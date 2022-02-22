259
Members February 22

Three FPL players who passed the eye test in Gameweek 26

259 Comments
Share

Stevie of EyeTestFPL casts the spotlight on three Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options that caught his attention in Gameweek 26, using ‘eye test’ screenshots and information from our Premium Members Area.

Joe Willock (£5.7M)

Under Eddie Howe, Newcastle are slowly becoming a force to be reckoned with after several shrewd January signings. They will also have a great fixture run which includes back-to-back doubles in Gameweeks 28 and 29.

In particular, Willock is a player I’m looking at closely from Newcastle. With the rock-solid midfield duo of Shelvey and Joelinton behind him, he is often the most advanced central midfielder on the pitch for Newcastle.

Willock is the engine of the Newcastle midfield, often making surging runs forward. After skillfully beating Declan Rice, he managed to get in front of Tomas Soucek to get Newcastle on the front foot.

He again made another surging run from midfield past Declan Rice and Craig Dawson only to be brought down by the latter.

He then jinxed past a crowd of West Ham midfielders before leaving Ryan Fredericks with no choice but to foul him.

Being the most technically gifted player in midfield, it was no surprise to see him being given the freedom to roam forward into the penalty box. Especially when Newcastle got the ball out wide, Willock would make runs into the opposition area.

Jacob Murphy managed to get into the inside wide channel of the West Ham’s backline which became a signal for Willock to make a similarly dangerous run. However, Soucek was alert enough to keep track of the Englishman’s movement.

Newcastle were focusing their attacks from the flank, which simultaneously saw Willock getting inside the six-yard area. Fraser’s shot then took a deflection off Willock which could have gone anywhere.

It is clear Willock has goals in his mind based on his positioning, and his movement is somewhat reminiscent of Conor Gallagher’s when he was on a goalscoring spree earlier this season.

After another successful advance on the left flank, Rice failed to clear the ball away, inadvertently putting the ball back into the danger zone where Willock had been hanging around all afternoon. It then bore fruit to his first goal of the season.

He had another decent goalscoring chance from inside the box, but his shot could not make it past a swarm of West Ham defenders.

Willock was also trigger-happy from distance against West Ham, making three attempts from outside the penalty area. After a quick drop of the shoulders, he released one just wide off the post.

Over the last two Gameweeks, Willock is first among all midfielders for shots (eight) and joint-third for attempts inside the box (four). 

One thing that’s worth mentioning is the possible rotation risk posed by new signing Bruno Guimaraes, who has replaced Willock off the bench in each of the last three matches. They’re different types of players, however, and the good news is that Eddie Howe has said on a couple of occasions recently that he likes the “balance” of his present midfield, and there seems little reason to change it while the Magpies are in form.

I expect Willock to maintain his often predatory presence inside the box over the upcoming matches, especially with Newcastle playing with more gusto lately.

Emmanuel Dennis (£6.1M)

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

259 Comments Post a Comment
  1. kellamergh
    • 3 Years
    57 mins ago

    I have:
    2x Free Hits
    Wildcard
    Bench Boost

    Would you FH this team for next gw?

    Foster
    Cancelo Laporte Coufal*
    Jota(!) Raphinha Bowen Son
    Davis(!) Jiminez King

    Bench unavailable

    * Injured
    ! Unavailable

    Open Controls
    1. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      Yep, definitely use FH this week if you have two free hits available

      Open Controls
      1. kellamergh
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cheers. I'll do that, then!

        Open Controls
    2. antis0cial
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      You could maybe get away with 2 transfers but I’d lean towards fh.

      Open Controls
    3. Hocus Pocus
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      No I would add a transfer or two, better use of the free hit in future she when there are many more matches… correct me if I am missing something?

      Open Controls
    4. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I'd do two transfers. Save the FH.

      Open Controls
  2. Colby
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    57 mins ago

    Chip strategy:

    1). Can the community confirm if we can play any chip on consecutive game weeks please as I heard that we can’t free hit in back-to-back game weeks.
    2). Can you transfer players in as normal on a game week (to avoid price rises) to set you up for forthcoming game weeks but then play a chip (eg Free hit) for the immediate game week?

    Many thanks in advance for your guidance.

    Open Controls
    1. JJO
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      You can chain any 2 chips except 2 FHs
      And no

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      1. You cannot play FH chips back to back. But you can FH and then WC after.
      2. Once you FH, your team from the last week is frozen and any transfers you did for this week are negated it will be as if you rolled FT (except you only get 1 after using FH)

      Open Controls
  3. Tmel
    • 11 Years
    53 mins ago

    Bottomed:

    Best option on FH?

    a) Kulu (lee)
    b) KWP (NOR)
    c) Broja (NOR)

    Open Controls
    1. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      A seems like an interesting punt

      Open Controls
    2. antis0cial
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Go for A, I think you have to have a punt or two when using FH and with the way Spurs attack and the opposition it could be a nice differential

      Open Controls
    4. NorCal Villan
        just now

        None stand out, toss a coin

        Open Controls
    5. antis0cial
      • 5 Years
      52 mins ago

      A) Salah + Martinelli to Son + JWP -4 (Bruno to Salah next week)
      B) FH (2 left no WC)

      Current Team Below, free hit worthy?

      De Gea
      Digne Cancelo Guehi
      Bruno Bowen
      Watkins Edouard Dennis

      Ramsdale Salah TAA Robbo Saka Martinelli

      Open Controls
      1. gellinmagellan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I'm in the same boat...confused about using the FH or not (1 FH + WC remaining) but you have more sure starters. You can definitely get away with just -4

        Open Controls
    6. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      50 mins ago

      DDG (Foster)
      Cancelo Dunk Coufal* (TAA White)
      Foden Bowen Trossard* (Salah Saka)
      Edouard* Broja (Laca)

      1 FT, 3.2 ITB. WC28. 1 FH remaining.

      A) Salah+ Laca > Son + Kane -4
      B) Salah+ Saka+ Laca> Bruno + Son + Weg -8
      C) Salah + Laca > Son + Weg -4
      D) Salah + Laca > Bruno + Kane -4
      E) Use FH

      Open Controls
      1. Big Ronnie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        What about the -8 with Son, Kane and then whichever mid you can afford (JWP) or can you afford Salah, Edouard, Laca to Son, Kane and Weg

        Open Controls
        1. gellinmagellan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          Yes can afford Son, Kane and Weg! You think that's better than getting in Bruno?

          Open Controls
          1. Big Ronnie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yeah i'd rather Son than Bruno this week

            Open Controls
            1. gellinmagellan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Cheers! Gonna go with -8 and hope for the best

              Open Controls
      2. antis0cial
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        I think it’s free hit territory. You’re potentially looking at 2-2-1 before transfers

        Open Controls
    7. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      Is Gray to Sancho worth a punt?

      Gonna stick with this average team for this week.

      Sanchez
      Cancelo Reguilon Coady Thomas
      Bowen Foden Gray*
      Anto Dennis Weggy

      Rams** Salah** TAA** Saka**

      Open Controls
      1. antis0cial
        • 5 Years
        41 mins ago

        I’d say so if you can’t afford son.

        Open Controls
        1. Weasel Boy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          39 mins ago

          Unfortunately I can't.

          Open Controls
          1. NorCal Villan
              3 mins ago

              I’d go JWP over Sancho. He’s got a very attractive fixture run coming up.

              Open Controls
              1. NorCal Villan
                  just now

                  Take the $$$ and upgrade Reguilon and/or Thomas, maybe with LaPorte. Or, depending on what you have ITB, Anthony to Kane

                  Open Controls
        2. Big Ronnie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          49 mins ago

          Both Free Hits left. Changed plans last week and thought I'd be able to get away with saving FH but not so sure now. Best option?

          A) Antonio & Archer to Weghorst & Broja (-4) 11 playing if Coufal fit and everyone plays
          B) Coufal, Antonio & Archer to Livra, Weghorst & Broja (-8) 11 playing hopefully
          C) FH

          DDG
          Digne, Cancelo, Saiss, Coufal*
          Bruno, Foden, Bowen
          Antonio, Dennis, Archer*

          Ramsdale* Salah*, TAA*, Saka*

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            12 mins ago

            A or C

            Open Controls
          2. tomasjj
            • 7 Years
            just now

            a

            Open Controls
        3. DavidBadWillie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          49 mins ago

          Whoever loses in Southampton v West Ham in FA Cup will play in GW 30 right??

          Open Controls
          1. ritzyd
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            21 mins ago

            No, west ham play spurs in 30 who are still in the cup at the moment (play middlesborough)

            Open Controls
            1. ritzyd
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              If south lose they will play burnley in 30

              Open Controls
          2. internal error
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            21 mins ago

            Southampton will play if they lose. West ham will only play if they lose, and Spurs lose

            Open Controls
            1. DavidBadWillie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 min ago

              I see thanks.

              Open Controls
          3. dadoune30
            • 12 Years
            20 mins ago

            Even if West Ham loses, high chance that their GW 30 opponent wins against Boro..

            Open Controls
          4. Max City
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Only for SOU
            WHU needs Spurs to lose too to play in GW30

            Open Controls
          5. Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Burnley v Southampton Possible blank Southampton are beaten by West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/02/15/fpl-blank-and-double-gameweeks-what-we-know-so-far/

            Open Controls
        4. Mr Bird
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          41 mins ago

          Would you FH this team after a -4?

          DDG
          Cancelo Livra Mee
          Son(c) Foden Bowen Brownhill
          Weghorst Broja Watkins

          Ramsdale Salah TAA Tierney

          Open Controls
          1. Debauchy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            16 mins ago

            If this is yr team after the - 4 then NO

            Open Controls
          2. Max City
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            Probably not

            Open Controls
          3. Little Red Lacazette
            • 5 Years
            7 mins ago

            No

            Open Controls
          4. Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            No, decent cover for this GW

            Open Controls
        5. Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          41 mins ago

          Damn us with less chips will be taking more hits to keep up

          Don't Fear lads get creative countering the disadvantage is in your grasp

          Open Controls
          1. internal error
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            I will probably have used 3 chips by GW29 so most ppl should have used most their chips by GW31

            Open Controls
        6. George James
          • 7 Years
          36 mins ago

          With only one FH left would you use it on this team?

          1FT 2.2m ITB

          Sanchez
          Emerson • Cancelo • Dalot
          Ramsey • Bowen • Gray
          Kane • King • Dennis

          Pickford / Saka / Tierney / Salah / TAA.

          Open Controls
          1. Max City
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Do you want to keep this team on GW27?

            If not, it's better to do some transfers to fix it

            Open Controls
          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            just now

            If not WCing soon, I would sort the team out with transfers rather than FH

            Open Controls
        7. Max City
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          33 mins ago

          A, B, or C

          A. Sterling Bruno Laporte
          B. Sterling Sancho Cancelo
          C. Foden Bruno Cancelo

          Cheers!

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            30 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          2. Forgetmeknot
            • 3 Years
            14 mins ago

            C

            Open Controls
          3. tomasjj
            • 7 Years
            11 mins ago

            a

            Open Controls
            1. NorCal Villan
                1 min ago

                C

                Open Controls
            2. mrelpea
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              B

              Open Controls
          4. Little Red Lacazette
            • 5 Years
            33 mins ago

            Tierney/VVD -> Mee worth a -4?

            Sanchez
            Cancelo Coady Tierney*
            Bruno Bowen Ramsey Son
            Weghorst Maupay Broja

            Ramsdale VVD TAA Salah

            Open Controls
            1. Max City
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              I'd keep Tierney for the DGW

              Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              Only if you are considering opening the 3rd Liverpool spot.

              Open Controls
            3. internal error
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Tierney will have 2 dgws in a row after GW27 and definitely plays in GW30 (if he can make it to that week). Mee playing in GW30 is dependant on Southampton losing vs West ham in the FA Cup

              Open Controls
            4. Little Red Lacazette
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Thanks folks, may just go with 10 men.

              Open Controls
          5. kellamergh
            • 3 Years
            26 mins ago

            This is a quick FH that I put together on my break. Any thoughts?

            Pope
            Cancelo Livramento Roberts
            Sterling Ward-Prowse Bowen Son Bruno
            Kane Weghorst

            Foster Broja Johnson Amartey

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Core team covered. Slight doubt on Roberts with Lowton available and played a lot of games in a short duration after long term injury

              Open Controls
          6. Super John McGinn-
            • 9 Years
            24 mins ago

            De Gea
            Cancelo, Coufal*, Ait Nori, Livramento
            Bruno, Foden, Bowen
            Antonio, Jimenez, Dennis

            Foster, Salah*, TAA*, Martinelli*

            A) Coufal + Antonio > Mee + Weghorst (C) (-4)
            B) Coufal + Martinelli > Pieters + Raphinia (-4)
            C) Other

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              just now

              A

              Open Controls
          7. TeddiPonza
            • 11 Years
            23 mins ago

            A. Laporte Mahrez Sterling
            B. Cancelo Foden Mahrez(or Sterling)

            Open Controls
            1. internal error
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              B

              Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Unfortunate Cancelo, Sterling and Mahrez isn't an option.

              Option B

              Open Controls
          8. gellinmagellan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            21 mins ago

            Is Edouard to Kane for -8 worth it? (Have Son)

            Open Controls
            1. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              18 mins ago

              On its own, possibly not. But you're making at least three transfers for the -8 (at least 1 free and 2 hits) so consider the overall merit of the moves, not one of them in isolation

              Open Controls
              1. gellinmagellan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                15 mins ago

                Fair. This is my team for GW27. Considering Salah + Laca + Edouard > Son + Weg + Kane for -8. What do you think?

                DDG (Foster)
                Cancelo Dunk Coufal* (TAA White)
                Foden Bowen Trossard* (Salah Saka)
                Edouard* Broja (Laca)

                Open Controls
                1. Biggsy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  For me that pays off this week. Does losing Salah mean a hit next week however assuming you want him back?

                  Open Controls
                  1. gellinmagellan
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    Planning on using WC next week

                    Open Controls
                    1. Biggsy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Salah and Laca are 0 this week, so does Edouard score 8 more than Son and Kane (two popular captain picks this week) and Weghorst (with a double). Not a chance, so I think its a good move if you will WC in 28.

                      Open Controls
                      1. gellinmagellan
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        Thanks a ton, I can really use this clarity! Going to do -8 and hope for the best 🙂 Good luck with the GW

                        Open Controls
                    2. tomasjj
                      • 7 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      I wouldn't do a ´-8 then.
                      You bring in good players, but the price is paid to have them in the team only one week, so no.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Biggsy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        Interesting view, but even if Kane, Son and Weghorst x2 only score 2 points each per game, that is 8 points and negates the hit. Only need a return or two - quite likely - and they are up on the score from Edouard alone. Why does the long term matter?

                        Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              17 mins ago

              Consider each transfer in isolation. It is effectively a -4 and yes it is worth it imo

              Open Controls
              1. gellinmagellan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                11 mins ago

                "It is effectively a -4" meaning?

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 3 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Edouard to Kane is not a -8, it is a -4 point transfer UNLESS this move involves downgrading elsewhere therefore you need to state the other transfers involved.

                  Open Controls
                2. Tonyawesome69
                  • 3 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Your OP is misleading imo. You should've stated moves would be "Salah + Laca + Edouard > Son + Weg + Kane for -8". I still think the moves are worth it but you would need a plan to bring Salah back especially for GW29

                  Open Controls
                  1. gellinmagellan
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Ah, you're right. Going to be using WC in 28 so should be fine for 29 hopefully. Having one FH is limiting but should just roll with the -8 and hope Edouard, who has been reduced to the bench since I got him, doesn't do any miracles this GW. Knowing my luck, he probably scores. Thanks for the help, good luck this gw:)

                    Open Controls
          9. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            21 mins ago

            Used FH in 26 and will WC in 28. Would you do:

            A. Jota & Antonio -> Son & Broja (-4)
            B. Gray & Ronaldo -> Weghorst & Son (-4)
            C. B + Jota -> Mahrez/Foden (-8)

            A fields 11 with Gray (flagged) 1st Sub. B fields 11 with no subs. C fields 11 with Trossard first sub.

            Open Controls
            1. Little Red Lacazette
              • 5 Years
              9 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              just now

              B

              Open Controls
          10. Saosin
            • 8 Years
            19 mins ago

            Can field 11 if Reg plays.

            2 FH and 1 ft. 2.8 itb. Suggestions?

            DDG

            Cancelo - Laporte - Livra - Reg

            Bowen - Bruno - Ramsey

            Maupay - Weghorst - King

            Foster - Saka* - Salah* - TAA*

            Open Controls
            1. Saosin
              • 8 Years
              11 mins ago

              Also have WC saved

              Open Controls
            2. Forgetmeknot
              • 3 Years
              9 mins ago

              Spurs attack looks the obvious gap

              Open Controls
            3. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              7 mins ago

              I'd probably save a FH as you have a lot there you might keep. Maybe lose Maupay or Reg with the FT? Probably the former as the latter maybe best to swtich for an Arsenal defender

              Open Controls
          11. Forgetmeknot
            • 3 Years
            17 mins ago

            Looking enviously on at that these FH squads….

            A) Salah to Son
            B ) King to Weg (already have Mee and Cornet and king doubles next week)
            C) both for -4

            Open Controls
            1. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              4 mins ago

              A is effectively two transfers as you'll reverse it in 28 surely? Feels a waste and potentially a hit further down the line.
              I'd do A and B if you plan to WC in 28. Otherwise tempted by B alone (although triple Burnley..)

              Open Controls
              1. Forgetmeknot
                • 3 Years
                2 mins ago

                Cheers yeh all good points, not helped by being 50/50 on a gw28 wc vs 33/35 wc. Think I need to decide this before deciding transfers for this week

                Open Controls
                1. Biggsy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  100%. Losing Salah this week is probably fine if you WC 28 and i'd probably go for C if you did.

                  Open Controls
          12. Bobby Digital
            • 4 Years
            17 mins ago

            Weghorst or Jimenez is the question...

            Open Controls
            1. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              9 mins ago

              Personally, Weghorst

              Open Controls
              1. Bobby Digital
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Cheers

                Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              just now

              From which GW POV? This GW only then Weghorst. Over the next few GWs then Jimenez

              Open Controls
          13. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 7 Years
            16 mins ago

            Could get this team for -4, have 2fhs left, may as well use FH right?

            Sanchez
            Cancelo Dawson livra
            Son(c) Bowen foden
            Wiggy Antonio Dennis

            Cheers

            Open Controls
            1. Forgetmeknot
              • 3 Years
              8 mins ago

              Yeh probs fh

              Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              How does FHing this GW setup the team for the following GWs?

              Open Controls
          14. jonnybhoy
            • 9 Years
            15 mins ago

            Hi guys. This is my Current team

            Sanchez
            Livra Cancelo Digne
            SALAH* GRAY* Bruno Bowen
            Eduoard Dennis Watkins

            Which one for 27? Ideally would like to save 2 x FH/WC. 0.8m ITB

            A) Play with 9 men
            B) Play with 10 men -4pts (Eduaord + Gray to Broja + Ward Prowse)
            C) Play 11 men (Gray + Tierney to Ward Prowse and Semedo -4pts)
            D) C + Eduoard to Weghorst -8pts
            D) Free hit

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              If you really want to save the chips then B but I would consider FH in this case.

              Open Controls
          15. POTATO
            • 1 Year
            8 mins ago

            "FPL experts: Target Man City and Burnley with Free Hit 22/2/22"
            Utkarsh Dalmia (@zophar666) Tom Cantle (@WGTA_FPL) Holly Shand (@FFCommunity_) Pranil Sheth Lateriser12 Lee Bonfield (@FPLFamily) Paul Gee (FPLPaulGee) Sam Bonfield (@FPLFamily)

            I've just read this article on the official FPL website in which it states:

            "Almost 100,000 managers currently have the Free Hit active, more than twice the combined total of all other chips.
            Chips used so far in GW27
            Chip Used by (000s)
            Free Hit 99
            Wildcard 37
            Triple Captain 8
            Bench Boost 4"

            Is this information that is publicly accessible outside of Scout articles? If so where?
            I had assumed the status of whether someone is using a chip is confidential up until the deadline passes, and by extension there should be no stats available ahead of the deadline.
            Do these experts have access to privileged information - sounds a bit like insider trading if that is the case.

            Open Controls
            1. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              I mean, the fact it is on the FPL website suggests its not privileged information as we can all access it. But I agree it doesn't sit right...

              Open Controls
          16. El_Gigante
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            6 mins ago

            What is the best GW to use the Bench Boost? 28? 29? Later on?

            Still have WC

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              28

              Open Controls
            2. Super Saints
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              36 will be probably

              Open Controls
            3. OptimusBlack
              • 8 Years
              just now

              28

              Open Controls
          17. mad_beer ✅
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Planning on using TC GW 28 and FH in 29. Am I alone with this strategy?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              For folks that haven't used the TC chip, I think the majority are targeting Salah's double in 29

              Open Controls
            2. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Statistically, no, there are 9m players so I doubt you are alone. Possibly in the minority. Fancy sharing your logic?

              Open Controls
            3. jackruet
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              8 mil fpl players out there..no matter what you do, you wont be alone

              Open Controls
          18. manu4life99
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Reguilion > Mee(-4)?

            (No players on bench if Reg is out)

            Open Controls
          19. dbeck
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Are we anticipating arsenal to have another double in the coming weeks other than the announced one in GW29?

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.