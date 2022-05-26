Mini League & Community Competition Winners, 2021/22

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after the final Gameweek of the 2021/22 season.

WORLD LEADERS

The 2021/22 FPL Champion is Jamie Pigott. He entered the top thousand in Gameweek 20, played his Second Wildcard in Gameweek 34 and made a big leap from 393rd to tenth in Gameweek 36 when he played his Bench Boost for 201 points (Gameweek Rank 310). He reached the number one spot with a Free Hit for 110 in Gameweek 37, and increased his lead in Gameweek 38 with a final round score of 72.

Suvansh Singh (winner of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league) and Brett Taylor (winner of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league) finished second and third respectively.

BEST FPL LEAGUES

Fantasy Football Scout Members is the third best league in FPL this season, based on the average score of the top five teams in each league.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Suvansh Singh is the winner of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league which he has led for three weeks. He entered the overall top thousand in Gameweek 22 and rose to second in Gameweek 36 when he played his Bench Boost for 180 points, retaining this position till the end – but unlike the new FPL Champion he did not have a Free Hit available to play in Gameweek 37. This is his first FPL season, and he is the skipper of the Krul Intentions team in the Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers community competition.

The top five win Amazon vouchers and the next five win Premium Memberships, as detailed in this article.

Hesham Mohamed was the monthly prize winner for May. He scored 399 points in Gameweeks 36 to 38, with a Bench Boosted 206 (Gameweek Rank 83) in GW36, 122(-8) in GW37 and 87(-8) in GW38. This took him from 71k in the world after Gameweek 35 to his final position of 2,592nd. He had played his wildcard in Gameweek 34 and finished with a high squad value of 108.7m.

Previous monthly winners this season were Prince Ogochukwu (August), John Lee (September), Cuma Ali Ucar (October), Fabian Moreira-Phillips (November), Otman Hannou (December), Colin Capon (January), Ryan Shade (February), Joacim Lengroth (March) and Steve Richards (April),

Prize winners should contact Support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk to claim their prizes.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Brett Taylor has won the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, which he has led for three weeks. He entered the overall top thousand in Gameweek 20, rising to 18th in Gameweek 36 when he scored 154 without using a chip or a preparatory wildcard, to fifth in Gameweek 37 when his Free Hit scored 109, and to a final position of third. He has been playing since at least 2006/07, with one previous top 10k finish.

HALLS OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame (which, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, can only be viewed by Premium Members) was updated on 25th May and now shows the positions at the end of the 2021/22 season. The FFS Career Hall of Fame still shows the positions as they were at the end of the 2020/21 season.

63,178 managers participating in the Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked.

The new FFS Live Hall of Fame top ten, with their FFS Career Hall of Fame positions in brackets, followed by their overall ranks (ORs) for 2021/22 and summaries of their career histories, is:

1(1) Fábio Borges (OR 222). Seventh successive top 5k finish, and third in the top thousand.

2(3) Finn Sollie (OR 210). Tenth top 10k finish, and third in the top 500.

3(61) John Canning (OR 60). Eighth top 10k finish, and third in the top 200.

4(6) Brusdal Brusdal (OR 2,554). Seventh top 10k finish, three of which were in the top 500.

5(27) Matt Corbidge (OR 1,180).Sixth top 10k finish in the past seven seasons.

6(83) Sean Connors (OR 278). Seventh top 10k finish, and second in the top thousand.

7(31) David Williams (OR 1,668). Fourth top 10k finish, OR 11 in 2018/19.

8(165) Markku Ojala (OR 123). Fifth top 10k finish, and second in the top thousand.

9(2) Tom Stephenson (OR 22,123). Six top 10k finishes, twelfth successive top 30k finish.

10(68) Petteri Ylimaa (OR 837). Sixth top 10k finish, and third in the top thousand.

The following mini-league winners are also in the top hundred of the FFS Live Hall of Fame following this update:

38(1012) Tony Yorath (A.J., winner of the Top 1k ANY season mini-league)

42(736) Rich Stevens (winner of the Opening Day League)

68(363) Seb Wassell (winner of the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league).

FFS CUPS

The FFS Members Cup #2 2021/22 has been won by Chaballer (Charles Ball), who defeated **Farke Life** 67-58 in the final. Charles has had four top 10k finishes, two of them in the top thousand, and is 189th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

Third place was claimed by Peteski29, who beat glennloite 65-49 in the third place play-off

Earlier in the season, the FFS Members Cup #1 2021/22 was won by Scrumper, and the FFS Open Cup 2021/22 by Fusen.

LAST MAN STANDING

TorresMagic’s ninth Last Man Standing competition was won by David Dawson (g00li0), who is 682nd in our FFS Live Hall of Fame. See hot topic g00li0 wins Last Man Standing! for further details.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Martin Stubbs has won League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues (https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/head-to-head-leagues/) by one point from Justin Spiegel, who lost to Adam Ferguson in the last round.

Viktor Torkelsson in League 9 Division 72 was the top scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues, with 100 points out of a possible 114. He has had three top 4k finishes and is 645th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

MIR will soon be posting a fuller summary of the Head-to-Head Leagues together with news of a possible revamp for next year.

MODS & CONS

Seb Wassell has won the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league, which he has led for five weeks, coming 1,717th overall. He has had three previous top 4k finishes, the best of which was 389th two years ago, and is 52nd in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FFS FAMILY

Pranil Sheth (LateRiser) has won the FFS Family mini-league, finishing 1,047th overall after a successful Spurs triple-up plus further hauls from Maddison and Wilson, overtaking Obay Eid (FPL_Milanista) who had led for 34 weeks. Pranil, who is famous for his upside-chasing style, has had four top 3k finishes, two of them in the top hundred.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Stephanos Koutentis has won my Top 10k Any Season mini-league, finishing 26th overall and overtaking Tony Yorath (A.J.) who had led for the previous two weeks. He came 1,588th three years ago and is 617th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

MULTIPLE 10K FINISHES

Carl Evans has won my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league, finishing 399th overall after a last round Free Hit and overtaking David Dawson (g00li0) who had led for the previous two weeks. He has had two previous top 6k finishes and is 320th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Tony Yorath (A.J.) has won PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league, which he had led for eight weeks, finishing 41st overall. He came 670th last season and is 36th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

After the removal of a team that was presumably an ineligible interloper, Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league has been won by Jeff Ryan, overtaking last week’s leader Nick Hildebrand. Jeff is 6,500th overall and had four successive top 7k finishes from 2013/14 to 2016/17, the best of which was 53rd in 2014/15. He is 416th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2018/19 FPL champion Adam Levy has won Simon March’s FPL Champions League, which he has led for 20 weeks. He came 90th overall, which was surprisingly only his second top 30k finish.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Finn Sollie has won Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league, overtaking last week’s leader Fábio Borges and finishing 210th overall. He has had nine previous top 10k finishes, coming 39th last year, and is second in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Anoop K has won Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league, regaining the lead from Sng Junyang and finishing 2,543rd overall. He has had four previous top 10k finishes and is 211th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

My Opening Day League, for teams that entered within 24 hours of the FPL launch, has been won by Rich Stevens who came 137th overall. He has had two previous top 10k finishes and is 54th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Chris Costa has won my January to May League, which he has led for five weeks, and has risen from 69k after Gameweek 20 to his current position of 425th. He has had one previous top 6k finish and is 506th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

THE NEXT VILLE RONKA

The Next Ville Ronka, which is the feeder league for Greyhead’s The Great and the Good, has been won by world number two Suvansh Singh.