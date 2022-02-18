FPL team news: Live Gameweek 26 injury updates and Jota latest

We continue our coverage of the pre-Gameweek 26 press conferences, with headline injury updates from all Premier League managers whose teams are in action this weekend.

LIVERPOOL

There’s only one injury for Jurgen Klopp to worry about but it’s a big one for the FPL community. Diogo Jota (ankle) will not be available for Norwich and his availability looks in some doubt for the Reds’ second game of Double Gameweek 26, although Klopp believes the timescale beyond this weekend could be anything.

“No, he will not be available [for Norwich] but the extent is still not clear. We need further assessment. It’s something with some ligaments around the ankle. Pretty much everything is possible in the moment – it will go really quick [or] the other way around, unfortunately. We have to wait. Everybody saw the pictures with him in the boot: that’s a normal procedure, even when you just feel something there, they’ll put you in that boot.” – Jurgen Klopp

LEICESTER CITY

Speaking after Thursday night’s European game, Brendan Rodgers confirmed why James Maddison was replaced shortly after coming on as a substitute.

“I’ve spoken to him and he felt a bit funny in the game, so we didn’t want to take any risks with that. We just took him off and he went to see the doctors. He just felt unwell.” – Brendan Rodgers on James Maddison

James Justin (muscle) is out with a slight strain suffered against West Ham United, in addition to the known issues with Jamie Vardy (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (leg), Jonny Evans (hamstring), Ryan Bertrand (knee) and Timothy Castagne (thigh).

Caglar Soyuncu may not make the match at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“Cags hurt his knee. So we will see how that is tomorrow [Friday].” – Brendan Rodgers on Caglar Soyuncu

NEWCASTLE UNITED

The foot injury suffered by Kieran Trippier is a hammer blow to Eddie Howe’s side, with the right-back expected to miss two months of action. The Magpies are also without Javier Manquillo (ankle) for the trip to West Ham United, although that issue isn’t deemed as serious.

Callum Wilson (calf), Matt Ritchie (knee) and Federico Fernandez (thigh) are still out, although Jamaal Lascelles has recovered from illness. Loanee Matt Targett is also available, having been unable to face parent club Aston Villa last Sunday.

“He had his operation yesterday and that went well so that was good news. We aim to have him back before the end of the season but it’s a significant injury which is a big blow for us.” – Eddie Howe on Kieran Trippier

LEEDS UNITED

Patrick Bamford (foot), Kalvin Phillips (hamstring) and Liam Cooper (hamstring) remain injured for upcoming weeks, with young defender Leo Fuhr Hjelde (knee) now added to that list.

Stuart Dallas may recover from his knock but no word was given on Junior Firpo (hamstring), who is expected to return during this Double Gameweek.

“Dallas is recovering, he hasn’t been discarded from Sunday’s game. Kalvin [Phillips] and Cooper continue their normal processes, the objective is that they get to March [and are] available. The medical calculation was 12 weeks and that hasn’t changed.” – Marcelo Bielsa

NORWICH CITY

Although Mathias Normann (pelvic) is now ready to start matches, Dean Smith has revealed that striker Adam Idah‘s season is over after undergoing knee surgery. Ozan Kabak is back from illness but Tim Krul (shoulder), Jakob Sorensen (knee) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) haven’t yet recovered. Lukas Rupp (hamstring) returns to training next week.

“Adam [Idah] will be out for the season, so that’s a big blow for us.” – Dean Smith

THIS PAGE WILL BE UPDATED WITH THE LATEST PRESS CONFERENCES

