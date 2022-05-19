203
Pro Pundit Teams May 19

The lessons learned from a taxing FPL season

We’ve run the course and are at the finish line (finally!). Sitting here, writing my 39th article – and probably the last for the season – for Fantasy Football Scout, the feeling I’m experiencing is that I’ve been fully FPL’ed out.

This is a big contrast from last season which was my worst by a distance in terms of how I finished but it still remained one of my most enjoyable ones. Most Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers I’ve spoken to feel this feeling of ‘drained’ and not, it doesn’t have much to do with content creation which I’ve now been doing for three years. Perhaps, adulting and having way more real-life responsibilities add to this. Just thinking again about last season (where I finished 678k) and there is such a stark difference in terms of mindset and what I want to do post-Gameweek 38. Last season, after I had a poor finish, I was determined to learn from it and as soon as the season got over, I dived into season reviews from different websites and started researching ‘promoted clubs’. It’s just something we as FPL managers like doing, isn’t it? Based on the type of manager you are, spending time reading up and looking into all things football and/or numbers is one of life’s pleasures, along with a freshly brewed coffee, of course.

There is no such feeling this time. I am very aware I need a break and I need to recharge those batteries because they’ve run out of charge for a while now. I have zero intention of diving into anything FPL for a while. I saw that now but knowing me, I’ll probably consume Planet FPL’s promoted team correspondent pods within a week.

AN ANOMALOUS FPL SEASON

The Players I'm Targeting On My Free Hit Chip in DGW28 2

To new FPL managers who have only recently started playing the game, I do want to say that this season is very much the anomaly. The reason a lot of us are feeling this drained is the sheer number of Double Gameweeks in 2021/22. On average, we usually have Premier League football on two to three days a week, which has very much shifted to four to five days a week in the second half of the season. There simply have been no off-days.

One other thing that has taken away a little bit of the fun for me is that, instead of finding my way and picking players that I like based on my preferences with an open field, which in my opinion is the most enjoyable part of the season, most of the decisions are dictated by optimal play focused on Double Gameweeks. For a while now, week on week, you’re not looking at all the players as an option but only those that have a ‘double’. In my head, it’s not ‘Pure FPL’. For me, Pure FPL is making picks from the full pool of players available. It’s about making subjective calls on which players and teams have better fixtures compared to others based on match-ups and data. There is a much greater opportunity to be proactive. This hasn’t been the case in the second half of the season. FPL this calendar year has very much been a complex equation that required us to think through for two full months in an attempt to solve it, so as to optimize the number of Double Gameweekers our teams have. Not only has this limited the pool of players we’re picking from, but we are also mostly making ‘reactive’ decisions governed by the situation. I’ve just found that so curbing.

Alright, I’ll stop the whining now. I did have to write about this because I know that many FPL managers will feel the same way and wanted to cite that this season is very much the anomaly in terms of the sheer magnitude of Double Gameweeks. Given that the season is an anomaly, is there anything I can take away from it? More and more things will come to the surface once the season ends and the brain decompresses all the thoughts. But there are a couple of things that I want to immediately make a mental note of while the 2021/22 campaign still remains fresh in my head.

There have been a few changes in the way I play FPL this year (intentionally so) and some of them have definitely helped to make this season not as much of a disaster as the last one.

STAYING WITH THE PACK

Who are the best FPL captain options for Double Gameweek 36?

When I was looking back at previous campaigns and my ill-fated 2020/21, one thing I noted was that most of my huge rank gains happened when I went against the template in the second half of the season. I had pre-determined that I’d start the season on a ‘safer’ note and stay with the pack. This also helps as we give ourselves enough time to judge the lay of the land before we start making some high-risk decisions. And most importantly, you’re not over-compensating because of bad starts which might push you even further back (note, so much of FPL is psychology). This was a key learning last season. If you’re behind and there’s enough time left, more ground can be made by cumulatively doing the ‘right’ things instead of ‘different’ things. It all adds up. A quick look at my season history tells me that I largely stayed with the pack in the first half of the season and once there was enough ‘subconscious eye test’ and data registered in my head, I started gambling a little more and clocked a fair few Gameweek ranks under 200k (which lead to big jumps) after Gameweek 10.

I do want to loosely carry the norm of ‘risks being directly proportional to Gameweek number’; the further we go into the season, the more I’ll increase my appetite for risk. I do intend on curbing some of my more adventurous thoughts early on because I’ve seen what kind of damage they can do. Of course, this is a loose theory and if there is an opportunity that I’m fully convinced about, I’ll go for it. I do want to say at this point though that such opportunities existing in the FPL landscape are fewer and fewer as the game progresses and grows. Managers are smarter, faster and are way more armed. All the information is out there already and unearthing gems is a rarity that really only lasts for two Gameweeks because managers catch up.

DECISION FATIGUE

How checklists can help you make better FPL decisions 1

The second thing I want to make a mental note of is stamina. Decision fatigue is a real thing in FPL, especially because of how grueling this season has been. So much of FPL is about psychology and stamina. You have to stay the course and remain disciplined for nine full months a year and that’s a big deal. I mean, a normal human would easily have four to five weeks of ‘tilty’ decision making, perhaps because of real life happening to them.

The mental note I’ve made in my head is in such a time where I find myself in a ‘tilty’ headspace or struggling to find time to do my research, relying on analytics/models and having three to four trustworthy people as soundboards is a good back-up. I’ve had one group of four to five people this season who have been excellent as soundboards (a couple of them are Pro Pundits here, shoutout to Zophar and Pras). I’ve also used and subscribed to analytics this season; while they’ve merely been a ‘sanity check’ for me most weeks, relying on them during the above stated circumstances (or otherwise) is a good plan.

On a very personal note, this is important to me because my ‘compulsive checklist’ as an FPL manager is very high. I feel like my decision-making will be substandard without having seen a couple of games, watched both episodes of Match of the Day, read all articles on Fantasy Football Scout, spent some time in the Members Area and maybe consumed a couple of podcasts. Let’s face it, doing this on a weekly basis is unsustainable (as much as I enjoy it) and I want to trim down my compulsive list to just a game or two, MOTD and some data before decision making. I also feel like when I am reaching burnout levels, taking two days in the midweek to fully switch off from FPL would be a good idea too to just recharge the batteries a little. I’m talking about this and mentally noting this because in the last month or two, I’ve made a couple of lazy decisions and I really want to get rid of that from my game. I just have to make sure that I’m fresh and in a good headspace when I’m clicking the buttons.

A THANK YOU

The lessons learned from a taxing FPL season 2

There’s obviously a lot more to take from this year but I’m not going anywhere and more articles will follow during the course of the pre-season.

If a thought does surface, it’ll find itself in Neale and Tom’s inbox. I want to take this opportunity to congratulate both of them and the Fantasy Football Scout team for the excellent work they’ve done this year. There’s a reason reading all of the articles on the site is a part of my ‘compulsive things to do’ before decision making. It’s only a big compliment to them. And you guys should know that when it comes to writing for Fantasy Football Scout, I have a free reign in terms of things I want to write about. That is so liberating as a content creator. I’d also like to say thanks to Geoff (Pukka as you’ll know him) who started this journey for me and to Chris, who is more of a friend than a boss. And my last thank you would be to all of you that read my articles, follow me and validate me as a content creator. I appreciate you a lot and would like to just say that there is a lot of genuine heartfelt gratitude here.

I’m sitting here on Thursday morning sitting at an overall rank of 1,760th and feel validated again after the disaster of a season last year. It might have not been as fun as last year, where I got that Sergio Aguero haul at the end, and that has also made me realise that for me, personally, fun is not directly proportional to how well I do in the game. Don’t worry, though, I do like to succeed and the endeavour with my content is to always help you to do likewise. I’ve really enjoyed writing this article and what I’m feeling now is excited for Gameweek 38, curious about the newly promoted teams, and thrilled for Suvansh, who is currently in my city and the FPL world #1. That’s a completely different mindset from about an hour ago when I started writing this article. I love this game and I can’t wait to go through this entire rigour again.

On a final note, I want to say that you have one last roll of the dice. Make it count.

Signing off for the season,
LR

203 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    I will wait until the last minute for Mahrez team news but only 0.1 left to do these moves (so believe it or not will have to watch prices on GW38) 🙂

    Ramsdale (Pickford) 1FT 0.0ITB
    TAA, Robbo, Cancelo Davies (Cash)
    Mahrez, Saka, Son, Zaha (KDH)
    Kane, Nketiah (Richarlison)

    A. Mahrez to Diaz
    B. Cash to Alonso
    C Both for a -4 .

    Thank you

    If B or C Nketiah becomes 1st sub on a 5-4-1

    Wishing everyone a goal-fest green arrow

    Open Controls
    1. FCSB
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Probably just A mate

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Neto
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      Did you consider Mahrez -> Maddison for Leicester at home cover?

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yes, i think Diaz is more nailed and explosive against Wolves. Thanks for your input

        Open Controls
  2. n14mul
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Fh 38 draft....thoughts would be appreciated

    Raya
    Trent alonso cuca sesss
    Mane mount maddi son Diaz
    Kane

    Bench is fodder only geld as possible bench option

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      yes. very nice differentials

      Open Controls
      1. n14mul
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Thank you sir

        Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Looks quality

      Open Controls
      1. n14mul
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Cheers buddy

        Open Controls
    3. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I'd have a similar team if I still had my FH

      Open Controls
    4. Neto
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      very nice i like

      Open Controls
  3. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    (Bottomed)

    Who scores more GW38:

    1. Maddison Jesus Kane
    2. Diaz Nketiah Kane
    3. KDB Nketiah Vardy
    4. Mane Nketiah Vardy
    5. KDB Nketiah Jesus (+4)

    Thanks all and good luck for the final GW

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        5

        Open Controls
      • n14mul
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        2

        Think these 3 nailed to play

        Open Controls
        1. FCSB
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Yep currently leaning towards 1 and 2

          Open Controls
          1. n14mul
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            Just not sure on arsenal as they know its gone....but striker options are poor so its tough

            Open Controls
            1. FCSB
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 32 mins ago

              Agreed… semi tempted to roll the dice with Jesus and hope he plays

              Be nice to get some final day leaks

              Open Controls
              1. n14mul
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 24 mins ago

                Fingers X

                Open Controls
    2. Chris_H
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Origi to Milan apparently: https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/19/divock-origi-agrees-to-join-milan-when-liverpool-contract-expires-this-summer

      "The Belgium international has 22 goals from 107 Premier League games for Liverpool and could get a farewell appearance at home to Wolves on Sunday."

      Open Controls
      1. Goonerly
        • 4 Years
        47 mins ago

        sigh..

        More and more unlikely that Jota will play..

        Open Controls
      2. Camino Aleatorio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        My sad Milan have no standards, sad Serie A is nothing these days

        Open Controls
    3. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Last roll of the dice:
      The offloaded guys are Zinchenko, Ings, and Kulusevski

      A) Sessegnon + Toney
      B) James + Nketiah
      C) Toney + Maddison/Bowen
      D) Nketiah + Diaz/Mount
      E) Sessegnon + Toney + Diaz/Mount
      F) James + Nketiah + Maddison/Bowen

      Only 1FT, so all is for either -4 or -8

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        just now

        C

        Open Controls
    4. DavvaMC
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Thoughts on the below please. IFT 0.3 ITB.

      A. Mahrez > Diaz
      B. Cash > James or Alonso
      C. Cash > Sessignon

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Max City
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        B, if we can be sure which one will start

        Open Controls
    5. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Ramsdale
      TAA Robbo Cancelo Laporte
      Salah KDB Mount Saka Kulu
      Pukki

      (Davies)
      1 Ft & 1.0m

      If Salah is fit?
      A) KDB to Son
      B) Pukki to Toney

      If Salah is not fit will sell him for Son for free.
      Thoughts please?

      Open Controls
      1. Max City
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        50 mins ago

        Salah to Son, probably
        LIV is hard to predict, because of the rotation (one aye on UCL final) and the MCI game at the same time.
        Salah could haul, of course.

        Open Controls
      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        You need Son

        I prefer KDB over Salah (minutes). he will only play for a bit of momentum, which would be as a starter then subbed or come on as a sub. IMO

        Open Controls
    6. Pep Roulette
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Choose one on FH

      A. Mount
      B. Maddison
      C. Foden
      D. Bowen

      Open Controls
      1. n14mul
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Mount

        Open Controls
      2. Max City
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        All has its own caveat.
        I'd wait for the final press conference, though.

        Open Controls
      3. Pep Roulette
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Cheers fam

        Open Controls
    7. J to the T
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      A. Salah -> Son
      B. Salah and Pukki to Son and Toney (-4)
      C. Salah and Pukki to Bowen and Kane (-4)

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        50 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        37 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      3. Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        C

        Open Controls
    8. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Too risky James, Alonso, Cancelo back three?

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Risky in what sense? Expensive? Chance of CSs?

        I'm probably going with James, Alonso, Robertson

        Open Controls
        1. DavvaMC
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Tuchel talked about possible rotation as nothing to play for.

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Ah okay. We will get some hints by tonight plus easy to get a bench on FH

            Open Controls
    9. Pep Roulette
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      First FH draft! 0.1 ITB

      Raya
      Robbo Cancelo Alonso Sess
      Diaz Mount KDB Eriksen Son
      Kane(C)

      3.9 Gelhardt 4.4 3.7

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Looks okay.

        On FH i think you should afford some more bench cover for squad rotations.

        Open Controls
    10. hammersp2000
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Which Midfielder under 8.0?

      Already have Mount, Saka & Kulu so was thinking either:-

      A) Maddison
      B) Foden
      C) Bowen
      D) Any other suggestion?

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Cheeky Onion
        • 4 Years
        just now

        If Son is your premium I might be tempted by B. If you have KDB then Madders, however might avoid him if he plays a full 90 tonight

        Open Controls
    11. FLIPS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour ago

      I’m behind my ML by about 40 points could Ronaldo be a good option this week as a differential or should I stay away from Man U altogether?

      Open Controls
      1. Pep Roulette
        • 4 Years
        40 mins ago

        I'd punt on Lukaku cap as a differential

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Palace are one of the better defences recently but Ronaldo could be a huge differential for you.

        Easily has the character to go big given the right service.

        Open Controls
    12. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      58 mins ago

      Seeing a lot of Raya for keeper do we see another clean sheet against Wolves?

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        Leeds?

        My reasoning is he is the cheapest GK, with CSs being rare, I dont want to overspend plus he is averaging almost 7pts in home games since his return. (40pts in 6 games)

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Sorry Leeds 🙂

          Open Controls
      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        no but as a keeper he is class

        Unless Palace replaces Guiata (depends whether he wants to go back to Spain (valencia) or not at 35) I don't see many good 4.5 next season

        Open Controls
    13. The Mighty Whites
      • 7 Years
      57 mins ago

      1FT, 0.2 ITB:

      Ederson - Schmeichel
      TAA - Robertson - Cancelo - Laporte - Alonso
      Salah - Mount - Maddison - Saka - Gordon
      Watkins - Pukki - Dennis

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Tough without doing hits. You need Spurs

        Open Controls
      2. Cheeky Onion
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Not a fan of the City triple up at the back with all their defensive injuries. But if Salah is confirmed out, you might have to do Salah + forward > Son + Toney or Kane + Kulu/Bowen/Diaz

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Salah's been confirmed in the squad as i understand.

          Is there any more recent news?

          Think it may require a judgement call. Hopefully Klopp keeps it to his chest, there's a title to win if Villa can get a result.

          Open Controls
    14. Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      Will have to start 2 out of Digne, Ings, and Rich with a bench of KDH and Holgate. Which moves to make here?

      A) Digne > Jansson/Cucurella/Dier (Have Sess)
      B) Ings > Toney
      C) Digne + Ings > James + Nketiah (-4)
      D) Digne + Ings > Alonso + Toney (-4)

      ML leader has Alonso and Rival chasing me has James which makes me want to go C

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        D will get more points IMO

        Open Controls
        1. Cheeky Onion
          • 4 Years
          just now

          D is the clear best move in a vacuum imo. If I can make up some ground on ML leader today I'll go with that and be very happy. Currently 23 points back

          Open Controls
    15. Leaf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      34 mins ago

      Great read as always LateRiser

      I’ve enjoyed this season immensely, think there has been a lack of template in 2nd half of the season which has enabled so much play .
      The template there has been is caused by the new trend of players copying Twitter / content creators and that has created gaps to make huge rank gains

      Think this year more than others has a shown the power of taking hits to be on the hauling players , lots of dgws allow that

      I’m definitely spent too !

      Just need to find that 38 move and captain

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Often the single game week talent outscored the dgw picks.

        A few notable exceptions like Coutinho in dgw28 and James.

        Maddison and Vardy this week.

        King Kev came through with Sterling in gw36.

        But then players like Bowen continued to prove their value in single game weeks.

        I think the extra FH has partially busted the novelty of chasing the dgw. Better overall to be more patient on the consistent players rather than transfer hokey cokey.

        Look at this game week for example.

        TC for dgw and FH for the big blank for me.

        Open Controls
    16. BantasyFootball
        27 mins ago

        So... going into the last GW of the season: what would you all say is the minimum "unassailable" lead at the top of one's ML?

        A) 20 points+
        B) 40 points+
        C) 50 points+
        D) 60 points+

        Open Controls
        1. EL tridente
          • 4 Years
          15 mins ago

          Depends on how many of the same players you got. But I would say +40 points

          Open Controls
        2. Jam0sh
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          58 points

          Open Controls
        3. Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        4. DelPiero10
            10 mins ago

            With no chips in play and two similar-ish teams, probably around 30pts. With chips in play or vastly differing teams then any of those gaps is salvageable. The swings between a template no-chip team and a FH could be huge.

            Open Controls
          • Holmes
            • 8 Years
            8 mins ago

            I would feel safe with 50pts lead. For a better manager, even 30-40 should be defendable.

            Open Controls
          • Cheeky Onion
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            I feel like there is a large pool of players that could haul big this week, making ML leads quite delicate. If you pick the right captain with a couple differentials a +40 point lead could certainly be made up this week. The big haul attacking players which most teams will only have 4 or 5 of are:

            Kane - Son - Mane - Diaz - KDB - Mount - Lukaku - Vardy - Madders

            Could be a big week for defenders also with Liverpool, Tottenham & Chelsea all having plum fixtures.

            If chasing, don't be afraid to mix it up this week. If leading by +20, a hit or two to defend against your rivals differentials might be the play

            Open Controls
          • Reinhold
            • 11 Years
            just now

            There's no threshold; it's just a case of diminishing probability. The gap between the top scorer every week and a decent player who has a shitty week, is always huge.

            Open Controls
        5. EL tridente
          • 4 Years
          25 mins ago

          Richarlison and Salah to Diaz and Kane for a hit?

          Open Controls
          1. subhojit123
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            I would

            Open Controls
          2. upforgrabs
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Yep

            Open Controls
        6. Mozumbus
            25 mins ago

            A. Raya (have Jansson)
            B. Eriksen

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            2. upforgrabs
              • 6 Years
              just now

              B

              Open Controls
          • subhojit123
            • 5 Years
            19 mins ago

            Guys any upside of getting Lukaku over Mount? Or shud I just get in Mount and not overthink.

            Open Controls
            1. Cheeky Onion
              • 4 Years
              12 mins ago

              Mount is great value; but with so few forwards available, if you can use that extra midfield slot productively Then Rom could be a good shout. Particularly if you're chasing

              Open Controls
              1. subhojit123
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Ya I am chasing...that's why was thinking of the punt

                Open Controls
            2. Traction Engine Foot
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              I quite like Lukaku as a punt this week. Still think Vardy or Kane are better option though.

              Open Controls
          • upforgrabs
            • 6 Years
            18 mins ago

            A) Mount + Toney
            or
            B) Alonso + Nketiah

            Open Controls
            1. subhojit123
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
            2. Holmes
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
            3. Traction Engine Foot
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              A

              Open Controls
          • balint84
            • 6 Years
            14 mins ago

            Gordon to
            A) Bowen
            B) Kulu
            C) Bernardo
            D) Raphinha

            Open Controls
            1. Traction Engine Foot
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            2. upforgrabs
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Tough. Bowen the safe one. But would maybe go Kulusevski if we know he starts.

              Open Controls
          • Traction Engine Foot
            • 4 Years
            13 mins ago

            Salah and Pukki to Maddison and Kane worth -4?

            Open Controls
            1. subhojit123
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              Definitely

              Open Controls
            2. AC/DC AFC
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              Yeah, see how Maddison is at full time tonight.

              Open Controls
          • subhojit123
            • 5 Years
            11 mins ago

            Already have Son,Kane, maddison. Whom shud I get -
            1. Kulu
            2. Barnes

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Probably Kulusevski because of Leicester City turnaround time.

              Open Controls
          • balint84
            • 6 Years
            8 mins ago

            A) James
            B) Matip
            C) Sessegnon

            Open Controls
            1. Traction Engine Foot
              • 4 Years
              just now

              A

              Open Controls
          • DavvaMC
            • 1 Year
            8 mins ago

            -8 to much do you think?

            A. Salah > Diaz
            B. Nketiah > Vardy
            C. Mahrez > Maddison / Kulu or Pulisic

            Thanks

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.