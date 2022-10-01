458
Dugout Discussion October 1

West Ham v Wolves team news: Scamacca starts, Coufal and Antonio benched

458 Comments
Share

A good advert for John Wayne’s critically panned The Green Berets on Channel 5?

The two lowest-scoring sides in the Premier League meet in east London in the final Premier League match of the day, a fixture that doesn’t scream ‘entertaining Saturday evening fare’ on paper.

There is a bit of interest from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective, at least, with some of the Hammers’ assets targets of Gameweek 8/9 Wildcarders due to their upcoming fixture run.

As for the team news, West Ham boss David Moyes makes three changes to the side that started the 1-0 defeat at Everton in Gameweek 8.

Gianluca Scamacca, Maxwel Cornet and Craig Dawson all start as Michail Antonio, Vladimir Coufal and Pablo Fornals drop to the bench.

Bruno Lage’s only change from the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City is enforced, with Nelson Semedo replacing the suspended Nathan Collins.

That will presumably see Jonny move across to centre-half.

Diego Costa makes the Wolves squad for the first time but is only among the substitutes.

GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Paqueta, Soucek, Cornet, Scamacca, Bowen

Subs: Areola, Coufal, Fornals, Antonio, Lanzini, Downes, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Emerson

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Ait-Nouri, Jonny, Kilman, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Neto, Podence, Guedes, Nunes

Subs: Sarkic, B Traore, Mosquera, Toti, Ronan, Costa, A Traore, Bueno, Campbell

GAMEWEEK 9 RESULTS SO FAR

Southampton1 – 2Everton
Liverpool3 – 3Brighton and Hove Albion
Fulham1 – 4Newcastle United
Crystal Palace1 – 2Chelsea
Bournemouth0 – 0Brentford
Arsenal3 – 1Tottenham Hotspur

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

458 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Nightf0x
    • 7 Years
    1 hour ago

    Which? (If mitro injury is bad)

    A) mitro to sacca/solanke/daka/isak/martial/7.0 fwd. (actually i dont like any of them)
    B) mitro son -4 to kane rash
    C) mitro son -4 to bowen auba/vardy/10.6 fwd.

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      D) Reach out to Mitrovic's camp and offer to nurse him back to health. A friend in need is a friend indeed.

      Open Controls
    2. snow pea in repose
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Welbeck?

      Open Controls
  2. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    57 mins ago

    I’m selling Mitrovic yet again. What a troll!

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      56 mins ago

      Long term injury?

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        I think at least 2 weeks but I’m not a Doctor. Just mad at him & selling.

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Ok, got trolled by him myself

          Open Controls
          1. PartyTime
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            Sold Jesus for him in gw 2. Did the same again this gameweek for a hit. He is definitely out of my team.

            Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      I am not selling this time around. Good fixtures in GW11, 12 (BOU, AVL).

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        I might join you in gw 12.

        Open Controls
  3. No Need
    • 8 Years
    56 mins ago

    Clever Bowen assist that he must have kicked the Wolves players leg deliberately to find his target

    Open Controls
  4. dshv
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Tell me the taa downgrade and
    Gordon to who upgrade ??

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Both week in week out or just one?

      Open Controls
  5. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    51 mins ago

    Horrible gameweek. Looking forward to next week. I think Trent and Sterling are the players to sell from my team, Mitrovic can stay on bench. Here are some early thoughts:

    Pope
    Trent - Trippier - Struijk - Saliba
    KDB - Sterling - Maddison - Martinelli
    Haaland - Toney

    1FT, 0.2m
    (Ward Andreas Neco Mitrovic*)

    A) Save FT
    B) Sterling ➝ Zaha
    C) Trent ➝ James
    D) Sterling, Saliba ➝ Zaha, James (-4)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.