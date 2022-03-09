The FPL players on the Watchlist for the next four Gameweeks and beyond

In our Watchlist series, we pick out the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are the best medium-term targets in each position based on fixtures, form and value.

Unlike the Scout Picks, we’re not just focusing on the upcoming Gameweek with these articles.

Seven-time top 10k finisher and Scout regular Zophar is taking the reins for this series in 2021/22, producing a fortnightly piece and discussing the rankings by position, and talks us through our latest update here.

ABOUT THE WATCHLIST

Our regularly updated Watchlist, which is visible on the sidebar, ranks players in each position for the month ahead – or rather, the next four Gameweeks (and beyond if appropriate).

This allows site users to get a longer-term view on recommended players beyond the weekly Scout Picks.

Players are selected according to factors such as FPL’s form rating*, club injuries, club morale, forthcoming fixtures and whether or not the player in question is likely to be a bargain in FPL.

The table displays the player name and club, along with the abbreviation for the factors that played a part in their ranking. A key for these factors can be found below the player in the table and looks like this:

Arrows before the name indicate whether a player has significantly climbed or fallen in our reckoning since the previous update or if they are a new entry into the tables.

*points divided by a club’s matches played over the last 30 days

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL GOALKEEPERS

Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m) retains his spot at the top of the goalkeeper rankings. The Arsenal shot-stopper is one of only two ‘keepers to have a double in Gameweek 29 as well as a fixture in Gameweek 30. The same of course applies to Hugo Lloris (£5.4m) but due to better, cheaper options in the Spurs defence, he is lower down the list.

Jose Sa (£5.3m) drops down a few spots in light of Wolves’ recent defensive frailties. Keeping aside the Blank Gameweek 30 fixture, several premium ‘keeper options such as Alisson (£6.0m) and Edouard Mendy (£6.1m) appeal with the title race very much a factor.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL DEFENDERS

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m) and Joao Cancelo (£7.0m) retain first and second spot. Cancelo’s position was up for debate since he does not have a fixture in Gameweek 30 and plays Liverpool in Gameweek 32 but his pedigree is too good to ignore, providing a midweek illness turns out to be nothing more than merely dead rubber-itis.

Just to prove that a few hours is a long time in FPL, Andrew Robertson (£7.2m) was dropped down to fourth spot despite a double in Gameweek 29 and was replaced by Reece James (£6.2m) – who has promptly picked up an injury. The wing-back is the only defender to register both 5+ goals and assists in Europe’s top five leagues and was bordering on ‘essential’ status with the Blues’ favourable fixture list after Blank Gameweek 30, but now we await further news from the Chelsea camp before making a call on whether or not James comes off the list.

Another marauding wing-back makes his debut for the first time on the Watchlist this season. Matt Doherty (£4.7m) looks to be the solution (for now, anyway) to the right-sided problems that have been plaguing Spurs and as we know from his Wolves days, the man is a Fantasy points monster.

Antonio Rudiger (£6.1m) continues to be an excellent option with more secure starts given Chelsea’s likely progression in the Champions League.

Aaron Cresswell (£5.4m) is another new entry on the Watchlist: the Hammers are ranked third on the Season Ticker for ease of fixture in the next five Gameweeks and also play in Gameweek 30.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL MIDFIELDERS

Mohamed Salah (£13.2m) naturally retains top spot but Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) rises to second after his imperious display against Manchester United. His home form, in particular, has been unreal.

Son Heung-min (£10.8m) retains third spot with security of starts, a great upcoming schedule and no European commitments but new Spurs signing Dejan Kulusevski (£6.1m) is close behind: the Swede has been impressive under Conte and looks to have secured that third frontline spot over Lucas Moura (£6.2m).

Bukayo Saka (£6.5m) remains the Arsenal attacker of choice but Philippe Coutinho (£7.4m) slips out of the rankings, despite the Gameweek 30 fixture and weekend haul, due to a difficult upcoming schedule for Aston Villa.

Kai Havertz (£7.8m) has been talked up by Thomas Tuchel as ‘undroppable’ and an out-of-position midfielder playing for a top-three side is always an enticing prospect.

Jarrod Bowen (£6.9m) drops out due to possible injury concerns. His heel problem is not considered to be serious but it could still see him miss a couple of league games before the international break; an update is awaited from David Moyes on the same.

Harvey Barnes (£6.5m) makes his first appearance on the Watchlist in 2021/22, with the winger looking to be the pick of the Leicester midfielders amid niggling injury concerns for James Maddison (£6.7m).

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL FORWARDS

Harry Kane (£12.3m) is the undisputed leader amongst forwards. He looks in absolute imperious form at the moment and is always nailed for 90 minutes, unlike the other Spurs attackers. As close to a must-have as it gets, really.

Despite not finding the back of the net, Alexandre Lacazette (£8.3m) has racked up four assists in his last three appearances and is a crucial part of Arsenal’s attacking plan. Penalty duties are an added bonus and there is the Gameweek 30 fixture in his favour, as well.

Patson Daka (£7.1m) comes into consideration with Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) injured, a Gameweek 30 fixture and Leicester having plenty of blanks that need rescheduling. What is concerning about the Foxes though is if they do keep progressing in Europe, they might prioritise the UEFA Conference League as a route to further European competition next year given their mid-table league position.

Raul Jimenez (£7.6m) is a difficult one. The fixtures are good, against Everton, Leeds and then a couple of decent ones after the international break, but his spot in the team seems up in the air. That being said, Wolves haven’t looked any better without him so I do expect the Mexican to keep getting regular starts.

There’s really very little to pick from amongst the other forwards. Che Adams (£7.0m) and Armando Broja (£5.5m), who blank in Gameweek 30, retain their spots due to good fixtures in Gameweeks 29 and 31. However, the Saints showed against Villa they are very much a Jekyll-and-Hyde outfit.

That’s all for now, we will be discussing some of the players on this list and more on today’s episode of The FPL Wire here.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT