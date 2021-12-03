FPL team news: Gameweek 15 injury updates on James, Maddison, Gundogan & more

We’ve got all the important Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news information for Gameweek 15 in our pre-match press conference summary.

For other help and advice, from our weekly Scout Picks to team reveals, head to our complete Gameweek 15 guide below:

And for much more detailed information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page (which is being refreshed on Friday evening) and Injuries and Bans feed plus Az and Neale’s video here:

CHELSEA

It looks like Reece James is available to play against West Ham United, as he wasn’t on Thomas Tuchel’s list of those ruled out for the Saturday lunchtime clash.

“We did not train today with Mateo Kovacic (hamstring), N’Golo Kante (knee), Ben Chilwell (knee) and Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) – they are all out for tomorrow. Everybody else is available.”

The minutes of returnee Romelu Lukaku continued to build in midweek and the Belgian is pushing to start. However, when talking about Saul, Tuchel added more words of uncertainty over the consistent game time of Marcos Alonso in Chilwell’s absence.

“I think that he could play in a wing-back role, if we play a dominant, offensive game. Maybe in the next games, we have to try it because Chilly is out long term and a lot of games are coming, we can maybe not put every game on Marcos’ shoulders”

LIVERPOOL

No new issues for Jurgen Klopp, with Roberto Firmino (hamstring) close to a return and positive progress for Joe Gomez (calf) and Naby Keita (hamstring). Still out are Curtis Jones (eye) and Harvey Elliott (ankle).

“We didn’t let them do the full [training] session but they looked brilliant. They will use the next two or three days to do the stuff they have to do. I think from Sunday onwards, if nothing happens, they should be in contention.” – Jurgen Klopp on Joe Gomez and Naby Keita

Klopp also pointed out that these midweek league games are no more strenuous than a standard Champions League week – and often better for travel – so Liverpool are used to these quick turnarounds and won’t initially rotate much.

“We are used to tough schedules. I don’t think we have to make now, between games, plenty of changes – at least not at the start of December, we’ll have to see how it’ll be in the middle/end of December.”

MANCHESTER CITY

The only remaining injury for Pep Guardiola is Ferran Torres (foot), meaning that the knocks which ruled Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ilkay Gundogan out of midweek action have been overcome. It also means that Kevin De Bruyne is back from Covid.

“Except Ferran Torres, all are ready to travel to London. It’s better, I said before the game against Villa, you need everyone, much better to have everyone.”

Aymeric Laporte returns from suspension, while Phil Foden was an unused substitute at Villa Park.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Ralf Rangnick gave his first press conference as interim manager on Friday morning and injuries weren’t touched upon – so the odd media report suggesting that Cristiano Ronaldo‘s withdrawal in Gameweek 14 was fitness-related remain unconfirmed for now.

However, we know that Aaron Wan-Bissaka missed Thursday’s Arsenal game because of a hand injury, with Nemanja Matic kept away as a hamstring precaution.

Paul Pogba (thigh) and Raphael Varane (hamstring) are still sidelined for the Red Devils, with the availability of Luke Shaw (head) and Edinson Cavani (tendon) uncertain.

LEEDS UNITED

Marcelo Bielsa delivered the news on Friday that Patrick Bamford (ankle) and Luke Ayling (knee) are finally ready to enter first team proceedings, with both out of action since September.

“It’s likely that they’ll be available for the game on Sunday.”

Robin Koch (pelvic) is still out and there are slight doubts over Pascal Struijk who picked up “a knock around his hip” but should be available for the hosting of Brentford.

WEST HAM UNITED

It’s still just the long-term Angelo Ogbonna (knee) injury for the Hammers, with Aaron Cresswell (back) in training after missing one match.

“Aaron Cresswell is back in training. He’s done a bit of light training so we’ll take a look at that. Otherwise, we’re okay, other than Angelo Ogbonna being out with his cruciate. In the main, we’ve got everybody fit though.” – David Moyes

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

It’s similarly quiet at Spurs, where the only concerns for Antonio Conte remain the serious hamstring injury of Cristian Romero and the knock suffered by Giovani Lo Celso. However, the latter is expected to re-join the group next week after facing Norwich City.

“He will be ready to start again training sessions with us.”

ARSENAL

Post-match on Thursday night, nothing was added to the known injuries of Granit Xhaka (knee) and Sead Kolasinac (ankle). There had been doubt over Bukayo Saka after he hurt himself against Newcastle United but he made a 20-minute cameo against Manchester United.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Just “a few bumps and bruises” for Eddie Howe, as Matt Ritchie and Jamaal Lascelles return from suspension. Ciaran Clark is about to serve his own ban after being sent off against Norwich. Paul Dummett (calf) is the only ongoing injury.

“He’s not close at the moment. He is back on the grass with the physios. He still has quite a bit to go through but positive signs.” – Eddie Howe on Paul Dummett

EVERTON

The hamstring problem Salomon Rondon picked up during the Merseyside derby is not too bad, although he may not make Monday’s Arsenal match. Mason Holgate is back from a three-match suspension and Yerry Mina (hamstring) is getting closer to action, just like Andre Gomes (calf).

There is still no return for Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh) or Tom Davies (knee).

“Rondon is feeling better but we need to wait for the scan. Andre Gomes has been training, we are missing just Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Tom Davies. The other players are available. Still a couple of weeks minimum [for Calvert-Lewin]. We have to be very careful with him.” – Rafael Benitez

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Alongside the longer injuries of Steven Alzate (ankle) and Danny Welbeck (thigh), three more were picked up on Wednesday night at West Ham. Adam Lallana (thigh), Adam Webster (calf) and Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring) won’t take part at the weekend as a result.

“It’s still early days in terms of assessing everything but all those three [Lallana, Webster, Sarmiento] will be not available for the weekend. The extent of the injuries, I haven’t got any info yet.” – Graham Potter

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Ruben Neves is back from suspension and could be joined by Daniel Podence (Covid), although Marcal will miss out due to the same illness. Also unavailable are Willy Boly (muscle), Yerson Mosquera (thigh), Pedro Neto (knee) and Jonny Castro (knee).

LEICESTER CITY

Brendan Rodgers believes “it might be too soon” for Youri Tielemans (calf) to return this weekend, with James Justin (knee) first expected to play some under-23s minutes after being out for so long. Ricardo Pereira (thigh) and Wesley Fofana (leg) remain out of action. In-form James Maddison played all 90 minutes against Southampton but had a small issue that shouldn’t be a problem for Sunday.

“Yeah, he’s just recovering from that. It was an issue with his glute, but that seems fine and okay, so he’ll be ready for the game.” – Brendan Rodgers on James Maddison

BRENTFORD

The three doubts ahead of the Spurs match all played, so Thomas Frank has no additional injuries to the known list of David Raya (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Mathias Jorgensen (muscle) and Josh Dasilva (hip).

BURNLEY

Suspended duo James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood will be available for Burnley’s crucial match at Newcastle. Dale Stephens (Covid) and Phil Bardsley (knock) will not take part, with Ashley Barnes (thigh) remaining out for a period of time.

“Barnesy is going to be weeks, not going to be days. Dale Stephens, we’re monitoring through the Covid protocol. [Bardsley] has got a niggly one, shouldn’t be too drastic, but probably won’t be in the squad.” – Sean Dyche

SOUTHAMPTON

A calf injury continues to keep Stuart Armstrong away from proceedings and Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed that Jan Bednarek – scorer against Leicester – also has this issue, meaning he will miss this weekend. There is also a slight knock for goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Joachim Andersen (hamstring) is being assessed “day to day” and is responding well to treatment but will likely miss the trip to Man United. The impact of James McArthur‘s hamstring injury is already being felt in his absence and Joel Ward is suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the season. Nathan Ferguson is still building match fitness.

ASTON VILLA

There has been another injury for summer signing Leon Bailey (muscle) that has an undefined time scale of at least a few weeks. Steven Gerrard says he will give every chance to Danny Ings (thigh) before deciding if he will face Leicester.

“Unfortunately, Leon [Bailey] has had a scan and that’s confirmed that it’s a muscle injury in that quad area. It’s going to be quite a long one. He’ll be missing for a number of weeks. It’s difficult to put a date on that right now, but we won’t see him before Xmas” – Steven Gerrard

Matt Targett, who was withdrawn after 66 minutes against Man City with a potential head injury, will “probably struggle” to make the game, according to Gerrard. Bertrand Traore (thigh) remains out, while Trezeguet (knee) is set to play for the under-23s.

WATFORD

Several doubts for the midweek Chelsea match did actually make the field, with Emmanuel Dennis even scoring. Another absence was added to the already-length list though, as Adam Masina set to be out for “a long time” with a thigh injury.

Elsewhere, Ismaila Sarr‘s knee ligament injury means he will be absent until at least his further scan in one month’s time with goalkeeper Ben Foster (groin) and Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring) also out until New Year.

Franciso Sierralta (hamstring) and Ken Sema (knee) are nearing a return but Peter Etebo (thigh) and Kwadwo Baah (ankle) will be longer.

NORWICH CITY

The setback to Milot Rashica (groin) is slightly worse than first thought and the winger is likely to miss the festive period but Mathias Normann has had pelvic injections which could see him return for Gameweek 16. Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) and Sam Byram (lack of match fitness) are unavailable but Todd Cantwell is back from Covid isolation.

“We felt Milot’s [Rashica] was just a slight groin issue, but it’s a bit more significant than that, so we expect him to be out for three or four weeks.” – Dean Smith

