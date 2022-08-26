Get involved with the free-to-play Fanslide game this weekend!

Sponsored by Fanslide

This upcoming weekend brings five more chances to play Fanslide – the unique real-time Fantasy game where Rice and Rodri can be as effective as Salah and Son!

It is free to download and play, with prize money on offer for four matches.

Fanslide is a new game played live on one-off fixtures. You choose three players at a time, based on when you think they’ll pick up points.

How to play Fanslide

You can select three players at any one time, ‘sliding’ them into slots for single, double or treble points when you think they’re about to have an impact on the match.

Slides must be managed wisely though, with each player only available for a maximum of 20 minutes alongside an ability to remove them early to use their remaining time later. Your first three slides of each half are free, the rest will cost two points unless it’s due to time expiry.

Compared to FPL, there are loads more ways to win or lose points. Alongside the usual reward of goals (20 points), penalty saves (15) and assists, they are also given for actions such as defensive blocks, winning a tackle, having a shot on target and keeping a 20-minute clean sheet.

However, points are deducted for defensive errors, conceding free-kicks and being caught offside, as well as the usual bookings, red cards and own goals.

Full rules are here.

Live Fanslide matches

Friday 8pm Luton Town vs Sheffield United (Sky Sports) Saturday 12:30pm Southampton vs Manchester United (BT Sport) Saturday 5:30pm Arsenal vs Fulham (Sky Sports) Sunday 2pm Wolves vs Newcastle United (Sky Sports) Sunday 4:30pm Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur (Sky Sports)

Kick-off times are BST

All except the Wolves v Newcastle match have a free-to-enter prize pool of £100.

Each match’s first goal

Regular Fanslide players advise early clean sheet strategies, starting with defenders and goalkeepers in the hope that it’s still 0-0 at the 20-minute mark.

Let’s look into this further.

Of the 88 goals scored so far, 16 have arrived in the first 20 minutes – highlighted above.

As 20 minutes is two-ninths of a full match, you can therefore calculate that 19.55 goals were expected to arrive in this opening period. Even when adding five minutes as a stoppage time estimate and calculating again, the number is 18.53.

So, based on the opening three Gameweeks, it’s right to say there are fewer goals in the first 20 minutes and that it could be a smart early strategy to begin with a trio of defenders.

How to get involved

Yet the best way to learn is by getting stuck into a live match.

For starters, you can join the Fantasy Football Scout group on Fanslide by clicking here.

Fanslide is free to play but contains an option for players to deposit and place bets. You must be 18 or older to play and if you do choose to deposit money and place bets, please always remember to gamble responsibly.

#ad

