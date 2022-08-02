921
Pro Pundit Teams August 2

FPL team reveal: Why I’ve picked Vardy over Haaland and Kane

921 Comments
With Gameweek 1 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) days away, we’re welcoming back our stellar team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors for the new campaign.

Our writers will be providing regular articles and team reveals throughout the new season, with only Premium Members able to access every single one.

Next up is former FPL champion Simon March, who talks through his latest Gameweek 1 plans.

It’s not often we’re presented with a genuine game-changer in FPL but, this season, I think we might actually have one. Because of the break for the World Cup after Gameweek 16 and the unlimited transfers that FPL managers will have available to them before the restart, playing an early Wildcard is a more viable option than ever. 

With this in mind, I almost feel like we owe it to ourselves to approach the opening Gameweeks as aggressively as possible. With my team, I’m intending to approach the first half-dozen Gameweeks of a season in a way that I might normally approach the final six Gameweeks of a typical campaign. Not only does that mean that I’m focusing disproportionately on players with good fixtures during this period but, also, that I’m willing to be less flexible in terms of team structure and take a few more risks than I might normally do, given the handy bailout option that the first Wildcard presents if I get things really wrong.

Of course, I’m not 100% committing to a Wildcard in Gameweek 7 – I’ll have been able to switch out a third of the squad by then just using free transfers – but treating the first six fixtures like a mini-season is the kind of low risk/high reward opportunity that I love in FPL

With all that said, here’s my FPL draft for 2022/23.

Goalkeepers

Xhaka and Moura recalled as Ramsdale starts again

I’ve gone for Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale (£5.0) in goal due to his fixtures and Arsenal’s demonstrable strength at the back, which we might expect to improve further with the addition of William Saliba (£4.5m) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.0m). In addition to clean sheets, Ramsdale has a tendency to collect bonus points (14 last season, second only to Liverpool’s Alisson Becker (£5.5m) who managed 15).

My current back-up goalkeeper is Brighton’s own back-up, Jason Steele (£4.0m), because it offers cover if I go for the ‘downgrade’ of Ramsdale to Brighton’s number one, Robert Sanchez (£4.5m), to save money at some point down the line.

I’ve seen enough FPL now to be convinced that two £4.5m goalkeepers is the optimum strategy (provided you pick the right ones, of course) but, since I’m focused on getting everything possible out of the opening six Gameweeks, I’m shelving that approach in favour of trying to maximise the points I can get out of them and, for me, Ramsdale offers the best value route to doing that. I just have to hope he doesn’t get injured in that period.

Defenders

FPL pre-season: Trossard hits hat-trick from wing-back role 2

921 Comments Post a Comment
  1. mdm
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Which option is better:

    A. Robbo, Cancelo and Saka
    B. Walker, Martinelli and Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. agueroooooney
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      I prefer B, all depends how you think Haaland will get on

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      A as in your nick is missing an A

      Open Controls
    3. anish10
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Do you have a 3rd Liverpool player in option B

      Open Controls
    5. marcos11
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. agueroooooney
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Wolves/Palace rotation looks good for first 6 GWs.

    GW1 ARS/lee
    GW2 FUL
    GW3 AVL
    GW4 NEW
    GW5 BRE
    GW6 SOU

    Anyone fancy 3 premium defenders then rotating Jonny and Andersen and playing 4 at the back? Goalkeeper rotation also an option either.

    Open Controls
    1. TheTinman
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I think there are enough picks at good prices to cover the first 6 matches without spending the extra on a genuine rotating pair.

      Open Controls
  3. Shark Team
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    If you could choose only one:
    A) Be flexible on future transfers
    B) Have a "good" bench

    Open Controls
    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  4. Bavarian
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Sanchez (Ward)
    TAA-VVD-Cancelo-Trippier (Neco)
    Salah-Bowen-Martinelli-Neto (Andreas)
    Kane-Jesus (Archer)

    Any thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. anish10
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I like this, Bowen is a good pick if he can pick up last years form. Keep an eye on Martinelli's minutes with ESR back in training.

      Open Controls
  5. klopptimusprime
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    James, Saka, Neto
    or
    Perisic, Martinelli, Mount

    Open Controls
    1. anish10
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  6. anish10
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Slowly getting there with my draft:

    Ward
    TAA / VVD / Walker / Saliba
    Salah / Lingard / Bailey
    Halaand / Kane / Jesus

    Sanchez // Andreas / N.Williams / Colback

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Bit different, 6.3/10

      Open Controls
  7. ajay_kl +42
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Mandy Ward
    Gabriel Trent Cancelo Cash Neco
    Salah Coutinho Martinelli Andreas X
    Jesus X X

    A or B?

    A - Toney, Nunez, Mount/Sancho
    B - Kane, Archer, Diaz

    Open Controls
  8. SPFC
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Any issues?

    Ramsdale Ward
    TAA Robbo Cancelo Perisic Neco
    Salah Mount Neto Bailey Andreas
    Haaland Jesus Archer

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Template 7/10

      Open Controls
  9. Fiona B
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Is Neco W the only playing 4.0 defender? Thanks all!

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Patterson at Everton

      Open Controls
      1. Fiona B
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thank you!

        Open Controls
  10. Bavarian
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    A- Ederson-Gabriel-Neto
    B- Ramsdale-VVD-Bailey

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  11. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B
    Mahrez - yes or switch to mount?

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bro that's a lot of eggs in one basket

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes I think it's a bit early for Arsenal triple attack.

      Prefer Mount for xMins in GW1

      Open Controls
    3. SADIO SANÉ
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      GW3-5 maybe, not sure Palace away warrants it

      Open Controls
    4. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Mount for GW1, could swap to Saka after that if you want too

      Open Controls
  12. Dananz
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Here's a funny one:

    A: Cancelo, Sanchez (4.5 mid bench fodder)
    (Playing 523)

    B: Rashford, Ederson (4.0 def bench fodder)
    (Playing 433)

    Quite split on this!

    Open Controls
  13. rivo4england
      6 mins ago

      Team is:

      Mendy
      TAA Cancelo Walker Doherty
      Salah(c) Diaz Saka Bailey
      Haaland Jesus

      Is two 8m mids excessive? Should I strengthen the defence? Is Doherty worth getting over Perisic to save the 0.5?

      So many questions, so few days left!

      Open Controls
    • King Kun Ta
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      As an Ajacied I have much faith in ten Hag….Rashford would be an absolute gift given his pricetag. What do you lads reckon?

      Open Controls
      1. Ghost of Tomiyasu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Wait and see
        Too many factors, will he be the player he used to be or the one from last season? will Ronaldo stay or go?
        He plays so much better without Ronaldo

        Open Controls
      2. TheTinman
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I have Rodrigo to start and keeping 0.5m with half an eye on Rashford.

        Open Controls
      3. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        There are lots of gifts in this season's FPL, which somewhat dampens the appeal of gifts. But I see Rashford as a good option. I like that he's still a threat in the big games, due to his counter-attacking expertise. Quite fixture proof.

        I think he's nailed, though many would disagree. Another 170pt season and he's fantastic value.

        Open Controls
    • jayzico
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Anyone know what 2 teams rotate perfectly?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Manchester Utd and Manchester City

        Open Controls
        1. jayzico
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Yikes, Nowt cheaper mate

          Open Controls
      2. Martial Mathers
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Leicester and Brighton not bad for defenders

        Open Controls
        1. jayzico
          • 11 Years
          just now

          nice

          Open Controls
    • quickstop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Pretty happy with this and the price points.
      I left 0,5 in the bank, so I can easily adjust e.g. Perisic>Walker , Bruno G>Neto

      4-4-2
      Value: 99,5
      Meslier
      TAA, Cancelo, James, Walker
      Salah, Saka, Martinelli, Neto
      Kane, Jesus

      4,0 - S.Armstrong, Williams, Archer

      - Went with only 2 of LIV/MCI to get a feel of Diaz/Robertson and Haaland/Mahrez/Foden/Grealish

      - I usually go for 2/4/6/8GW intervals, so I have 2 transfers to adjust.

      - S.Armstrong is my differential pick.

      Open Controls
    • jia you
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Lloris
      Robbo Peri Digne Cash
      Salah Bailey Aaronson Rodrigo
      Kane Darwin
      (Meslier Wilson Trippier Almiron)

      I do like it 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Dutchy
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        start trips surely

        Open Controls
        1. SADIO SANÉ
          • 7 Years
          just now

          he is

          Open Controls
    • Dutchy
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Romero being overlooked in the 5m bracket ?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        just now

        No

        Open Controls
    • Malinwa
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Pick 1 and why?
      A) Archer
      B) Greenwood
      C) Plange

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        C. Sounds funniest.

        Open Controls
      2. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        d. Taylor?

        Open Controls
      3. Dutchy
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        I’m getting really close to locking in 3 5m Defenders. Feel like they just provide more value than Bailey etc. Definite starts eg Digne, Trips and Gabriel.

        Open Controls
      4. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Archer - staying at Villa and both Ings and Watkins don't look sharp in preseason so likely to get good mins off the bench. Very good finisher

        Open Controls
        1. Malinwa
          • 6 Years
          just now

          cheers

          Open Controls
    • Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Really want Perisic. Probably EC somewhere between GW4-8 depending on lucky with injuries we are.

      I am 0.5m Short

      Ramsdale
      TAA Robertson Cancelo Trippier
      Salah Mount Martinelli Bailey
      Kane Jesus

      Ward Andreas Neco Archer

      A Ramsdale to Raya,(prefer him to Sachez and still don't know if Ward will start
      B Cancelo to James, AND Ramsdale to Ederson in goal.
      C Mount to Sancho. Needing an 8.0 is overthinking it
      D Cancelo to Dias and have 0.5m in the bank for a Bailey exit GW 4/5
      E Just keep Trippier

      Going B gives me an option to get Saka later if I want to

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    • Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Any Forest fans know if Jack Colback is nailed?

      Open Controls
      1. Bleh
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Not a Forest fan but I think he plays DM? Would take a punt on Dasilva of Brentford if you already have Andreas.

        Open Controls
    • Bleh
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Pick two:

      A. Walker
      B. Gabriel
      C. Trippier

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        just now

        AC

        Open Controls
      2. Malinwa
        • 6 Years
        just now

        AC

        Open Controls
    • elpiratacordobes
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hi guys, which one of the 2 teams below do you prefer?

      A) Meslier - Ward
      TAA - Cancelo - Gabriel - Perisic - Neco
      Salah - Diaz - Saka - Bailey - Andreas
      Kane - Jesus - Archer

      B) Meslier - Ward
      TAA - Dias - Dalot - Coufal - Neco
      Salah - Mount - Martinelli - Bailey - Andreas
      Kane - Jesus - Darwin

      Would like to hear your thoughts.

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    • FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Which scores more?

      A - TAA Robbo Salah
      B - TAA Diaz Salah
      C- TAA Salah Darwin

      🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Dutchy
        • 4 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Over how many GWs

        Open Controls
      3. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
      4. Bleh
        • 5 Years
        just now

        C

        Open Controls
    • Dutchy
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Anyone going real different with there drafts? Love seeing the likes of Pope, Sterling, Odegaard and Digne. Drop them below

      Open Controls
    • KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Ward & Gazzaniga double up for 8.0 anyone?

      Open Controls

