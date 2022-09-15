459
Team News September 15

FPL Gameweek 8 team news: Live updates from Thursday’s pressers

459 Comments
Share

There may only be 14 clubs in action in Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) but there is still plenty of team news to dissect ahead of Friday’s deadline.

We’ll be covering all of the injury updates and key manager quotes from the Premier League press conferences being held over the next two days, starting with this round-up of the media gatherings on Thursday.

Marco Silva faced reporters on Wednesday, meanwhile, and we’ve got the headline injury news from the Fulham camp in this article, too.

KEY UPDATES

PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES:

CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Antonio Conte said that no player is “undroppable” when asked if an out-of-form Son Heung-min was rotation-proof in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

“This has to be very clear: there is no player, undroppable. If I say this, it’s only to try and help my players and to try to avoid injuries, to try to have players at the top of their form and to have a good performance. If I’m telling this, it’s only to protect my players and to give them the possibility to be in every moment at the top. You know you can play one game well, another so-so, another you can score, another not. My task is to protect my players, to protect the team and also to find the right way to get a good result. If you don’t start with some players it means that during the game, then you have the possibility to use them.

“But I repeat: if we want to continue to play these four competitions, especially the Champions League. In the Europa League and Conference League, it can give you the possibility in the group stage to make rotations. If you drop a bit of the quality in the starting XI, maybe you can still win the same. In the Champions League, they are always massive games. For this reason, I need to have all the players available. All the players has to be available for the rotation, to be in every moment ready when I call them to play.” – Antonio Conte

The Spurs boss also suggested that Emerson Royal was “fatigued” but seemed to hint that positional rival Matt Doherty wouldn’t be considered until after the international break, during which he will get the chance to build up his match fitness with the Republic of Ireland.

Ivan Perisic and Dejan Kulusevski also got mentions in the comments below.

“I can explain because I like to be honest, not only with you but first of all my players. In this first part of seven games, don’t forgot we had players like Matthew [Doherty] that had serious injury and I said in the past he is struggling a bit to come back as the player that I knew last season. For sure now he is improving a lot and I am sure that now it is the international break, he will the possibility to have two games with the national team and then, when he will come back, I am sure that I will have the possibility to have another rotation with him. It is the same with Skippy because in this period, Skippy had a serious injury. He played his last game in January, maybe December.

“Then there are players like Richarlison, who went into the team quickly, Lenglet was the same, Perisic was the same, the only player who is struggling a bit with the tactical aspect is Bissouma – but also is improving a lot.

“I try to take the best decision for the player, because I want to protect the player. For sure, when we start to play 12 games in one month, you have to be ready because I need all my players.” – Antonio Conte

“In my opinion, Emerson had a good start in this season and he can play in this position. He’s doing well. In the last game against Sporting Lisbon, he could have scored three goals, not one! In every game he is totally involved. Don’t forget Emerson played every game in this period, for sure now he can be a bit tired.

“The wing-backs can always be fatigued because you become a striker when you are going to attack and you have to become a defender when we have to defend, but I’m really happy about Emerson’s performance because you think, compared to last season, he did a good improvement.

“At the same time you know that we also have Ivan Perisic who can play on the right or left and Sessegnon, he is fit and he’s in a good moment of form. For sure maybe he’s one of the players that in this moment deserves to play, like Deki [Kulusevski], but we’ll do it with the right time and the right patience, to try to do the best for our team.” – Antonio Conte on Emerson Royal

The team news remains the same, with only Lucas Moura (tendon) unavailable.

ASTON VILLA

Emiliano Martinez and Ollie Watkins have both been ill this week, although Steven Gerrard is confident that the former in particular will be fit to face Southampton on Friday night.

An Aston Villa medical bulletin said that Martinez had missed training on Thursday after feeling unwell overnight but added that Gerrard had “no doubt” that he would be fit for Gameweek 8.

There seems to be a little bit more doubt about Watkins, with Villa saying that a “late call” would be made on his inclusion.

Back-up goalkeepers Robin Olsen (knee) and Jed Steer (Achilles) also missed training on Thursday, with the Swedish custodian also facing assessment ahead of the visit of Southampton.

Reports suggest that Matty Cash (hamstring) will be out until after the international break, meanwhile.

“We’ve got a few issues that we need to make late calls on.

“Ollie Watkins has been a little bit unwell at the beginning of the week, so we’ll make a late call on Ollie.

“Emi Martínez missed training today and we also had Robin Olsen out of training today. That doesn’t mean that they won’t be available tomorrow but again, we’ll have to make sensible decisions on both.

“Jan (Bednarek) isn’t available because Southampton are his parent club. Outside of that, everyone is good to go.

“[Martinez] hasn’t been feeling too good overnight. I don’t think it’s a big issue. We’ve had him in front of the doctor and given him some medicine to hopefully make him feel better in the coming hours. I’ve got no doubt he’ll pull through, I think he’ll be available, but I just want to be respectful and make you guys aware, just in case you think I’m a liar tomorrow night!” – Steven Gerrard

LEICESTER CITY

Other than long-term absentees Ryan Bertrand (knee) and Ricardo Pereira (Achilles), Leicester City only have a concern over Dennis Praet (foot) ahead of Gameweek 8.

Even then, the Belgian is expected to return to training on Friday.

Brendan Rodgers confirmed in Thursday’s pre-match presser that everyone else is fine.

“Dennis Praet has been out for a few days, but he should come back in tomorrow and should be okay. Apart from that, everyone was okay.

“It’s just his foot. He’s had an ongoing issue for a little while. He’s tried to play through it, but he’s been off for a few days to allow that to recover. He was out on the pitches with our rehabilitation team today and he should be okay.” – Brendan Rodgers

FULHAM

Long-term absentees Manor Solomon (knee) and Harry Wilson (knee) remain out, while Marco Silva admitted on Wednesday that it would be “difficult” for Antonee Robinson (ankle) to recover in time for Gameweek 8.

“Still in doubt. It will be difficult, I have to be honest. We still have some more hours until the game and we have to check him, like we are doing every single day, and we have to take the decision.” – Marco Silva on Antonee Robinson

Summer signing Layvin Kurzawa could make his Fulham debut in Robinson’s absence.

“In that moment [in Gameweek 6], he wasn’t fit. He had just signed. Kurzawa was a different situation than Vinnie [Carlos Vinicius], Daniel James, players who had a pre-season, who played friendly matches or official matches. Kurzawa didn’t have a pre-season with his teammates [at PSG]. He was apart from the group. Of course, it would take time after the Tottenham game. It’s been 15 days and now the situation is different. It’s up to me to decide [to select him].” – Marco Silva on Layvin Kurzawa

SOUTHAMPTON

Tino Livramento (knee) and Romeo Lavia (muscle) are out of the Aston Villa game but Ralph Hasenhuttl reported no fresh injury concerns ahead of Gameweek 8.

“So far we had everybody in training, apart from Livramento and Romeo. They are still out. The rest is training with the team.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Steve Cooper revealed in Thursday’s presser that Orel Mangala (hamstring) had a “slight setback” in his recovery, despite being pictured in training this week.

Forest are still without Moussa Niakhate (hamstring) and Omar Richards (leg), while new signing Serge Aurier is still awaiting visa approval.

Cooper doesn’t have any fresh fitness concerns, at least.

“Orel did come back into training. But he’s had a bit of a setback. It’s nothing too major, but it’s just set him back a day or two. Apart from that, we are as we were.” – Steve Cooper

459 Comments Post a Comment
  1. linkafu
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Help:

    A Isak + Bowen
    B Isak + Bailey
    C Mitro + Bowen
    D Mitro + Bailey

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  2. FPL Bargain
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    What do you think to Almiron as an option this year?

    His stats (XGI)++ and mins are better than Bailey.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Bargain
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Does Almiron keep his place?

      Does Bailey potential Out of position play make him the better?

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      He tore up the preseason and I took a flyer on him GW1 along with CWilson.
      He is frustrating

      Open Controls
  3. Oooo Matron
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Any ideas on who starts for Spurs this weekend? Currently on Son, but feel Kulusevski will definitely start after being dropped midweek. Any Spurs fans have any ideas?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      I've heard the fans largely want Son benched. My guess, after Conte's presser:
      Lloris
      Romero Dier Davies
      Perisic Bentancur Hojbjerg Sessegnon
      Kulusevski Kane Richarlison

      Open Controls
      1. Oooo Matron
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Feels right to me - think I'll probably punt on Kulusevski as he seems due a start after the poor display midweek

        Open Controls
  4. linkafu
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Best under 8.0 midfielder for the next 4?

    Open Controls
  5. Jebiga
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    What people doing next GW without Salah ?

    Open Controls
    1. linkafu
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Getting him back

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      free transfer innit

      Open Controls
    3. Jebiga
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      You mean KDB to Salah ?

      Open Controls
    4. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Not worrying about not having him

      Open Controls
  6. House Frey Wedding Planner
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Midfield is a tough pick on a gw8 wildcard. If selected by form on the FPL site, 14 out of the top 15 midfielders have a game postponed in either gw8 or gw12.

    The only exception is ASM and he may not be fit for gw8

    Open Controls
  7. FDMS All Starz
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    2FTs & 0.0itb. Would you do this for free?
    Archer & Salah —> Isak & Son

    Ederson
    Botman Neco Cancelo
    Salah* Saka Martinelli Andreas
    Jesus Haaland Archer*

    Ward Cucu Trent Dasilva

    Open Controls
    1. linkafu
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Son isn't in a good form

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Long list of mids I would bring in other than Son

      Open Controls
    3. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Kane and Gordon is a better pick than Son and Isak

      Open Controls
  8. Claudio555
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Patterson or West Ham Emerson as bench fodder?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Patterson, I think Everton will get more clean sheets when their fixtures ease a bit.

      This week is okay at home too. West Ham still need to improve.

      Open Controls
    2. linkafu
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Emerson

      Open Controls
  9. confused01
    • 12 Years
    2 hours ago

    My current wc team

    Pope (ward)
    Cancelo Trippier Perisic (Neco, Andersen)
    Marti Foden Bailey JWP (Rashford)
    Kane Haaland Mitro

    Allows Foden > Sterling & Perisic > James gw9 and potentially JWP > Zaha gw10

    Qn is would you switch Foden + JWP to Kdb + Gordon instead? Noting kdb/foden only for 1 gw

    Open Controls
  10. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    2 hours ago

    How is this looking for GW8? These blanks are such a pain.

    Henderson
    Trippier Gabriel Saliba Neco
    Martinelli Gordon Dasilva
    Haaland Kane Mitrovic

    Ward Sterling Diaz James

    Will take 2 hits but still keeping my team intact for GW9. Gabriel can be either Cancelo or Trent GW9.

    Still have my doubts about CHE away to Palace GW9 but I watched the match from last night again and Sterling was taking up some dangerous position last night. Just about everyone will own James so can't really go wrong with keeping him either.

    If I need Mo back, Sterling is my route as Darwin should be back in my team by GW12. Can run with Kane untill GW11.

    Open Controls
  11. x.jim.x
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Battle of the 8.0(ish) mids:

    1) Foden
    2) Bowen
    3) Kulusevski
    4) Maddison
    5) Diaz (bench and play N.Williams)

    All a bit dodgy, ain't they. On Foden and Maddison at the minute, but tempted to jib off Madders for Diaz.

    Open Controls
    1. Dan D
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Saka ?

        Open Controls
      • The Biscuitmen
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          How long term? Zaha is great from GW10 and I wouldn't bet against him returning against Chelsea in GW9. Foden is a top player and I was very close to going Kane and Foden over KDB and Isak but I think KDB and Isak just edges it and I can't have another City player. I think Bowen has a nicer run of fixtures than Maddison but both have underperformed so far this year. I've had Diaz until this week and he's done ok, been unlucky not to return more points but I think his minutes will be at risk with Darwin and Jota back. Kulu is ok but hasn't torn up trees this season.

          Open Controls
      • Dan D
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          need to mid for 1-2 weeks.

          1) KDB + Bailey
          2) KDB + Almiron
          3) Saka +Foden
          4) Saka + Madison

          Anything else ?

          Open Controls
        • zelio78
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Just for this week:

          A) JWP/Isak
          B) JWP/Mitro
          C) Gordon/Isak
          D) Gordon/Mitro

          Open Controls
          1. linkafu
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            C

            Open Controls
            1. zelio78
              • 7 Years
              just now

              That's what I'm currently on with Andreas for Fulham coverage. Thanks!

              Open Controls
        • davethedaveman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          I have a real problem. It's my first season playing FPL. I have already used my wildcard and free hit and I need some advice. I currently have 1 free transfer.

          My current team is:

          Ward, (S) Sanchez
          TAA, Williams, James, Saliba, Cancelo
          Aaronson, Salah, Gross, Martinelli, Andreas
          Haaland, Jesus, Toney

          My plan is to get rid of Salah > KDB, TAA > Trippier. Which would take me to a -4. Do i risk a -8 to also do either Ward > Pope or Jesus > Mitrovic. What do you guys think?

          Open Controls
          1. Tinkermania
            • 3 Years
            26 mins ago

            In a week of blanks, keep Jesus.

            Open Controls
            1. davethedaveman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              25 mins ago

              Would you do Ward > Pope for -8 given the circumstances?

              Open Controls
              1. Dan D
                  18 mins ago

                  look - Ward will get 2 . Pope in best case 6 .what is the point of -4 hit ?

                  Open Controls
                  1. davethedaveman
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    just now

                    I guess your right.

                    Open Controls
          2. Tinkermania
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            In a week of blanks, keep Jesus.

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              Is this from The Bible?

              Open Controls
          3. confused01
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Best mid up to 6.5m for next 2 gw only? Already have Martinelli (was looking at ASM but will have to skip)

            Open Controls
          4. Stranger Mings
            • 1 Year
            50 mins ago

            Who scores more GW8 a) target/ schar or b) Gordon ? Thanks

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.