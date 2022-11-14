Use your World Cup knowledge to win a share of $250k with The Football Club

Sponsored by The Football Club

The Football Club (TFC) is a free fantasy football manager app where players earn coins and collect & trade officially licensed digital football items for their 3D avatar.

The app is free to play and allows you to compete with your friends for a total prize pool of $250,000, while users can also win real-life items such as football shirts and even VIP tickets.

Join free challenges, line up your team and follow the action in TFC’s unique live stadium, where your players score in real time.

The better your team performs the bigger rewards you will earn!

You can download the app right now for free in the App Store or the Google Play Store and compete with your friends for the biggest prizes.

WORLD CUP TOURNAMENTS

In their new tournament, The World Club, you can set a line-up of 11 players each Matchday. The best managers of each Matchday will move on to the next round of the tournament.

The rounds of the tournaments are divided as follows:

Game round 1 : Matchday 1

: Matchday 1 Game round 2 : Matchday 2

: Matchday 2 Game round 3 : Matchday 3

: Matchday 3 Game round 4 : Round of 16

: Round of 16 Game round 5 : Quarter-finals

: Quarter-finals Game round 6 : Semi-final 1

: Semi-final 1 Game round 7 : Semi-final 2

: Semi-final 2 Game round 8: Final

In the early stages of the tournament, you cannot select more than one player per national team and you need to check that you stay below the budget. Each player has a value based on their performances for their clubs and national teams.

Once the Matchday begins, the real-life performances of your players determine their TFC scores. You can find all information about the scoring right here.

The better your team performs, the higher you rank on the leaderboard for each Matchday and the better your rewards.

FREE-TO-PLAY ROOKIE TOURNAMENT

This tournament was created for beginners and has no entry restriction. Any user can participate here and compete for a total prize pool of $50,000.

The only thing you need to do is to download the TFC app and line up your players for the first Matchday.

The prize money for the TWC final in the Rookie Tournament will include:

ADVANCED AND PRO TOURNAMENTS

In addition to the Rookie Tournament, there will be two more tournaments only for the best managers and with the highest prize pools ever in The Football Club.

The Advanced Tournament was created for advanced users that are already experienced with the app and own some jerseys, while The Pro Tournament is for the most experienced managers who have already participated in a huge amount of challenges.

In total, they will reward $250,000 during the World Cup.

For further info on all of the tournaments discussed above, click here.

