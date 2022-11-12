98
Tips November 12

FPL Gameweek 16 tips: Best players, captains, predicted line-ups + more

98 Comments
Share

From Scout Picks to team news, everything you need for Gameweek 16 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will be available on this page.

Remember that the FPL deadline is on Saturday 12 November at 11:00 GMT.

READ MORE: The World Cup Fantasy 2022 complete guide: Best players, squads, team reveals + more
READ MORE: FPL FAQ: Will price rises happen during the World Cup?
READ MORE: World Cup Premium Membership – get Opta data during Qatar 2022

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 16?

FPL review: Klopp on Jota's injury, Salah warms up for Gameweek 12

GAMEWEEK 16 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

FPL Gameweek 1 team news: Live updates from Pep, Klopp, Tuchel and more

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 16?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

How checklists can help you make better FPL decisions 1

OPINION AND STATS ANALYSIS

GAMEWEEK 16 TEAM REVEALS

TEMPLATE: The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek XX: Tips, captains, team news and best players

BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

Everton v Brentford team news: Calvert-Lewin starts, Keane out

MORE GAMEWEEK 16 VIDEO CONTENT

Scoutcast: Manchester clubs on the FPL radar ahead of Gameweek 15

Head over to our YouTube channel for more videos

USEFUL TOOLS

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

1

[anon_only id="snack_dex6"]
[/anon_only]

98 Comments Post a Comment
  1. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Who’s your VC? I’m on KDB

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Kane

      Open Controls
    3. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Kane

      Open Controls
  2. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    If we hear Alvarez benched

    A Play Alvarez
    B Play Andreas
    C Alvarez to Martial -4

    Open Controls
    1. tokara
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Rinseboy
      • 10 Years
      just now

      have you ruled out taking a -8 for Haaland?

      I would say either A or C. I'm tempted to still play him though as could get decent minutes off bench

      Open Controls
  3. elpiratacordobes
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Are Foden + Wilson to Trossard + Kane good moves?
    This is will be for -4
    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Maddamotha
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Wouldnt wanna lose Foden tbh. Think he starts

      Open Controls
  4. Maddamotha
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Solanke or Martial this gw? Own Rashford

    Open Controls
  5. Fabreghastly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Is everyone read for the circus?

    Open Controls
  6. Feed tha Sheep
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Alvarez owners..
    if we find our prior to deadline Haaland is starting do we bench Alvarez (play Andersen) or play Alvarez and hope he comes on and scores?

    Open Controls
  7. FDMS All Starz
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Those who are waiting for team news to adjust their teams, remember what happened the last 2 weeks? FPL servers aren’t that great so tread with care

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Are not great

      Understatement of the year

      Or perhaps they went down for other reasons

      Open Controls
  8. Shark Team
    • 5 Years
    just now

    If Haaland and Foden start then it’s a massive chance for me to get back what I lost past few gws, if they are benched again I’m f@ckd

    Open Controls
  9. CrouchDown
    • 10 Years
    just now

    G2G?

    Guaita

    Cancelo Trippier Perisic

    Zaha Rashford Saka Trossard

    Kane Haaland(C) Darwin

    Subs: Ward, Andreas Williams Dalot

    Open Controls
  10. seanpauldcu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Raya | Ward
    Cancelo | Trips | Cress | White | Anderson
    Foden | Mo | Marto | Andreas | Zaha
    Wilson* | Haaland | Mitro*
    *strong injury concerns

    • Option 0: change nothing and back White & Anderson - 60.66
    • Option 1: Darwin/Solanke/Travers for Mitro/Wilson/Raya - 63.7 (-4)
    • Option 2: Solanke/Moore/Kulevski for Mitro/Wilson/Andreas - 63.02 (-4)
    • Option 3: Solanke/Darwin/Kulevski for Mitro/Wilson/Foden - 64.6 (-4)

    Concerned not to have any Spurs with Leeds at home but then equally think having watched them last week & Leeds v Liverpool the week before that game could be closer. Also afraid to drop Foden as rested midweek and last week plus karma last time I did he hauled.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.