8
8 Comments Post a Comment
  1. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Bruno Fernandes pretty much snubbing Ronaldo when meeting him on Portugal duty is pretty bloody funny. Ronaldo looked like he couldn't believe it

    1. Totalfootball
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Source?

  2. Totalfootball
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Does anyone know how to activate booster(s) in wcf?

    Not able to find the option

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Still a mystery

    2. lugs
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      "Once the tournament begins, you will have the opportunity to use one of 3 available boosters"

      i assume this means you can't use one in the first match, or maybe they become available an hour before kickoff

      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        makes sense to me

  3. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    get in Fifa World Cup leagues

    MichuAkeDeGeaBa
    RL4A0IQY

    DontMissThatPenMyFriendPassItOverToMe
    251TAFPY

  4. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    That Iranian goalkeeper is a giant 6'5". He has saved 10 out of 32 penalties. I predict a Kane penalty save in their first game.

