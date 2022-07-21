588
Pro Pundit Teams July 21

FPL first-draft team reveals: No Haaland and spreading the budget

The 2014/15 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) overall winner, Simon March, talked to our very own Joe in midweek about his Gameweek 1 plans and first team draft.

With FPL live for 2022/23, we’re welcoming back our stellar team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers for the new campaign.

We’ll be hearing from our panel of writers in the lead-up to August, to get their thoughts on the pricing and to see their initial picks.

Our contributors will be providing regular articles and team reveals throughout the new season, with only Premium Members able to access every single one.

With some of us Fantasy managers wondering whether we can adopt a successful ‘threemium’ strategy with a trio of heavy hitters, Simon’s team contains only one £10.0m+ player.

The former champ has instead packed his midfield and attack with four players in the £8.0m-£8.5m bracket, including lone forward Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m).

There are the obligatory premium names in defence, too, along with a surprise choice between the posts.

You can watch the embedded video below.

Other top FPL managers such as Lateriser, Zophar, Tom Freeman and Luke Williams have already been speaking to Az about their first drafts, and you can watch their videos – along with lots of other pre-season content – over on our YouTube channel.

  1. TheBiffas
    • 1 Year
    7 hours, 20 mins ago

    Who would have Cucurella if he got his move?

    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 20 mins ago

      Pep Guardiola and Man City

      1. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        7 hours, 20 mins ago

        And not me, wouldn't be sure if he would play the majority

        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 hours, 17 mins ago

          I feel like he would play a lot. He'd be the strongest pick at left-back, no? With Cancelo on the right.

          1. mynameisq
            • 8 Years
            7 hours, 15 mins ago

            As long as the option to have Cancelo left and Walker RB remains then I would be wary of starting with Cucurella, no reason he can't make the spot his own but Pep signings can often take a short while to get up to speed with exactly what he wants from them. I see this as less of an issue with Cucurella tbf he seems Pep moulded

            1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              6 hours, 39 mins ago

              Yer that's fair - especially the point about getting up to speed. I've put him in my latest draft cos a) knee-jerk, b) I don't have any MCI def, and c) prefer him to Walker.

    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 hours, 20 mins ago

      I juuust put him in my latest draft haha

    3. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 18 mins ago

      It’s hard to pass him by at 5m but I can’t see this transfer to be complete very soon. I won’t start with him

    4. Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 15 mins ago

      As a fan of Spanish football, I was very disappointed to see him leave La Liga. He's such a good wide player with a high football IQ that should work nicely in the City squad. Eventually he'll make that spot his own, but until then, his FPL value is limited.

      Barcelona let the perfect Jordi Alba protégé slip through their hands with him.

      1. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        7 hours, 14 mins ago

        In their defence they kept getting away with selling crap fullbacks for a high fee just because of the La Masia tag, they probably never expected to accidentally sell a good one

  2. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 17 mins ago

    Nueva Potatoes

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/07/21/fpl-pre-season-4-0m-defender-williams-impresses/

  3. Invincibles
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 16 mins ago

    Think 2 x 8.0m is essential for me. So many good options at that price point and not confident in likes of Martinelli/Rashford as an alternative.

  4. Lukakwho
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 16 mins ago

    Liking this draft

    Mendy (4M)

    TAA Robbo Cancelo Perisic (Tomayasu)

    Salah Rashford Martinelli Bailey (Andreas)

    Haaland, Jesus (4M)

    What you reckon? Perhaps a little weak in midfield.

    1. Soto Ayam
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 48 mins ago

      4m forward?

      1. Soto Ayam
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 47 mins ago

        But yeah, light on midfield

  5. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 13 mins ago

    Anyone know the latest on Tomiyasu?

    1. Mona Lisa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 47 mins ago

      He's just had a hair cut, and his phone charge is 76%

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 44 mins ago

        Funneeh...

  6. pmletch
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 11 mins ago

    Took some advice, more recommendations welcome

    Raya (4.0)
    Trent, robbo, James, Cancelo, Justin
    Salah, Bruno G , Bernardo (Bailey, Andreas)
    Jesus, Haaland (Plange)

  7. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 5 mins ago

    A. Here's how my team would look if I were to buy Salah.
    Sanchez
    Trent, Robertson, Cancelo, Trippier
    Salah, Mount, Mahrez, Coutinho, Rashford
    Jesus
    (4.0, Neco, Undav, 4.5)

    B. Current team with Haaland / Kane:
    Sanchez
    Trent, Robertson, Cancelo, Trippier
    Diaz, Mount, Martinelli, Rashford
    Kane, Haaland.
    (4.0, Neco, Andreas, 4.5)

  8. TripleHHH
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 47 mins ago

    New draft, feels quite well balanced, bit concerned over starting 5 defenders though...

    Sanchez
    TAA, Dalot, Cancelo, James, Trippier
    Salah (C), Saka, Mount
    Kane, Martial

    Subs: Gazzaniga, Bailey, Andreas, Taylor

    1. Mona Lisa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 49 mins ago

      I'd forget about thinking players like TAA, Cancelo & James as just defenders. They're midfielders who get bonus and 4 points for a CS.

  9. Crystal Alice
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 hours, 6 mins ago

    just looked out of interest for Lingard’s price but he’s not listed yet.. any estimates at his price? thinking 5.5 or 6m

