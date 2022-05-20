531
Team News May 20

FPL Gameweek 38 predicted line-ups, team and injury news: Salah and Kane latest

For the final time this season, we’ve got all the key team news and injury updates from Friday’s Premier League pre-match press conferences.

Key issues still need deciding throughout the league, with the winners, fourth Champions League qualifier and final relegation spot all to be settled on a dramatic Sunday afternoon.

Only one manager spoke to the media on Thursday – Brentford‘s Thomas Frank. However, several managers were involved in last night’s fixtures, so there will likely be embargoed post-match quotes to come.

For much more detailed information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

GAMEWEEK 38 TEAM NEWS – FRIDAY

LIVERPOOL

FPL managers will be frustrated by the uncertainty given by Jurgen Klopp over Mohamed Salah (groin) and Virgil van Dijk (knee). Both were hurt in last Saturday’s FA Cup final and subsequently missed the midweek trip to Southampton. For Sunday, Klopp is optimistic that both they and Fabinho (hamstring) could play but he hasn’t decided if they will actually be risked.

“It looks all good. What we do with them for the weekend, I have no idea. My preferred solution would be they all could play at the weekend for rhythm reasons, stuff like this, or at least could be on the bench and then we can bring them on or not. If not, then we take it from there. I cannot say 100%.”

As well as fighting for the Premier League title, Salah is only one goal ahead in the Golden Boot race. Not that this will affect Klopp’s decision.

“I understand 100% [Salah’s] goalscoring battle with Heung-min Son but there is no chance that we take any risk.”

There is also a chance that Joe Gomez (ankle) could play – another late decision to be made.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

There was a brief panic amongst the FPL community just after lunchtime, as Gary Lineker tweeted that he heard that there was a food poisoning outbreak at Spurs. Although he was serious about this – and not joking about the infamous lasagne incident of 2006 – journalists quickly clarified that only Harry Kane was a doubt.

Then, Antonio Conte confirmed that stomach problems from this week have been overcome and Kane is very likely to start at Norwich City.

“We have the same players as the last game against Burnley. Not less, not more. In the last game we had Kulusevski – he had this problem and he didn’t train with us on Saturday but on Sunday was good to play. For sure, Harry [Kane] doesn’t want to miss this type of game. If you remember the last game against Burnley, we had three or four cases of stomach problems. In this week, I have to be honest, we had a couple of cases but we overcame the situation.”

So their absentees are the same as last weekend: Sergio Reguilon (groin), Cristian Romero (hip), Matt Doherty (knee), Japhet Tanganga (knee) and Oliver Skipp (groin).

MANCHESTER CITY

The defensive injury pile-up has eased for Pep Guardiola, as both Kyle Walker (ankle) and John Stones (muscle) have been seen back in training. They can face Aston Villa on Sunday, although Ruben Dias (hamstring) cannot.

“We have incredible doctors and physios. They have trained today. We will see tomorrow. It is good for us to have them back.”

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta wasn’t asked about injuries in the broadcast section but could reveal more in the embargoed portion, later on. At least we know Rob Holding is back from suspension, whereas Kieran Tierney (knee) and Thomas Partey (thigh) remain out. There is uncertainty over Takehiro Tomiyasu, after being withdrawn in the first half at Newcastle United.

MANCHESTER UNITED

It has been a couple of weeks since Ralf Rangnick’s team news but there appears to be a few doubts for the match with Crystal Palace. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have recently had an illness, with Phil Jones (knock) and Eric Bailly (back) also having problems.

Luke Shaw‘s wife has just given birth to their second child, only giving him an outside chance of making Sunday’s squad. There will not be a farewell for midfielder Paul Pogba (calf).

“We, once again, unfortunately, have quite a few players missing and another couple of players with question marks. We have to wait for tomorrow’s last training session.”

CHELSEA

Having only played late on Thursday, Thomas Tuchel has not yet hosted a pre-match press conference for Sunday. What’s already known is that Callum Hudson-Odoi (Achilles) and Ben Chilwell (knee) will return in pre-season, whilst Andreas Christensen has chosen to withdraw from recent squads.

“[We’re] not sure yet, and at the weekend. [He] came on the morning of the [FA Cup final] and told me he was not ready. He had his reasons, they stay private and confidential, but it was not the first time.”

Furthermore, there will still be doubts over the availability of Timo Werner (hamstring) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle).

ASTON VILLA

It’s the same silence from Villa, who drew 1-1 with Burnley on Thursday. Ahead of that, Steven Gerrard spoke about the injuries to centre-backs Ezri Konsa (knee) and Kortney Hause (abdominal). In more positive news, there’s a slight chance that Leon Bailey (ankle) will be given some minutes.

“Konsa has had a scan and it’s confirmed that he has a knee injury, he’ll be missing for up to 16 weeks. When someone leaves the pitch and you see the challenge, you’re fearing that it could be an ACL, a six to nine-month injury but thankfully it wasn’t.”

LEICESTER CITY

Brendan Rodgers did speak about injuries after yesterday’s draw at Stamford Bridge. Ricardo Pereira (thigh) was an unused substitute, although both Youri Tielemans (knee) and James Justin (illness) missed out completely.

“Youri [Tielemans] had a clash of knees in the Watford game, so it was just too sore for him this evening. Hopefully, he will be okay for the weekend. Justin was sick. Again, hopefully he recovers for the weekend. Fingers crossed.”

Knee injury victims Wilfred Ndidi and Ryan Bertrand will not be seen until next season.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Official injury updates could be released later on – having just played – but it’s being reported in The Athletic that Marc Guehi is unlikely to feature for England next month because he supposedly suffered another ankle injury on Thursday night.

Also absent from the match against Manchester United are Michael Olise (foot) and Nathan Ferguson (hamstring), with doubts over James McArthur (calf) and James Tomkins (muscle).

EVERTON

Whilst Jarrad Branthwaite has served his suspension from the red card against Brentford, Salomon Rondon remains banned. The forward joins Fabian Delph (muscle), Yerry Mina (calf), Andros Townsend (knee) and Nathan Patterson (ankle) on the unavailable list, with Donny van de Beek (groin) and Ben Godfrey (thigh) unused substitutes on Thursday night.

“A couple of players who maybe haven’t had opportunities will get opportunities, but we’ll be going full pelt to try to get the right result.” – Frank Lampard

LEEDS UNITED

A late assessment will be made on Patrick Bamford (foot) and whether he can try becoming a final day hero after missing most of the season through injury.

Daniel James and Luke Ayling are suspended, with the latter using this time off to have successful knee surgery. There will also be no Stuart Dallas (leg), Adam Forshaw (knee), Tyler Roberts (hamstring) or Crysencio Summerville (ankle) for their trip to Brentford.

“(Patrick) Bamford has looked really good this week. Not made a decision on Sunday yet. Had a day off today, hopefully can make a decision in next couple of days.” – Jesse Marsch

NEWCASTLE UNITED

After missing out against Arsenal with a minor hip problem, Chris Wood could recover and have the chance to relegate former side Burnley. Meanwhile, defender Fabian Schar went off with a concussion and Ryan Fraser tweaked a hamstring again during his cameo. Both will be 50/50 decisions.

“We’re following concussion protocols. He may be doing something outside today but we’re following the protocols closely so it’ll be a late decision on him.” – Eddie Howe on Fabian Schar

Jonjo Shelvey (calf), Joe Willock (knee) and Javier Manquillo (illness) will not travel to Turf Moor.

WEST HAM UNITED

After missing the 2-2 with Man City, Said Benrahma (ankle) is available for the trip to Brighton and Hove Albion. Centre-backs Angelo Ogonna (knee) and Issa Diop (ankle) are not.

“Benrahma should be fit for the game. Diop’s ankle is not quite right yet. [Noble] has played well enough to play in the team and be involved, so if the right opportunity comes along, then yes, but I’ll only do what I think’s right. Obviously, it’ll be a big day for him.” – David Moyes

SOUTHAMPTON

It’s just Tino Livramento (knee), Fraser Forster (back) and Romain Perraud (foot) out for the Saints’ trip to Leicester City.

“He has a fracture in foot, and he is out for five to six weeks.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl on Romain Perraud

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

There also wasn’t much to say from Graham Potter, with Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring) and long-term absentee Jakub Moder (knee) missing. Although Enock Mwepu has recovered from a groin strain, Potter is unlikely to use him.

“He will be in Sunday’s squad but probably won’t start.” – Graham Potter on Enock Mwepu

BURNLEY

Mike Jackson thinks Burnley have a good chance of overturning Matthew Lowton‘s red card from Thursday night. Otherwise, he’ll be suspended on Sunday.

Jay Rodriguez (hamstring) has the best chance of making the Newcastle match, with Ben Mee (leg) and Erik Pieters (knock) doubtful.

Yet Matej Vydra (knee), Ashley Westwood (ankle) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) have been ruled out.

“We’re in the process [of appealing Matt Lowton’s red card]. We think we’ve got a strong case. [Jay Rodriguez] has been with the physios today, out on the grass again. I think that’s probably a 50/50.”

WATFORD

Kiko Femenia and Joshua King have recovered from illness in time for the Hornets’ trip to Chelsea. Tom Cleverley (knock) and Cucho Hernandez (hamstring) could also feature, whilst Nicolas Nkoulou (groin) is a doubt.

Ruled out are Emmanuel Dennis (knee), Ismaila Sarr (knee), Juraj Kucka (knee), Imran Louza (knee), Peter Etebo (knock) and Shaq Forde (ankle).

NORWICH CITY

Dean Smith remains hopeful that Billy Gilmour (ankle) and Ben Gibson (back) could make Sunday’s squad, whilst Mathias Normann (thigh) is fine following a return to training.

Confirmed to be out are Josh Sargent (ankle), Kenny McLean (foot), Adam Idah (knee), Ozak Kabak (hamstring), Christoph Zimmermann (groin) and Andrew Omobamidele (back).

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Confirmation came from Bruno Lage that Max Kilman (knee), Romain Saiss (knock) and Nelson Semedo (hamstring) will not take part in Gameweek 38. No other injuries have emerged.

BRENTFORD

Although Frank Onyeka (ankle) might participate, the Bees’ seven wins from ten games have them safe in mid-table and not needing to take risks. That’s why Ethan Pinnock (hamstring) is absent, alongside Zanka (thigh) and Saman Ghoddos (ankle).

“Ethan [Pinnock] will not make it for this game; he is not far away but there’s no point rushing him back.” – Thomas Frank

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

531 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Mozumbus
      1 day, 2 hours ago

      FHers, what are you doing with Kane?

      Open Controls
      1. JELLYFISH
        • 10 Years
        1 day, 1 hour ago

        He's still in my team for now, due partly because I already have him in my team.

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
            1 day, 1 hour ago

            Same here. I'm thinking of replacement.

            Open Controls
        2. SuperG
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 day, 1 hour ago

          Kane will be so up for this game. He has no club to move to next season so needs Spuds to be in UCL. A half-fit Kane against Norwich could go mental.

          Open Controls
          1. Cheeto__Bandito
            • 1 Year
            1 day, 1 hour ago

            dont matter how up for the game he is if he got an illness

            Open Controls
            1. SuperG
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 day, 1 hour ago

              Read the above. IMO a half-fit Kane goes mental. Conte will pick him no matter.

              Open Controls
          2. JELLYFISH
            • 10 Years
            1 day, 1 hour ago

            Yep inclined to agree, and the absence of alternative solid forward options makes me think Kane is worth the punt

            Open Controls
            1. JELLYFISH
              • 10 Years
              1 day, 1 hour ago

              Poor choice of words there on reflection - 'solid forward'. Think Kane will be hoping for the same lol

              Open Controls
              1. Mozumbus
                  1 day, 1 hour ago

                  Lol yes. I think if Kane and Lukaku are both uncertain to start, then Lukaku might be a better punt against Watford.

                  Open Controls
          3. DF Team
            • 5 Years
            1 day, 1 hour ago

            Lukaku!

            Open Controls
        3. Cheeto__Bandito
          • 1 Year
          1 day, 2 hours ago

          I was shocked to see that youtube FPL Focal guy is currently at 13k. I remember seeing his videos recommended to me all over youtube with his rank in the title, as in gameweek 20 he was rank number 1 in the world! And top 1000 all the way up to gameweek 30.

          Guess he must have got pretty unlucky.

          ID - https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/706/history

          Open Controls
          1. gellinmagellan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 day, 1 hour ago

            Would have been incredible had he stuck around the top 100 for so long. Probably was at the end of the DGW swings like some of us

            Open Controls
          2. AIRMILES
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 day, 1 hour ago

            TCing Salah in GW36 was his downfall. Should have done it earlier in the season when Salah got 28 points in home games to Leeds and Norwich. Not that this guy needs to be taking advice from me!

            Oh, to have been top of the leader board once in your life! I would die happy.

            Open Controls
            1. AIRMILES
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 day, 1 hour ago

              Actually, he played his WC the week Salah got his haul. Punished by Son, Maddison, Richarlison and Vardy in recent GWs.

              Open Controls
        4. JELLYFISH
          • 10 Years
          1 day, 2 hours ago

          FH draft's, which one are we preferring guys, and any room for improvement?

          A: 352
          Raya
          Alonso Sess Matip
          Diaz Son Maddison Mount KDB
          Kane Vardy

          B: 451
          Allison
          Alonso Sess Robo Cancelo
          Bowen Son KDB Mount Maddi
          Kane

          Open Controls
          1. gellinmagellan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 day, 2 hours ago

            B for me. Both are super, tbf some rotation risk in A though...namely Alonso?

            Open Controls
            1. JELLYFISH
              • 10 Years
              1 day, 1 hour ago

              Thanks for the feedback and yes, agree re A being more at risk to rotation, but I think it has better upside if they all play. I'm trailing in my ML by 9pts so all to play for

              Open Controls
          2. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 day, 2 hours ago

            A

            Open Controls
            1. JELLYFISH
              • 10 Years
              1 day, 1 hour ago

              Cheers, that was my original draft but I am concerned by rotation (esp. Vardy)

              Open Controls
        5. Gunnerssss
          • 5 Years
          1 day, 2 hours ago

          Jota watkins to toney mount for -4
          Or just watkins to toney and start jota and wont have any chelsea assets except james

          Open Controls
        6. Cheeky Onion
          • 4 Years
          1 day, 2 hours ago

          Any logic in going Azpi/Rudiger over James/Alonso for security of a start?

          Open Controls
          1. AIRMILES
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 day, 1 hour ago

            I was contemplating Rudiger, but I don't know how Watford are defensively from set plays. All but guaranteed to start.

            Open Controls
            1. Cheeky Onion
              • 4 Years
              1 day, 1 hour ago

              Rudiger could be a good shout. The upside of James and Alonso is terrifying not to own if they start though

              Open Controls
          2. SonnyPikey
              1 day, 1 hour ago

              Rudi will start

              Open Controls
          3. gellinmagellan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 day, 2 hours ago

            1 FT 2.1 ITB.

            Pope (Dub)
            TAA Cancelo James Alonso (Cash)
            Zaha Saka Son Kulu (Gordon)
            Ings Jesus Nketiah

            Have exact sum for Zaha + Cash > Robbo + Maddison right now (before Maddison rises). Do it?

            Other options:

            A) Jesus > Vardy
            B) Kulu / Zaha > Diaz / Maddison (WHICH TWO?)
            C) Cash > Robbo

            Anything else? Anything worth -4? Nothing to lose really...

            Open Controls
            1. JELLYFISH
              • 10 Years
              1 day, 1 hour ago

              Depends on your team position and what you are playing for (ML, rank etc) but I'd be inclined to just go with C. Zaha could easily match Maddison this gw (and is at less risk of rotation).

              Open Controls
              1. gellinmagellan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 day, 1 hour ago

                To better rank at this stage...

                Open Controls
          4. GoonerGirl
            • 2 Years
            1 day, 2 hours ago

            Ramsdale
            Alonso TAA Cancelo Matip (Dias)
            Saka Salah Maddison Kulu (KDH)
            Pukki Kane (Mateta)

            A) Salah>Son for free
            B) Salah>Son and Saka/Kulu>Mount
            C) Salah>Son and Saka/Kulu>Diaz

            Top of my mini-league by 34 points, the guy below me has Mount already and he'll probably do Salah>Son.

            Thanks

            Open Controls
            1. Cheeky Onion
              • 4 Years
              1 day, 1 hour ago

              If that's the case, might as well be boring and do B

              Open Controls
              1. GoonerGirl
                • 2 Years
                1 day, 1 hour ago

                Even for a -4?

                Open Controls
                1. Cheeky Onion
                  • 4 Years
                  1 day, 1 hour ago

                  You have a 34 point cushion, you can afford it. I'm chasing and will be taking a hit this week

                  Open Controls
                  1. GoonerGirl
                    • 2 Years
                    1 day, 1 hour ago

                    I think you might be right, thanks.

                    Open Controls
          5. DF Team
            • 5 Years
            1 day, 2 hours ago

            on FH, Mount, Bowen or Barnes/Maddison?

            Open Controls
            1. GoonerGirl
              • 2 Years
              1 day, 1 hour ago

              Probably Mount out of those.

              Open Controls
          6. Inazuma X1
            • 4 Years
            1 day, 2 hours ago

            Mike Dean, Martin Atkinson & Jon Moss will officiate their final matches this weekend.

            Finally some of the terrible referees retiring!!

            Open Controls
            1. RedRo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 day, 1 hour ago

              And they give Atkinson to the Utd game despite knowing how much he hates Utd - one last chance to screw them over

              Open Controls
            2. Over Midwicket
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 day, 1 hour ago

              Thank god.

              Open Controls
          7. Mozumbus
              1 day, 2 hours ago

              A. Kane + Rudiger
              B. Lukaku + Cancelo
              On WC.
              Thanks

              Open Controls
            • BlzE_94
              • 7 Years
              1 day, 2 hours ago

              Captain KDB, Kane or Son?

              Open Controls
              1. Over Midwicket
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 day, 1 hour ago

                Gotta be Sonny boi.

                Open Controls
            • HuttonDressedasLahm
              • 12 Years
              1 day, 2 hours ago

              Non Son owner here (have Kane)
              Only way to get is a hit or drop KDB

              A. Roll and pray he blanks
              B. KDB to Son
              C. Drop one of Barnes, Mount (my c) ,Zaha (v Utd), or Saka v Everton

              Tricky

              Open Controls
              1. JELLYFISH
                • 10 Years
                1 day, 1 hour ago

                C - and drop Zaha or Saka imo

                Open Controls
                1. HuttonDressedasLahm
                  • 12 Years
                  1 day, 1 hour ago

                  Ignore that. It would have to be a -8

                  Open Controls
            • BobB
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              1 day, 2 hours ago

              48 hours to go until kick off - Kane should be fully fit by then

              Open Controls
              1. RedRo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 day, 1 hour ago

                Yeah, he’s got a chance I think

                Open Controls
              2. Mozumbus
                  1 day, 1 hour ago

                  Should be, but he's a doubt now I think

                  Open Controls
                • Scots Gooner
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 day, 1 hour ago

                  Depends how squirt this bum is

                  Open Controls
              3. gellinmagellan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 day, 2 hours ago

                Reposting...

                1 FT 2.1 ITB.

                Pope (Dub)
                TAA Cancelo James Alonso (Cash)
                Zaha Saka Son Kulu (Gordon)
                Ings Jesus Nketiah

                A) Jesus > Vardy
                B) Kulu / Zaha > Diaz / Maddison (WHICH TWO?)
                C) Cash > Robbo
                D) Cash + Zaha > Robertson + Maddison for -4 (exact sum for this before price rise!)

                Anything else? Anything worth -4?

                Open Controls
              4. unitednations
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 day, 2 hours ago

                Assuming Sala is fit (big if i know), what moves would you make here...pretty stuck with 1ft and only 0.5m itb

                Ramsdale
                Taa Cancelo James Alonso Robbo
                Salah Saka Son Mount --- Kulu
                Nketiah -- Broja Forde

                I can see plenty of moving if i take Salah out i.e. Salah/Broja >> Mane/Toney (-4)..but if salah was starting, any suggestions?

                Open Controls
                1. unitednations
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 day, 1 hour ago

                  Perhaps Alonso/Broja >> Sess/Toney (-4)?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Mozumbus
                      1 day, 1 hour ago

                      If Alonso plays, high chance imo, he can perform the other duo with the 4 points advantage

                      Open Controls
                      1. unitednations
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        1 day, 1 hour ago

                        yeah but i literally can't see any other move if i were to keep salah.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Mozumbus
                            1 day, 1 hour ago

                            I'd rather take hit on Salah and get Toney in

                            Open Controls
                            1. unitednations
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              1 day, 1 hour ago

                              Yeah leaning towards the same...but it can be either

                              Mane + Toney
                              Diaz/Jota + Vardy
                              Eriksen + Kane

                              Any pref?

                              Open Controls
                              1. Mozumbus
                                  1 day, 1 hour ago

                                  Kane could be a doubt, so Mane+Toney for me

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Brehmeren
                                    • 11 Years
                                    1 day, 1 hour ago

                                    Conte says he is fine

                                    Open Controls
                    • DF Team
                      • 5 Years
                      1 day, 2 hours ago

                      Exact money for this, thoughts, changes?

                      Raya
                      James, Sessegnon, Amartey
                      KDB, Mane, Son, Mount, Eriksen
                      Lukaku, Toney

                      Steele Nketiah, Tsimikas, Long

                      Open Controls
                      1. Mozumbus
                          1 day, 1 hour ago

                          Good team. Play Tsmiskas and Amartey sub.

                          Open Controls
                        • JELLYFISH
                          • 10 Years
                          1 day, 1 hour ago

                          Nice

                          Open Controls
                      2. TBL
                          1 day, 2 hours ago

                          What are the odds that Coutinho will score and give title to Liverpool

                          Open Controls
                          1. Mozumbus
                              1 day, 2 hours ago

                              1/100 lol

                              Open Controls
                              1. TBL
                                  1 day, 2 hours ago

                                  haha I know but it almost seems certain to me somehow

                                  Open Controls
                              2. Cheeky Onion
                                • 4 Years
                                1 day, 2 hours ago

                                I'm hoping Ings will be the ex-Liverpool player to sort them out

                                Open Controls
                                1. TBL
                                    1 day, 2 hours ago

                                    or that too!

                                    Open Controls
                              3. Steve McCroskey
                                • 8 Years
                                1 day, 2 hours ago

                                I'm left with my BB to play GW38 (huge mistake - never again) and I've got some real stinkers on my bench. Who would you prioritise getting rid of this GW?

                                A. Weghorst (probably for Toney)
                                B. Schar (probably for Laporte)
                                C. Ramsey (probably for Barnes)

                                Thinking possibly A as feel Toney might do well this weekend.

                                Open Controls
                                1. sulldaddy
                                  • 12 Years
                                  1 day, 45 mins ago

                                  Go big and do em all. Nothing to lose IMO

                                  Open Controls
                              4. Cheeky Onion
                                • 4 Years
                                1 day, 2 hours ago

                                Trying to figure out who will start or get rested is going to define my ML. So tough to get an idea on GW38

                                Open Controls
                                1. JELLYFISH
                                  • 10 Years
                                  1 day, 1 hour ago

                                  Yep, I'm 9pts behind in my ML and feel the same. I'm airing on the side of safety with a couple of big hitter risks (namely Kane, Maddison and James)

                                  Open Controls
                              5. TBL
                                  1 day, 2 hours ago

                                  who to start (other 2 on the bench):
                                  a. Amartey
                                  b. Zaha
                                  c. Tsmimikas

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Cheeky Onion
                                    • 4 Years
                                    1 day, 1 hour ago

                                    Z

                                    Open Controls
                                • Tinslinger
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  1 day, 2 hours ago

                                  How is everyone going to fill the hole in their life after this weekend?

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. TBL
                                      1 day, 2 hours ago

                                      sunshine

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Tinslinger
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        1 day, 1 hour ago

                                        After 30min on sunshine?

                                        Open Controls
                                    • Cheeky Onion
                                      • 4 Years
                                      1 day, 2 hours ago

                                      Reading, learning a foreign language, and going back to Uni to get my Masters

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Tinslinger
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        1 day, 1 hour ago

                                        I’ll put those in the maybe pile

                                        Open Controls
                                    • THE SHEEP HUNTER
                                      • 4 Years
                                      1 day, 2 hours ago

                                      Talk to the wife.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Tinslinger
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        1 day, 1 hour ago

                                        Surely there’s better things to do

                                        Open Controls
                                    • RedRo
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      1 day, 1 hour ago

                                      Spam endless RMTs before any signings or prices or positions or fixtures are even released

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Tinslinger
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        1 day, 1 hour ago

                                        Excellent shout

                                        Open Controls
                                    • SonnyPikey
                                        1 day, 1 hour ago

                                        with cement

                                        Open Controls
                                      • NorCal Villan
                                          1 day, 1 hour ago

                                          Bodies

                                          Open Controls
                                        • Indpush
                                          • 4 Years
                                          20 hours, 5 mins ago

                                          With boredom and feeling sorry for myself

                                          Open Controls
                                      • JELLYFISH
                                        • 10 Years
                                        1 day, 1 hour ago

                                        This Kane having the squits news is making me warm towards Lukaku as an option. Yesterday, I was dismissing him out of hand.....I am so fickle.

                                        Open Controls
                                      • J to the T
                                        • 5 Years
                                        1 day, 1 hour ago

                                        Salah and Pukki to

                                        A. Maddy and Kane (c)
                                        B. Son (c) and Toney

                                        I want kane for c but the tummy bug puts me off. Vice would be KdB.

                                        Open Controls
                                      • RamaJama
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 9 Years
                                        1 day, 14 mins ago

                                        Still go Salah to Son if I have both Kane and Kulu?

                                        Open Controls
                                      • Gunnerssss
                                        • 5 Years
                                        15 hours, 47 mins ago

                                        Best 6.1 defender this week?
                                        Laporte or alonso

                                        Open Controls
                                      • Gunnerssss
                                        • 5 Years
                                        15 hours, 42 mins ago

                                        Joelinton good punt?

                                        Open Controls

