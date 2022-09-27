70
FPL September 27

FPL team rankings: Expected goals vs fixture difficulty

70 Comments
Share

With all 20 Premier League clubs having now played at least six fixtures, the underlying stats tables we pore over in the Premium Members Area of Fantasy Football Scout start to become that bit more reliable.

Six/seven matches is still a small sample size, granted, but already we are seeing some predictable patterns emerge: title-chasing Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are among the top five clubs for both expected goals (xG) and expected goals conceded (xGC), for instance, while newly promoted Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest languish in the bottom five for each.

Something to consider when studying these figures, however, is fixture difficulty.

Crystal Palace may be towards the wrong end of the table for xGC, for instance, but look at who they have played in the opening six Gameweeks:

With this in mind, we’ll take a quick look at how all 20 Premier League teams are doing on the expected goals front when compared to how ‘easy’ or ‘difficult’ their opening set of fixtures were.

Establishing Fixture Difficulty

What constitutes an easy/difficult fixture is hugely subjective, of course.

To establish some form of grading system, we have ranked teams by the following criteria:

  1. Average fixture difficulty rating (FDR) on the official FPL site, using the current ratings
  2. In the event of a tie, clubs are ranked according to who came highest on our very own Season Ticker, again using the current ratings

Why not just use the Season Ticker and the ‘sort by difficulty’ function for the whole thing? In short, the Gameweek 8 postponements. The six clubs who blanked in the Gameweek just gone have plummeted down the Season Ticker as a result of their non-involvement, even though in some cases (eg Liverpool, Chelsea), what went before could definitely be described as ‘favourable’.

While you may certainly quibble a place or two here and there (Brighton and Hove Albion probably ought to be higher than 10th, given that they encountered Manchester United and West Ham United at good times), the rankings at the very least provide us with a rough, at-a-glance guide when we’re trying to put the xG/xGC figures below into some context.

Expected Goals (xG) v Fixture Difficulty

TeamMins per Expected Goal (xG)Fixture Difficulty Ranking (Easiest = 1st, Toughest = 20th)
Man City44.22nd
Liverpool49.75th
Arsenal507th
Brighton53.110th
Spurs53.93rd
Leeds59.16th
Newcastle61.915th
Brentford62.64th
Man Utd66.712th
Chelsea74.41st
Fulham80.617th
Crystal Palace81.120th
Everton85.59th
Leicester85.518th
West Ham88.616th
Nottm Forest88.911th
Wolves98.513th
Southampton100.18th
Aston Villa110.714th
Bournemouth205.219th

70 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    7 hours, 9 mins ago

    IB almost over!!

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier James
    KDB Martinelli Maddison Bailey
    Haaland Mitrovic Isak

    Iversen Andreas Perisic Neco

    1FT, 2.3itb

    Isak >> Toney, then are any of the below worth [-4] ?

    1. KDB >> Salah
    2. Perisic >> TAA (play over Bailey)
    3. Hold

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. SE25
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 56 mins ago

      Not aimed at this post in particular but I'm so bored of comments sections totally dominated by people begging for specific transfer advice... Answered with no reasoning, by randoms, often just a single character; might as well toss a coin.
      Perhaps we need a forum for this kind of thing.
      Thanks for the article, appreciated the research.

      Open Controls
      1. FCSB
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 39 mins ago

        Jeez, can tell you’re new here

        It’s a community, we’ll help eachother out with advice and comments, nobody is an expert of this game mixed with strategy and luck

        Anyway, have a good day crankypants

        Open Controls
      2. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 37 mins ago

        Back into the shadows you go now, lad

        Open Controls
      3. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        If people playing fantasy football were so clued in on all the players, teams, fixtures, forms etc there wouldn't be a demand for forums and a market for some players to pay sometimes for such advice and banter.

        Open Controls
      4. Slouch 87
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        An exchange of views and opinions is surely the essence of a forum even if they take the form of one word answers. Quite why anyone would pay for advice on a fantasy game is beyond me but each to their own and there is obviously a market for it.

        Open Controls
      5. Don Van Vliet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Strongly agree with SE25 and Andy.

        Open Controls
    2. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      No hit

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        I happen to agree with the lad. I generally skim past and ignore the myriad 'A or B', RMT posts. I do appreciate proper discussion and analysis with people giving reasons for their choices. When I try to offer explanations such as tactical reasons for managers' decisions (e.g. pointing out that Reece James in a starting position as RCB does not mean he'll have no attacking intent) I'm usually ignored or shot down, so I don't bother much these days.

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          Yeah, well, you know, that's just, like, your opinion, man.

          Though I agree, often a lot more taking than giving on here and a lack of understanding that the more you share, the more your bowl will be plentiful.

          Open Controls
  2. HellasLEAF
    • 13 Years
    6 hours, 55 mins ago

    Diaz or Rash and funds. Have Salah

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 24 mins ago

      Diaz

      Open Controls
    2. FCSB
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 49 mins ago

      Diaz now… rash in future

      Open Controls
    3. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Diaz

      Open Controls
    4. Malaikat Jihad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Hold whoever you have. Diaz is due back late from international duty and Rashford has a soft tissue issue.

      Open Controls
  3. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 3 mins ago

    The Zaha troll face! Beware!

    Open Controls
    1. FCSB
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      I'd love to have him... but when you have him he trolls you... catch 22

      Open Controls
    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      I’ve never owned him but always seen on here when he inevitably trolls.

      Open Controls
  4. fploutcast
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 hours, 46 mins ago

    Is Son worth keeping on a wildcard or is $ better spent spread around?

    Current wc team:

    Guaita
    Trippier, James, Coufal
    Salah, Zaha, Mads, Son
    Mitro, Haaland, Solanke

    Iverson: Andres, Patterson, Nico

    Open Controls
    1. Nanook
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      You have Haaland and Salah which you are likely to captain all the way through GW 16. I would spread the cash. Would give you an overall stronger and more balanced team.

      In context, it’s your Son + Solanke + Coufal vs the currently forming template’s Martinelli + Toney + Cancelo + 0.8 ITB.

      Open Controls
      1. fploutcast
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 hours, 41 mins ago

        Looking at the next three I'm not sure I really fancy Martinelli or Cancelo over that period. Part of my wc card moves were Martinelli, Toney, and Cancelo for Solanke, Zaha, and Coufal

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 28 mins ago

          FDR for team results, mightn't reflect Cancelo or Martinelli's chances of attacking returns. Plus Pool for both in next 3, 2 CS in 6 games. But keeping either or both though to GW12 is another consideration.

          Open Controls
  5. No Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 43 mins ago

    No price changes

    Open Controls
    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 52 mins ago

      Thanks Raga!

      Keep up the good work!!!

      Open Controls
    2. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      Cheers ragabolly

      Open Controls
    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Cheers Ragabolly!

      Open Controls
    4. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      Have you been to the liquor store lately, mate...

      Open Controls
    5. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Why won't Mo fall?

      Open Controls
      1. Botman and Robben
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        FPL towers need written consent from the king before doing that.

        Open Controls
  6. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 17 mins ago

    Last Man Standing entry is open over the break.

    Minimum scores needed after hits are 44,44,36,48,55,33,Blank,42
    Just over 2050 qualified for GW9
    Code is 88xxin

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/08/02/how-to-enter-and-play-the-last-man-standing-competition-2022-23/

    Open Controls
  7. billnats
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 17 mins ago

    A) Solanke, Son & Gross
    B) Kane, Bailey & Zaha (-4)
    C) Toney, Son & Bailey (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      B. Spurs won't play Leicester every week.

      Open Controls
  8. Zoostation
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    Good to go? 0 FT

    Ward (Leno)

    Cancelo Trippier Saliba (Williams, Patterson)

    KDB Sterling Martinelli Gross (Andreas)

    Haaland (C) Toney Mitrovic

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Whether you like it or not, learn to love it, because it’s the best thing going. Wooooo!

      Open Controls
      1. NorCal Villan
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        last year I spent more money, on spilled liquor, in bars from one side of this world to the other, than you made! You’re talking to the Rolex wearing, diamond ring wearing, kiss stealing, whoa! wheelin dealin’, limosuine riding, jet flying son of a gun and I’m having a hard time holding these alligators down!

        Open Controls
  9. Botman and Robben
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Zaha never does much when I own him. To all managers that have had him, sorry in advance if he starts blanking.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      It's not you, BAR, it's me.

      Open Controls
    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      #metoo

      Open Controls
  10. KUNingas
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    If you are not going to captain Salah, surely better to go with TAA + Diaz instead of Fofana + Salah?

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Id say so, yes. Lots shifted on TAA, I fancy him to go big v Brighton.

      Open Controls
  11. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    How is it only Tuesday man.

    Open Controls
    1. OLEgend
      • 8 Years
      54 mins ago

      It's already Friday in Japan

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Has been for days.

        Open Controls
      2. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        It's already apocalypse in the USA

        Open Controls
  12. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    G2g?

    Ederson
    Cancelo James Trippier
    Sterling Diaz Bowen Maddison
    Haaland (c) Mitro Toney
    - Saliba Andreas NWilliams

    Open Controls
    1. NZREDS
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      GTG, would go zaha over Bowen if you have a FT as he has some great fixtures coming up and can see him outscoring Bowen, template move however, best of luck

      Open Controls
  13. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Which option ?

    A) KDB > Salah = I play Zouma or Andreas

    B) Isak > Toney = I keep KDB

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      B please.

      Open Controls
    2. NZREDS
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  14. The Knights Template
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Anyone targeting Leeds assets?

    Open Controls
  15. NZREDS
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Avoiding but sinisterra could be a good differential punt

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      43 mins ago

      Cheers. Will conduct some due diligence on him. Pretty suspicious about that surname.

      Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      seems to get subbed early though

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        Was coming back from an injury picked up in pre-season. Should be alright to play 90 now I reckon

        Open Controls
        1. tomlkier
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          I have Rodrigo back in my team, but can't see much love for him here. He was on fire before, but Bamford may limit his returns.

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            Problem with Rodrigo is that he now has to compete with Bamford for mins since Aaronson is looking pretty nailed on at 10

            Open Controls
  16. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Draft question

    Pick one plz

    Harvey Barnes/ Sinisterra/ Harrison/ Tielemans/ Groz

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Barnes, but could be a Zaha level troll

      Open Controls
  17. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    Money is essential, yes, but the thought of having to spend most of my life working to keep earning more money doesn't seem very lucrative anymore. Might just head to the mountains and spend the rest of my life there. Just some early morning thoughts.

    Open Controls
    1. Arn De Gothia
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      You are on the right track there

      Open Controls
  18. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Do i have the minerals to bring in Mount for Saka?

    Open Controls
    1. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Chelsea have bre in 12 when Saka blanks. so not the worst move.

      Open Controls
  19. Disturbed
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Best Bowen replacement?

    a. maddison
    b. zaha
    c. keep bowen

    Open Controls
    1. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Given Whams fixtures i would keep for next 2-3 probably.

      Open Controls
  20. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Early wish list for this weekends games.

    Ward - A clean sheet and 3 save points

    James - Clean sheet and assist
    Trippier - Assist and clean sheet (have Mitrovich)
    Cancello - Clean sheet and assist

    Diaz- A goal
    Salah - Goal and assist foe Diaz
    Maddsion - 2 goals
    Martinelli goal and assist (Gooner :))

    Mitrovic - Quiet game
    Haaland - 3 goals and assits x 2 (will be captain:))
    Toney - A goal.

    Result tons of points, a big green arrow and a happy chappy 🙂
    Reality, utter disappointment a fat red, no clean sheets and a solitary goal from Haaland :(.

    Open Controls
  21. Mr Ozil
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Morning All
    Thoughts on this WC team?

    Ward Guaita
    James Cancelo Trippier Coufal Williams
    Salah Martinellii Maddison Harrison Andreas
    Mitrovic Toney Haaland

    with enough in the bank to do Martinelli > Zaha

    Open Controls
  22. GW9 Fixture and clean sheet odds
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    GW9 fixture odds can be found here:
    Saturday: https://prnt.sc/JVrIfXWYSw5C
    Sunday & Monday: https://prnt.sc/toWc3Bkheqx6
    (Provided by Ladbrokes.com)

    GW8 clean sheets:
    NEW: 47% ❌
    MNC: 45% ✅
    TOT: 38% ❌
    AST: 34% ✅
    ARS: 32% ✅
    WHU: 29% ❌
    FUL: 28% ❌
    EVE: 27% ✅
    NFO: 27% ❌
    SOU: 21% ❌
    BRE: 17% ❌
    BOU: 15% ❌
    LEI: 12% ❌
    WOL: 11% ❌
    BHA: -
    CHE: -
    CRY: -
    LEE: -
    LIV: -
    MNU: -

    GW9 clean sheet odds:
    LIV: 47%
    MNC: 42%
    CHE: 38%
    WHU: 38%
    BRE: 34%
    SOU: 32%
    NEW: 29%
    ARS: 28%
    BOU: 25%
    FUL: 25%
    AST: 24%
    EVE: 24%
    LEE: 24%
    WOL: 24%
    CRY: 21%
    TOT: 19%
    NFO: 17%
    BHA: 11%
    MNU: 10%
    (Provided by Checkthechance.com)

    Clean sheet totals:
    Manchester City: 4 (+1)
    Arsenal: 3 (+1)
    Brighton: 3
    Newcastle: 3
    Wolves: 3
    Bournemouth: 2
    Everton: 2 (+1)
    Liverpool:2
    Man Utd: 2
    Tottenham: 2
    Aston Villa:1 (+1)
    Brentford: 1
    Chelsea: 1
    Crystal Palace: 1
    Fulham: 1
    Leeds: 1
    Nottingham Forest: 1
    West Ham: 1
    Leicester: 0
    Southampton: 0

    62 points and a 600k green arrow will do for me! Planned move of Isak ➡️ Toney looking real easy to do now with him injured on International duty.

    Really tempted to (C)aptain Maddison this week but don't think I'll have the balls to do it and once again it will probably end up on Haaland...

    Who's your choice?

    G

    Open Controls
  23. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Are leicester so bad they don't even make GW predictions for clean sheet or i am I missing something?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.