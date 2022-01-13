180
SoRare January 13

Test your Fantasy Football skills in the free-to-play Sorare Academy tournament

Sponsored by Sorare

Back in September, we launched the free-to-play Sorare Academy @ Fantasy Football Scout for the new season.

Since then, we’ve grown to thousands of weekly players and given out thousands of pounds in prizes to 10 weekly winners, courtesy of Sorare.

It’s totally free to play and takes just a few minutes to enter a team; you have all the best stars across Europe to pick your best five from each week. 

Get started here 

The Premier League is back and we’ve got a full slate of football across the five big leagues for the Sorare Academy this weekend.

This week, we’ve got some tips from guest blogger, Ligue 1 expert Genesis, which should help you whether you’re participating in our free-to-play game or dipping your toe into the main Sorare game.

Over to you, Genesis!

1

No matter the Sorare tournament, be it here at the Academy or on Sorare proper, when I am setting up my line-ups I always try and anchor my team selections with at least one ‘foundation’ player and sometimes two. This is a guy who can rack up very solid all-round scores. A guy who allows the other, more boom-or-bust players in your team to be a bit more… boom-or-bust. The foundation player gives the team some room for error. A solid start. A foundation to launch from.

However, for me, my foundation player is not simply a 50-points-per-week merchant. They are not regular goal scorers or assist providers but they are above average for their position. So, in addition to ensuring that you have a guaranteed weekly haul of points to anchor your tournament total, when they get those decisive actions you can start dreaming of hitting major scores and earning prizes!

If you’ve been playing Sorare for any amount of time it has probably become clear that ball-playing centre-backs are masters of building up heavy all-round scores. Dayot Upamecano is amongst the prime under-23 examples. Large passing volume, long balls, duels and some defensive actions can see modern centre backs like Upamecano hoard major points hauls. He is a strong weekly pick for the Academy tournament and equally so in the Sorare ones themselves. The same can be said for youngsters like Benoit Badiashile and Jules Kounde. However, they are missing a key facet of what makes a foundation player.

As noted above, we are looking for our foundation player to be able to amass these high all-round scores but, unlike most centre backs, have an above-average chance of a decisive action such as a goal or an assist. Better to look to another position group to find your foundation stone.

Let’s look at midfielders.  And specifically the all-action midfielder. Guys who can quickly pile up point-scoring actions, especially defensively. Guys like Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich. I love this sort of player. Just as likely to crunch into a tackle as they are to roar into the box late and rifle the ball home. They combine all that’s key for me on Sorare. Solid SO5 tournament utility and I love watching them. Owning them on Sorare enhances my enjoyment of football. It’s fun

However, with Kimmich being a popular pick (and an expensive one on Sorare), you might seek to be a contrarian, to pick against the masses, hoping to score points where they don’t. And there is one young monster in this category that we can take as our example. An under-23 French midfielder who is a scorer up and down the matrix – Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni. Not quite Joshua Kimmich in SO5 just yet but with stacks of potential and a very solid points-scoring history. Passes, tackles, interceptions, duels, shots – look up his stats and I think you’ll be impressed.

His work rate translates well on the Sorare scoring matrix – similar to Upamecano and not that far off Kimmich. He’s all but guaranteed to hit 50 and can reach big scores without a goal or assist. Take his performance against Nantes at the weekend for example, where he scored 72. He also has the ability to hit those much sought after perfect 100s.

Tchouameni is my guy. The player I rely on in the best team I put out each week to act as my foundation. The base from which my players more reliant on goals or assists like Moussa Diaby or Sofiane Diop can launch and hopefully combine to hit big overall scores and win prizes. Something like the below. A pretty aggressive double forward lineup with Tchouameni as the foundation.

However, what if you want to find someone different? Your own foundation player. Well, the template above is the start point from which we work back and this is where the fun starts. The part of Sorare that keeps me really engaged. Scouting for players to fit my SO5 requirements. Time to do a little digging and find some statistically similar players. I will be dropping some of my tips in a future article. In the meantime, I would love to hear about your strategy for the weekly tournaments, whether you employ a foundation player and, if you do, who are your go-to options?

Don’t forget to enter your team on the Academy for free, with a chance to win a card to start your trading journey. Make sure you don’t miss the 11am Friday deadline!

18+ #ad

Adam @ Football Trader Adam has been scouting for and trading in football games for far too long and for far too many hours. He has a particular interest in the big 5 European Leagues as well as lesser known ones like the Eredivisie, Primeira Liga and even the MLS. Before he managed to somehow make a living by writing about football, he spent ~10 years as a Ministerial adviser and project/risk manager for the UK Government including the Foreign Office and MOD. When not buried in xG spreadsheets he plays too many computer games, lifts heavy things in the gym and attempts to cultivate a handsome beard.”

180 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bang Average
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Evening all

      Looking for some opinions on the following alternatives for this GW only:

      1) Toney +4 or Ronaldo
      2) Gray +4 or Maddison

      Much appreciated

      Open Controls
      1. Arn De Gothia
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        1 - CR
        2 - Mad

        Open Controls
        1. Bang Average
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            thanks. Wanted someone to confirm that taking the hit wasn't a bad idea.

            Open Controls
      2. JBG
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 56 mins ago

        Is Ramsdale to DDG worth a -8?

        Open Controls
        1. Bang Average
            3 hours, 49 mins ago

            Definitely not imo. Ramsdale has burnley next week

            Open Controls
          • Arn De Gothia
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 49 mins ago

            Its Only -4

            Open Controls
            1. JBG
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 54 mins ago

              Yeah but it will be my -8 transfer if I take him out hehe.

              Open Controls
              1. Arn De Gothia
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 52 mins ago

                Still only -4. So if ddg gets 6 or more, assuming rams get 2 its a win

                Open Controls
                1. JBG
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 48 mins ago

                  True

                  Open Controls
          • Eh, just one more thing ...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 48 mins ago

            No

            Open Controls
        2. unitednations
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 55 mins ago

          With Ramsdale having a tough gw22, blanks in gw25/27, what would you recommend

          A: Play Foster (back in training but i doubt he starts)
          B: Foster >> Sanchez (-4)
          C: Ramsdale >> Ddg (-4)

          Open Controls
          1. Bang Average
              2 hours, 55 mins ago

              Is ramsdale out? I think its well within the realm possibilities that spurs-ars ends 0-0.

              Open Controls
            • Boly Would
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 53 mins ago

              None. I'd play Ramsdale then play Foster when he blanks.

              Open Controls
            • DannyDrinkVodka
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 53 mins ago

              I actually would play Foster

              Open Controls
            • The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 46 mins ago

              I'm playing Ramsdale

              Open Controls
          2. lekalatch
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 54 mins ago

            Thoughts here?

            A) Son —> Bruno
            B) Son + Gundo —> KDB + Greenwood/Maddison (-4)
            C) Son + Gundo —> Bruno + Greenwood/Maddison (-4)
            D) Son + Broja —> Kane/Ronaldo + Maddison/Greenwood (-4)

            Open Controls
            1. Arn De Gothia
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 54 mins ago

              B with kdb and mad

              Open Controls
            2. KieranKA
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 25 mins ago

              D (Ronaldo + Maddison). If we get late news about Ronaldo being out, B

              Open Controls
          3. C0YS
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 52 mins ago

            Pick 2 transfers for -4:

            A) Antonio -> King (already have Dennis)
            B) Son -> Maddison
            C) James -> someone not Alonso/TAA/Cancelo/Reguilon

            Open Controls
            1. Boly Would
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 51 mins ago

              BC

              Open Controls
              1. C0YS
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 44 mins ago

                Cheers

                Open Controls
          4. OptimusBlack
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 51 mins ago

            Who out to get Dennies ??
            A- Antonio
            B- Watkins

            Open Controls
            1. C0YS
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 51 mins ago

              Had the same dilemma, will be taking out Antonio since he’s out of form + Watkins has good fixtures and a likely favorable DGW

              Open Controls
              1. OptimusBlack
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 47 mins ago

                Cheers

                Open Controls
                1. FOMFF
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 40 mins ago

                  Probably agree.

                  Open Controls
          5. Boly Would
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 50 mins ago

            Is Saka to Maddison worth a -4?

            Open Controls
            1. C0YS
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 48 mins ago

              Maddison will score more this coming GW but Saka is a long-term hold as long as he continues playing & performing. Anyone else you can sell?

              Open Controls
              1. Boly Would
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 46 mins ago

                Only Mount really but plan is to replace him with KDB next week

                Open Controls
          6. Beautiful Game
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 47 mins ago

            Which one among these two options for DGW and going forward?

            A) Tielemans + Gray(Already have) + Kane + King

            B) Maddison + Moura + DCL(Already have) + Dennis

            Open Controls
            1. C0YS
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 47 mins ago

              2

              Open Controls
            2. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 46 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            3. KieranKA
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 24 mins ago

              Very narrowly B

              Open Controls
          7. Pachi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 46 mins ago

            Would you use FH with this team? Both FH still available

            Sanchez
            Tta cancelo coufal
            Jota foden maddison moura bowen
            Antonio king

            Stelee watkins dias white

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 45 mins ago

              No need. If I made a FH team it wouldn't be far off your current one

              Open Controls
            2. KieranKA
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 32 mins ago

              Wouldn't free hit, you have 4 DGWers already

              Open Controls
          8. Siva Mohan
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 44 mins ago

            play Rams or Foster?

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 45 mins ago

              Is Foster back fit?

              Thought he was a week or two away.

              Open Controls
            2. FOMFF
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 42 mins ago

              Probably Rams. Watford wont keep a CS.

              Open Controls
              1. FOMFF
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 39 mins ago

                Although maybe Fosters 4 pts from a double is better than Rams 2 because Spurs (Kane) will probably score

                Open Controls
          9. rozzo
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 44 mins ago

            I will be wildcarding in a few weeks. Which team would you rather have? It will impact my transfers this week.

            A)

            Ramsdale SANCHEZ
            Trent LAPORTE Cancelo Alonso Tierney
            Salah Jota SON Bowen Saka
            Antonio Dennis BROJA

            B)

            Ramsdale SA
            Trent DIAS Cancelo Alonso Tierney
            Salah Jota MADDISON Bowen Saka
            Antonio Dennis WATKINS

            Cheers

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              3 hours, 11 mins ago

              Are these WC teams (& from when?) or options for this week?

              Open Controls
            2. KieranKA
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              3 hours, 10 mins ago

              A. You'll want Son for GW27 when Salah, Jota, Trent, Tierney, Saka are blanking. Most weeks you'll bench three of Laporte, Tierney, Saka, Dennis and Broja anyway, so it's worth investing extra in the first XI (and an extra captain option, Son).

              Open Controls
            3. Bobby Digital
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 9 mins ago

              I like B more

              Open Controls
          10. KieranKA
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 hours, 43 mins ago

            What to do with this team?

            1FT, 3.0ITB.
            Sánchez // Foster
            Trent Cancelo Reguilón Coufal // Livramento*
            Jota Bernardo Bowen // Brownhill Salah*
            Antonio Watkins King

            A: Salah → Fernandes
            B: Salah → Maddison
            C: Salah + Watkins → Maddison + Kane (–4)
            D: Salah + Watkins → Maddison + Ronaldo (–4)
            E: something else?

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 42 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
          11. C0YS
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 43 mins ago

            Rephrasing question above…pick 1 for -4:

            A) Son -> Maddison
            B) James -> someone not Alonso/TAA/Cancelo/Reguilon (who?)

            Open Controls
            1. KieranKA
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 41 mins ago

              A, those are the defenders you'd want anyway. You can wait until next week to sell James

              Open Controls
            2. Boly Would
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 40 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
            3. CABAYE4
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 36 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
          12. Boxwoods
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 43 mins ago

            Anyone considering Patson Daka now?

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 39 mins ago

              Absolutely

              Open Controls
            2. CABAYE4
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 36 mins ago

              Would be very surprised if he started.

              Maddison, Barnes, Perez, Lookman all fit - why risk him coming back from injury?

              Open Controls
          13. MShalkz
              3 hours, 43 mins ago

              What do people think of this Wildcard?

              Ramsdale, Sanchez
              Trent, Cancelo, Davies, Cash, Kilman
              Jota, Maddison, Bowen, Raphinha, Gray
              Ronaldo, Dennis, King

              Left 5.8 ITB for an easy midfield upgrade to Salah or Dennis/King to Watkins in case Villa double in GW23

              Open Controls
              1. FOMFF
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 43 mins ago

                Gray is a troll
                Not sure 'd want Raph, Leeds are too hit and miss.

                Open Controls
                1. MShalkz
                    2 hours, 26 mins ago

                    Not crazy on Gray either but cheap, has some good fixtures, and should hopefully have some doubles soon.

                    I like Raphinha because everything Leeds do going forward goes through him, should also have some DGWs soon

                    Open Controls
                2. KieranKA
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  2 hours, 39 mins ago

                  Looks good, assuming you plan to sell Maddison/Bowen/Raphinha to get Salah back.

                  Open Controls
                  1. MShalkz
                      2 hours, 31 mins ago

                      Yeah selling Maddison GW24 when salah should hopefully be back and Leicester face Liverpool was my thinking

                      Open Controls
                  2. The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    2 hours, 37 mins ago

                    Good job. Feel like you can ride the nice fixtures with Gray then shift to Martinelli maybe after Arsenal blanks

                    Open Controls
                    1. MShalkz
                        2 hours, 30 mins ago

                        Yeah exactly my thought process, Arsenal have 3 unplayed fixtures so getting Martinelli or another of the Arsenal mids after the blanks was on my mind

                        Open Controls
                  3. FOMFF
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    3 hours, 42 mins ago

                    Gallagher & Scarlett > Maddison & Dennis for -4?

                    Sanchez,
                    Cancelo, Rudiger, TAA,
                    Maddison, Bowen, Bilva, Jota,
                    Antonio, Watkins, Dennis

                    Button, Dawson, Livra, Salah

                    Open Controls
                    1. KieranKA
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      2 hours, 39 mins ago

                      Absolutely

                      Open Controls
                    2. CABAYE4
                      • 10 Years
                      2 hours, 37 mins ago

                      Good moves

                      Open Controls
                  4. L S P
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    3 hours, 41 mins ago

                    Foster
                    TAA-Cancelo-Dias
                    Salah-Jota-Bowen-Gray
                    Watkins-Antonio-King

                    Ramsdale-Saka-James-Livra

                    Is the move simply Salah/Watkins->Ronaldo(C)/Maddison for -4 and leave it at that? Gives me 3 DGWers (maybe)

                    Open Controls
                    1. FOMFF
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      2 hours, 40 mins ago

                      I'm a Salah holder. I don't want the headache. And I'm backing Watkins to get points, United look terrible, something to prove and digne and coutinho could make instant impacts.
                      I think Maddison is essential.

                      Open Controls
                      1. L S P
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        2 hours, 32 mins ago

                        My gut says Maddison would be essential with a full complement of teammates but I'm willing to take the 2-week punt.

                        But I don't trust him or any of my other players as a C option thus: Ronaldo. I'd have no problem taking another hit in 24 to bring Salah back either.

                        Open Controls
                    2. KieranKA
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      2 hours, 36 mins ago

                      That is my plan! You can also sell James for Reguilón/Emerson/Shaw/Varane, all should make back the -4

                      Open Controls
                      1. L S P
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        2 hours, 31 mins ago

                        I've considered it tho I'm more likely to go with a Brighton DEF but taking hits for defenders, esp this GW, doesn't sit easy with me...

                        Open Controls
                        1. Max City
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          2 hours, 25 mins ago

                          I did James >> Dawson last GW and it gave me 3 points and a better squad

                          Open Controls
                          1. Max City
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            2 hours, 23 mins ago

                            For a hit*

                            Open Controls
                            1. L S P
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 6 Years
                              2 hours, 16 mins ago

                              Congrats

                              Open Controls
                        2. KieranKA
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          2 hours, 22 mins ago

                          Brighton blank in GW24, I'd avoid. Any DGW defenders should get 4+ points though, enough to justify the hit. No guarantee that Dias gets anything vs. Chelsea

                          Open Controls
                          1. L S P
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            2 hours, 13 mins ago

                            I disagree with almost all of this but that's ok.

                            Open Controls
                  5. TheYogaDaddy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    3 hours, 36 mins ago

                    What to do here?

                    De Gea (Foster)
                    TAA Cancelo Dias (Johnson) (Livramento)
                    Jota Son* Salah* Bowen (Brownhill)
                    Antonio Watkins King

                    1 ft, 0.0 itb

                    Open Controls
                    1. TKC07
                      • 2 Years
                      2 hours, 35 mins ago

                      I would get Maddison & Lucas for a hit

                      Open Controls
                    2. KieranKA
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      2 hours, 33 mins ago

                      Some options:
                      – Son + Salah → Maddison + Fernandes (–4)
                      – Son + Salah → Maddison + de Bruyne (–4)
                      – Son + Salah → Maddison + Mount (–4)

                      In each case, you can plan to bring back Salah in GW24 for either midfielder. I'd prefer Mount in these conditions to take advantage of DGW, then plenty in the bank for Salah

                      Open Controls
                    3. g40steve
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      2 hours, 33 mins ago

                      * & * > Maddison & Bruno/Mount/etc

                      Open Controls
                    4. CABAYE4
                      • 10 Years
                      2 hours, 33 mins ago

                      Son to Maddison and Livra to Spurs defender of choice

                      Open Controls
                  6. CABAYE4
                    • 10 Years
                    3 hours, 32 mins ago

                    Anyone want to take a guess at Kane and Ronaldo EO for top 10k for this GW?

                    Planning on going without both and want to estimate what the risk is.

                    Open Controls
                    1. g40steve
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      2 hours, 32 mins ago

                      Thinking of going without & C Maddison

                      Open Controls
                    2. Max City
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      2 hours, 27 mins ago

                      Don't have both and feel alright

                      Open Controls
                  7. Weak Become Heros
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    3 hours, 32 mins ago

                    Likelihood of Foster starting both doubles? Or just get DDG in for free?

                    Open Controls
                  8. Jet5605
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours, 29 mins ago

                    2 FT and 0.4 ITB. If I transfer out Son then I have a bit of a benching headache as my current starting 11 have doubles or nice fixtures. Any thoughts on what to do?

                    DDG
                    TAA - Cancelo - Dier - Lamptey
                    Son - Jota - Bowen - Maddison
                    Antonio - Broja - King

                    Bachman - Salah - Son - Coady

                    Open Controls
                    1. Max City
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      2 hours, 28 mins ago

                      You may bench Cancelo or Broja

                      Open Controls
                    2. KieranKA
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      2 hours, 28 mins ago

                      Salah + Broja → Lookman + Ronaldo is one option

                      Open Controls
                      1. Jet5605
                        • 7 Years
                        2 hours, 26 mins ago

                        I'm 0.1 short for that

                        Open Controls
                  9. Max City
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    3 hours, 27 mins ago

                    Who 2 would you play (the others will be benched)
                    A) Dawson
                    B) Cancelo
                    C) Foden
                    D) Antonio
                    E) Watkins

                    Cheers

                    Open Controls
                    1. KieranKA
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      2 hours, 27 mins ago

                      BD. Bench order: Foden, Watkins, Dawson

                      Open Controls
                      1. Max City
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        2 hours, 24 mins ago

                        Ta

                        Open Controls
                  10. Nomar
                    • 12 Years
                    3 hours, 13 mins ago

                    I don’t mind keeping Salah, but it’s likely that if I do I would have to bench him for the best part of a month. Not ideal.

                    Don’t want to FH just yet but don’t want to have to hit to get Salah back.

                    So it’s looking like it’s a -4 to bring in CR7 and possibly Maddison.

                    Could just do Maddison but seems pointless leaving all that money in the bank when Ronaldo is affordable and has a DGW.

                    Open Controls
                    1. KieranKA
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      2 hours, 10 mins ago

                      I'm also leaning toward the Salah + fwd → Maddison + Ronaldo move in GW22, then reversing it in GW24

                      Open Controls
                  11. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                    • 5 Years
                    3 hours, 4 mins ago

                    Hope we get some positive Reguilon news. My BB depends on his availability.

                    Open Controls

