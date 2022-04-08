472
Community April 8

Learning from ‘The Great and The Good’ FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 32

472 Comments
Share

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead continues with his series of articles analysing the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted Fantasy managers, from serial top 10k finishers to well-known faces.

The Great and The Good this year are the Scouts Joe LepperNeale RiggGeoff Dance, and Tom Freeman, FPL Wire’s Zophar, from the Hall of Fame Fabio BorgesFPLMatthewYavuz Kabuk and Tom Stephenson, Blackbox’s Az and Mark Sutherns, FPL “celebrities” LTFPL AndyMagnus Carlsen and FPL General plus last year’s mini-league winner Les Caldwell.

“I see doubles coming, I see doubles coming” 

Whether you are of royal blood or not, there was no doubting the main talking point this week was the navigation of the upcoming Double Gameweeks. As a result, Gameweek 31 seemed more of a distraction than anything else, with Everton and Burnley players nothing to get excited about. There are only so many Wout Weghorst (£6.4m) puns to go round and surely no one owns Richarlison (£7.5m), apart from maybe Lateriser.

Meanwhile, there were some surprising results to put some of those planning to recruit Arsenal and Chelsea players for the Double Gameweek off the scent, with both clubs toiling after the international break.

Matt Doherty‘s (£4.9m) double-digit returns gave his owners something to brag about, we all still seem to be forgetting about Kevin De Bruyne (£11.7m) and we discovered that even Chess Grandmasters deal in mind games.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

learning-from-the-great-and-the-good-20-21-gameweek-31 5

Magnus Carlsen caught the attention this week with another captaincy gamble, as he put the armband on Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m). Unsurprisingly, this is the first time this season that any of The Great and The Good have settled on the Everton striker to lead their troops.

It was noted that his mentor and Grandmaster mini-league rival, Peter Heine Nielsen, also captained the Everton striker – is this psychological warfare at play? Clearly the chess champs take FPL very seriously, with no place for rook-ies. Is this a rivalry similar to Mark and Az? Surely, talks must be underway to arrange an FPL BlackBox “ChessBox” special?

King of The Great and The Good board this week was indeed Magnus with 64. He, along with Neale, have bravely decided to go without Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) and it paid off this week as his triple Spurs helped him to a green arrow of 9,000 places.

Will others follow suit in abandoning Salah? With the City game up next, a “no Mo” strategy does allow more funds to look at the likes of Son Heung-min (£10.9m), Man United doublers and even bolster our defences, but can we really be considering cutting loose the leading points scorer in the game?

TRANSFERS

This is a summary of the transfers for this week:

  • Az – Roberts (Alt-Nouri)
  • LTFPL Andy – James, Weghorst (Saiss, Jimenez)
  • Fabio Borges – Pickford (Dubravka)
  • Joe Lepper – White (Kilman)
  • Geoff Dance – Weghorst (Jimenez)
  • FPL General – Greenwood, James, Cancelo (Jimenez, Saiss, Digne)
  • Les Caldwell – Robertson (Alexander-Arnold)
  • Magnus Carlsen – Gordon (Podence)
  • Mark Sutherns – Pope, Weghorst (Ramsdale, Jimenez)
  • FPL Matthew – Tarkowski (Alexander-Arnold)
  • Neale Rigg – Weghorst (Jimenez)
  • Tom Freeman – Sancho (Coutinho)
  • Tom Stephenson – James, Weghorst (Saiss, Jimenez)
  • Yavuz Kabuk – Gordon, James (Kilman, Coutinho)
  • Zophar – Weghorst (Jimenez)

Tom Stephenson and Mark Sutherns took a hit to bring in Weghorst this week – Wout were they thinking?

FPL General has given up on his forwards with Sam Greenwood (£4.5m) joining Joe Gelhardt (£4.6m) in his squad to free up budget for Joao Cancelo (£7.0m) and Reece James (£6.2m).

Elsewhere, there was a firesale on Wolves players with a total of 12 of them leaving the combined squads of The Great and The Good, and Tom Freeman will hope for more from his differential Jadon Sancho (£8.9m) over the coming weeks.

TEMPLATE

The template for The Great and The Good is as follows, with the numbers in brackets showing how many teams in which they appear:

  • Ramsdale (7), Sa (3)
  • Doherty (11), Alexander-Arnold (8), Robertson (6), Rudiger (6), James (5)
  • Salah (13), Saka (13), Raphinha (13), Kulusevski (8), Son (5)
  • Kane (12), Weghorst (9), Lacazette (6)

The forward line continues to be a conundrum for The Great and The Good, with more changes up front as Weghorst and Alexandre Lacazette (£8.4m) replaced Armando Broja (£5.5m) and Raul Jimenez (£7.5m).

There was also a swing towards west London with James joining Antonio Rudiger (£6.1m) at the back. I suspect the next destination on the template map will be the East Midlands, as Leicester players become popular for those focused on fixtures. Will anyone gamble on Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) if he can get himself fit for the run-in?

TARGETING YOUR TRANSFERS

A look back this week at the transfers of The Great and The Good and where they have focussed their attention over the season:

learning-from-the-great-and-the-good-20-21-gameweek-31 4

Overall, midfield has been the trading pit for most of the managers with 40% of all transfers occurring in this position. Yavuz Kabuk leads the way here with 22 moves so far, equating to 49% of all his dealings.

Yavuz has been the most active manager overall with 45 transfers over the course of the season and this proactive approach has seen his rank rise dramatically in the second half of the season, moving up to 80,000 after being at 366,000 in Gameweek 16.

What is noticeable is the moves at the back. While Mark Sutherns has allocated 30% of his trades to his defence, Fabio Borges has only made three transfers, equalling 8%.

This stability at the rear – remember he doubled up on a Man City backline on his first Wildcard and then a twin Wolves defence in his second overhaul – has given him chance to use his moves for more explosive returns elsewhere. 

This may change as we enter the final few weeks, with the Chelsea and City defence looking worthy of investment, but this is a tactic to consider for next season.

CONCLUSION

Double Gameweeks: you either love them or hate them, but they are no doubt going to have a big part to play in our final standings with the last few weeks a heady mix of fixture congestion and chip play.

There is plenty of advice out there but as always play your own way, scrutinize your own numbers as it will only be you that knows the best route and only you that will hold your final rank at the end of the season.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now. And remember, don’t have nightmares.

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article then you can find me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Greyhead19

THE COMPLETE GUIDE TO GAMEWEEK 32

INJURY AND TEAM NEWS
SCOUT PICKS
DIFFERENTIALS
CAPTAINCY DISCUSSION
TEAM REVEALS
EXPERT OPINION
RMT/POINTS PROJECTIONS
TOP 10K ANALYSIS
VIDEO CONTENT

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

472 Comments Post a Comment
  1. mikess
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Which two do I bench from Gabriel, Kulusevski, Barnes, Toney and Weghorst?

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      Weghorst and Gabriel

      Open Controls
      1. mikess
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Malinwa
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Toney

      Open Controls
      1. Malinwa
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Gabriel

        Open Controls
      2. mikess
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers need one more

        Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      You've got to play Kulusevski

      Barnes may be benched so do you want to risk a cameo, he could score.

      So Barnes and Weghorst i guess.

      Toney home to West Ham could pay off.

      Open Controls
      1. mikess
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Fancy an arsenal cleanie?

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Home to Brighton....

          Yeah, sure. Even if it were 8 v 11 Brighton might not score.

          Would hardly be a surprise in Premier League football Arsenal 2 nil home win.

          Open Controls
    4. Bobby_Baggio
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Gab and Weg

      Open Controls
    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Weghorst, Gabriel for me.

      Open Controls
    6. mikess
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Cheers all

      Open Controls
  2. Sho-kun
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo/Regi/TAA
    Salah/Kulu/Saka/Madd/Havertz
    Kane/Weghorst

    Foster/Marcal/Livra/Broja
    A) Regi --> Doherty
    B) Weggy --> Mateta

    Open Controls
    1. mikess
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Malinwa
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. JT11fc
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. Malinwa
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Is it allowed to use for example BB gw 36 and FH gw 37? 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. mikess
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      No problems with that

      Open Controls
      1. Malinwa
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Bobby_Baggio
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      No issue - i'll be doing that for sure

      Open Controls
      1. Malinwa
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  4. Kodap
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    I have 2FT and don't want to lose one, what would be my best move here guys? I could of course do two of these for free, or 3 for -4.
    1. Maupay > Nacho
    2. Maupay > Cucho
    3. Ait Nouri > Doherty
    4. Saka > Maddison
    5. Robbo > Doherty

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      2 then reassess next gw

      Open Controls
      1. Kodap
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Okay thank you.

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      1 or 3

      Open Controls
      1. Kodap
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Okay, thanks mate.

        Open Controls
  5. JT11fc
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Abit stuck so might save. Gtg?

    Foster
    Robbo Cancelo Schar Doherty
    Son Salah Barnes Saka Sancho
    Rodriguez

    Ederson Antonio Tierney Broja

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      You might want to improve bench depth with Tierney or Broja transfers.

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  6. Saintjack01
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Palace or Leicester defender?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Fox

        Open Controls
      2. JT11fc
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Castagne for risk reward
        Mitchel for safe nailed and cheap

        Open Controls
    • MoSalalalalalalalalah
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Hey fellas. What do you think of these?

      A) Broja > ASM/Gelhardt
      B) Coutinho > Maddison/Havertz
      C) Roll

      1.5 ITB
      1FT

      Ramsdale
      Doherty | White | TAA | Coady
      Raphinha | Saka | Son | Salah
      Weghorst | Dennis

      GK: Sánchez | Van Dijk | Coutinho | Broja

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        That fwd line is magnificent!

        Open Controls
      2. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Decided not to play with a forward line then? (smile)

        Open Controls
        1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          yeah hasn't sparked much joy. It looked good a month or two ago though. Should probably get ASM in

          Open Controls
      3. Stimps
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        A) ASM

        Open Controls
    • The Mantis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      must haves for the run in? i'm sure there's a thread on it somewhere

      Open Controls
      1. Stimps
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Teams with something to play for

        Open Controls
        1. The Mantis
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          good point

          Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Son

        Open Controls
      3. JT11fc
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        City Def
        Spurs attacker

        Open Controls
      4. The Mantis
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        maddison and some arsenal?

        Open Controls
    • CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Anybody using FPL.TEAM out there?
      firstly, do you have to use Twitter to log in? I cannot stand Twitter. Also, are people finding data corrupted, like players in the wrong positions, players missing (1 players instead of 11) or Mid and Attack sections blocked by the subs?
      Please let me know.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Not now

        Open Controls
        1. CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Continuing with me. I entered the wrong team Id initially and I can't get rid of it now. Such a good tool but failing in the little things.

          Open Controls
      2. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        yep use FPL.team - don't have to use twitter, just your FPL team number.

        And yes sometimes it doesn't format correctly. Normally I find if I refresh the page it sorts itself out but sometimes it takes a little longer.

        Open Controls
    • King Kohli
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Which is the best week to BB with this squad, 33 or 36?

      Pope Sanchez
      TAA Cancelo James Gabriel Doherty
      Salah Saka Raphinha Martinelli Gordon
      Kane Broja King
      1 FT 2.7 ITB. 1 FH left

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Instinctively BB36.

        But i can't visualise all the fixtures.

        Move Broja on? Switch King perhaps?

        Open Controls
    • kellamergh
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Ramsey to Barnes or Maddison?

      Open Controls
      1. Saintjack01
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Barnes

          Open Controls
      2. Atimis
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Thoughts on Salah to Bruno for GWs32&33?

        Also, would you play Weghorst or VVD?

        Open Controls
      3. Saintjack01
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Is getting maguire in an awful idea?

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            Usually

            Open Controls
        • Vjm6891
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          I have 1FH, BB and TC chips left. How should I use it on this team?

          Ramsdale* / Duba*

          Kilman / Ati Nouri / Saiss / Rudiger / Doherty

          Kulu / Saka / Raph / Salah / Barnes

          Kane / Laca / Wood

          I'm kinda thinking save Kane as TC vs Norwich last game...........but that is a risk I suppose (and not 2 games).

          4 of the players don't play GW33 so i'm guessing I need to shift these if I want to BB GW33.

          Otherwise FH33, BB36, and TC (whenever).

          have 2FT this week so if FHing, should use both for this GW and future after 33.

          Open Controls
          1. Rohirrims
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            BB isn't an option for 33 for you. I'd lose Kilman, Raphinha, Laca this week for Chelsea or City assets and FH in 33. BB could be either 36/37 depending on your replacements

            Open Controls
            1. Vjm6891
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Yeah I think BB GW33 is going to be too much. Thanks for your reply!

              Open Controls
        • Rohirrims
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Benching head ache this week before my BB in 33.

          Pick One:
          A) Doherty
          B) C Roberts

          Bench One:
          1) Weghorst
          2) Lacazette
          3) Barnes

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            18 mins ago

            A
            1 or 3

            Open Controls
          2. CAVEAT KING
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            17 mins ago

            A and 1

            Open Controls
          3. Vjm6891
            • 1 Year
            11 mins ago

            I'd pick the Burnley players. Norwich aren't very good at either end of the pitch.

            Open Controls
          4. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 min ago

            A1

            Open Controls
        • tibollom
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          am i crazy to not use my FH in 33 and roll my FT this week to use two for 33? also have BB + WC left.. 1 FT 0ITB

          Team for this GW would be:
          Pope
          Taa cancelo coady white
          salah saka kulu barnes foden
          kane

          bach cash dennis dobbin

          Open Controls
          1. Vjm6891
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Don't use lose your free trfs if you FH?

            Open Controls
            1. Vjm6891
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Sorry misread what you put!

              Open Controls
              1. tibollom
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                yea was just gonna say.. if I decided to use my FH33 then I need to make a FT today..

                Open Controls
                1. Vjm6891
                  • 1 Year
                  55 mins ago

                  I'm in the same position but I have 2 FT to use if I FH GW33

                  Open Controls
                  1. tibollom
                    • 5 Years
                    54 mins ago

                    so are you going to or hold off the FH33?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Vjm6891
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      I'm going to FH because I have BB for eaither 36 or 37 I still need to use!

                      When are you going to use your WC then?

                      Open Controls
        • Bishopool
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          a) Castagen
          b) White.
          b) Gabriel

          Open Controls
          1. kellamergh
            • 3 Years
            17 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
            1. wowo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              a, attacking returns

              Open Controls
        • kellamergh
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Should I start Robertson or TAA? I don't fancy doubling up against Man City.

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 8 Years
            55 mins ago

            Trent will be against Cancelo, so Robertson for me.

            Open Controls
            1. wowo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              why not both?

              Open Controls
        • Malinwa
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          FT: Coutinho > Maddison, GTG ?

          Foster
          TAA - Rudiger - White - Doherty
          Saka - Salah - Raph - Kulu
          Kane - Dennis

          Sanchez - Coady - Adams - Coutinho

          Open Controls
        • Kodap
          • 4 Years
          59 mins ago

          How does this look for a -4?

          Ait Nouri > Doherty
          Kulu > Odegaard
          Maupay > Nacho

          Would give me this team:

          Ramsdale
          Taa - Robbo - Cancelo - James - Doherty
          Salah - Son - Saka - Raph
          Nacho

          DDG - Weg - Odegaard - Broja

          Open Controls
        • Tango74
          • 1 Year
          52 mins ago

          Want to sell weghorst for

          Toney or iheanacho? As WC in34

          Is the latter a stupid idea?

          Open Controls
        • RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          52 mins ago

          If I save my FT this week and FH GW 33, will I still have 2 FTs in GW 34?

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            6 mins ago

            No, just 1

            Open Controls
            1. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              So better spend my FT this week GW 32 before FH GW 33

              Open Controls
              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                2 mins ago

                Det er det

                Open Controls
                1. RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Takker!

                  Open Controls
        • waldo666
          • 11 Years
          49 mins ago

          1 FT and 1.4 ITB

          FH next week and really unsure as to what transfer to make this week.

          Any suggestions more than welcome.

          Ramsdale
          TAA Cancelo Rudiger
          Salah Raphinha Saka Eriksen Kulusevski
          Kane Weghorst

          (Dubravka Coady Livramento Broja*)

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            4 mins ago

            Weghorst ➡ Ian Nacho?

            Open Controls
          2. wowo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            you can look at who you want at gw34

            Open Controls
        • ratski
          • 11 Years
          39 mins ago

          Ramsdale (Sanchez)
          Taa, cancelo, doc, James (robbo)
          Cout, son, Salah, Saka (Ramsey)
          Weg, maupay (broja)

          2ft. Think I'm playing FH 33 next week as 36 would be much better suited to BB..

          So .
          A..cout to maddison
          B. Cout and Sanchez to havertz and foster

          Open Controls
        • Redcat1
          • 6 Years
          37 mins ago

          who to transfer out - Raphina or Ward-Prowse ?
          who to transfer in Maddison or Saka ?

          thanks in advance

          Open Controls
        • Corgzzzz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          18 mins ago

          Guys, Would you do Salah to Fernandes this GW ahead of next DGW for Fernandes ??

          Open Controls
        • XABI 15
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          What scores more over next two weeks?

          32. Kane (C) + Salah
          33. Saka (C) + Salah
          +8 points

          or

          32. Fernandes (C) + Kane
          33. Fernandes (C) + Saka

          Open Controls
        • Hopelessrunning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          GK: Schmeichel (Foster)
          Def: Cancelo, Rudiger, White, James (Amartey)
          Midf: Havertz(VC) Martinelly, Salah, Kulusevski, Barnes
          Fwds: Kane (C) (Weghorst, Gelhardt)
          ITB: £1.8m
          1ft

          Chips: BB (GW33), TC (GW36 or 37), FH (GW36 or 38?)

          Unsure what to do but could do
          Weghorst to Mateta.

          Recommendations welcome and advice on chips

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.