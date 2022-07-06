Which FPL players are on free-kicks, corners and penalties in 2022/23?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is live for 2022/23 and so too is our table of players on free-kicks, corners and penalties at their respective clubs.
The players are listed in order of prominence at dead-ball situations, based on information gathered from last season’s matches. Data closer to Gameweek 38 is given more weight.
The list will be updated constantly as new information becomes available on assigned set-piece takers and we’ll have one eye on pre-season to see if there is a shake-up in the table below or if any new signings like Erling Haaland are muscling their way in on the dead-ball duties.
Nottingham Forest are a good example: Joe Lolley and Brennan Johnson are listed as direct free-kick takers but it was loanees Joe Garner and Philip Zinckernagel who were chiefly responsible for these in the Championship last season and they have now departed the club.
This is a list that is also supplied to the FPL site, where you’ll find explanatory notes on the penalty takers featured here.
|Club
|Penalties
|Direct Free Kicks
|Corners & Indirect Free Kicks
|Arsenal
|Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Pepe
|Odegaard, Pepe, Cedric, Partey, Gabriel Martinelli
|Saka, Cedric, Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Smith-Rowe
|Aston Villa
|Ings, Watkins
|Coutinho, Douglas Luiz, Bailey, Digne
|Digne, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Coutinho
|Bournemouth
|Solanke, Stanislas
|Billing, Stanislas, Christie
|Anthony, Christie, Stanislas
|Brentford
|Toney, Mbeumo, Josh Da Silva
|Mbeumo, Ghoddos, Canos
|Jensen, Mbeumo, Janelt, Ghoddos
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|Maupay, Groß, Mac Allister, Trossard
|Mac Allister, Moder, Trossard, March
|Groß, Mac Allister, March
|Chelsea
|Jorginho, Mount, Havertz, Ziyech
|James, Alonso, Mount, Ziyech
|Mount, Alonso, Chilwell, James, Ziyech
|Crystal Palace
|Zaha, Milivojevic, Edouard
|Milivojevic, Olise, Eze
|Eze, Olise, Milivojevic, Zaha
|Everton
|Calvert-Lewin, Townsend, Gray
|Gordon, Gray, Townsend
|Gordon, Gray, Townsend, Mykolenko
|Fulham
|Mitrovic, Cavaleiro
|H Wilson, Kebano, Mitrovic
|H Wilson, Reed, Kebano, Cairney
|Leeds United
|Bamford, Raphinha, Klich, Rodrigo
|Raphinha, Forshaw
|Raphinha, Dallas, Harrison
|Leicester City
|Vardy, Tielemans, Iheanacho
|Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall
|Maddison, Albrighton, Dewsbury-Hall
|Liverpool
|Milner, Salah, Fabinho
|Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Henderson
|Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Milner
|Manchester City
|Mahrez, De Bruyne, Sterling, Gündogan
|De Bruyne, Mahrez, Gündogan
|De Bruyne, Mahrez, Foden, Zinchenko
|Manchester United
|Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford
|Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Alex Telles
|Bruno Fernandes, Alex Telles, Shaw
|Newcastle United
|C Wilson, Wood, Joelinton, Schär, Willock
|Trippier, Schär, Shelvey
|Trippier, Fraser, Targett, Jacob Murphy, Shelvey
|Nottingham Forest
|Johnson
|Lolley, Johnson
|Colback, Johnson, Lolley
|Southampton
|Ward-Prowse
|Ward-Prowse, Redmond
|Ward-Prowse, S Armstrong
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Kane, Son
|Kane, Dier, Son
|Son, Winks
|West Ham United
|Lanzini, Antonio, Rice
|Cresswell, Benrahma
|Fornals, Bowen, Cresswell, Lanzini
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Raúl Jiménez, Ruben Neves, Fabio Silva
|Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Raúl Jiménez, Neto
|Moutinho, Neto, Ait Nouri
