FPL team reveal: Two free transfers and Kane captain?

Throughout the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, our team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors will be appearing regularly on these pages to share their thoughts and tips.

It seems like every man and his dog is on a Wildcard this week but four-time top 5k finisher Az is not – and here’s what he has planned for Gameweek 8.

Gameweek 7 Pro Pundit Article

I’m taking a break from my normal team selection video to put some thoughts down in written form.

I could use the help this week, with several possibilities for transfers entering my mind as we head towards the Gameweek 8 deadline.

CURRENT SET-UP

 

1

1

Az Membership Strategy Manager for FFS and one half of the FPL BlackBox YouTube series with Mark Sutherns. Follow them on Twitter

  1. Super John McGinn-
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Prefer Kane over KDB but prefer Isak over Bowen, last minute wildcard decisions

    Open Controls
  2. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Which option would you go with ?

    A) Zouma + Bailey
    B) Digne + Andreas

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      B.
      Neither really excite me but feel B has a higher ceiling and a little bit more reliable.

      Open Controls
  3. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Morning chaps, foolishly did my transfers early now stuck on what to do. 1FT & 2 mil TSB.
    Ederson
    Trippier Schar Cancelo Saliba
    Martinelli Andreas
    Jesus Haaland Archer
    OUT-Antony-Salah-Luis Diaz-Dalot

    Thinking Antony out but for who? And should I take a hit to remove anyone else?

    Open Controls
    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Salah out to KDB or anyone really for the FT would work.

      Open Controls
      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        I was thinking that mate. Would you take a hit to move Antony on? Would leave me with 10.2 to spend on a midfielder

        Open Controls
        1. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Too many City players for KDB

          Open Controls
        2. The Count of Monte Cristo
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          If you're desperate to keep Liverpool then Antony makes sense. I still think it's a bit early to get him in so you can easily move him out too - lots of options available. Foden maybe if you want City coverage but cannot get KDB?

          Open Controls
          1. nico05
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            I have Ederson Cancelo & Haaland so too many city players to get KDB. Salah - Son?

            Open Controls
            1. The Count of Monte Cristo
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              Not hugely keen on Son myself but not sure where else you go

              Open Controls
              1. nico05
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 13 mins ago

                Cheers I know thats the issue ive got

                Open Controls
  4. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Greenwood Salah and tas to Kane (c) maddison and trippier for -4 solid moves ? Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      I think so mate

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Yes, good moves to me. I like the (K)ane

      Open Controls
  5. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    A) Dias + Martinelli
    B) Cancelo + Almiron/Bailey

    Which is better?

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      B- Id go with Almiron over Bailey myself even though I do think he brings balance to that Villa side and will feature more from now on in

      Open Controls
      1. The Count of Monte Cristo
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Tough one. I'd slightly lean towards B as I think going Cancelo over Dias outweighs the midfielder difference, but only just. Personally prefer Almiron especially with their fixtures.

        Open Controls
  6. Gunnerssss
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Pope
    Cancelo trippier coufal
    Martinelli kdb jwp bailey
    Kane mitro haaland

    Subs ward andreas neco rjames

    Gtg?

    Open Controls
    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Yes, looks good. I'd captain Kane if I had him personally!

      Open Controls
      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Agree with this

        Open Controls
      2. Gunnerssss
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Oh but i think whole world will be going with haaland? Problem is do we dare to go without captain haaland haha

        Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Solid

      Open Controls
  7. wilkofpl
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Should I bench Maddison or Andreas?

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Gotta play Maddison

      Open Controls
  8. The Count of Monte Cristo
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Bottomed. Thinking of taking the following (-4) to get XI == Salah + TAA + Archer --> KDB + Perisic + Mitrovic - worth it?

    Ward
    Cancelo -- Trippier -- N.Williams
    Martinelli - Andreas
    Jesus -- Haaland

    Sánchez -- TAA -- James -- Salah -- GroB -- Diaz -- Archer [2FT + 0.0m ITB]

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      TBH I'd WC that. It's not great and you need a hit to get XI and are still stuck with Ward. Your team is also not really good enough to hold on until GW13.

      Open Controls
    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Yeah i would all good moves and -4 isn't too tough to take

      Open Controls
  9. tabby98
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    What to do with this lot?

    Ramsdale, Ward
    TAA*, Cancelo, James*, Trippier, Perisic
    Salah*, Zaha*, Martinelli, Andreas, Dasilva
    Haaland, Jesus, Archer

    2FT
    £0.3m ITB

    A) Wildcard
    B) Archer + Salah + TAA —> Kane + Bowen/Madders + Zouma (-4)
    C) Archer + Salah + TAA —> Mitro + KDB + Zouma (-4)
    D) any other suggestions?

    Open Controls
  10. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Is Salah - Son a bad move? Not really seen Spurs much this season but Son doesn't seem to be scoring

    Open Controls
  11. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    How’s this WC?

    Raya (Iversen)
    Cancelo Trippier Perisic Patterson (Emerso
    Foden Martinelli Andreas (Sterling Zaha)
    Kane Haaland Mitrovic

    Open Controls
  12. OPTA FPL
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Alexander-Arnold -99% fplstats, quick people! sell sell!

    Open Controls
  13. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    If u don't want to WC and have 10 players to play would u do another transfer for -12 pts to get 11 players ?
    Yaaay
    Absolutely not

    Open Controls
    1. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      depend on who you get, long term then yes, if only 1 gw then not

      Open Controls
  14. Cali
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Bottomed. Thoughts on any of these moves?

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo Trippier Neco
    Martinelli Andreas KDB DaSilva
    Mitrovic Jesus Haaland
    Subs * TAA Robbo GroB

    A) Robbo to Perisic/Coufal
    B) DaSilva to Bailey
    C) GroB to Bailey
    D) Robbo/Jesus to Coufal/Kane (-4)
    E) roll FT

    Open Controls
    1. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls

