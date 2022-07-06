Which FPL players are on free-kicks, corners and penalties in 2022/23?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is live for 2022/23 and so too is our table of players on free-kicks, corners and penalties at their respective clubs.

The players are listed in order of prominence at dead-ball situations, based on information gathered from last season’s matches. Data closer to Gameweek 38 is given more weight.

The list will be updated constantly as new information becomes available on assigned set-piece takers and we’ll have one eye on pre-season to see if there is a shake-up in the table below or if any new signings like Erling Haaland are muscling their way in on the dead-ball duties.

Nottingham Forest are a good example: Joe Lolley and Brennan Johnson are listed as direct free-kick takers but it was loanees Joe Garner and Philip Zinckernagel who were chiefly responsible for these in the Championship last season and they have now departed the club.

This is a list that is also supplied to the FPL site, where you’ll find explanatory notes on the penalty takers featured here.

Club Penalties Direct Free Kicks Corners & Indirect Free Kicks Arsenal Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Pepe Odegaard, Pepe, Cedric, Partey, Gabriel Martinelli Saka, Cedric, Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Smith-Rowe Aston Villa Ings, Watkins Coutinho, Douglas Luiz, Bailey, Digne Digne, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Coutinho Bournemouth Solanke, Stanislas Billing, Stanislas, Christie Anthony, Christie, Stanislas Brentford Toney, Mbeumo, Josh Da Silva Mbeumo, Ghoddos, Canos Jensen, Mbeumo, Janelt, Ghoddos Brighton and Hove Albion Maupay, Groß, Mac Allister, Trossard Mac Allister, Moder, Trossard, March Groß, Mac Allister, March Chelsea Jorginho, Mount, Havertz, Ziyech James, Alonso, Mount, Ziyech Mount, Alonso, Chilwell, James, Ziyech Crystal Palace Zaha, Milivojevic, Edouard Milivojevic, Olise, Eze Eze, Olise, Milivojevic, Zaha Everton Calvert-Lewin, Townsend, Gray Gordon, Gray, Townsend Gordon, Gray, Townsend, Mykolenko Fulham Mitrovic, Cavaleiro H Wilson, Kebano, Mitrovic H Wilson, Reed, Kebano, Cairney Leeds United Bamford, Raphinha, Klich, Rodrigo Raphinha, Forshaw Raphinha, Dallas, Harrison Leicester City Vardy, Tielemans, Iheanacho Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall Maddison, Albrighton, Dewsbury-Hall Liverpool Milner, Salah, Fabinho Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Henderson Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Milner Manchester City Mahrez, De Bruyne, Sterling, Gündogan De Bruyne, Mahrez, Gündogan De Bruyne, Mahrez, Foden, Zinchenko Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Alex Telles Bruno Fernandes, Alex Telles, Shaw Newcastle United C Wilson, Wood, Joelinton, Schär, Willock Trippier, Schär, Shelvey Trippier, Fraser, Targett, Jacob Murphy, Shelvey Nottingham Forest Johnson Lolley, Johnson Colback, Johnson, Lolley Southampton Ward-Prowse Ward-Prowse, Redmond Ward-Prowse, S Armstrong Tottenham Hotspur Kane, Son Kane, Dier, Son Son, Winks West Ham United Lanzini, Antonio, Rice Cresswell, Benrahma Fornals, Bowen, Cresswell, Lanzini Wolverhampton Wanderers Raúl Jiménez, Ruben Neves, Fabio Silva Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Raúl Jiménez, Neto Moutinho, Neto, Ait Nouri

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following…