The FPL eye test: Villa players assessed ahead of Double Gameweeks

Stevie of EyeTestFPL casts the spotlight on more Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options that have caught his attention, using ‘eye test’ screenshots and information from our Premium Members Area.

With double-headers in Gameweek 36 and 37 and the visit of bottom-of-the-table Norwich City up next, Aston Villa sit near the top of our Season Ticker for ease of fixture for the run-in.

So it’s with that in mind that Stevie switches his focus to the Villans, whose form has dipped over the last month or so.

Ollie Watkins’ directness

Ever since conceding three goals against Leeds United in Gameweek 24 and suffering two subsequent, successive league defeats, Steven Gerrard had had to rethink his defensive approach and come up with a solution that would tighten things up at the back. 

His answer was a shift to a front-two system with a more rigid midfield base, which subsequently laid the foundations for a more direct playing style.

With two highly technical players such as Philippe Coutinho (£7.0m) or, when he is on the pitch, Danny Ings (£7.4m) behind him, Ollie Watkins’ (£7.4m) pace naturally pushes him towards becoming Villa’s blade tip.

His totals of 18 shots inside the box and six big chances ever since the tactical shift happened in Gameweek 27 are in the top five among all forwards.

The biggest question mark for him, however, is not the number of chances he gets, but whether he can convert them into goals.

Despite getting the majority of the opportunities that Villa have created thus far, Watkins has had a track record of disappointing owners with his wasteful finishing ever since his arrival in the division last season. And frankly, there has not been much improvement this season, either.

Often, anticipating what the former Brentford man is thinking to do when inside dangerous areas usually does not require much invention of the mind. Being a heavily right-footed player, his tendency to shift to his stronger side usually makes the job easier for the opposing defenders to first close off the inside channel before forcing him into his weaker left foot instead.

Finding an opening from the other side has not been easy either as he is often left with two undesirable options of either shooting from the tightest of angles or cutting inside with his weaker left.

His best chance of scoring then would probably come from a situation where he has succeeded in getting behind the last line of defence without receiving much interference from the opposition defenders.

However, despite not being the most clinical of finishers, Watkins still remains Villa’s point of attack where most of the goalscoring opportunities would likely fall. Whether or not he could turn them into goals is less of a certainty.

“I thought Ollie was fantastic in the second half, really selfless running and I thought he made it a real tough 45 minutes for the two centre-backs. That’s what we want from him and I thought the only thing missing from his performance today was a goal.” – Steven Gerrard on Ollie Watkins, after Gameweek 34’s goalless draw with Leicester

Philippe Coutinho’s floating role

44 Comments
  1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 4 Years
    56 mins ago

    Guys need your suggestions.
    Planning to bb 36.. 9k rank now with havertz C mount Werner ddg to play and 80 points ahead in ml. Rival will Wc this week and bb 36. No fh left for both of us.

    So which plan is better?

    A) cr7 and raph to Kane foden -4 this week and Madison saiss broja foster to dewsbry cancelo dennis foster -12
    B) Take -8 next week and brought LaPorte instead of cancelo and play dubravka instead of bringing foster in.

    Ram dub
    Taa rudi Davies white saiss
    Salah kulu raph maddy saka
    Cr7 broja weggy

    1ft 1.7itb

    Open Controls
    1. Zogzeg
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Stick to the instincts that helped you get such a good rank. Even if it goes wrong, you should be fine with an 80 point cushion.

      Open Controls
  2. Slitherene
    • 4 Years
    53 mins ago

    Sancho to... If I'm gonna BB 36 and FH 37?

    Foster ¦ Raya
    Alonso Cash White Taylor
    Salah Son Sancho Zaha
    Kane Pukki
    ¦ Broja Gordon Amartey

    2.1 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Foden?

      Open Controls
    2. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Someone from Leicester?

      Open Controls
    3. Paulo67
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Courtinho

      Open Controls
  3. VIVA_RONALDO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    On FH36:
    a) KDB (c) + Jota
    b) Salah (c) + Foden

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Depends on your situation. If chasing a rival/rank rise then A. If holding a mini-league lead/ want to play safer then B.

      Open Controls
  4. Mesh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Anyone got a WC35 draft that doesn't have a FH for 37?

    Open Controls
  5. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA Alonso Schar
    Salah Son Saka Mount KDH
    Kane Nketiah

    Dubravka Broja Kilman Doherty

    1FT, 0.5itb

    1. Doherty Broja >> Laporte 4.5 (-4)
    2. Son Doherty >> KDB Tavares (-4)
    3. Doherty Son >> Cancelo Coutinho (-4)
    4. Doherty >> Matip / Mings

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Paulo67
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      I wouldn’t be taking out son. 4 seems to the best option there and to Matip

      Open Controls
      1. FCSB
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I think I’ve narrowed it to 1 or 4

        Open Controls
  6. v3n0m
    • 1 Year
    43 mins ago

    BB36 :
    A) KDH + Pukki
    B) Gordon + Dennis
    C) Ramsey + Dennis

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    4. Bubbles1985
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    5. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    6. KunDogan (B.D.)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    7. European Bob
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  7. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    35 mins ago

    Is Havertz -> Foden okay for 36(also have Mount) or is it an unnecessary hit?

    Open Controls
    1. KunDogan (B.D.)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Unnecessary hit imo

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  8. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Which GW35 move:

    1. Doherty Broja >> Laporte 4.5 (-4)
    2. Son Doherty >> KDB Tavares (-4)
    3. Doherty Son >> Cancelo Coutinho (-4)
    4. Doherty >> Matip / Mings

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  9. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    Mane sitter

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Would have been Salah assist

      Open Controls
  10. Pep bites Kun
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    I just read Zophar's recommendations for the Watchlist: How does Ben Davies rate as A, Vs? Surely he should be A, VsX based on the tough 36 double?

    Open Controls
  11. EL tridente
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    Would you free hit the following team in 36? Or save it for 37, where I don't have that many DGW players.

    Sa, Dubravka
    TAA, James, Dias, Coady, KWP
    Salah, Son, Mount, Saka, Maddison
    Richarlison, Broja, Gelhart

    Open Controls
    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Quality over quantity. FH 37

      Open Controls
  12. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    What are the thoughts on kane for dgw36?

    Tough double....but great captaincy in 38 v Norwich?

    Worth swapping to get kdb?

    Or stick with him and get foden (for havertz instead)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I'm sticking with Kane. KDB I'd like to have, but I can't have 'em all, so I've made a decision not to start taking multiple hits from one doubler to another

      Open Controls
  13. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Diaz really is exciting to watch, just a shame he rotates with Jota making neither nailed for the run in.

    Open Controls
  14. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    Want the score to remain the same for as long as possible just to maintain the following:

    LIV 0-0 VIL

    Open Controls
    1. Zogzeg
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Username fits

      Open Controls
  15. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    With far too many hits, my plan is to field this for 36. Marks out of 10?

    Allison
    Robertson / Cancelo / Laporte / Cash
    Salah / KDB / Saka / Coutinho
    Nketiah / Pukki

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Heck of a team. Hope not too many hits for you.

      Open Controls
      1. Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        More than I’d like to admit, but I think I ballsed my ML last week, so want to roll all the dice on this double

        Open Controls
        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 5 Years
          just now

          lol - good roll of the dice(s) 😉

          Haven't looked, but good for 37 and 38 also?

          Open Controls
  16. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Feels like another Divock Origi night.

    Open Controls
  17. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Is template FH37…
    2/3 x villa
    1/2 x Leicester (depending on Europe)
    2/3 Everton
    1 palace (zaha)
    1 Burnley
    Plus Kane, son, mount/havertz/che defender, salah, TAA, Robo etc?

    Open Controls
    1. Kun Tozser
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      SWG player not better?

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Was thinking 7/8 DGW plus test singles

        Open Controls
    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I would say about 5 DGW players is enough.
      2 Villa, 1 Leicester, 1 Palace, 1 Burnley and zero Everton. Then 2 each from City/Spurs/Liverpool or a Chelsea defender if you really wish.

      Open Controls
  18. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Awful from salah

    Open Controls
  19. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA Alonso Schar
    Salah Son Saka Mount KDH
    Kane Nketiah

    Dubravka Broja Kilman Doherty

    1FT, 0.5itb

    1. Doherty Broja >> Laporte 4.5 (-4)
    2. Doherty >> Matip / Mings

    FH37 is the plan.

    Thanks

    Open Controls

