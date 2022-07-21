FPL first-draft team reveals: No Haaland and spreading the budget

The 2014/15 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) overall winner, Simon March, talked to our very own Joe in midweek about his Gameweek 1 plans and first team draft.

With FPL live for 2022/23, we’re welcoming back our stellar team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers for the new campaign.

We’ll be hearing from our panel of writers in the lead-up to August, to get their thoughts on the pricing and to see their initial picks.

Our contributors will be providing regular articles and team reveals throughout the new season

With some of us Fantasy managers wondering whether we can adopt a successful ‘threemium’ strategy with a trio of heavy hitters, Simon’s team contains only one £10.0m+ player.

The former champ has instead packed his midfield and attack with four players in the £8.0m-£8.5m bracket, including lone forward Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m).

There are the obligatory premium names in defence, too, along with a surprise choice between the posts.

