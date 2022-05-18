The opposition weaknesses that Liverpool and Chelsea can exploit in Gameweek 38

Stevie of EyeTestFPL casts the spotlight on more Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options that have caught his attention, using ‘eye test’ screenshots and information from our Premium Members Area.

We are officially one Gameweek away from the conclusion of one of the most challenging Fantasy Premier League (FPL) seasons to date. Despite having 37 Gameweeks worth of information at our disposal, we are not resting on our laurels just yet and we are still on the lookout for that extra bit of edge. That ‘edge’ could possibly come from isolating a few specific teams’ weak points I have picked out here.

Wolves Devoured

Kevin De Bruyne’s (£12.1m) performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers was certainly one to savour for those who owned and captained the Belgian in Double Gameweek 36. That said, having scored on four occasions from an expected goals (xG) tally of only 0.86, there was certainly an element of over-performance from the playmaker. The fact that Pep Guardiola played De Bruyne in a slightly unconventional no. 10 role, giving him more license going forward, was also virtually unpredictable by our FPL minds.

Yet, Wolves’ defensive vulnerabilities cannot be overlooked when assessing the best possible fixture to target in the last Gameweek of the season.

Both Phil Foden (£7.9m) and Bernardo Silva (£7.0m) successfully created an overload on the left flank, pulling Conor Coady (£4.8m) apart from his defensive partner, Willy Boly (£4.9m). Subsequently, this created the space in behind for De Bruyne to exploit.

Playing in a 4-3-3 formation without a conventional no. 10 in the ‘hole’ perhaps does not allow the same kind of freedom that facilitates such deep runs from midfield for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

When given a chance in the starting line-up, however, Naby Keita (£5.0m) is perhaps the closest Liverpool player to replicating De Bruyne’s movement, having scored a goal in similar fashion against Newcastle United at St James’ Park. But given his lack of security of starts, it is best to look somewhere else.

Leading up to De Bruyne’s opener in the sixth minute, the state of play was probably more transitional than the previous instance. But the one constant was always the Belgian’s aggression and perceptiveness to attack the channel initially guarded by Coady.

Considering the more transitional nature of the goal, Sadio Mane (£11.7m), who has been playing as the central striker lately, could yet again spell trouble for Coady with his pace in behind. The Senegalese forward also loves making a splash in the last Gameweek as he got a brace in 2020/21’s season-ending game, too.

If you are not yet totally convinced about Wolves’ downslide at the back, perhaps Teemu Pukki’s (£6.0m) five shots from inside the box with an xG of 0.91 in Gameweek 37 could have changed your mind.

Indeed, Wolves sit second-bottom for expected goals conceded (xGC) over the last six matches, despite facing the likes of Norwich, Newcastle, Burnley and Brighton in that time:

Wolves’ Left Flank

