Premier League team of the season: How CLUB compares to FPL

The hype continues to mount around CLUB, a new free-to-play mobile Fantasy game that allows football fans to create, build and sell their own digital football club and step in the shoes of a Club Owner (CO).

Uniquely, you’ll be able to choose players from Europe’s top five leagues and they’ll score you points based not only on their performances in domestic leagues but also in European competitions too.

With CLUB’s intuitive scoring promising to match the ‘eye test’ of football fans, their Premier League team of the season has an even more ‘real’ feel than the FPL dream team.

BEST PREMIER LEAGUE XI THIS SEASON

Image

GK – Alisson (Liverpool, 192 points)

Also the top Fantasy Premier League (FPL) goalkeeper, it should be no surprise to see this back five belong solely to Liverpool and Manchester City. Midweek clean sheets arrived once again, taking them both up to 19 for the season.

RB – Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool, 242 points)

Naturally, Trent Alexander-Arnold finds a place in this line-up. Two goals and 12 assists alongside all those clean sheets represent another fantastic campaign for the 23-year-old.

CB – Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, 234 points)

Liverpool’s defensive rock was missing for almost all of last season and it’s no coincidence that their points tally dropped from 97 and 99 down to 69. Set to exceed 90 this time, Virgil van Dijk should take huge credit.

CB – Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City, 194 points)

Now it’s time for some Man City. Aymeric Laporte has an outstanding 2018-19 campaign but barely played in the last two. This time, he has started 27 of 32 league games and rewarded Pep Guardiola with some strong performances. Underlying stats show that his defence has allowed the fewest goal attempts and shots on target, with by far the lowest expected goals conceded (xGC) total.

LB – Joao Cancelo (Manchester City, 227 points)

Way ahead when tallying goal attempts from defenders, Joao Cancelo may be slightly disappointed to have only scored once. However, he is a constant attacking threat and a menace to those FPL managers who opted out because of ‘Pep Roulette’ fears.

DM – Declan Rice (West Ham United, 209 points)

Now this is where CLUB differs from FPL. Its point-scoring system finds a way to reward defensive midfielders and therefore sits them side-by-side with attacking players when it comes to viable options. Declan Rice ensures they are well-represented here, despite collecting just 85 FPL points so far.

CM – Bernardo Silva (Manchester City, 230 points)

Back to last season’s champions. A strong autumn run brought six goals in eight league games for Bernardo Silva. Although this purple patch quickly ended, he netted on Wednesday night and is now on 15 goal involvements. His all-round contribution is also rewarded on CLUB.

CM – Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, 240 points)

Despite only playing 61.8% of possible league minutes for Man City, the world-class Kevin De Bruyne has still found time to grab 11 goals. A man for the big occasion, five goals and an assist have arrived during the six meetings with Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea.

RW – Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, 320 points)

What else is there to say about Mohamed Salah? He only blanked once in his first 17 league outings and, at times, made FPL captaincy very boring. When observers pointed out a drop in form – by his standards – he replied with two goals and an assist on Tuesday night. His place in this line-up was never in doubt.

LW – Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur, 274 points)

Spurs assets have been extremely popular recently, with Harry Kane, Dejan Kulusevski and Matt Doherty all exceeding the effective ownership (EO) of Son Heung-min in FPL. Yet six goals have arrived in four matches, meaning Son has outscored Kane over the last four games, six games and throughout the whole season.

CF – Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, 217 points)

Not many Premier League players can score hat-tricks in two successive home games but Cristiano Ronaldo did. His 15 goals contradict the instinctive thought that the 37-year-old has been disappointing upon his Old Trafford return. Especially when doing it from just 23 starts.

Additionally, as the app features five major European leagues, here is a similar XI for Serie A, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and La Liga.

How Do I Play CLUB?

Like all the Fantasy games we know and love, CLUB users pick real players and score points based on their real-world performances.

CLUB takes it to another level in their next-generation Fantasy Football game. Here are the key features:

  • Select players from Europe’s top five leagues. With a bigger pool of players to choose from (Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, Bundesliga), there should be a sizeable reduction in ‘template’ teams to help negate the effective ownership (EO) factor that a lot of us have come to hate in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).
  • Points are scored over multiple competitions. Not just their domestic fixtures but in both the UEFA Champions League and Euopa League.
  • An intuitive scoring system. For example, an N’Golo Kante defensive midfield masterclass would bring in a good score, regardless of whether he produced a goal or assist.
  • Play players in their real positions. Players will have designated positions based on historical performances for their team, so you will need to buy and select individuals who are able to play in your side’s formation. You can’t – for example – have four left-backs in your defence.
  • Live transfer market, with player prices moving 24/7. Forget staying up until 2.30am in the morning and biting your nails to see if Antonio Rudiger rises in price – a dynamic transfer market will see player prices fluctuate with regularity, based on their EO.
  • Grow your budget by being successful. It can be done by climbing the league rankings, winning cup competitions or growing the infrastructure via facilities and sponsorships.
  • Choose your Club name, badge and club owner avatar. We all love a funny team name, don’t we? Bayern Badonde and Bilbao Baggins FC are two of the best that we’ve seen so far, with CLUB allowing you to name your own team.
  • Select your kit, sponsor and upgrade your club infrastructure. Take off your Mikel Arteta hat and don your Stan Kroenke cap as you make upgrades and sort deals at boardroom level.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. DALEDOBACK
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Hows this free hit team looking?

    Alisson

    Taa Cancelo TELLES ALONSO
    Salah Sterling Foden ELANGA MOUNT
    WERNER

    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Frisky

    2. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Nice

      I cant make up my mind:

      DDG
      taa cancelo anderson/veltman
      salah MOUNT HAVERTZ foden sterling
      WERNER pukki

    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      No Telles or Elanga for me - better cheap players who are more nailed (feasibly both could be limited to less than 90 minutes accross both matches)

    4. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I don't love double ManUtd, wouldn't be too sure both will start more than one game and in terms of form I think I'd rather have SGWers personally.

      I'm on this currently, I believe I'll stick with it unless I get an inkling of any benching or rotation.

      Dubravka
      Cancelo Robbo Matip James
      KDB Havertz Sterling Mane Zaha
      Werner

  2. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    How can I make this wildcard team better?

    Guaita, Foster
    Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Cancelo, Laporte, Alonso
    Salah, Mount, Havertz, Son, Gordon
    Watkins, Pukki, Nketiah

    Thank you!

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Remaining chips dictate it for me. Its a nice team although would worry Nketiah inclusion is a bit knee-jerky...

      1. Corona is not good 4 U
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Thank you. I will BB in GW 36 and free hit in GW 37.

  3. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Rudiger injury throws my BB36 plans out a bit - I have enough FT to sort out my front line before BB36 but anything extra comes at a hit. Therefore, whilst none would be a hit this week, it would mean a hit for a planned transfer before 36.

    Assuming firm news in the presser about Rudiger being out, would you?
    a. Keep and hope he's back for 36 - (play White or Broja this week)
    b. Shift to Alonso (have James)
    c. Shift to Laporte (have Cancelo)

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      B. DGW this week.

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks. Is the obvious choice and extra funds does give a bit more freedom in upgrading my bench fodder forward before 36

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Tuchel confirmed Rudiger will miss the West ham game. Groin injury is minimum 2 weeks out depending on the grade.

      Prefer Laporte over Alonso

      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        When did he confirm he's out?

        Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Wasn't sure if it was 100% confirmed - would still wait for presser in any case

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Well maybe not 100%. The quote below on Rudiger after the game. As I said normally groin strains minimum take 2 weeks to recover

          “Not good. I don’t think he will play against West Ham.” – Thomas Tuchel on Antonio Rudiger

  4. ElliotJHP
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Obviously tonight could sway it, but on current information

    A) Start Broja
    B) Alonso - 4

  5. Rafa_is_a_geordie.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Currently on WC, have BB and 1FH left too.

    Any issues you see?

    Schmeichel
    TAA / Cancelo / Alonso / Laporte
    Salah / Son / Havertz (C) / Mount
    Nketiah

    Foster / Schar / Pukki / Dennis

    Will probably do BB GW 36 with something like Bruno G > KDH and get another double for BB.

  6. dbeck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    this -8 a bit too much?

    Out: Sancho, Barnes, Doherty, Pope
    In: Mount, Kai, Alonso, Foster

    Team will be
    Sanchez
    Laporte Cancelo Trent Alonso
    Mount Kai Salah Saka Kulu
    Kane

    Foster Cucu Broja Geldhart

    1. Hulk Smash
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      As -8s go, I like it. The prospect of your outgoing players punishing you seems miniscule so I'd do it.

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      The Barnes bit probably could hurt, but can't see any downsides to losing the other three

  7. Tonyawesome69
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Ignoring price and other chips, looking for thoughts on Schmeichel vs Ramsdale until the end of the season.

    Schmeichel had the extra fixture but rotation in defence if LEI are still in the ECL is a worry. Arsenal still fighting for top 4 but have been poor defensively in the last few games

    1. Hulk Smash
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Both sides are leaky so the extra fixture swings it Schmeichel's way for me.

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Probably agree with this.

    2. ebb2sparky
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I think schmeichel will probably get more points than ramsdale so I’m planning to make the switch on my WC. If I didn’t have a WC left I’d stick with ramsdale.

  8. Original - Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Schmeichel
    TAA, Robertson, Cancelo, Laporte
    Salah, Son, Mount, Havertz
    Werner, Pukki

    Foster: Nketiah, KDH, Fofana

    Can it get any better?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Looks good.

      1. Original - Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Thank you my good man.

  9. The Parrot
      12 mins ago

      Who scores more

      A) Schar + 4
      B) Alonso

      Open Controls
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        I don't think there will be much in it. Lean towards Schar

    • Lionac
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Trying to set up my WC and planing ahead for BB in GW36.

      What do you think is this bench ok for BB?

      Foster (CRY & EVE)
      Dew-Hall (EVE & NOR)
      Gordon (LEI & WAT)
      Joao Pedro (CRY & EVE)

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Everton games are away. They're bad at home and worse than that away. Not convinced any of their assets are the way to go in 36 myself, but if you aren't FH in 37 then probably with the double then (both at home) i'd stick with Gordon.
        How nailed is Joao Pedro?

    • Buck The Trent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      I want to get 1 City attacker (can’t afford KdB) in WC34, BB36 team. Which one is best ?

      A Foden
      B Mahrez

      1. Hulk Smash
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        A

      2. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Mahrez more explosive and a better option but I don't see him playing much in the next 2 games with CL ties around them, so A

      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Both could be rested for this game before UCL. Foden possibly likely out the 2 to play

    • Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Would you lose Barnes to mount for a hit ?

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Considering it

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes

      3. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        yes

    • RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Which moves for -4?

      A) Mount for Barnes

      B) Werner for Laca

      1. PascalCygan
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Either is good. Mount more reliable, Werner could be more fun

    • PascalCygan
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Rudiger's injury is a blow. Need to take a hit now.

      I was already planning to bring in Mount, so which option is best here? I don't have any other Chelsea players or any City.

      A) Rudiger + Kulu > Alonso + Mount (-4)
      B) Rudiger + Maddison > Cancelo + Mount (-4)
      C) One of the above for free
      D) Something else

      1FT 2.1ITB
      Dubravka
      TAA Robbo Schar Rudiger*
      Salah Saka Kulu Maddison
      Kane Weghorst

      Ramsdale Ramsey White Cucho**

      Thanks

