527
Tips September 16

FPL Gameweek 8 tips: Best players, captains, predicted line-ups + more

527 Comments
Share

From Scout Picks to team news, everything you need for Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.

A reminder that the FPL deadline is 18:30 BST tonight.

Our deadline stream is watchable from 18:00:

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO SIGN FOR GAMEWEEK 8?

Scout Picks Gameweek 7 early selection: Brighton double-up and Haaland

GAMEWEEK 8 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

FPL Gameweek 1 team news: Live updates from Pep, Klopp, Tuchel and more

Check out our Injuries and Bans and Predicted Line-ups tabs for more information

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 8?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

How checklists can help you make better FPL decisions 1

EXPERT OPINION, STATS AND FIXTURE ANALYSIS

GAMEWEEK 8 TEAM REVEALS

TEMPLATE: The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek XX: Tips, captains, team news and best players

MORE GAMEWEEK 8 VIDEO CONTENT

Scoutcast: Manchester clubs on the FPL radar ahead of Gameweek 15

USEFUL TOOLS

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

1

527 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Genji3lade
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Who to Start?

    A.) Gordon (Whu H)
    B.) Andres (Nfo A)

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 10 Years
      just now

      b

      Open Controls
    2. Orion
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Tough but B imo

      Open Controls
  2. Nightf0x
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Son (or) kulu ? 1 week punt.

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      apparently Son might not start

      Open Controls
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Sounds solid info

        Open Controls
    2. Hits from the Bong
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      O'Keefe predicts no Son, but he did midweek too. Think I'm going to gamble, he can still come on and do damage

      Open Controls
      1. Nightf0x
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Capt. Son/kulu or haland?

        Open Controls
        1. Hits from the Bong
          • 3 Years
          13 mins ago

          Def not Son, owning is enough for sure

          Open Controls
  3. Manani
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    on WC
    A. Foden
    B. Maddison

    Open Controls
  4. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    A Kane Foden
    B Isak KDB

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      i got A, (but not 100% sure Foden or other similar price alternative)

      Open Controls
    2. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  5. gooner_112233445566
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    Gameweek 8-9 only

    Prowse
    Gordon

    Open Controls
    1. thegame983
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Gordo

      Open Controls
  6. Reinhold
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    Bench 1

    A) Neco (FUL)
    B) Andreas (nfo)
    C) Maddison (tot)

    Open Controls
    1. gooner_112233445566
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
    2. thegame983
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Neco

      Open Controls
    3. I am 42
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Neco for me

      Open Controls
  7. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Schar or Botman?

    Open Controls
  8. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    A) Peresic
    B) £4.9m or lower DEF

    B so KDB > Salah doesn't have to wait a week, if it were needed.

    Who would your defender be for B?

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Romero

      Open Controls
  9. highsguy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Play Neco or Patterson?

    Open Controls
    1. Ibracadebruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Neco

      Open Controls
    2. Orion
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Neco

      Open Controls
  10. Ibracadebruyne
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Play Andreas or Bailey?

    Open Controls
    1. highsguy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Bailey

      Open Controls
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  11. Nightf0x
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Coutinho 1 week punt ?

    Open Controls
    1. Ibracadebruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. thegame983
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Bailey prob better

      Open Controls
    3. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    4. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Nope

      Open Controls
  12. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Went with Kane(C) and Kulu, I hope I won’t cry at the end of the GW. Kinda pissed I have to bench Patterson and Neco but oh well. Good luck to all!

    Open Controls
  13. MGD
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Haaland C.

    Who VC?

    A) KDB
    B) Mitro

    Risky with VC from same game?

    Open Controls
    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Went Mitro

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        same here

        Good luck

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      b

      Open Controls
  14. TimoTime
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    Kane or Haaland captain, current on H

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      K

      Open Controls
  15. The Frenchie
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Perisic or Digne?

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      D

      Open Controls
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      P

      Open Controls
  16. T88MYE
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Any love for Cancelo (C)

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      N

      Open Controls
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Someone was on about that earlier. Go with your gut 😉

      Open Controls
      1. T88MYE
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Too late to change now.

        Open Controls
        1. DARE TO BISCAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Did you do it?

          Open Controls
  17. lordkippe
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    I know Haaland is the best choice on paper but going Son(C) for fun.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      This will end in tears

      Open Controls
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Tears of the Son

        Open Controls
      2. lordkippe
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        thats okei. I think so aswell.

        Open Controls
    2. Hits from the Bong
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Owning is more than enough

      Open Controls
    3. Krafty Werks
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Son quite possibly benched anyway!! Haaland vice will have to do hey?!

      Open Controls
    4. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Son (C) for frustation and despair

      FTFY

      Open Controls
  18. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Last 2 minutes. Those captaining players other than Haaland: Keep strong and good luck!

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Thanks, Kane cap here! GL to you too

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Mitrovic, let's have some fun tonight!

      Open Controls
  19. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    When's the deadline?

    Open Controls
    1. Orion
      • 11 Years
      just now

      No idea 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Now

      Open Controls
  20. Nightf0x
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Salah -4 to kulu(c) done, good luck all, next gw9 WC

    Open Controls
    1. Hits from the Bong
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Brave. Did Salah -4 to Son for old time's sake. Hope O'Keefe is wrong again

      Open Controls
  21. Krafty Werks
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    KDB or Son?...Kulu!! Just wanted Bowen over JWP that's all!! Pens down, good luck all!!

    Open Controls
  22. Daniel - FPL Therapy
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    Come ooon Tarkowski and Kane

    Open Controls
  23. GOTHAM City F.C.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Pants

    Open Controls
  24. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Last minute switch from Fofana to Petterson on WC, might regret that one!

    Open Controls
  25. reo19uk
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Last second and ended on:

    Pope
    Trippier Cancelo N.WIlliams
    Kulusevski Andreas KDB Martinelli
    Kane Haaland Mitrovic

    Open Controls
  26. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Welcome Silva and Sonsational 😎

    Open Controls
  27. Gangster Panda
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Mitrovic for captain...oh yeah, this will be fun!

    Open Controls
  28. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    King (K)ane

    Open Controls
  29. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    First time I’ve used 2 Free Transfers this season!

    Open Controls
  30. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Well Done KDB Cappers!
    It was always the correct call tbh.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.