Watchlist May 4

The Watchlist: Our pick of the FPL players for the rest of 2021/22

In our Watchlist series, we pick out the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are the best medium-term targets in each position based on fixtures, form and value.

Unlike the Scout Picks, we’re not just focusing on the upcoming Gameweek with these articles.

Seven-time top 10k finisher and Scout regular Zophar has been taking the reins for this series in 2021/22, producing a fortnightly piece and discussing the rankings by position, and he talks us through our latest update here.

ABOUT THE WATCHLIST

Our regularly updated Watchlist, which is visible on the sidebar, ranks players in each position for the month ahead – or, as is the case in the closing days of the season, the next three Gameweeks.

This allows site users to get a longer-term view on recommended players beyond the weekly Scout Picks.

Players are selected according to factors such as FPL’s form rating*, club injuries, club morale, forthcoming fixtures and whether or not the player in question is likely to be a bargain in FPL.

The table displays the player name and club, along with the abbreviation for the factors that played a part in their ranking. A key for these factors can be found below the player in the table and looks like this:

Arrows before the name indicate whether a player has significantly climbed or fallen in our reckoning since the previous update or if they are a new entry into the tables.

*points divided by a club’s matches played over the last 30 days

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL GOALKEEPERS

Kasper Schmeichel (£4.9m) retains the top spot and is one of three goalkeepers on the Watchlist with back-to-back doubles in Gameweeks 36 and 37. It’s a close call between him and Emiliano Martinez (£5.5m) but the fixtures on paper do favour the Foxes, with Villa playing Liverpool and Manchester City in two of their remaining five matches.

Ederson (£6.1m) looks the pick of the premium goalkeepers and offers a secure route into the City backline. Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m) meanwhile drops down a few notches with the Gunners showing some defensive frailty and all their remaining opponents – Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Everton – capable of scoring. Edouard Mendy (£6.1m) would have been higher on this list usually but the Blues’ recent malaise sees him drop down to fifth. 

Vicente Guaita (£4.6m) is a great budget pick, especially if you are looking to Free Hit in Gameweek 37, and even if you’re not, the home games against Watford and Manchester United don’t look too bad on either side.

Alisson (£6.0m) also arguably deserves to be higher up the list but with so many good outfield alternatives from Liverpool, he comes in at seventh.

Nick Pope (£5.4m) drops out and is replaced by Jordan Pickford (£4.8m). The Everton shot-stopper was heroic against Chelsea, pulling off one of the saves of the season to deny Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.6m). With the Toffees looking to prioritise defence in their efforts to stave off relegation, he could be a great pick. 

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL DEFENDERS

No change at the top with Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m), Joao Cancelo (£7.2m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.3m) all showing over the past few weeks why they deserve to retain their spots. There is a case for placing Robertson above the other two given his recent FPL output but I do rank City’s defence higher than Liverpool’s and Alexander-Arnold’s rest is now out of the way.

Reece James (£6.4m) owners have endured a frustrating last few weeks, as Chelsea have failed to keep teams out and Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) has outdone him for attacking returns. I still believe James is the better option and I hope to see him at wing-back rather than at right centre-back over the remaining fixtures but there is rotation looming at Chelsea with the FA Cup final around the corner, which is why Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) moves above him.

Spurs were unfortunate to concede right at the end against Leicester City and Ben Davies (£4.5m) was on for bonus points despite being carded earlier in the game. At just £4.5m, he’s a great budget option with some attacking potential. 

Matthew Cash (£5.3m) got into the box plenty of times against Norwich City, while Villa have now kept back-to-back clean sheets. Despite the return of Lucas Digne (£5.0m) to the side, Cash looks to be offering more of a goal threat and I will back him over the fragile Frenchman. 

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL MIDFIELDERS

As with the defenders, there is not much room for debate for the top three spots with Mohamed Salah (£13.3m), Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) and Son Heung-min (£11.0m) the best premium options to own until the end of the season. Salah and De Bruyne both got their rests in Gameweek 35 and should feature in every game from now till the conclusion of the campaign. Son is in with a shout for the Golden Boot, meanwhile, and it wouldn’t surprise me to see him take penalties over Harry Kane (£12.4m) in order to achieve that target. 

Chelsea’s poor form and rotation concerns see Mason Mount (£7.7m) drop down to seventh spot, while Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (£6.7m) comes in fourth with returns in three consecutive Gameweeks. Penalty-taking duties add massively to his appeal and the Gunners look to be favourites for that fourth spot at the moment.

For those that can’t afford De Bruyne, Phil Foden (£7.8m) looks to be the best Man City midfield option. He racked up two assists against Leeds and once again showed his versatility playing in a no. 10 role behind Gabriel Jesus (£8.6m).

The introduction of Danny Ings (£7.7m) saw Villa change shape to two up front with Philippe Coutinho (£7.1m) playing behind as a no. 10 in a more central role. He looked far more threatening in this set-up and with back-to-back doubles, he looks like a good option despite the recent blanks.

Wilfried Zaha (£6.8m) was benched against Southampton but Patrick Vieira mentioned that was in part due to the kicks he sustained in the previous game, and he showed his class by scoring the winner. Even though he does not have two fixtures in Gameweek 36, he plays a Championship-bound Watford, who he has a history of doing well against.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL FORWARDS

In this last Watchlist article of the season, it is a pleasant change to actually have a decision to make regarding the forwards’ pecking order. Harry Kane (£12.4m) obviously retains the top spot but there were some tough decisions to be made below the Spurs man.

Gabriel Jesus (£8.6m) has put himself into consideration with his blistering form of late. He is a great differential pick, especially for those looking to come off the likes of Timo Werner (£8.7m) and Alexandre Lacazette (£8.2m).

Everton are showing signs of a fight over the last few games and with penalty duties in his locker, Richarlison (£7.5m) looks the budget forward to own with back-to-back doubles over the next two weeks. Make sure to keep an eye on any disciplinary proceedings surrounding his flare throw in Gameweek 35, however. Ollie Watkins (£7.5m) runs him close but the fixtures do look better for the Toffees on paper.

Eddie Nketiah (£5.5m) landed four shots on target against West Ham United and the fact that Lacazette has been afforded zero minutes despite being in the squad over the last two matches leads me to believe that Nketiah is now Arsenal’s first-choice striker. He’s a steal at just £5.5m.

Teemu Pukki (£6.1m) v Emmanuel Dennis (£5.9m) was a tough decision that could have gone either way but the Finn has failed to land a shot on target over the last couple of matches, which swayed me towards the Watford man.

That’s it for my final Watchlist article of the season. It’s been my pleasure writing these for you; enjoy the off-season and see you again next year. 

  1. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Is Laporte a much better option than Matip?

    Open Controls
    1. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      City have some better fixtures so that’s leaning towards Laporte, otherwise there is not much in it.

      Open Controls
    2. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. SonnyPikey
        9 mins ago

        yep

        Open Controls
      • The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Marginally better, not necessarily 1m better

        Open Controls
    4. GE
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      On BB

      Robbie and Gordon -> Matip and Saka good moves for free?

      Open Controls
      1. TopBinFC
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Keep Gordon for sure

          Open Controls
          1. GE
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Kulu out instead?

            Open Controls
            1. TopBinFC
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Yeah, Spurs have tougher Double than Everton

                Open Controls
            2. GE
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Or Mount?

              Open Controls
        • -GK22-
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Worth a -8?

          Kane, mount, Gundo, royal

          To

          Rich, Son, Saka, Laporte

          Open Controls
        • Gazza2000
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Will Mount to Foden for a hit be worth it?

          Open Controls
          1. TopBinFC
              55 mins ago

              Very hard call, will both play both fixtures, not so sure tbh

              Open Controls
              1. SonnyPikey
                  6 mins ago

                  mount won't start v leeds

                  Open Controls
                  1. Dynamic Duos
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Many disagree

                    Open Controls
                • Gazza2000
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Chelsea out of form though that’s leaning me towards taking the hit atm

                  Open Controls
              2. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                42 mins ago

                No. I don't even think it's a no-brainer for free...

                Open Controls
                1. Gazza2000
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  Why is that, for free I would have pulled the trigger for sure.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Because the games for Chelsea are WOL/lee.

                    Those are two of the best games possible. Chelsea losing vs Everton drags them back into the battle for top 4. They have a whole week off so I think Mount has a good chance of starting both especially with Kova out.

                    Mount's stats are also surprisingly strong. He has higher xG, xA and more shots than Foden over the last 6 games.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Camzy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      just now

                      Also... he has more penalty area touches than Foden... That is a really eye-opening stat imo.

                      Minutes:
                      Mount 517 vs 506 Foden

                      Basically, Mount is statistically a monster and has good games as well. Depending on your team, the transfer is better used elsewhere upgrading someone else imo.

                      Open Controls
              3. ZEZIMA
                • 5 Years
                21 mins ago

                Don't think so

                Open Controls
              4. NABIL - FPL otai
                • 9 Years
                just now

                I don't think so

                Open Controls
            • TopBinFC
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                Is going with no Chelsea madness this GW? And if so, who is the one to get?

                Open Controls
                1. SonnyPikey
                    1 hour, 5 mins ago

                    no cos they'll rotate 2nd game and are in poor form

                    Open Controls
                  • Finding Timo
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour ago

                    I am looking to sell them

                    Open Controls
                2. SonnyPikey
                    1 hour, 5 mins ago

                    would you bench boost ramsdale/schmeichel bavies broja weghorst?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Dan D
                        25 mins ago

                        you have 3 options left to play BB . Will your bench will be better next two weeks ?

                        Open Controls
                        1. SonnyPikey
                            10 mins ago

                            no

                            Open Controls
                            1. Dan D
                                10 mins ago

                                then your have your answer:)

                                Open Controls
                                1. SonnyPikey
                                    just now

                                    ok thanks man

                                    Open Controls
                            2. Finding Timo
                              • 1 Year
                              24 mins ago

                              Yes

                              Open Controls
                            3. Gazza2000
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              20 mins ago

                              Broja to Nketiah even for a hit and you are good to go

                              Open Controls
                            4. ZEZIMA
                              • 5 Years
                              just now

                              Lol.

                              Open Controls
                          • Dan D
                              1 hour, 4 mins ago

                              week 26
                              Schmeichel
                              AA Cancelo Laporte
                              Foden Son Sana Salah Gordon
                              Nketiah Recharlison

                              Pickford Matip Watkins Amartey

                              Is it the right bench? Gordon to Matip ?

                              2 transfers . no money in the bank . anybody consider ?

                              Open Controls
                            • Jeremy Corbyn
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              1 hour, 4 mins ago

                              After yesterday, would you do Mount to Jota for free?
                              The alternative is Broja to Nketia and play Mount.
                              Both for (-4) also possible

                              Open Controls
                              1. Dan D
                                  24 mins ago

                                  yes to both 🙂

                                  Open Controls
                                • Gazza2000
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 10 Years
                                  18 mins ago

                                  Think I would punt on Dias if going for a Liverpool midfielder. Do you already have Foden?

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Jeremy Corbyn
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 5 Years
                                    7 mins ago

                                    No Foden, midfield of Saka Salah Son Mount Martinelli

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Gazza2000
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 10 Years
                                      just now

                                      Thinking of doing Mount to Foden for -4 myself, not sure I will though 😉

                                      Open Controls
                                • Camzy
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 11 Years
                                  14 mins ago

                                  No I wouldn't.

                                  Broja > Nketiah the only move I'd make.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. RedRo
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    5 mins ago

                                    this

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. Jeremy Corbyn
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 5 Years
                                    4 mins ago

                                    Thanks

                                    Open Controls
                              2. Waddlinho
                                • 2 Years
                                54 mins ago

                                Which one is a better bench boost trio for GW36?

                                A) Richarlison+Tavares(+Amartey, already in my team)
                                B) Nketiah+Alonso+Davies/Keane (-4)

                                Open Controls
                              3. TopBinFC
                                  52 mins ago

                                  VVD or Matip, budget no issue

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Waddlinho
                                    • 2 Years
                                    9 mins ago

                                    In that case VVD. There's a little chance that Klopp would rotate Matip, but he would never rotate VVD if he doesn't absolutely have to.

                                    But I still think you could do something with that 1.6M.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. TopBinFC
                                        just now

                                        Cheers, I could have it in the bank and do Pukki --> Watkins for GW37?

                                        Open Controls
                                  2. Rassi
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 7 Years
                                    51 mins ago

                                    Freehitting... Which option would you prefer?

                                    A) TAA + Son, 4-5-1
                                    B) Mane + Richa, 3-5-2

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Waddlinho
                                      • 2 Years
                                      just now

                                      I would take Son over Mane right now, but I'd also like to have Richarlison (if he doesn't get banned).

                                      Open Controls
                                  3. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
                                      47 mins ago

                                      Would people do Werner to Richarlison for a -4?
                                      I would also play him in GW37 so think it is worth it.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Dan D
                                          10 mins ago

                                          yes

                                          Open Controls
                                        • Waddlinho
                                          • 2 Years
                                          10 mins ago

                                          The question is will four matches from Richarlison get you at least four more points than Werner's three matches. They probably will. (If he doesn't get banned.)

                                          It could be a though call, but the extra 1-1.2 million you will get from the transfer is one more reason to do it. If you can make that money work for you, you have very good chances to make the deal work.

                                          Open Controls
                                        • ZEZIMA
                                          • 5 Years
                                          1 min ago

                                          Yes

                                          Open Controls
                                      2. wulfrunian
                                        • 5 Years
                                        45 mins ago

                                        Would you use the FH in gw36?

                                        Sa
                                        Taa/Robbo*/Laporte*/Cancelo/James*
                                        Jota*/Foden/Saka/Coutinho
                                        Kane

                                        Dubravka Broja/Dobbin/Fraser*
                                        1ft 1.4itb

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. ZEZIMA
                                          • 5 Years
                                          26 mins ago

                                          No. That team looks like free hit teams I've seen on here

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. ZEZIMA
                                            • 5 Years
                                            just now

                                            No Salah is the only obvious worry there. His EO is going to be gigantic

                                            Open Controls
                                        2. NABIL - FPL otai
                                          • 9 Years
                                          just now

                                          No

                                          Hopefully jota can cover Salah for you

                                          Open Controls
                                      3. grooveymatt65
                                        • 8 Years
                                        30 mins ago

                                        hey guys this is my team:

                                        Pope Jakupovic

                                        TAA White Alonso Targett Saiss

                                        Salah Kulusevski Maddison Coutinho Brownhill

                                        Kane Watkins Richarlison

                                        0.6 itb 1ft

                                        Literally no idea guys...What could I do from the below??? I plan to bench boost next week

                                        1. Targett to Cash for free

                                        2. Targett and Pope to Matip and Schmeichel for -4

                                        3. Kane, Maddison and Targett to Dennis, Kdb and Laporte for -8

                                        4. Kane, Maddison and Saiss to Nketia, Kdb and Matip for -8

                                        5. Other

                                        thanks 🙂

                                        Open Controls
                                      4. Forza Papac
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 6 Years
                                        30 mins ago

                                        Should I FH in 36, 37 or 38? Already have 11 doublers for 36 and 4 for 37 (+1 free transfer to make it 5)

                                        Ramsdale, Dubravka
                                        TAA, Robbo, Cancelo, Cash, Chalobah
                                        Sterling, Coutinho, Saka, Kulusevski, Cornet
                                        Kane, Richarlison, Broja

                                        Current thinking is that FH'ing in 36 to get the optimal players from Liverpool, City and Chelsea would be more beneficial than FH37 to get in the likes of Zaha, Maddison and a couple of Everton defenders.

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. C0YS
                                          • 6 Years
                                          17 mins ago

                                          Your team seems to be in a pretty good place tbh - tough call

                                          Open Controls
                                        2. Camzy
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 11 Years
                                          just now

                                          I'd FH36.

                                          You have no Salah, KdB and already have Coutinho, Richarlison and Cash for 37.

                                          Open Controls
                                      5. C0YS
                                        • 6 Years
                                        25 mins ago

                                        Would Matip and Richarlison get 8 points more than Robbo (DGW concern) and Broja (Out of form, 1 game) in BB36?

                                        A) Aye
                                        B) Nay

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. NABIL - FPL otai
                                          • 9 Years
                                          just now

                                          A

                                          Open Controls
                                      6. Milkman Bruno
                                        • 1 Year
                                        7 mins ago

                                        Bench Cash or Rodrigo?

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. NABIL - FPL otai
                                          • 9 Years
                                          5 mins ago

                                          Rod

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Milkman Bruno
                                            • 1 Year
                                            just now

                                            Ta

                                            Open Controls
                                      7. manu4life99
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 12 Years
                                        5 mins ago

                                        DGW36 only

                                        A) Foden + James
                                        B) L.Diaz + Dias (-4)

                                        Open Controls

