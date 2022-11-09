126
  1. Cojones of Destiny
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    most upside move for gw 16
    a. Pope to Alisson
    b. Andreas to Benrahma/Gross/Eze
    c. Wilson to Firmino

  2. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    #1. Is Sandro Brazil's first choice LB when fit? (I refuse to believe Telles is first choice in a team like Brazil...)

    #2. Is Ramos still a starter for Spain?

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      1. Sandro isn’t great either it’s their only weak spot I fancy Telles to start tbf
      2. Not for a while

      1. Piggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks AY.

  3. OLLY G
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Does anyone know, is the price change freeze going to happen as soon as the deadline passes for this GW or when the World Cup starts?

    Thanks.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      https://www.premierleague.com/news/2890870

      1. OLLY G
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thank you mate.

