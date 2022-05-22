Gameweek 38 team news: Salah benched, Kane starts, Alonso absent

There are 10 more matches of the Premier League season to go and all of them, of course, kick off simultaneously at 16:00 BST.

The destination of the title will be decided by the results of the matches at the Etihad and possibly Anfield, while the fixtures involving Leeds United and Burnley will dictate who drops to the Championship.

The two north London sides are still in a tussle for fourth place, with Tottenham Hotspur the overwhelming favourites to seal the deal this afternoon, while there’s even the final UEFA Europa League qualification spot at stake – West Ham United and Manchester United are competing for that dubious honour.

From a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective, the headline team news comes from Anfield.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are only among the substitutes for Liverpool’s clash with Aston Villa, although it sounds like we’ll be seeing minutes from the pair at some point on Sunday.

“Both [Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah] are ready to come on but not to start. That’s the advice I got from the medical department.” – Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp otherwise goes full strength and makes seven changes from the win over Southampton, with Sadio Mane, Luis Díaz, Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold among those recalled.

Jose Sa is back for Wolves.

The feared rotation has materialised at Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel makes five changes from the draw with Leicester on Thursday.

Kenedy, Saul Niguez, Cesar Azpilicueta, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz are given starts, with Marcos Alonso missing out altogether. Reece James keeps his place.

Daniel Bachmann replaces Ben Foster in the headline Watford news, with Samir, Kiko Femenia, Hassane Kamara, Tom Cleverley and Joshua King all returning after recent absences.

Harry Kane is, as expected, fit to start for Spurs after his bout of illness, with Antonio Conte making just one change from the side that beat Burnley: Dejan Kulusevski is back at the expense of Lucas Moura.

Tim Krul returns between the sticks for the Canaries, while Jacob Sorensen and Milot Rashica are also recalled by Dean Smith.

Pep Guardiola makes two changes to the side that started last week’s draw at West Ham, with John Stones and Phil Foden coming in for Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jack Grealish. Raheem Sterling is among the substitutes again.

Emiliano Martínez misses out due to injury for Villa, as Robin Olsen steps in. Philippe Coutinho for Carney Chukwuemeka is Steven Gerrard’s other alteration, as Danny Ings has to again be content with a place on the bench.

Youri Tielemans, James Justin and Harvey Barnes are the three players recalled by Brendan Rodgers, who goes pretty much full strength against Southampton.

The Saints omit Armando Broja from the matchday squad, with the Chelsea loanee, Ibrahima Diallo and Nathan Tella replaced by Stuart Armstrong, Oriol Romeu and Adam Armstrong.

Cedric Soares, Rob Holding and Gabriel Martinelli start ahead of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White and Emile Smith Rowe for Arsenal today, with Tomiyasu absent due to injury.

Dele Alli makes a first Everton start and is one of six changes that Frank Lampard has made, with neither Richarlison nor Jordan Pickford involved in the squad.

Vicente Guaita and Conor Gallagher are among five players recalled for the visit of Manchester United, with teenage winger Jeserun Rak-Sakyi handed a chance to impress on the wing.

Edinson Cavani, Harry Maguire, Fred and Hannibal Mejbri start for the Red Devils, with Cristiano Ronaldo not in the squad due to injury. Raphael Varane, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata drop to the bench.

It’s one change apiece at Brentford: Vitaly Janelt is in for the injured Christian Norgaard for the hosts, while Leeds hand a chance to Sam Greenwood at the expense of Mateusz Klich. Patrick Bamford isn’t involved.

Kieran Trippier and Jamaal Lascelles return for Newcastle as Emil Krafth and Fabian Schar drop to the bench.

Opponents Burnley are unchanged, as are West Ham at Brighton.

The Seagulls replace the injured Leandro Trossard with Adam Webster.

GAMEWEEK 38 TEAM NEWS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Soares, Holding, Gabriel, Tavares, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah

Subs: Leno, White, Lacazette, Smith Rowe, Pépé, Lokonga, Oulad M’hand, Swanson, Patino

Everton XI: Begovic, Branthwaite, Keane, Holgate, Iwobi, Doucoure, Davies, Kenny, Alli, Gray, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Lonergan, Mykolenko, Coleman, Tosun, Gordon, Van de Beek, Price, Dobbin, Welch

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Sorensen, Henry, Jensen, Janelt, Eriksen, Mbuemo, Toney, Wissa

Subs: Fernandez, Canos, Dasilva, Onyeka, Jeanvier, Baptiste, Roerslev, Stevens, Young-Coombes

Leeds XI: Meslier, Koch, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo, Phillips, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, Gelhardt, Greenwood

Subs: Klaesson, Roberts, Struijk, Bate, Hjelde, Cresswell, Klich, Shackleton, Gray

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Cucurella, Webster, Dunk, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Gross, Welbeck, March, Caicedo, Veltman.

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Maupay, Mwepu, Lallana, Alzate, Duffy, Offiah, Ferguson.

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Lanzini, Bowen, Antonio.

Subs: Areola, Randolph, Yarmolenko, Noble, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Kral, Okoflex.

Burnley XI: Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Collins, Long, Cork, Roberts, McNeil, Brownhill, Barnes, Cornet.

Subs: Hennessey, McGlynn, Weghorst, Stephens, Lennon, Bardsley, Thomas, Dodgson, Costelloe.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin.

Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Schar, Krafth, Fernandez, Ritchie, Murphy, Gayle, Wood.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Saul Niguez, Kante, Kenedy, Ziyech, Mount, Havertz

Subs: Kepa, Jorginho, Lukaku, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Barkley, Chilwell, Sarr

Watford XI: Bachmann, Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara, Sissoko, Kayembe, Cleverley, King, Joao Pedro, Sema

Subs: Elliot, Ngakia, Ekong, Masina, Cathcart, Gosling, Cucho, Sierralta, Baah

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Ward, Mitchell, Gallagher, Hughes, Schlupp, Rak-Sakyi, Zaha, Edouard.

Subs: Butland, Kelly, Kouyate, Milivojevic, McArthur, Eze, Ayew, Benteke, Mateta.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Elanga, Mejbri, Fernandes, Cavani.

Subs: Heaton, Bailly, A. Fernandez, Jones, Varane, Mata, Savage, Garnacho, Shoretire.

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Fofana, Evans, Justin, Mendy, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Vardy, Barnes.

Subs: Ward, Soyuncu, Pereira, Amartey, Albrighton, Perez, Lookman, Daka, Iheanacho.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Stephens, Salisu, Redmond, Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, S Armstrong, A Armstrong.

Subs: Caballero, Bednarek, Valery, Djenepo, Smallbone, Walcott, Diallo, Long, Adams.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Keita, Henderson, Thiago, Jota, Mane, Diaz.

Subs: van Dijk, Milner, Firmino, Salah, Jones, Minamino, Tsimikas, Kelleher, Elliott.

Wolves XI: Jose Sa, Boly, Coady, Gomes, Jonny, Dendoncker, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Ait Nouri, Pedro Neto, Jimenez.

Subs: Hoever, Marcal, Daniel Podence, Trincao, Mosquera, Silva, Chiquinho, Ruddy, Hwang.

Man City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Mahrez, Jesus, Foden.

Subs: Carson, Ake, Walker, Sterling, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Palmer, McAtee.

Aston Villa XI: Olsen, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne, Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn, Buendia, Watkins, Coutinho.

Subs: Sinisalo, Sanson, Traore, Young, Nakamba, Ings, Chukwuemeka, Chrisene, Iroegbunam.

Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Byram, Hanley, Dowell, Normann, Rashica, Sorensen, Lees-Melou, Giannoulis, Pukki.

Subs: Gunn, Zimmermann, Rupp, Placheta, Tzolis, Tomkinson, Gibbs, Springett, Rowe.

Spurs XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Royal, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Subs: Gollini, Winks, Rodon, Bergwijn, Moura, White, Scarlett, Devine, Craig.

