the group next week after facing Norwich City.

“He will be ready to start again training sessions with us.”

ARSENAL

Post-match on Thursday night, nothing was added to the known injuries of Granit Xhaka (knee) and Sead Kolasinac (ankle). There had been doubt over Bukayo Saka after he hurt himself against Newcastle United but he made a 20-minute cameo against Manchester United.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Just “a few bumps and bruises” for Eddie Howe, as Matt Ritchie and Jamaal Lascelles return from suspension. Ciaran Clark is about to serve his own ban after being sent off against Norwich. Paul Dummett (calf) is the only ongoing injury.

“He’s not close at the moment. He is back on the grass with the physios. He still has quite a bit to go through but positive signs.” – Eddie Howe on Paul Dummett

EVERTON

The hamstring problem Salomon Rondon picked up during the Merseyside derby is not too bad, although he may not make Monday’s Arsenal match. Mason Holgate is back from a three-match suspension and Yerry Mina (hamstring) is getting closer to action, just like Andre Gomes (calf).

There is still no return for Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh) or Tom Davies (knee).

“Rondon is feeling better but we need to wait for the scan. Andre Gomes has been training, we are missing just Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Tom Davies. The other players are available. Still a couple of weeks minimum [for Calvert-Lewin]. We have to be very careful with him.” – Rafael Benitez

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Alongside the longer injuries of Steven Alzate (ankle) and Danny Welbeck (thigh), three more were picked up on Wednesday night at West Ham. Adam Lallana (thigh), Adam Webster (calf) and Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring) won’t take part at the weekend as a result.

“It’s still early days in terms of assessing everything but all those three [Lallana, Webster, Sarmiento] will be not available for the weekend. The extent of the injuries, I haven’t got any info yet.” – Graham Potter

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Ruben Neves is back from suspension and could be joined by Daniel Podence (Covid), although Marcal will miss out due to the same illness. Also unavailable are Willy Boly (muscle), Yerson Mosquera (thigh), Pedro Neto (knee) and Jonny Castro (knee).

LEICESTER CITY

Brendan Rodgers believes “it might be too soon” for Youri Tielemans (calf) to return this weekend, with James Justin (knee) first expected to play some under-23s minutes after being out for so long. Ricardo Pereira (thigh) and Wesley Fofana (leg) remain out of action. In-form James Maddison played all 90 minutes against Southampton but had a small issue that shouldn’t be a problem for Sunday.

“Yeah, he’s just recovering from that. It was an issue with his glute, but that seems fine and okay, so he’ll be ready for the game.” – Brendan Rodgers on James Maddison

BRENTFORD

The three doubts ahead of the Spurs match all played, so Thomas Frank has no additional injuries to the known list of David Raya (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Mathias Jorgensen (muscle) and Josh Dasilva (hip).

BURNLEY

Suspended duo James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood will be available for Burnley’s crucial match at Newcastle. Dale Stephens (Covid) and Phil Bardsley (knock) will not take part, with Ashley Barnes (thigh) remaining out for a period of time.

“Barnesy is going to be weeks, not going to be days. Dale Stephens, we’re monitoring through the Covid protocol. [Bardsley] has got a niggly one, shouldn’t be too drastic, but probably won’t be in the squad.” – Sean Dyche

SOUTHAMPTON

A calf injury continues to keep Stuart Armstrong away from proceedings and Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed that Jan Bednarek – scorer against Leicester – also has this issue, meaning he will miss this weekend. There is also a slight knock for goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Joachim Andersen (hamstring) is being assessed “day to day” and is responding well to treatment but will likely miss the trip to Man United. The impact of James McArthur‘s hamstring injury is already being felt in his absence and Joel Ward is suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the season. Nathan Ferguson is still building match fitness.

ASTON VILLA

There has been another injury for summer signing Leon Bailey (muscle) that has an undefined time scale of at least a few weeks. Steven Gerrard says he will give every chance to Danny Ings (thigh) before deciding if he will face Leicester.

“Unfortunately, Leon [Bailey] has had a scan and that’s confirmed that it’s a muscle injury in that quad area. It’s going to be quite a long one. He’ll be missing for a number of weeks. It’s difficult to put a date on that right now, but we won’t see him before Xmas” – Steven Gerrard

Matt Targett, who was withdrawn after 66 minutes against Man City with a potential head injury, will “probably struggle” to make the game, according to Gerrard. Bertrand Traore (thigh) remains out, while Trezeguet (knee) is set to play for the under-23s.

WATFORD

Several doubts for the midweek Chelsea match did actually make the field, with Emmanuel Dennis even scoring. Another absence was added to the already-length list though, as Adam Masina set to be out for “a long time” with a thigh injury.

Elsewhere, Ismaila Sarr‘s knee ligament injury means he will be absent until at least his further scan in one month’s time with goalkeeper Ben Foster (groin) and Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring) also out until New Year.

Franciso Sierralta (hamstring) and Ken Sema (knee) are nearing a return but Peter Etebo (thigh) and Kwadwo Baah (ankle) will be longer.

NORWICH CITY

The setback to Milot Rashica (groin) is slightly worse than first thought and the winger is likely to miss the festive period but Mathias Normann has had pelvic injections which could see him return for Gameweek 16. Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) and Sam Byram (lack of match fitness) are unavailable but Todd Cantwell is back from Covid isolation.

“We felt Milot’s [Rashica] was just a slight groin issue, but it’s a bit more significant than that, so we expect him to be out for three or four weeks.” – Dean Smith

  1. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    Repost

    Which seems better?

    A: Jimi+Mbeumo -> King+B. Silva (-4)
    B: Jimi+Livra -> Dennis+Cancelo (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. tibollom
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    2. Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Cancelo is essential

      Open Controls
      1. THE SHEEP HUNTER
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        So is vitamin C

        Open Controls
        1. Pumpy
          • 12 Years
          8 mins ago

          Well yes . The C stands for Cancelo

          Open Controls
    3. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      In a different trade similar to your Option-A

      I am not executing the B-Silva part for -4 because I think he is a huge Pep Risk this round.

      With Grealish, Foden, KDB, and Gundo all available. That can effect starting (Gundo), minutes (KDB), and field position (Foden, Grealo, Gundo).

      Just one opinion, have fun.

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Agreed. I'll get him for GW16 instead

        Pep even namechecked him as needing a rest, although that could come in the midweek UCL game. Just a tad to risky for a hit for me this GW

        Open Controls
    5. XX SMICER XX
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  2. KieranKA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    26 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team? 0.0 ITB, 2 FT.

    Sanchez // Foster
    Trent Cancelo Reguilon // Livra Ait-Nouri
    Salah Son Raph Mbeumo // Brownhill
    Vardy Antonio Toney

    Current plan is Raph --> Saka in GW16 and then Ait-Nouri, Mbeumo, Vardy --> James, Jota, King/Benteke in GW17.

    Open Controls
    1. schlupptheweek
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Fair play for your Mbuemo patience despite the low price. Saka is an interesting differential and he's been rested, I think the rest of the plan is good but I'm not sure on Benteke due to rotation. Ollie Watkins or Ings could be a good option upfront, but they would be unaffordable.

      Open Controls
  3. Nightf0x
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Bruno antonio (or) bowen ronaldo

    Open Controls
    1. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 mins ago

      Bowen Ronaldo seems safer right now

      Open Controls
    2. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bruno is hugely expensive without Pens

      Antonio is out of form

      Bowen is great, next round

      Ronaldo seems right, but he is a big ticket item

      MU could have a super purple streak coming, given the new coach and the good feeling about beating Arsenal. I don't understand my AFCON risk just yet, but we ALL may go Ronaldo-Bruno soon.

      Open Controls
      1. HD7
        • 4 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
  4. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    2 FT - 1.1 ITB - WC still available

    Sanchez
    TAA - Cancelo - Rudi - Livra
    Salah - Son - Jota - Raph
    Toney - Armstrong

    Foster - Veltman - Antonio - Brownhill

    A) Veltman > Reguilon (won't be able to bring in James)

    B) Antonio + Brownhill > Dennis + ESR (bring in James next week)

    Open Controls
  5. tibollom
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    roll ft and 2ft next gw or antonio to wood? and next gw raph to bsilva?

    guaita
    taa james cancelo
    salah jota esr raph son
    tonio wilson dennis

    Open Controls
    1. tibollom
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      oops
      bach livra johson

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Roll

      Open Controls
  6. CRO KLOPP
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    1 FT,nothing itb

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo James Livra
    Salah Son Jota Raphinha
    Antonio Wilson
    (4.0 Jimenez Luiz Johnson)

    A) Jimenez to Watkins ( bench Antonio)
    B) Jimenez to Dennis/King
    C) Something else/Save

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • 4 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
    2. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  7. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Sanchez Foster
    TAA James Cancelo Livra White
    Salah Saka Gallagher Foden Canos
    Kane Antonio Scarlett

    2 FTs 0 ITB

    A) Antonio > Watkins, roll the other FT
    B) Antonio > Watkins + Saka > ESR (?)
    C) Antonio > Watkins + Sanchez > Ramsdale
    D) Any other?

    Open Controls
  8. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Play one

    A Livramento
    B Dennis
    C Antonio
    D Gallagher

    Open Controls
    1. HaffNanner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. PascalCygan
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    4. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      C for me

      Open Controls
  9. vandebeek
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    2 FT and no pressing transfers. Should I make Alonso to Reguilon - from the recent performances somehow not so confident he will be as nailed first team player. On the meantime Spurs start to look solid and Reguilon already has 1+1 in two games...

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Was also considering this. Someone mentioned earlier there is a chance Reg misses out this weekend with an important midweek game. Can’t recall who

      Open Controls
  10. J to the T
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Gallagher and Antonio to Bernardo and Josh King?
    (King would be benched this week)

    Open Controls
  11. Il Capitano
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    1FT 0.8m ITB

    Guaita
    TAA Cancelo James Livra
    Mbeumo Salah Son Jota
    Vardy Toney

    Foster - King White Brownhill

    Mbuemo > 6.3m mid or save?

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Save

      Open Controls
  12. Henryyy
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Who would you play next GW?

    A Gallagher (mun)
    B Dennis (city)
    C Livramento (BHA)

    Cheers gents!

    Open Controls
    1. El Lobito 10
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  13. iL PiStOlErO
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Last week missed the deadline and had already everything prepeared for Saka+Toney to Jota+Dennis. Now dont know what to do. Any suggestions?

    Sanchez Steele
    TAA Rudi Cancelo Livra White
    Salah Saka Gallagher Raph Bisso
    Kane Antonio Toney

    0.4itb, 1ft

    Open Controls
    1. iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      just now

      *2ft

      Open Controls
  14. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Start Zaha or Livramento?

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Zaha

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Zaha

      Open Controls
    3. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Z

      Open Controls
  15. Grounderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Kane captain, anyone? He's burnt me the last few weeks.

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Bit early to be drinking.

      Open Controls
      1. Grounderz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Based on the stats, I'm pretty certain Salah will return a 2 or 3 now.

        Open Controls
        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          Goals?

          Open Controls
          1. Grounderz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            Points. Break the streak.

            Open Controls
    2. iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Burnt me twice also. Just thinking of shifting him to CR7. Simply he is not the same, in the other hand Son could do the job. It depends how many nerves you have...

      Open Controls
      1. Grounderz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        I think Ronaldo is worth the wait for another week.

        Open Controls
        1. iL PiStOlErO
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          I think Ronaldo is but Kane is not and thats the problem

          Open Controls
          1. Grounderz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            But then again, Norwich has a good fight in them under Dean on occasions. Call me overthinking but I don't think we should overlook their underlying numbers. I'm literally in a split, I want to give Kane another chance for the armband but fear Norwich might throw a spanner.

            Open Controls
            1. iL PiStOlErO
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Same here but he has already cost us too much. Have to put my emotions on side but still...spurs stink, Kane is not the same player in his head and he just costs too much.

              Open Controls
    3. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      What's another burn when you've already been burnt alive...

      Open Controls
      1. Grounderz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Ranked 300K in GW2 and now GW14 at 1.6m. My concern is another burn will slide me down to 2m, means I'm effectively reversing the car backwards.

        Open Controls
        1. Original - Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          Would be difficult to reverse it forwards. 😉

          Open Controls
          1. Grounderz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Which is why I need a differential so badly to jump the ranks and with the way things are, Kane is not exactly assuring me at this point.

            At the back of my mind, a part of me is trying to convince myself to put in the chips and roll the dice... for one more week.

            Open Controls
        2. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          Answered your question so.

          Kane points will be very beneficial just owning him, I'd only captain him if you think Salah gets rested.

          Open Controls
          1. Grounderz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            I think Salah has come to the end of the road of his points.

            Open Controls
            1. Rainer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Absolutely don't captain Salah so, great opportunity for a big jump!

              Open Controls
    4. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Looks crap

      Open Controls
      1. Grounderz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Lots of the options for the GW are, and that's also including Salah against Wolves.

        Open Controls
    5. El Lobito 10
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      If he isn't playing San Marino's plumbers or some random team from Uzbekistan I'm going to go with...no

      Open Controls
      1. Grounderz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        That San Marino and Albania games fooled me hard... into investing him so prematurely.

        Open Controls
  16. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Any guesses for Ronaldo's Top10k EO for this GW? There seems to be a lot of forwards being sold...

    He was 3.7% EO vs Arsenal.

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      20%?

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah was thinking ~25%, Harry's 'easy' fixture should keep it down.

        Open Controls
        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Only thing stopping me doing the swap. Ronnie like miles ahead of the slow useless defensive midfield donkey

          Open Controls
  17. Pablitto
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Please bench one of:

    A Dennis
    B Sissoko
    C Lamptey
    D Armstrong (fwd)

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      You've to play 3?

      Lamptey has to start, Sissoko has to benched.

      Open Controls
    2. HD7
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      B easy

      Open Controls
    4. Pablitto
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Thanks!

      Open Controls
  18. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Any Arsenal fans on?

    Would you go Saka or ESR? Most said ESR a few weeks back when I looked at this but has this now changed?

    Thank you 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      As an ESR owning non-Gooner I've been very lucky. It constantly seems that Saka gets in better positions but never consistently returns, ESR might just have a knack for right place, right time...

      I went ESR as he was ~1m cheaper at the time but with them so close now maybe go Saka and hope the fortunes flip. He is a bit injury prone though.

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yeah I think your injury prone comment is right. Against Newcastle Saka was exceptional. Didn’t even see ESR

        Open Controls
    2. HD7
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not an Arsenal fan. However I have Saka currently. I was considering this sideswitch but decided to keep Saka.

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks. Tricky picking between them.

        Open Controls
  19. AdamJ91
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    This might sound completely ridiculous but with a transfer to burn is Ramsdale > Bachmann worth considering?

    Would mean I have Foster and Bachmann + extra funds aside.

    Thoughts please?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      If you think Watford can keep more CSs and concede less goals than Arsenal, then yes.

      Open Controls
    2. schlupptheweek
      • 7 Years
      just now

      It's so crazy it could work, I would also get Flacque and Cobblepat whilst your at it

      Open Controls
  20. mdm
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which one to play:

    A. Benteke (mun)
    B. King (MCI)

    Open Controls
    1. Iceball
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. El Lobito 10
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Benteke is still a donkey. King isn't

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Benteke gets to play against donkeys though.

        Open Controls
        1. El Lobito 10
          • 4 Years
          just now

          This is true (I'm a Utd fan). Benteke hat trick incoming! 😀

          Open Controls
  21. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Start ?

    A) Jimenez (LIV)
    B) Antonio (CHE)
    C) Dennis (MCI)

    Open Controls
    1. El Lobito 10
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Always form over fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. fricky_
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
    2. El Lobito 10
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Captain:
      A. Ronaldo
      B. Salah

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        It's begun 😮

        Open Controls
      2. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Quite refreshing to see this haha. But still B for now

        Open Controls
    3. iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Last week missed the deadline and had already everything prepeared for Saka+Toney to Jota+Dennis. Now dont know what to do. Any suggestions?

      Sanchez Steele
      TAA Rudi Cancelo Livra White
      Salah Saka Gallagher Raph Bisso
      Kane Antonio Toney

      0.4itb, 2ft

      Open Controls
    4. FDMS All Starz
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Which 2 realistically will get more points this week?

      A) Toney (lee A)
      B) Antonio (che H)
      C) ESR (eve A)
      D) Manquillo (bur H)

      Open Controls
    5. Aaa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bench 2:

      A - Lookman
      B - Livramento
      C - Gallagher
      D - Armstrong

      Open Controls
    6. fricky_
        3 mins ago

        Bench Gallagher or Benteke?

        Open Controls
      • Pep Roulette
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Play one

        A. Mbeumo
        B. Livramento
        C. Duffy

        Open Controls
        1. fricky_
            just now

            Livramento

            Open Controls
        2. OneDennisBergkamp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          why is gallagher about to drop after just rising????

          Open Controls
          1. Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            'Red' fixture, ESR scored again.

            For those that watched, he was VERY deep all game.

            Open Controls
          2. RAFA THE GAFFA
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Deeeeeeep! Selling for ESR or Saka myself

            Open Controls
        3. Van der Faart
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Being shipped out in the droves

          Open Controls
          1. Van der Faart
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Reply fail to Dennis Bergkamp above

            Open Controls
          2. OneDennisBergkamp
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            is he injured??

            Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.