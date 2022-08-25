94
Captain Sensible August 25

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 4?

94 Comments
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have a plethora of options for the Gameweek 4 captaincy, and as per usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 4 captain poll, before then analysing the best options, the Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm pick and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) is the runaway leader in this week’s captain poll, with just over 60% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

No other player has garnered more than 13% of votes at this stage, with Gabriel Jesus (£8.1m) in second backed by 12.2%.

Erling Haaland (£11.7m) occupies third place with just under 9%, with the top-five list completed by Ivan Toney (£7.2m) and Harry Kane (£11.4m), with 5.77% and 2.6% respectively.

HOW HAS CAPTAIN SENSIBLE PERFORMED SO FAR THIS SEASON?

Gameweek1st2nd3rd
1Salah (12)Kane (2)Son (5)
2Haaland (5)Salah (2)De Bruyne (14)
3Salah (8)Jesus (4)Kane (6)

THE CANDIDATES 

MOHAMED SALAH/TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

Mohamed Salah was heavily backed by FPL managers with the armband in Gameweek 3 and headed home a late consolation goal in Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat at Manchester United on Monday. 

The goal threat of Liverpool’s Egyptian was blunted by the Red Devils’ tenacious rear-guard effort that limited Salah to one shot on target. 

Salah, once again, turned provider by creating four chances for the Reds on the night and leads the division for chances created (13) across the opening three rounds. 

Salah has yet to find his rhythm with his shot volumes lacking the almost metronomic regularity of his vintage best. 

The Egyptian has registered seven shots in the box, three shots on target, and two big chances over the last three matches. 

However, Salah has an incredible record against Bournemouth, scoring eight goals in six Premier League matches, and has never blanked against the Cherries. 

Liverpool face AFC Bournemouth in a hugely favourable tie and the Cherries are in poor defensive form suffering consecutive defeats against Manchester City and Arsenal. 

Bournemouth rank second-worst for goals conceded (seven) and total goal attempts conceded (48) after three Gameweeks.

Furthermore, the Cherries rank worst in the division for crosses conceded from the left flank (48) – the zone which Salah exploits with impunity. 

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) has provoked the ire of 300,000+ FPL managers who have lost patience with the premium defensive asset and sold en-masse.

Surprisingly, the West Derby native is without either an attacking return or a clean sheet across the opening three rounds. 

Defensive failing aside, the Liverpool full-back has produced strong underlying creativity numbers – ranking joint-best among defenders for chances created (eight), and big chances (two). 

Alexander-Arnold leads the division for successful crosses (10) which will be aimed towards the Cherries’ flimsy left flank – an area of significant zonal weakness.

The imminent Bournemouth fixture represents an opportunity for Liverpool to end their clean sheet drought, given the Cherries’ poor goal threat. 

Bournemouth rank worst in the division for goal attempts (16), shots inside the box (11) and big chances (one) after three Gameweeks. 

Furthermore, Scott Parker’s side rank second-worst for goal attempts conceded from set plays (14) – an ominous statistic considering Alexander-Arnold’s considerable dead-ball expertise. 

Above: Bournemouth goal attempts conceded (48) after three Gameweeks

GABRIEL JESUS

  1. 15men1cup
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Good'ay mate

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      1 hour ago

      Good evening sire

      Open Controls
  2. KeanosMagic
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Am i mad for having used 2 transfers to effectively ditch mitro for Rodrigo?

      Fixtures and form say it's probably ok but you know when you get that feeling you've made a mistake? I have that!

      Open Controls
      1. 15men1cup
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        58 mins ago

        its not a mistake if you think its a good move.
        Its only a mistake in 2 weeks time if Rodrigo bombs.

        But I think its a good bet. I just brought him in

        Open Controls
      2. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Mitro is actually leading loads of the stats at present.

        Open Controls
    • 15men1cup
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I have 1.3m ITB and on a WC.....and a bit stuck, so any feedback is much appreciated

      Sanchez, (ward)
      TAA, Cancelo, Perisic, Saliba, (Neco)
      Salah, KDB, Rodrigo, Martinelli (Andreas)
      Jesus, Toney (Standsfield)

      Thinking Sanchez to Ederson cos of the fixtures or Saliba to Zinchenko.... its bugging me.

      any ideas what I can do with the 1.3m? or any mistakes in the team.

      Ta

      Open Controls
      1. Rash
        • 5 Years
        55 mins ago

        I've just brought sanchez in.

        Open Controls
      2. amonito
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        53 mins ago

        I would suggest Salina > Dunk and Stansfield > Johnson (NF).

        Open Controls
        1. 15men1cup
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          interesting.....cheers .....will think about that

          Open Controls
      3. Malaikat Jihad
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        50 mins ago

        Leave your team alone and you might use the money next week to grab an appreciating in value player.

        Open Controls
        1. 15men1cup
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          very true

          very true
      4. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        Save it

        Save it
      5. Team Bobcat
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I would either leave alone for now

        or do Neco to a 4.5m defender. Brentford and Brighton have decent fixtures and players in that price bracket

        Open Controls
    • NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Am I crazy to stick with Mount? Anyone else giving him another week?

      Open Controls
      1. 15men1cup
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        57 mins ago

        no, you know he can do it right?
        Saying that I swapped him out for Rodrigo, but that was part of a wholesale team change.
        Sometime the hard thing to do is nothing.
        For a free I would look about, for a hit I would keep him

        Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        39 mins ago

        Keeping for LEI, will decide after. Might even give him sou too...

        Open Controls
      3. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        26 mins ago

        Join the club, we’re all keeping for the hauls to come.

        Open Controls
      4. Tomerick
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        Don’t worry, I dropped him this week so the haul is inevitable.

        Open Controls
      5. TimoTime
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Keeping, I’ve come this far

        Open Controls
      6. sulldaddy
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Im holding. Lei cant seem to stop anyone on defense and he is on corners etc.
        Same arguments for keeping TAA can apply for keeping Mount.

        I also try to avoid hits

        Open Controls
    • The whole saka
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Is this a bad wildcard team?

      Sanchez
      Zinchenko, walker, Trent, james
      Martinelli, kdb, Salah, kulu
      Jesus, Toney,

      Bench, ward, Andreas, neco, Stanfield

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        24 mins ago

        Have you cash left after picking that 15?

        Open Controls
        1. The whole saka
          • 5 Years
          just now

          None ATM ? Wat u thankn?

          Open Controls
      2. 15men1cup
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        20 mins ago

        looks very nice to me. personally I would go for Cancelo and down grade Kulu to Rodrigo....but thats just me.
        Rodrigo look to good to ignore

        Open Controls
        1. The whole saka
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I'd have no spurs cover then

          Open Controls
      3. Malaikat Jihad
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        19 mins ago

        Why Zinchenko ahead of Saliba?

        Open Controls
      4. mirko77
        • 5 Years
        just now

        not sure on Walker minutes from now on and Kulu inconsistency.

        Is Zinchenko worth the 0.6 over Saliba?

        Open Controls
    • Thursday's Press Conference Times
      Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Afternoon folks, just the four press conferences today:

      1pm - Hasenhuttl
      1.30pm - Marsch/Rodgers
      2pm - Parker

      Open Controls
    • Hits from the Bong
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Everton in for Che Adams according to sky

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        51 mins ago

        Sad to see the beautiful club of Everton being taken down at the hands of Lampard the fraud

        Open Controls
      2. Team Bobcat
        • 5 Years
        just now

        They are in for anyone and everyone if echo is to be believed. Monday week we will know for sure, just hope no panic buying between now and then

        Open Controls
    • Rash
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Roll a tranny?

      Sanchez
      Trent James cancelo Gabriel trippier
      Salah mount martinelli
      Jesus Haaland

      Ward Bailey Andreas greenwood

      1ft 0.5itb

      Open Controls
      1. Kane Toads
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        team looks fine, roll a tranny...

        Open Controls
    • Malkmus
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Have both KDB and Haaland and thinking it's overkill so will lose one after this week. Are other KDB-Haaland owners thinking the same? If so, who to keep?

      Current Tm:

      Ward
      TTA-Cancelo-White-Nico (Patterson)
      Salah-KDB-Martinelli-Bailey (Andreas)
      Haaland-Jesus (Archer)

      Ta!

      Open Controls
      1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        Keep KDB, Haaland might be rested when games are more frequent.

        Open Controls
      2. mirko77
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Haaland to Toney

        Open Controls
        1. Malkmus
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Thanks both

          Open Controls
    Thanks both
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      2 frees and no one I want to shift this week.
      Ramsdale
      Trent Cancelo Trippier Lands
      Salah Diaz Arronson Martinelli
      Jesus Halland

      Ward Andreas Neco Greenwood
      Burn it?

      Open Controls
      1. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        44 mins ago

        Lands?

        Open Controls
        Lands?
          • 7 Years
          just now

          of Hope and Glory

          Open Controls
      of Hope and Glory
        • 5 Years
        44 mins ago

        Let it burrrrnn

        Open Controls
      Let it burrrrnn
        • 3 Years
        43 mins ago

        Never burn a transfer!

        The sideways move from Greenwood to Stansfield to improve your 3rd sub is better than burning the transfer.

        Don't know who Lands is? Assume you mean James?

        Open Controls
        1. denial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          8 mins ago

          If you mean James, then yeah, it's a great team with no transfers needed. The Greenwood to Stan FT would work.

          Open Controls
      4. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        42 mins ago

        Greenwood to Stansfield

        Open Controls
      5. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        42 mins ago

        Sell lands to buys the skies

        Open Controls
      Sell lands to buys the skies
        • 6 Years
        40 mins ago

        Lands as a differential pick might work well!

        Open Controls
      7. JohnnyBGoode
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        21 mins ago

        Well I'm going in to week 4 and still haven't made a transfer....looks like I'm going to burn 2 transfers; never happened to me before, but it paid off last week as the only player I was considering moving on was Bailey...apart from the fact that I started him instead of Aaronson!

        Open Controls
    • Atimis
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      Done Digne to Perisic this week.
      Recon GTG and Mount or Robo out next week if they won't perform again?

      Rambo
      TAA/Robo/Cancelo/Perisic
      Salah(c)/Mount/Martinelli/DaSilva
      Haaland/Jesus

      Ward/Pereira/Neco/Archer

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yes

        Open Controls
    Yes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      47 mins ago

      One week draft punt! Which to choose?

      A) firmino

      B) welbeck

      Thanks!

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        41 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      B
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        A

        A
    • Chandler Bing
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      Is Estupinan nailed on for Brighton now?

      Open Controls
      1. Tomerick
        • 8 Years
        just now

        You’d think so

        Open Controls
    • Zaruto
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      For the next 3 GW´s?

      1. James & Toney (3-4-3)?
      2. Cancelo & Rodrigo (3-5-2)

      1.
      PERISIC - TRIPPIER - JAMES
      MO - KDB - MARTINELLI - ANDREAS
      HALLAND -JESUS .- TONEY

      2.
      PERISIC - TRIPPIER - CANCELO
      MO - KDB - MARTINELLI - ANDREAS - RODRIGO
      HALLAND -JESUS

      thks

      Open Controls
      1. House Frey Wedding Planner
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        2

        Open Controls
      2
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        1, 2

        Open Controls
    1, 2
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      Repost sorry

      Guys what to do here? 0.3m itb. 1ft.

      Ward iver
      Taa cancelo james robbo neco
      Salah marti kulu andreas dasilva
      Haal jesus archer

      A) save and do robbo iversen dasilva to dunk raya Rodrigo for a hit
      B) save and do robbo dasilva to dunk zaha free and leave lei gk
      C) do robbo iversen to dunk raya for a hit this week and do dasilva to Rodrigo for free next week.

      TIA.

      Open Controls
      1. DRIZ ✅
        • 10 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    A
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      I for one can’t wait for a couple of years time when Brighton sell Estupinan to a top 4 club for £80m.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        You’ll have to wait, I’m sorry.

        Open Controls
    • ldm
        28 mins ago

        Any thoughts on Martinelli as a differential captain instead of the names mentioned above?

        Open Controls
        1. DRIZ ✅
          • 10 Years
          20 mins ago

          Good pick imo

          Open Controls
        Good pick imo
          • 2 Years
          17 mins ago

          As good his form has been, still a bit raw to be C for my liking.

          Open Controls
        3. Mona Lisa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Could be a good shout.

          Open Controls
      • Shackford
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        24 mins ago

        What do people think about this? 2 FTs

        Robbo > Perisic
        Neto > Rashford or Rodrigo?

        although Liverpool should keep a CS this week, I think there's more points in Perisic in the next 3, especially against Forest and I wouldn't be surprised if somehow Liverpool conceded with their current form.

        The Rashford move is more a punt as I fancy United against Leicester/Southampton defences currently, i'm okay accepting if it doesn't work as Neto isn't likely to score much imo.

        Rodrigo might struggle a bit more this week against Brighton and I think you'd be okay bringing in for Brentford and then Forest the game after

        Open Controls
        1. Shackford
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          15 mins ago

          Also i'm likely to wildcard GW8, current team is this:

          Ramsdale - Ward
          Robbo - Trent - R James - Cancelo - N Williams
          Salah - Martinelli - Neto - Andreas P - Gross
          Jesus - Haaland - Archer

          Open Controls
        2. jacob1989
            1 min ago

            Good moves imo. I got rodrigo in now but considered rashford too. Still bit skeptical on perisic minutes though, he ll probably play 2 of 3

            Open Controls
        3. A Team Of James McCleans
          • 6 Years
          23 mins ago

          Best mid for 7.6 or less?

          Open Controls
          1. Mona Lisa
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            17 mins ago

            I'd be looking at Rodrigo or Zaha. Harrison, Gross & Aaronson are solid differentials.

            Open Controls
            1. A Team Of James McCleans
              • 6 Years
              14 mins ago

              What about Martinelli?

              Open Controls
              1. Mona Lisa
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                11 mins ago

                Oh of course, I always forget about him. If you don't have Martinelli, he's the best one.

                Open Controls
          2. Hy liverpool
            • 8 Years
            14 mins ago

            Gundogan

            Open Controls
          Gundogan
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Saint Maximin worth a shout.

            Martinelli Rodrigo the two on form to date

            Open Controls
        4. Digital-Real
          • 5 Years
          20 mins ago

          Can Brighton keep Leeds out?

          Open Controls
          1. Mona Lisa
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            12 mins ago

            My money would be on a score draw.

            Open Controls
          2. Echoes
            • 2 Years
            just now

            I'm expecting them to

            Open Controls
        5. TimoTime
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          Seeing a lot of WC drafts… are most still thinking it’s sensible to wait until around GW8?

          Open Controls
          1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Holding for as long as sensible - the later you use it, the more focus you can have attacking the last few weeks before the World Cup.

            Open Controls
        6. denial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          12 mins ago

          Bit surprised Salah is so ahead in the poll. Jesus is a very tempting captain pick this week.

          Open Controls
          1. Mona Lisa
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            6 mins ago

            Plus Jesus plays after Salah & Haaland. It's silly but I like knowing what the rival captains have scored.

            Open Controls
          2. Team Bobcat
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Kinda surprised myself but I have it on Salah too.

            Salah may be on the last chance saloon bracket for me. I could be classed as a Salah perma captainer.

            You just expect a backlash from Pool after their poor start.

            ManU not as bad as people think either. I saw the Brentford game and I thought they were urgent and mobile enough at times.

            I likewise saw the earlier game that day AstV and Eve.
            It was like a league one game in comparison to the Brent v ManU game.

            Open Controls
          3. jacob1989
              4 mins ago

              I am going with Jesus captain. Liverpool just don't look right and Salah just getting lucky returns. Thinking of selling Salah to kdb after bmouth game

              Open Controls
              1. Team Bobcat
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Salah to DeBruyne on the cards for sure but Salah is Salah..

                Open Controls
          4. hammersp2000
            • 9 Years
            10 mins ago

            Hey all,

            Which do you prefer

            A) TAA/Cancelo/Zaha/Haaland
            or
            B) Walker/ZInchenko/KDB/Kane

            Thanks

            Open Controls
            1. Mona Lisa
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              B

              Open Controls
            B
                just now

                A.

                Open Controls
            3. Tcheco
              A.
              6 mins ago

              Play Andreas or Bailey?

              Open Controls
              1. jacob1989
                  just now

                  Bailey.

                  Open Controls
                Bailey.
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Bailey

                  Open Controls
              Bailey
                • 8 Years
                4 mins ago

                Ramsdale
                Trent, James, Mee,
                Cancelo, Persic Salah, Grealish, Martinelli
                Jesus, Haaland
                Ward, Andreas, Neto, Greenwood

                0.2 ITB Grealish out for Zaha? Or what else would you change

                tia

                Open Controls
                1. jacob1989
                    just now

                    Grealish has to go. To Rodrigo Rashford or zaha

                    Open Controls
                2. Dacra
                  • 8 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Just hold, right?

                  Mendy (Ward)
                  Taa - Robbo - Walker (Neco, Patterson)
                  Kdb - Martinelli - Kulu - Rodrigo (Andreas)
                  Jesus - Toney - Haaland

                  0.5 itb

                  Open Controls
                3. Rodney
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  I am probably good to roll my transfer here, right?

                  Ramsdale

                  TAA - James - Cancelo - Trippier

                  Salah (c) - Diaz - Martinelli - Gross

                  Halaand - Jesus

                  Ward - Andreas - Patterson - Archer

                  £0.4m itb

                  Open Controls

