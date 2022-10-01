West Ham v Wolves team news: Scamacca starts, Coufal and Antonio benched

A good advert for John Wayne’s critically panned The Green Berets on Channel 5?

The two lowest-scoring sides in the Premier League meet in east London in the final Premier League match of the day, a fixture that doesn’t scream ‘entertaining Saturday evening fare’ on paper.

There is a bit of interest from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective, at least, with some of the Hammers’ assets targets of Gameweek 8/9 Wildcarders due to their upcoming fixture run.

As for the team news, West Ham boss David Moyes makes three changes to the side that started the 1-0 defeat at Everton in Gameweek 8.

Gianluca Scamacca, Maxwel Cornet and Craig Dawson all start as Michail Antonio, Vladimir Coufal and Pablo Fornals drop to the bench.

Bruno Lage’s only change from the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City is enforced, with Nelson Semedo replacing the suspended Nathan Collins.

That will presumably see Jonny move across to centre-half.

Diego Costa makes the Wolves squad for the first time but is only among the substitutes.

GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Paqueta, Soucek, Cornet, Scamacca, Bowen

Subs: Areola, Coufal, Fornals, Antonio, Lanzini, Downes, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Emerson

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Ait-Nouri, Jonny, Kilman, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Neto, Podence, Guedes, Nunes

Subs: Sarkic, B Traore, Mosquera, Toti, Ronan, Costa, A Traore, Bueno, Campbell

