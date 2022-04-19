Who are the best Chelsea players for FPL Double Gameweek 34?

Stevie of EyeTestFPL casts the spotlight on more Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options that have caught his eye, using ‘eye test’ screenshots and information from our Premium Members Area.

With double-headers in Gameweek 34 and Gameweek 36, Chelsea probably have the best FPL players to target right now.

After being ousted by Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, there is perhaps slightly less rotation risk for their assets as well. Outside of the league where they are ‘almost’ guaranteed a place in one of the Champions League qualification spots, Chelsea now only have the FA Cup final against Liverpool to contend with.

WERNER SPEARHEADS ATTACK

There was once a period when Romelu Lukaku (£11.4m) was highly coveted playing in the centre forward position, but now we might have got a better deal with the less costly Timo Werner (£8.6m) cementing his place as the spearhead of Chelsea’s three-pronged attack.

There is arguably no one better in the Chelsea ranks who can perceive space and make runs in behind than the German striker.

Though Kai Havertz (£7.9m) can do a similar job, Werner’s pace probably makes the role more suitable for him which is also another reason why I think he is currently first choice. Consequently, Werner taking up the central position might slightly dampen Havertz’s potential which we will touch upon shortly.

Even though Southampton constantly giving up spaces in crucial areas played into Werner’s hands, the advantage of owning a Chelsea striker was underlined with his five big chances recorded in Gameweek 32.

However, this does not mean Werner had everything served on his plate every time. He had to sometimes carve out his own chances as he went on a mazy run inside the box before eventually pulling the trigger.

Despite the goal initially coming from a woeful back pass, some credit ought to go to the German striker for actually being there to pounce on the error in the first place, holding off Jan Bednarek’s (£4.4m) challenge before rounding the goalkeeper was no small feat either.

Werner then continued his brilliant form in the FA Cup against Crystal Palace with an assist on top of serving up another big chance on a plate for Lukaku late in the game.

Aside from diligent all-round movement that can create spaces for other attackers, Werner has now added the previously missing end-product to his game which surely has not gone unnoticed in Thomas Tuchel’s eyes.

RED-HOT MOUNT

