My FPL Gameweek 28 Wildcard draft – and the reasons for playing it

So I’ve gone ahead and pressed the button. Yes, the Wildcard chip is active and so is my mind. A Wildcard week can be very exhausting as your mind is racing, trying to accumulate as much information as one possibly can. My current Wildcard draft is changing quite constantly but instead of simply giving you my team, I’m just going to let you know about the factors I’m considering.

There are three main reasons that led to me press the button and possibly use the Bench Boost chip in Gameweek 29 as well.

The Chelsea Opportunity

Chelsea have a Double Gameweek in 28 where they play against Burnley and Norwich, who sit right at the bottom of the league for expected goals (xG) accumulated this season and are two of the lowest goal scorers. Chelsea themselves have been an elite defence ever since Thomas Tuchel has been at the helm (Chelsea are behind only Manchester City and Liverpool this season for minutes per xG conceded) and have a great run of fixtures right until the end of the campaign. I like the idea of jumping early on them especially because of this stat:

It also helps that Chelsea have two more matches to be rescheduled, so there are future Double Gameweeks on their way.

Good Players from Good Teams

While I was building my Wildcard, my co-host Zophar kept telling me: “make sure you’re picking good players from good teams”.

While Chelsea fall into that category, the fact that Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur all have a Double Gameweek 29 immediately appealed to me. I also really like that all three teams have a good run of fixtures until the end of the season and provide a flurry of good Fantasy Premier League (FPL) picks.

We should not worry too much about ‘the beach effect’ either, as both Arsenal and Spurs are fighting for a Champions League spot and are not involved in any other cup competitions. On the other hand, Liverpool have rekindled the title race and you would hope that their picks remain strong all the way.

The added benefit here is, should you not want to Free Hit in Gameweek 30, both North London sides have fixtures in that week which make it a tad bit easier to navigate. It is worth noting that Arsenal also have two more Double Gameweeks to be rescheduled while Spurs have one.

Ramsey can provide cheaper route into Aston Villa attack 1

Things leading to ‘Good Riddance’

I’m not a big fan of the Bench Boost chip and sitting here using my Wildcard in Gameweek 28, I wouldn’t be very confident of getting a Bench Boost-worthy team in the future traditional big Double Gameweeks like 33 and 36. There are a couple of other things playing on my mind. I just feel that a Bench Boost is best when following a Wildcard because you’re building a squad of 15 on the most relevant information (as relevant as it can get being one week early).

In addition, going forward, I can focus my transfers on the ten or 11 outfielders rather than the squad of 15. There is an opportunity to use the Bench Boost chip in Gameweek 29, quite comfortably. The factors that contribute to this are:

  • Teams like Leeds United and Southampton have an appealing Double Gameweek 28 and also have a strong home clash in Gameweek 29. Leeds United play Norwich City at home and Southampton host Watford. I’d be happy to play these single Gameweek players on a Bench Boost.
  • If you don’t want to use your Free Hit chip in Gameweek 30, Wolves have a handy double up next, then travel to Everton away, followed by a confirmed Gameweek 30 hosting of Leeds.
  • Cheap assets like Martin Dubravka (£4.4m) and Mason Holgate (£4.2m) (who claims to have his career revived by Frank Lampard) are easy enough to bench for the season without having to sacrifice too much cash. Additionally, Everton have two extra Double Gameweeks to be re-scheduled.
  • It also helps that Chelsea follow their superbly-strong Double Gameweek 28 by facing Newcastle at home.

Considering all of these factors, there is an opportunity to play the Bench Boost chip in Gameweek 29 and then focus solely on the starting XI for the rest of the season.

The core factors above form the crux of my Wildcard strategy. I still haven’t decided whether to use a Free Hit in Gameweek 30, as there is still a lot of tinkering to be done but, as things stand, below is how my team looks between Gameweeks 28 and 30.

Please note that this is definitely a draft and not my final Wildcard. I hope this article gives you ideas in terms of the direction you want to take. We discuss Gameweek 28 and beyond in more detail in this week’s episode of The FPL Wire, which you can watch below.

  1. You've got red on you.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    On a FH

    Pick 2 - Kane, Adams, Jimenez

    Pick 1 - Mount, Ziyech or Havertz

    1. Danstoke82
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Kane, Adams
      Havertz

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Kane Adams (although prefer Broja)
      Havertz on FH

    3. Captain Ace
        just now

        Kane, Adams and Mount

    4. Danstoke82
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Actually pondering SGW Vardy v Leeds over DGW Jimenez to go alongside Kane and Adams in my FH team. Madness or decent?

      1. Reinhold
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        I'd be a little bit wary of the odd chance of another Vardy cameo

        1. Danstoke82
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Do we not think he will start no?

          1. Reinhold
            • 11 Years
            just now

            I think so, but it is enough to make me wait

        2. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          The last one wasn't something to be feared as an owner....

          1. Reinhold
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Very random, though. Can't put your money on double figures in like 12 minutes

      2. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        My WC on last page has him, plays Leeds, Ars & Brentford 28,29,30

      3. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Vardy may still not start and Leeds could have new manager bounce. Not madness, but I wouldn't. Vardy hauled last week, those points are gone.

    5. Reinhold
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Take a guess om R. James minutes for these two matches

      I'll go first: 28 + 78

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Starts both for me. As long as he makes it to 60 in both it's great chance of a double figure haul

      2. Miro
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        90+0. Then 70-90 again. Defo won't start 3 times in 8 days.

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          What's to say it's Norwich he's benched? Maybe more likely Newcastle so he can face Lille after? 5 days between Burnley and Norwich

      3. fricky_
          9 mins ago

          65+65

          1. Reinhold
            • 11 Years
            just now

            FOMO is going to make me get him

        • Scholes Out For Summer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          75, 75, 15

          Then 60 against Lille

      4. Eightball
        • 1 Year
        18 mins ago

        1) Lacazette, Ramsey, Raphina
        2) Hwang, Coutihno, Mount

        1. Big Col
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          14 mins ago

          1 for me

        2. Miro
          • 11 Years
          13 mins ago

          A

        3. Hansel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          12 mins ago

          1

        4. Eightball
          • 1 Year
          just now

          My head says 1 as well but my heart says 2 haha.

      5. The Red Devil
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        Current team
        1 FT 0.2 ITB thoughts?

        Ramsdale
        Laporte cancelo digne TAA Robbo
        Ramsey son saka Salah
        Broja

        Ddg Bowen weghorst Edouard

        Sell one of city/pool defenders to a doubler? Or save FT?

      6. AlternativeB
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        Thoughts on WC? 0.3 ITB (BB gw 33 or 36 - no FH in GW 30)

        Sa (Dubravka)
        Kilman Rudiger Livramento (TAA, Tierney)
        Coutinho Salah Raphina Ramsey (Saka)
        Jimenez Kane Broja

      7. Big Col
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        On WC, will FH in 33 & 36

        Would you switch Cancelo to Saiss (2 fixtures vs 4, over next 3 GW’s)

        Gives me an extra 1.5M to use elsewhere but I would lose 0.5/0.6M

        Open Controls
        1. Hansel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          I’m doing it

          1. Big Col
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Who for? Saiss?

        2. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Slowly coming round to losing Cancelo (for Rudiger here)

        3. AlternativeB
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Lost Cancelo to Kilman in my WC about 30 mins ago

      8. gstegnar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        WC now in GW28? FH in GW30?

        would that be smart? After that i'm out of chips

        My team atm

        Foster, Ramsdale
        Tierney, Digne, TAA, Cancelo, Reguilon
        Brownhill, Salah, Jota, Bowen, Coutinho
        Antonio, Dennis, Weghorst

        1. AlternativeB
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          I'm doing WC now... Saving FH for a big double GW. For me - maybe, if ur goin with Jota - bring him in for gw 29 (and go for someone else this round? Like Raphina)

        2. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          If you WC now you can probably get through 30 without a FH. 33 probably optimum time to FH because of blanks and doubles. Or 36 which is a big double

      9. SuperG
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        For the long term.

        A) Cancelo and Mount
        B) James and Havertz

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          A

        2. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          B but only because James > Cancelo. Would prefer James and Mount

      10. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Pukki is 100% nailed isn't he? Cheers

        1. fricky_
            1 min ago

            Should be.

          • Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Thanks

        2. DGW28 Fixture and clean sheet odds
          G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 4 Years
          12 mins ago

          DGW28 fixture odds can be found here:
          Part i
          https://prnt.sc/uNV-ELBjIMWu
          Part ii
          https://prnt.sc/0v34rhnlca1j
          (Provided by Betbrain.com)

          GW27 clean sheets:
          MCI: 49% ✅
          MNU: 49% ✅
          SOU: 43% ✅
          CRY: 41% ❌
          WHU: 38% ✅
          BHA: 33% ❌
          BRE: 32% ❌
          LEI: 30% ✅
          TOT: 30% ✅
          NEW: 28% ✅
          AVL: 27% ✅
          WOL: 26% ❌
          BUR: 24% ❌ & 24% ❌
          LEE: 18% ❌
          NOR: 17% ❌
          WAT: 13% ✅
          EVE: 11% ❌
          LIV: -
          ARS: -
          CHE: -

          DGW28 clean sheet odds:
          CHE: 52% & 50%
          ARS: 46%
          LIV: 46%
          MCI: 44%
          TOT: 41%
          WOL: 39% & 43%
          BRE: 33%
          BHA: 32%
          NEW: 32% & 20%
          CRY: 31%
          NOR: 31% & 13%
          AVL: 29% & 26%
          LEI: 29%
          SOU: 24% & 34%
          WAT: 19% & 23%
          BUR: 18%
          EVE: 17%
          LEE: 16% & 23%
          MNU: 13%
          WHU: 11%
          (Provided by Betbrain.com)

          Chelsea:
          Probability of A and B both occuring: 26%
          Probability that A or B or both occur: 76%
          Probability that A or B occurs but NOT both: 50%
          Probability of neither A nor B occuring: 24%
          Probability of A occuring but NOT B: 26%
          Probability of B occuring but NOT A: 24%

          Wolves:
          Probability of A and B both occuring: 16.77%
          Probability that A or B or both occur: 65.23%
          Probability that A or B occurs but NOT both: 48.46%
          Probability of neither A nor B occuring: 34.77%
          Probability of A occuring but NOT B: 22.23%
          Probability of B occuring but NOT A: 26.23%

          Clean sheet totals:
          Manchester City: 15 (+1)
          Liverpool: 13
          Chelsea: 11
          Arsenal: 10
          Tottenham: 9 (+1)
          Wolves: 9
          Aston Villa: 7 (+1)
          Brighton: 7
          Burnley: 7
          Manchester Utd: 7 (+1)
          Southampton: 7 (+1)
          West Ham: 7 (+1)
          Crystal Palace: 6
          Brentford: 5
          Everton: 4
          Leicester City: 4 (+1)
          Newcastle 4 (+1)
          Norwich: 4
          Leeds: 3
          Watford: 3 (+1)

          The numbers last week pointed me towards KWP over Mee which sounded crazy at the time but actually paid off in the end!

          This week I gotta have some of that Chelsea...

          Good luck everyone!

          G

          1. fricky_
              10 mins ago

              Leeds over 20% lmao

            • FCSB
              • 6 Years
              6 mins ago

              Who you captaining Whizz?

            • Little Red Lacazette
              • 5 Years
              just now

              LEE: 1% & 3%

          2. DagheMunegu
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            12 mins ago

            Foden to either Coutinho/Raphina/Havertz -4?

            Or save

          3. Radzio
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            11 mins ago

            Would you BB any of these and if so,which one:

            A) Ramsdale, Tierney, Robertson,Hwang -4 (James in the starting 11)

            B) Ramsdale,Tierney,Killman,ASM
            (Robertson in starting 11)?

            NO WC left and Im leaning towards A,what do you think?

          4. FCSB
            • 6 Years
            10 mins ago

            BB28

            Dubravka
            TAA Rudiger Saiss Kilman
            Salah Raphinha Coutinho Ramsey
            Jimenez Broja

            Ramsdale Son Lacazette Tierney

            1. GTG
            2. Tierney >> James (-4)

            Thanks

            1. fricky_
                4 mins ago

                gtg imo

                1. FCSB
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Thanks mate

            2. Atimis
              • 5 Years
              9 mins ago

              Thoughts on WC this week and using BB? Why many prefer BB 29 over 28?

              1. THFC4LIFE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                6 mins ago

                Can’t use 2 chips in 1 week

            3. European Bob
              • 9 Years
              7 mins ago

              Anyone going without Salah?

              1. klipp klopp
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Madness

            4. Tactical Frank
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              6 mins ago

              Which option do we think is better:

              A - Son + Lacazette
              B - Saka + Kane

              1. AlternativeB
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                I'm doing B

              2. klipp klopp
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                B

              3. v3n0m
                  1 min ago

                  B

              4. v3n0m
                  5 mins ago

                  A) TAA + Saka
                  B) Robbo + Coutinho

                  1. klipp klopp
                    • 3 Years
                    1 min ago

                    A

                  2. Van der Faart
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 min ago

                    B looks a lovely differential with Robbo but TAA could hurt if he hauls

                • Van der Faart
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Dias, Cornet to James and Willock (-4)?

                  1. klipp klopp
                    • 3 Years
                    2 mins ago

                  2. v3n0m
                      just now

                      Yes

                  3. klipp klopp
                    • 3 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    A) adams
                    B) Jimenez

                    1. THFC4LIFE
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      A

                  4. n-doggg
                    • 9 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    On BB - currently 9 DGW players.

                    Ramsdale, foster*
                    TAA, James*, Gabriel, digne*, saiss*
                    Salah, Coutinho*, raphinia*, saka, ramsey*
                    Kane, Broja*, Jiminez*

                    Would you do Gabriel to Rudiger for -4

                  5. klipp klopp
                    • 3 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    A) James
                    B) rudiger

                    1. JoTAA
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      A

                  6. JoTAA
                    • 2 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Bowen to:
                    A) Ziyech
                    B) Son

                    1. klipp klopp
                      • 3 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Mount?

                  7. Blens
                    • 5 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    In a real pickle guys and need help.
                    Ramsdale (Gunnarson)
                    TAA Cancelo Coufal Dalot Tomiyasu
                    Salah Jota Pogba Son Bowen
                    Dennis Broja Eduoard

                    Options
                    Coufal and Pogs > Rudiger and Ramsey (-4) Can't afford Coutino but know there are a few D'gamers I'll be missing out on.

                    Or shall I WC the lot!

                    Help guys!

                    1. Van der Faart
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      WC might not be the worst thing in the world. But it's not bad. I'd take the hit I reckon.

                    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
                      • 7 Years
                      1 min ago

                      That -4 looks good

                  8. Ajax Hamsterdam
                    • 7 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    A pukki
                    B broja ( have Adams)
                    C wood

                    Please help me decide cheers 🙂

                    1. klipp klopp
                      • 3 Years
                      1 min ago

                      C

                      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        Cheers

                  9. Valar(Keith)
                    • 12 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Which option scores more

                    A) Willock in GW 28 and 29

                    Vs

                    B) Robertson in GW 28 and Kulusevski in GW 29

                    Is Kulusevski the real deal? I've been out of the loop regards spurs

                  10. Nightf0x
                    • 6 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Foster (rams)
                    Taa vvd cancelo digne dalot
                    Salah kdb ramsey (bowen cornet)
                    Denis broja (weg)

                    Which ?

                    A) dalot cornet -4 to rudi/coady -saka/jwp/raph/coutinho/wilock/ziyech
                    B) dalot cancelo -4 to rudi - coady
                    C) dalot weg -4 to rudi/coady -asm/watkins/ings
                    D) other transfers or FH (have x2 FH)

                  11. Mr Ozil
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Which is better on WC?

                    A- Double CHE defense
                    B- One defender + Mount/Havertz

                    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      A as mid is a bit of a minefield

                  12. Powers106
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Sa (Ramsdale)
                    Rudiger - Cancelo - TAA - Robbo (Reguilon)
                    Salah - Bowen - JWP - Coutinho (Gallagher)
                    Dennis - Broja (Antonio)

                    I'm on -4 already, but have 2xFH, BB and WC remaining:

                    a. another -4 for Reguillon to James and use BB
                    b. another -4 for Reguillon to T. Silva and use BB
                    c. save BB
                    d. sit tight having all the chips is going to be a bigger advantage

                    Thanks!!

                    1. Powers106
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      I think c. should have read -8 but save BB

                  13. JONALDINHO
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    What to do with ASM?

