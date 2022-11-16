51
  1. Dušan Citizen
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Nah, this WC fantasy is prepared shockingly bad. Some guys were paid for this parody of a fantasy game.

  2. bobinjo
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Is Morata nailed as CF for Spain?
    Any Spanish fans?

  3. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Player list seems to have had an update.

    Still doesn't seem complete though, e.g. 2 backup Denmark GKs but no Schmeichel

  4. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Seen this all over social media now...

    Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney has been charged by the Football Association with more than 200 alleged breaches of betting rules.

    Ivan Toney has until Thursday 24 November to respond to the charge. If found guilty then the 26 year old faces a potential lengthy ban, possibly missing a good chunk of the remainder of the season.

    #FPL #BRE #LCFC83

    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Blimey

    2. Unliklinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Yup
      https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/16/brentford-ivan-toney-charged--alleged-breaches-betting-rules

    3. NorCal Villan
      18 mins ago

      Pete Rose says, “amateur”

    4. Feanor
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      What a waste. Too much money and free time on his hands.

  5. Imer Naj Neslin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    I signed up for the game, went in and saw the pricing and understood this was FIFA making sure everyone could get all the star players in their team. Regretted signing up, will rather play the Norwegian version from the Norwegian lottery company. 90 mill initial budget and higher much higher overall pricing, Will have to make a lot of hard desicions =)

    1. Mychro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      59 mins ago

      That one is goddamn tricky actually, as far as I can see you cant even take hits in it

    2. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      Im playing both.

    3. tensleepslav25
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      19 mins ago

      can I play the Norsk Tipping game from abroad, or do I have to be a Norwegian citizen? i'm also losing patience with the incompetent FIFA game-makers

      1. Imer Naj Neslin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Think you have to be a Norwegian citizen to have an account at the Norwegian lottery company.

        I guess you should check out the Sky version of the game perhaps, Scout has their own section on it.

        1. tensleepslav25
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          thanks, think I'll look into that

  6. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Names of WC Fantasy magic beans & hidden gems please - low price with potential big scores - all positions required.

    Actually will FFS be doing an updated article on this topic?

  7. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Sarabia & Olmo coming in as 7.5m & 8m mids is nice. But who will start?

    1. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Just got Martinez (ARG/Villa GK) @ 0% ownership 😎

      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        42 mins ago

        How? He is not listed on Fifa WC site? I have his back up holding his place for now.

        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          35 mins ago

          He's been added.

          1. bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks

        2. DavvaMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          5.5M

        3. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          Rochet is 1.5m less, can get an upgrade or two for that 😉

  8. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    How many teams need to withdraw from the WC for Scotland to get a place? We’re like third in line or something?

    1. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      So you’re saying there’s a chance of the tartan army still deploying?

      1. NorCal Villan
        14 mins ago

        You just replied to yourself

  9. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    52 mins ago

    Martinez or Costa .5M between them.

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Martinez for me due to the fact that Costa plays the same day as Rochet.

      1. Piggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Rochet a starter?

        Was looking at an Iranian keeper...

  10. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    52 mins ago

    So Ivan Toney not gonna be playing any more football this season is he

    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      When you consider Trippier got a 10 week ban for 4 breaches a few years ago, this season would be optimistic imo.
      And next, probably.

      1. AARON-1
        1 min ago

        I think Toney will get a pretty hefty fine coupled with a lengthy ban. Shame

    2. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Now we know why he didn’t make the WC squad.

  11. Totalfootball
    • 5 Years
    47 mins ago

    Dumfries fit or injured?

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      He says he is good to go

  12. Totalfootball
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Is Diogo costa 1st choice?

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Best keeper in the world

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        Said who?

        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          9 mins ago

          Subjective Reasoning

        2. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tukNStFgtZY

      2. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        David Clarke is the best goalkeeper in the world.

        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          8 mins ago

          retired

          1. GreennRed
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Still playing club ball.

      3. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Allison

  13. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    get in Fifa World Cup leagues

    MichuAkeDeGeaBa
    RL4A0IQY

    DontMissThatPenMyFriendPassItOverToMe
    251TAFPY

  14. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which combo please?

    A) Cancelo and Araujo
    B) Dumfries and Araujo
    C) Pavard and Estupinan

  15. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Who are the three must have strikers? Currently on Kane and Messi. Mbappe has been hit or miss in the past. Him, Depay or???
    Thanks!

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'm on Messi, Neymar and Richarlison

    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Depay may not start first game. Keep an eye out for updates.

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      https://www.newsnow.co.uk/h/Sport/Football/International/FIFA+World+Cup

    4. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Depay currently out for first
      Although Kane, Neymar and Mbappe will have competition from their own team for goals I think you got it right

      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        with Kane, Messi and Mbappe

    5. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Martinez worth a look?

