Our World Cup Fantasy team previews continue with a look at the United States, back on the biggest stage after surprisingly missing out on the 2018 tournament.

In these country-by-country guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each nation, taking a stab at predicted line-ups, reviewing the road to Qatar and more.

To do this, we’ll be calling on the help of correspondents from each nation.

Here, Fantasy Football Scout user Mike Adamou (aka OneDennisBergkamp) helps us profile Gregg Berhalter’s squad.

All prices given are from the official FIFA World Cup Fantasy game.

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

It was a shock to see the United States miss out on Russia 2018 after qualifying for the previous six World Cups. So, the 2026 co-hosts really needed to reach Qatar, something which should never have been in doubt with such a gifted set of players.

One of the teams to receive a bye to the final group stage, things were close between the top five but Gregg Berhalter’s side claimed the final automatic qualification spot on goal difference from Costa Rica.

Meanwhile, they are continental champions thanks to winning 2021’s Gold Cup. The final was an extra-time victory over Mexico, their fifth 1-0 victory from six matches.

Team Pts Won Drawn Lost For Against Diff 1 Canada 28 8 4 2 23 7 +16 2 Mexico 28 8 4 2 17 8 +9 3 United States 25 7 4 3 21 10 +11 4 Costa Rica 25 7 4 3 13 8 +5 5 Panama 21 6 3 5 17 19 -2 6 Jamaica 11 2 5 7 12 22 -10 7 El Salvador 10 2 4 8 8 18 -10 8 Honduras 4 0 4 10 7 26 -19

Antonee Robinson (3) Clean sheets: 6 from 14

MATCHES OF 2022

A dozen appearances have already happened this calendar year, with five wins and three defeats. Goals have dried up recently though, as a trio of winless outings against El Salvador, Japan and Saudi Arabia brought only one.

With the latter two opponents likely used as preparation for the Iran match, it will be a concern for USA supporters.

27 January 2022 WC qualifier USA 1-0 El Salvador 30 January 2022 WC qualifier Canada 2-0 USA 2 February 2022 WC qualifier USA 3-0 Honduras 24 March 2022 WC qualifier Mexico 0-0 USA 27 March 2022 WC qualifier USA 5-1 Panama 30 March 2022 WC qualifier Costa Rica 2-0 USA 1 June 2022 Friendly USA 3-0 Morocco 5 June 2022 Friendly USA 0-0 Uruguay 10 June 2022 CONCACAF Nations League USA 5-0 Grenada 14 June 2022 CONCACAF Nations League El Salvador 1-1 USA 23 September 2022 Friendly USA 0-2 Japan 27 September 2022 Friendly USA 0-0 Saudi Arabia

Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Diff Clean sheets 12 5 4 3 18 8 +10 7

MOST RECENT INTERNATIONAL LINE-UPS

23/09/2022 – United States 0-2 Japan

(4-3-3) Turner; Dest, Long, Zimmerman, Vines; McKennie, Adams, de la Torre; Aaronson, Ferreira, Reyna

27/09/2022 – Saudi Arabia 0-0 United States

(4-3-3) Turner; Yedlin, Long, Zimmerman, Dest; McKennie, Adams, Acosta; Pulisic, Pepi, Reyna

HOW FAR WILL THEY GET?

“Possibly second in group stage to make the last 16, then exiting.” – Mike Adamou

STRENGTHS

“A developing nation with a nice mix of up-and-coming Premier League players and a few established European stars. They co-host the next World Cup too! “Midfield and full-backs are a particular team strength.” – Mike Adamou

WEAKNESSES

“The forward positions haven’t been nailed. An injury to Miles Robinson also raises question marks on who will play centre-back alongside the nailed Walker Zimmerman.” – Mike Adamou

THE KEY FANTASY TARGETS

Star man Christian Pulisic ($7.5m) hasn’t been getting much game-time at Chelsea. This could either be interpreted as being fresh or having no match fitness but being on set pieces and penalties certainly won’t harm his Fantasy appeal.

In Fantasy Premier League (FPL), Brenden Aaronson ($6.0m) has only mustered one goal and two assists since his summer arrival at Leeds United. He often passes the ‘eye test’ though, so it’ll be interesting to see whether he’ll be used in a midfield three or as a wide forward.

As for cheap options, having a $4.5m starting goalkeeper like Arsenal reserve Matt Turner is never a bad idea, whilst Fulham full-back Antonee Robinson ($4.0m) and forward Jesus Ferreira ($5.5m) – scorer of four goals in the 5-0 win over the less-than-mighty Grenada in the summer – have bargain potential.

“Christian Pulisic, the Chelsea star who scored five times in qualifying and who is on penalties and most other set pieces. Plus highly influential Leeds United players Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams.” – Mike Adamou

PREDICTED LINE-UP

Initially, Mike went with Zack Steffen as starting goalkeeper against Wales but the Middlesbrough loanee was not named in Berhalter’s final squad, to the surprise of many.

This 4-3-3 line-up has the likes of Giovanni Reyna ($7.0m) and Timothy Weah ($6.5m) in reserve.