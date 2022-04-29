134
Fantasy Bundesliga April 29

The best Fantasy Bundesliga players for Matchday 32

Matchday 32 (MD32) is a Bundesliga landmark – the 2,000th round of games.

With three weeks to go, there’s still plenty to play for in the German top flight, particularly around the top four and relegation zone. In Matchday 31 (MD31), Bayern were crowned as champions and Greuther Fürth were officially relegated – two things which have looked inevitable all season.

However, there is still plenty of unpredictability to come elsewhere.

Here are our Fantasy Bundesliga picks for the next matchday. Just to keep things interesting, there is no Robert Lewandowski or Erling Haaland in this squad, as always.

Goalkeepers

Mark Flekken (8.5m), Marvin Schwabe (1.6m)

Now that their 3-3 draw with Gladbach last time out has combined with Leipzig’s late loss to Union Berlin, Freiburg know that they have a real chance at playing Champions League football next season. They visit a Hoffenheim team that has collapsed lately, which should bring points for top-scoring keeper Mark Flekken.

Another side with European football in their sights for next season, Köln and budget stopper Marvin Schwäbe visit Augsburg for MD32. Köln have now won three on the bounce, where Schwäbe has been putting in consistently solid performances between the sticks.

Defenders

Christopher Trimmel (10.8m), Alphonso Davies (14.9m), Borna Sosa (12.0m), Christian Gunter (13.8m), Raphael Guerreiro (14.4m)

Christopher Trimmel starts a big-money defence for MD32. Trimmel picked up 14 points in last week’s shock win over Leipzig, with eight points for goal attempts highlighting his increased attacking threat. Union host already-relegated Fürth, knowing that a win gives them a head start in the European race.

The defender with the biggest highest points average across this season, Alphonso Davies burst back onto the scene with his 18-point haul against Bielefeld in Matchday 30. Mainz are now winless in five and fresh off the back of a 5-0 loss to Wolfsburg. Bayern should run riot.

The highest-scoring defender for a large portion of the campaign, Christian Günter (238 points) is catching up with teammate Nico Schlotterbeck (248) at the top of the rankings. A 20-point return in last week’s 3-3 draw with Gladbach helped, with the veteran captain bagging a goal and an assist. Up against beleaguered Hoffenheim, Günter could score big again.

Raphael Guerreiro is a real boom or bust fantasy asset. The Portuguese is expected to start in his favoured wing-back position in this weekend’s tie against seemingly on-the-beach Bochum, which bodes well for his attacking freedom.

This is a must-win for Stuttgart. Still in the relegation play-off spot in 16th – with surrounding sides Hertha Berlin and Arminia Bielefeld facing off – anything less than three points will put Stuttgart in a very precarious situation. Borna Sosa is a key cog for Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side and he’ll be hoping to add to the 60 points from his last five home league games.

Midfielders

Jonas Hofmann (15.8m), Vincenzo Grifo (17.1m), Patrick Wimmer (7.0m), Leon Goretzka (14.7m), Julian Brandt (12.4m)

Win, lose, or draw, Jonas Hofmann seems to score points for Gladbach. The German has become the talisman from Adi Hütter’s inconsistent outfit. With the third-highest average score this season, Hofmann could thrive against a tired RB Leipzig that has at least one eye on the Europa League.

Freiburg need points, so step up Vincenzo Grifo. Their key player, the German-Italian winger could have a field day against Hoffenheim’s porous and out-of-form backline.

Put bluntly, if Bielefeld don’t get at least a point from this weekend, they’re going down. All eyes will be on Wolfsburg-bound Patrick Wimmer to save them. He’s managed 17 points from two losses against Bayern and Cologne and will have to be at his best to keep manager-less Bielefeld in the Bundesliga.

Leon Goretzka has three double-digit hauls from four games since returning from injury, including an assist and 14 points during last weekend’s title-winning Der Klassiker. One of the best and most consistent performers for Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern when fit, Leon ‘the Professional’ should get plenty of opportunities against Mainz.

Although there are rumours he won’t be a Dortmund player next season, Julian Brandt should still start their next encounter. Opponents Bochum haven’t scored in their last three games and Brandt grabbed 31 points across Matchdays 28 and 29, heading into the recent Klassiker.

Forwards

Taiwo Awoniyi (10.0m), Jonas Wind (10.9m), Anthony Modeste (11.4m)

A Union win will see them go into Saturday’s games in fifth. They host already-relegated Fürth, and penalty-taker Taiwo Awoniyi has 14 points in each of his last two home games for Urs Fischer’s side.

Which Wolfsburg side will we get this week? Who knows. A brace in last week’s 5-0 win over Mainz gave Jonas Wind 21 points, making their last four results a 3-0 loss, 4-0 win, 6-1 loss and 5-0 win. Yet Stuttgart come into this game with just two league clean sheets in 2022, which should mean Wind gets more opportunities to continue his solid start to life in the Bundesliga.

Since missing out in Matchday 28 due to illness, Anthony Modeste has 37 points in three games, thanks to two goals and two assists. The Frenchman faces inconsistent Augsburg knowing that a win could put his side in the European spots.

1

