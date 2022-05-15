The latest cheap entry route into FanTeam’s €100k Gameweek 38 event

Sponsored by FanTeam

FanTeam has been the home of big-money Fantasy tournaments for several years now – and there’ll be one final huge event of 2021/22 in Gameweek 38, with €100k up for grabs.

Entries for the Season Finale usually cost €100 per team but you’ll be glad to hear that there is a much, much cheaper way of participating.

We’re talking about ‘satellite’ tournaments, whereby you enter a different Fantasy tournament and win a seat to the Gameweek 38 Season Finale via that route.

And the FanTeam Gameweek 37 Weekly Monster is one of them.

All you have to do to enter the Weekly Monster is build a ‘Free Hit’ squad for the upcoming Gameweek – and you’ve got right up to 14:00 BST on Sunday to do it, so you can enter even after the teamsheets for the mid-afternoon kick-offs are released. Oh, how we wish we could do that in FPL…

Head to the FanTeam lobby and look for the ‘Gameweek 37 EPL Weekly Monster Satellite to THE €100K GW38 EPL FINALE [100 seats GTD]’ link (seen above) to choose your level of entry.

*Please be aware that the regular Weekly Monster competition for large money prizes is not happening this week.

A brief how-to-play guide is featured beneath our picks.

WEEKLY MONSTER FIXTURES

SCOUT PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 37

As with last week’s line-up, only the first half of this Double Gameweek is taken into account. So it’s a team that is friendlier to single Gameweek players than most Fantasy Premier League (FPL) forecasts right now. It also means less clamour for Everton and Aston Villa assets, with singular home games against Brentford and Crystal Palace suddenly looking quite tough.

Kasper Schmeichel originally got the nod in goal in our picks, although there are deadline-hour rumours that he may be benched. No matter with FanTeam, where you can see the teamsheets for the 2pm kick-offs and make a late change or let the ‘Safety Net’ (more of which below) do the work for you. Schmeichel kept a clean sheet against Norwich City whilst having to make five saves, showcasing both his team’s poor defence and the opposition’s low quality. It could be the same story away to Watford.

It feels like Joao Cancelo is the last man standing amongst the Manchester City backline. Injuries have ended the seasons of Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kyle Walker, plus Aymeric Laporte is a doubt to face West Ham United. In midweek, Cancelo assisted for the second successive match, taking him up to 11 this season.

Despite Matty Cash having the third-most penalty area touches of all defenders, colleague Lucas Digne is selected. He is 0.5m cheaper and recently set up Emiliano Buendia’s goal at Burnley. The other defender is Takehiro Tomiyasu, as Newcastle United haven’t scored past Arsenal in their last seven meetings in all competitions.

It’s hard not to include Kevin De Bruyne in midfield, considering his phenomenal four goals at Wolves. That’s now eight goals and five assists from his last eight league matches.

Both Wilfried Zaha and Leandro Trossard are also in wonderful form. The Crystal Palace man has seven goals from ten games, with six scored during his last seven away outings. On penalty duty, he is backed to deliver at Aston Villa. Meanwhile, Trossard has seven goal involvements and 51 FPL points from his last five outings. He is against a leaky Leeds defence that has let in nine goals over two Gameweeks.

Although James Maddison had no part in consecutive Leicester league games, he played all 90 minutes against Norwich and duly netted his ninth goal of the season.

Up front, Eddie Nketiah will hope that Newcastle concede five just like recent matches against Tottenham and Man City. The Magpies are mathematically safe and have little to play for but Arsenal want to end the season strongly.

Richarlison and Ivan Toney face each other at Goodison Park on Sunday. Everton’s main man has the league’s most goal attempts (28), shots on target (12), shots inside the box (24) and penalty area touches (58) since Gameweek 31. Although the Toffees collected clean sheets in three of their last four at home, Brentford have six wins from nine matches. Toney has six goals in that time.

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of 106m to build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

A maximum of three players are allowed from one club and captains score double points, as usual.

Here are some other minor differences to the otherwise easy-to-play game:

There is no bench or manual substitutes; instead, there is a ‘Safety Net ’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club.

’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club. A ‘Stacking Penalty’ is given if you have two or more defensive players from the same club and they keep a clean sheet. One point is deducted for each additional asset that you select from the same side.

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s Gameweek 37 Weekly Monster, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions such as shots on target and winning/losing impact points – detailed in the graphic above.

