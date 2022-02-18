139
Pro Pundit Teams February 18

My three FPL picks for not just Gameweek 26 but also the medium term

Double Gameweek 26 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is finally here and in this article, I’m going to point out three picks that I like for the mid-term that you can target with your transfers.

Gabriel Magalhães (£5.3M)

Arsenal embark on a decent run of fixtures which involves a Double Gameweek 26, a confirmed fixture in Gameweek 30 and a potential Double Gameweek 28 (given that they have a free midweek after Gameweek 28 and have three outstanding fixtures to fit into their schedule). This means that they have five confirmed games until Gameweek 30, and potentially six if another Double Gameweek emerges.

As long as your FPL team can handle their blank in Gameweek 27, Arsenal are a good team to target this week. Their double in Gameweek 26 is also well spaced out as they play on Saturday and Thursday, and then they are not playing in the weekend after. Both Brentford and Wolves, who they face in Double Gameweek 26, are in the bottom half of the table for expected goals (xG) in the last six matches, while Arsenal are third in the table for expected goals conceded (xGC) in the same period.

Now, everyone is talking about Kieran Tierney (£5.1m) as a potential pick, and there’s nothing wrong with that, but I just wanted to highlight the merits of Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.3m).

Firstly, with Tierney, there’s always the worry of an injury given his history, although since Arsenal are out of the other competitions and are only playing in the Premier League, this may be less of a concern.

Every time I watch Arsenal play, they always seem to look for Gabriel on their set-pieces. And they have gotten notably better with them in attack and defence, with a lot of it down to their set-piece, coach Nicolas Jover. They were 17th for set-play goals scored last season(six) but have already found the net with nine such goals this season, seven of which have come from corners.

Gabriel is sixth amongst all defenders for shots in the box this season and fourth for xG. He has already scored three times so far in 2021/22 and only Reece James (£6.2m) has scored more goals amongst all defenders. Not just that, he’s got a very healthy baseline score (BBPS) on the Bonus Points System as well. Only Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m) has a better mins/BBPS amongst the regular Arsenal starters.

Lastly, it is also worth noting that four (Brentford, Leicester City, Everton and Aston Villa) out of the Gunners’ next six opponents are in the wrong half of the table for goals from set-pieces conceded.

Raphinha (£6.5M)

Raphinha stars as Leeds win at Norwich in Gameweek 10

I’m going to stick my neck out and say don’t let last week’s half-time substitution for Raphinha (£6.5m) discourage you from going there as a pick. He’s simply put, the best player in that Leeds United team and the Whites are one of the few sides that have a Double Gameweek 26 as well as confirmed fixtures in Blank Gameweeks 27 and 30.

Raphinha sits eighth amongst all midfielders for expected goal involvement (xGI) this season and the way Leeds play their football, fixture difficulty wouldn’t dissuade me so much. They will still look to attack versus the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool because that is just how they play. Raphinha is also likely going to be on penalties, in the absence of Patrick Bamford (£7.7m).

There is a lot of talk around Daniel James (£6.0m) but seeing him play for Manchester United over the last few years makes me have no confidence in his finishing ability. Also, judging by the eye test, I noticed that both Burnley and Crystal Palace created a fair amount of chances versus Liverpool, and Manchester United aren’t exactly known for their solid defence. These two factors wouldn’t discourage me from looking at Raphinha as an option, and the Brazilian still remains one of the best-value midfielders in the game if you already own Bukayo Saka (£6.4m). Amongst the last six matches, Raphinha sits fifth for shots and second for chances created amongst players that play twice in Gameweek 26.

Armando Broja (£5.4m)

Moura can provide value route into Spurs' appealing fixtures 1

I decided to not include a Double Gameweek forward in this slot, such is the value that Armando Broja (£5.4m) offers.

Southampton are in a really good place at the moment, with Ralph Hasenhuttl constantly mentioning that all of his players know their roles. Every time I watch them, I think to myself that the Saints are just creating a lot of chances every game at the moment.

While they don’t have a double this week, they face Everton, Norwich and Watford at home in the next four Gameweeks and have a good chance to have a playable game in Gameweek 30 as well (if West Ham beat the Saints in the FA Cup fifth round).

His underlying numbers don’t look very healthy but watching Hasenhuttl’s troops just gives me a different feeling, and because of the quality of the player and the quantity of the chances the team is generating, I would recommend Broja as one of the best-value enablers in the game at the moment.

The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 26: Tips, captains, team news and best players

139 Comments
  1. waltzingmatildas
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Any of these worth a hit to get a 3rd Liverpool player?
    A) Dalot to Matip
    B) Laporte to Robbo
    C) Laporte to VVD
    D) Bruno to Mane

    Open Controls
  2. VALDEZ
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA(vc) | Cancelo | Ait Nouri
    Salah (tc) | Jota | Saka | Coutinho | Bowen
    Lacazette | Dennis

    Foster | Royal | Idah | Livramento

    GTG? Anything here worth a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. winchester
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      jota should be out, that is also a move i am considering

      Open Controls
      1. VALDEZ
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Thanks but who for? Not enticed by the options.

        Open Controls
        1. The Tinkerman
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Some who plays in GW 27, you can’t field 11 at the moment

          Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Anything in the bank?

      Open Controls
  3. winchester
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    morning lads! have 1ft and 0.2m itb. what should be done here? have currently 8 dgw players. will TC salah.

    foster*
    taa* cancelo reguilon*
    bruno salah* bowen jota* saka*
    edouard* dennis*

    (ddg watkins keane livra)

    a) bruno -> son
    b) jota -> foden/coutinho
    c) reguilon+jota -> robbo+cornet (-4)
    d) ddg -> ramsdale
    e) save

    Open Controls
    1. farmerfat
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      I would do DDG to Ramsdale.

      Open Controls
      1. winchester
        • 1 Year
        just now

        cheers. and then leave it as it is? ramsdale will for sure outscore foster? feel kind of weak in every department currently, missing third pool player as well

        Open Controls
    2. Ian & Zen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      You have 3 Liverpool & 1 Arsenal so will have 4 out next game week, so makes sense to move Jota out

      Open Controls
  4. farmerfat
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Current team :
    Ramsdale
    TAA Kilman Tierney
    Saka Olise Jota * Salah (TC) Bruno
    Maupay Watkins

    Cancelo Dalot on the bench.

    -4 already taken. 0.2 ITB.

    Would you take a -8 to get rid of Jota or just play Cancelo?

    Open Controls
    1. winchester
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      would not take -8. i'd play cancelo

      Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Play Cancelo

      Open Controls
  5. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 mins ago

    BBC just said there’s a red warning for London tonight.

    Do we think the two games in London tomorrow are safe to go ahead?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Red warning currently ends at 3pm. Should have full picture of any games at risk before deadline

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Even the Amber warning finishes at 9pm

        Open Controls
      2. VALDEZ
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        3pm today? Thought it was all weekend

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Not according to the Met office
          https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/uk-warnings#?date=2022-02-18&id=e772aed2-9ec5-490c-9b78-882b72b09304

          Open Controls
      3. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        There’s another one tonight as well as the current one

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          You say that, but it's not true if you check the Met office website.

          Open Controls
  6. Murdylicious82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    QUICK FIRE ROUND.......

    DIAZ for JOTA anyone?

    Will he play in both matches??

    Open Controls
    1. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      With Salah, Mane & Firmino all available I highly doubt it

      Open Controls
    2. n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I'm with you, I think he will start one and then get 20-30 in another.

      1 week punt for me who then becomes mahrez next week

      Open Controls
  7. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Bottomed….

    Best move here?

    A) Keane & Jota -> VVD & Saka (exact cash)
    B) Keane & Jota -> Tierney & Saka (1.6m banked)
    C) Keane, Dawson & Jota -> Robbo, White & Saka (-4) (exact cash)

    RAMSDALE
    TRENT, Cancelo, Lamptey
    SALAH, JOTA*, Bruno, Bowen
    KING, DENNIS, Antonio

    Ddg, BROWNHILL, Dawson, Keane
    Bank 0.3m, 2FTs, WC, FH, BB left

    Open Controls
    1. winchester
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Sailboats
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B for me

      Open Controls
  8. simong1
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Bench King or Foden?

    Open Controls
    1. Chris_White
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      King

      Open Controls
  9. Chris_White
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    I'm actually tempted by FH this week instead of next. Can field 11 in 27 without a hit if I keep my team as is..

    Open Controls
    1. Art Vandelay
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      It seems quite popular.

      However, it is worth bearing in mind that Arsenal are guaranteed a game in GW30, which is tipping me towards FH27.

      Open Controls
  10. TimoTime
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Go for Firminho and have triple Pool or go for Lacazette?

    Open Controls
  11. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 mins ago

    Is son must have this dgw?

    Open Controls
    1. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Absolutely not

      Open Controls
  12. Art Vandelay
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Hi all

    Currently starting Foden, Cancelo and Ramsey as SGWers. Any hits worth taking for Jota to bench one of them?

    I am thinking Jota to Cornet/Saka and bench Ramsey

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Saka the obvious one

      Open Controls
  13. n14mul
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Morning,

    Anyone having thoughts on luis Diaz as a 1 week punt with jota out?

    Open Controls
  14. aapoman
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    A. Bruno and Antonio -> Salah and Weghorst
    or
    B. Bruno, Foden, Gray and Antonio -> Salah, Son, Cornet and Broja (-8)

    Open Controls
  15. merin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    What to do here?

    Ramsdale Foster
    TAA Cancelo Tierney Cash Lamptey
    Salah Foden Saka Bowen DLuiz
    Kane Watkins Broja

    0 FT, 2.8 ITB

    Open Controls
  16. jose1
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Which games confirmed in the next blank and which game week is it? Cheers!!

    Open Controls

