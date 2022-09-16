FPL Gameweek 8 tips: Best players, captains, predicted line-ups + more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything you need for Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.

A reminder that the FPL deadline is 18:30 BST tonight.

Our deadline stream is watchable from 18:00:

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO SIGN FOR GAMEWEEK 8?

GAMEWEEK 8 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

Check out our Injuries and Bans and Predicted Line-ups tabs for more information

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 8?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

EXPERT OPINION, STATS AND FIXTURE ANALYSIS

GAMEWEEK 8 TEAM REVEALS

MORE GAMEWEEK 8 VIDEO CONTENT

USEFUL TOOLS