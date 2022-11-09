Our World Cup Fantasy team previews start with the Netherlands, who are the overwhelming favourites to win Group A.

In these country-by-country guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each nation, taking a stab at predicted line-ups, reviewing the road to Qatar and more.

To do this, we’ll be calling on the help of correspondents from each nation.

Here, Fantasy Football Scout user Evert Bronstring helps us profile Louis van Gaal’s Oranje.

All prices given are from the official FIFA World Cup Fantasy game.

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

Having failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, there was mild panic when the Netherlands lost their opening qualifier in Turkey.

However, no defeats were experienced in the rest of the campaign and they topped UEFA Group G after smashing the Turks 6-1 in their reverse meeting.

Huge 7-0 and 6-0 wins over Gibraltar will mean very little once things kick off but they have also topped their Nations League group against more stern opposition – more of which below.

Louis van Gaal took the Dutch to third place in 2014 after being runners-up four years earlier and he will expect a relatively simple progression from the generous-looking Group A.

Team Pts Won Drawn Lost For Against Diff 1 Netherlands 23 7 2 1 33 8 +25 2 Turkey 21 6 3 1 27 16 +11 3 Norway 18 5 3 2 15 8 +7 4 Montenegro 12 3 3 4 14 15 -1 5 Latvia 9 2 3 5 11 14 -3 6 Gibraltar 0 0 0 10 4 43 -39

Most starts: Memphis Depay (10), Frenkie de Jong (10)

Memphis Depay (6), Davy Klaassen (4) Clean sheets: 6 from 10

RECORD SINCE QUALIFYING

The Netherlands are actually unbeaten since June 2021, when their impressive form in the European Championship came to a halt in a shock 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic in the round of 16.

That is their only loss in the last 23 matches, with wins against Denmark and Belgium (twice) this calendar year catching the eye.

26 March 2022 Friendly Netherlands 4–2 Denmark 29 March 2022 Friendly Netherlands 1–1 Germany 3 June 2022 UEFA Nations League group stage Belgium 1–4 Netherlands 8 June 2022 UEFA Nations League group stage Wales 1–2 Netherlands 11 June 2022 UEFA Nations League group stage Netherlands 2–2 Poland 14 June 2022 UEFA Nations League group stage Netherlands 3–2 Wales 22 September 2022 UEFA Nations League group stage Poland 0–2 Netherlands 25 September 2022 UEFA Nations League group stage Netherlands 1–0 Belgium

Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Diff Clean sheets 8 6 2 0 19 9 +10 2

SEPTEMBER INTERNATIONAL LINE-UPS

22/09/2022 – Poland 0-2 Netherlands (Gakpo, Bergwijn)

(3-4-1-2) Pasveer; Timber, van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, Koopmeiners, de Jong, Blind; Gakpo; Bergwijn, Depay

25/09/2022 – Netherlands 1-0 Belgium (van Dijk)

(3-4-1-2) Pasveer; Timber, van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, Berghuis, de Roon, Blind; Klaassen; Bergwijn, Janssen

HOW FAR WILL THEY GET?

“Quarter-finals. Since we are in a group with not that much quality (Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal), the expectation is for us to win the group. “After this, we’ll be playing the second-place team from group B, which (without any huge upsets) should be either Wales or the USA. Both of these teams will be tough but I think we would still be favourites in this game, especially with the added momentum of winning the group. “Our quarter-final will be the winner of 1C v 2D. Again, without upsets, this could be Argentina or Denmark. I do not think we would be able to win were we to face Argentina in the quarter-finals, at least without injury hitting their key players. “This is all hypothetical but it seems most likely for the Netherlands to finish in either the quarter-finals or semis, as this is where they would meet their first big teams.” – Evert Bronstring

STRENGTHS

“Fluid attacking football, great build-up play, a clear identity and philosophy, a coach with a vision and a squad with two or three world-class players (Frenkie de Jong, Virgil van Dijk and maybe Memphis Depay).” – Evert Bronstring

WEAKNESSES

“There is a big goalkeeper discussion in the Netherlands, as we have four or five candidates who all seem to be not ideal. Remko Pasveer seems to be the main candidate now, as he was brilliant in the Nations League matches in the last international break. However, he is a 39 year old with no experience on this level whatsoever, and the alternatives are not much better. Only Jasper Cilessen has played in a World Cup before but he is playing for a club that is 15th in the Dutch league. “Another weakness is creativity. When Memphis Depay is not playing or having an off-day, they really miss a player who can produce a moment of magic. Xavi Simons, Cody Gakpo and Steven Bergwijn might also be able to do this, but this will be their first World Cup and depending on them for creative input seems dangerous.” – Evert Bronstring

THE KEY FANTASY TARGETS

The creators of the official FIFA World Cup Fantasy game look to have made a gaffe by listing Steven Bergwijn ($7.0m) as a midfielder and Steven Berghuis ($7.0m) as a forward but, with midfielders and forwards getting exactly the same number of points for scoring a goal (five), there’s no real ‘out of position’ advantage other than the one extra point you get for a clean sheet.

Even then, that edge could be negated by the bonus points: midfielders get an extra point for every three tackles they make, while forwards get an extra point for every two shots on target they register – and the latter is likelier to happen if you’re Bergwijn.

The former Spurs winger is expected to be one of van Gaal’s front two at the start of the World Cup, the other being forward Memphis Depay ($8.5m).

He’s the main attraction from a Fantasy perspective, on penalties and set plays as well as posing the Oranje’s main goal threat from open play.

While the dozen goals in qualification need to be placed into context (four were against Gibraltar, for example), he scored three from four appearances in the trickier recent UEFA Nations League campaign – including a brace in Belgium. No player in that Nations League group averaged more shots per game (3.0) than Depay.

“Memphis Depay takes all set-pieces, scored 12 goals in 10 qualifying games, and is always exceptional in the national team. With one of the easiest groups, I think he is a no-brainer.” – Evert Bronstring

Euro 2020 Fantasy managers will remember Denzel Dumfries ($6.0m) with fondness and there’s a reason that no defender in the FIFA game is more expensive.

“Denzel Dumfries bagged goals and assists in Euro 2020, is an attacking wing-back, poses a crossing threat and he has been registered as a defender so the presumed clean sheets in the group will render him points.” – Evert Bronstring

Six shots and two goals arrived in just four starts and one substitute appearance in this year’s Nations League fixtures, including two efforts from inside the six-yard box.

He has an eye-catching 11 attacking returns in his last 25 national team run-outs and a more advanced role as a wing-back aids his cause to get forward.

Nathan Ake ($5.0m) currently represents the cheapest route into the Dutch defence, if budget is an issue.

Further forward, Cody Gakpo ($7.0m) is more of a long shot but one for the watchlist. A start isn’t assured but an impressive domestic campaign has boosted his chances of more sustained game-time in Qatar.

“Cody Gakpo is more of a punt, as he might not be getting as much playing time as the other two [Dumfries and Depay], but he has been huge for PSV this season with 29 attacking returns in only 22 games. His threat from crosses and great direct play make him a fantastic modern attacker and he’s in the best form of his career so far. If he gets a place in the starting XI, it might be worth a try.” – Evert Bronstring



PREDICTED LINE-UP

Here’s how our correspondent reckons the Netherlands could line up in their opening game:

(3-4-1-2): Pasveer; van Dijk, Timber, Aké; Dumfries, de Jong, de Roon*, Blind/Malacia**; Berghuis***, Depay, Bergwijn.

*if back from injury in time

**Blind seemed to be locked in the starting XI but he has had an awful season so far and more and more voices are calling for Malacia to play

***this could be a 50-50 with Gakpo