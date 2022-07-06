27
FPL July 6

Which FPL players are on free-kicks, corners and penalties in 2022/23?

27 Comments
Share

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is live for 2022/23 and so too is our table of players on free-kicks, corners and penalties at their respective clubs.

The players are listed in order of prominence at dead-ball situations, based on information gathered from last season’s matches. Data closer to Gameweek 38 is given more weight.

The list will be updated constantly as new information becomes available on assigned set-piece takers and we’ll have one eye on pre-season to see if there is a shake-up in the table below or if any new signings like Erling Haaland are muscling their way in on the dead-ball duties.

Nottingham Forest are a good example: Joe Lolley and Brennan Johnson are listed as direct free-kick takers but it was loanees Joe Garner and Philip Zinckernagel who were chiefly responsible for these in the Championship last season and they have now departed the club.

This is a list that is also supplied to the FPL site, where you’ll find explanatory notes on the penalty takers featured here.

ClubPenaltiesDirect Free KicksCorners & Indirect Free Kicks
Arsenal Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Pepe Odegaard, Pepe, Cedric, Partey, Gabriel Martinelli Saka, Cedric, Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Smith-Rowe
Aston Villa Ings, Watkins Coutinho, Douglas Luiz, Bailey, Digne Digne, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Coutinho
Bournemouth Solanke, Stanislas Billing, Stanislas, Christie Anthony, Christie, Stanislas
Brentford Toney, Mbeumo, Josh Da Silva Mbeumo, Ghoddos, Canos Jensen, Mbeumo, Janelt, Ghoddos
Brighton and Hove Albion Maupay, Groß, Mac Allister, Trossard Mac Allister, Moder, Trossard, March Groß, Mac Allister, March
Chelsea Jorginho, Mount, Havertz, Ziyech James, Alonso, Mount, Ziyech Mount, Alonso, Chilwell, James, Ziyech
Crystal Palace Zaha, Milivojevic, Edouard Milivojevic, Olise, Eze Eze, Olise, Milivojevic, Zaha
Everton Calvert-Lewin, Townsend, Gray Gordon, Gray, Townsend Gordon, Gray, Townsend, Mykolenko
Fulham Mitrovic, Cavaleiro H Wilson, Kebano, Mitrovic H Wilson, Reed, Kebano, Cairney
Leeds United Bamford, Raphinha, Klich, Rodrigo Raphinha, Forshaw Raphinha, Dallas, Harrison
Leicester City Vardy, Tielemans, Iheanacho Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall Maddison, Albrighton, Dewsbury-Hall
Liverpool Milner, Salah, Fabinho Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Henderson Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Milner
Manchester City Mahrez, De Bruyne, Sterling, Gündogan De Bruyne, Mahrez, Gündogan De Bruyne, Mahrez, Foden, Zinchenko
Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Alex Telles Bruno Fernandes, Alex Telles, Shaw
Newcastle United C Wilson, Wood, Joelinton, Schär, Willock Trippier, Schär, Shelvey Trippier, Fraser, Targett, Jacob Murphy, Shelvey
Nottingham Forest Johnson Lolley, Johnson Colback, Johnson, Lolley
Southampton Ward-Prowse Ward-Prowse, Redmond Ward-Prowse, S Armstrong
Tottenham Hotspur Kane, Son Kane, Dier, Son Son, Winks
West Ham United Lanzini, Antonio, Rice Cresswell, Benrahma Fornals, Bowen, Cresswell, Lanzini
Wolverhampton Wanderers Raúl Jiménez, Ruben Neves, Fabio Silva Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Raúl Jiménez, Neto Moutinho, Neto, Ait Nouri

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers
  • Get access to Members content in over 250+ articles over the season
  • Exclusive Team Reveal
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head
  • Integrated ‘live rank’ data
  • See how you compare to other FPL managers in our Live Hall of Fame
  • More than £6,000 in mini-league and cup prizes
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

27 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Snake Juice
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    Ultimately, it comes down to Kane/Son vs Haaland for me.

    I can't ignore that first home match against Southampton. Juicy.

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Forget the names, for me it's just a question of structure. Two premium mids or premium mid & fwd.

      Open Controls
    2. Salalalala
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Kane for gw1, then switch to Haaland based on how he does

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Same thinking, West Ham away can be tough

        Open Controls
  2. 824545201
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    Not many good midfield options this year i fear. Most of the great options from midfield are now overpriced and some evn switched to forwards. This might be the year of 5-3-2.

    Open Controls
    1. Snake Juice
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      And there's a ton of 4.5 defenders I want. Strange.

      Open Controls
    2. lugs
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      i don't agree there is a ton of midfielders that i'd want, Salah, Son, KDB, Bowen, Diaz, Saka, Maddison,Zaha, Coutinho, Trossard, ASM, with maybe's for Bruno, Rash and a few others that i'm sure i'll own at one stage or another lol

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yes, but Cancelo at 7.0 million got over 200 pts and Saka about 180. Which one are you going to choose?

        Open Controls
        1. lugs
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          well they're different positions, Cancelo is a set and forget for 200pts, Saka i'd buy or sell depending on fixtures and form and potentially get a lot more than 200pts

          Open Controls
        2. FFSbet.com
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          8.0M mid should outscore Cancelo coz you will swap depending on fixtures(Saka,Diaz,Maddison,Mount etc) and Cancelo is season keeper.

          Open Controls
  3. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Better option as first bench
    A Johnson NOF
    B Undav BHA plus .5 m in bank

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  4. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Price changes time again?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      22 minutes!

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        just now

        😉

        Open Controls
  5. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Has anyone noticed that the 'bench boost' effect is much more subtle now? I can see people complaining now after it gets wasted. They should make it clearer when you have it active.

    Open Controls
    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Is there is timeline for activating it Camzy? Not sure what you mean by subtle? Thanks!

      Open Controls
  6. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    A) Mendy + Perisic
    B) Ederson + Doherty

    Have Cancelo and James. Expect City to keep more clean sheets than Chelsea but not sure about using a City slot on Ederson.

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Mendy + Doherty and bank the cash.

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I can’t get my head around why Perisic is so much more popular?
        You’d think their prices were the other way round the swing in selected

        Open Controls
  7. computer
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Cant log in to my account, anyone else able to login to fantasy

    Open Controls
  8. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Website should have a dark mode, find it a tad too bright

    Open Controls
  9. Salalalala
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    How is this team for first few weeks?

    Mendy
    TAA Cancelo Tomiyasu
    Salah(c) Diaz Mount Grealish
    Wilson Watkins Jesus

    4.0 Justin Colback 4.0

    Open Controls
    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Good team...never feel comfortable about Grealish. He could let you down.

      Open Controls
    2. lugs
      • 4 Years
      just now

      i haven't seen too many 343's but that looks very good, except for Grealish who i'm really unsure about as an FPL option

      Open Controls
  10. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    What do you guys think of Harvey Barnes? Or better for 7m or less?
    Cheers!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.