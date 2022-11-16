Our World Cup Fantasy team previews continue with a look at champions France, as they look to become the first nation to successfully defend their World Cup since the Brazil side of 1962.

In these country-by-country guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each nation, taking a stab at predicted line-ups, reviewing the road to Qatar and more.

To do this, we’ll be calling on the help of correspondents from each nation.

Here, well-known French journalist Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) and Fantasy Football Scout user Munawar Rafid (@MunawarRafid) help us profile Didier Deschamps’ Les Bleus.

All prices given are from the official FIFA World Cup Fantasy game.

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

As shown during their 2018 success, France’s talent pool certainly has the quality and depth to be crowned champions. However, as clouds gathered over some off-pitch controversies, an efficient but underwhelming qualification campaign has furthered the sense that many aren’t convinced.

Both matches against Ukraine were drawn, as was one versus Bosnia and Herzegovina, whilst Euro 2020 brought three draws and a round-of-16 failure.

Yet they got the job done here, topping the group unbeaten and throwing in an 8-0 hammering of Kazakhstan.

Team Pts Won Drawn Lost For Against Diff 1 France 18 5 3 0 18 3 +15 2 Ukraine 12 2 6 0 11 8 +3 3 Finland 11 3 2 3 10 10 0 4 Bosnia + Herzegovina 7 1 4 3 9 12 -3 5 Kazakhstan 3 0 3 5 5 20 -15

Most starts: Hugo Lloris (8), Antoine Griezmann (8), Adrien Rabiot (6)

Hugo Lloris (8), Antoine Griezmann (8), Adrien Rabiot (6) Most goals: Antoine Griezmann (6), Kylian Mbappe (5), Karim Benzema (3)

Antoine Griezmann (6), Kylian Mbappe (5), Karim Benzema (3) Most assists: Kylian Mbappe (2), Kingsley Coman (2), Theo Hernandez (2)

Kylian Mbappe (2), Kingsley Coman (2), Theo Hernandez (2) Clean sheets: 5 from 8

MATCHES OF 2022

Last summer’s elimination to Switzerland in the Euros brought a strong reaction, as they promptly defeated Belgium and Spain to win the 2020/21 Nations League trophy.

But just one of this summer’s games was won in the 2022/23 Nations League campaign, including two losses to upcoming Group D opponents Denmark.

Four of the last five World Cup title defences have indeed ended in an embarrassing group-stage exit and memories of France’s 2020 disharmony are still fresh in the mind.

25 March 2022 Friendly France 2-1 Ivory Coast 29 March 2022 Friendly France 5-0 South Africa 3 June 2022 Nations League A1 France 1-2 Denmark 6 June 2022 Nations League A1 Croatia 1-1 France 10 June 2022 Nations League A1 Austria 1-1 France 13 June 2022 Nations League A1 France 0-1 Croatia 22 September 2022 Nations League A1 France 2-0 Austria 25 September 2022 Nations League A1 Denmark 2-0 France

Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Diff Clean sheets 8 3 2 3 12 8 +4 2

MOST RECENT INTERNATIONAL LINE-UPS

22/09/2022 – France 2-0 Austria (Mbappe, Giroud)

(3-4-1-2) Maignan; Kounde, Badiashile, Varane; Clauss, Tchouameni, Fofana, Mendy; Griezmann; Giroud, Mbappe

25/09/2022 – Denmark 2-0 France

(3-4-1-2) Areola; Upamecano, Badiashile, Saliba; Pavard, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Mendy; Griezmann; Giroud, Mbappe

HOW FAR WILL THEY GET?

“Semi-final is the objective. Deschamps knows that once you get there, anything is possible. I think France will reach the semis and, if they do, they will go all the way. So I think they will win this.” – Julien Laurens

“Too many issues, so I’m expecting the last 16 or quarter-finals.” – Munawar Rafid

STRENGTHS

“We have amazing talents, especially in attack and in defence: the likes of Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappé, William Saliba and Raphael Varane. There is great unity in that team and the experience of winning four years ago (even if only ten players are left from that squad) is very valuable.” – Julien Laurens

“Our attack, which is full of world-class players.” – Munawar Rafid

WEAKNESSES

“Going into this tournament, the midfield is a concern. With Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kanté out injured, Deschamps has called up some talented but young players (Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Aurelien Tchouameni) who have never played in a big tournament.” – Julien Laurens

“Our midfield. Pogba and Kante were the heart of our team but both will miss out. The new young midfielders are good but have not settled in yet and lack experience.” – Munawar Rafid

THE KEY FANTASY TARGETS

Naturally, eyes will immediately be drawn to premium assets Kylian Mbappe ($11.5m) and Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema ($11.0m), with the tournament pedigree of Antoine Griezmann ($8.5m) providing a cheaper alternative.

The latter probably has set-piece duties, although there’s a level of general uncertainty that means Fantasy managers shouldn’t use it as the primary reason to choose a particular French player.

“Free-kicks and corners should be by Griezmann. Penalties will be Benzema or Mbappé” – Julien Laurens

Griezmann actually finished as France’s top scorer in World Cup qualifying but hasn’t found the net for his national team in over a year, although some patchy form doesn’t seem to pose any jeopardy to his spot.

The exiled Benzema was brought back into the national team set-up in 2021 and he picked up where he left off, scoring four goals in the delayed Euro 2020. Mbappe had a tournament to forget in front of goal, drawing a blank.

The two strikers’ underlying stats were well-matched in last summer’s tournament, with Mbappe the more prominent in the opposition penalty area but the shots in the box/big chances counts very similar.

Above: France’s top shot takers in Euro 2020, via the FFScout Premium Members Area

It was a rare period of profligacy for Mbappe, who went on to score 11 goals and register five assists in his 10 most recent national-team appearances.

Benzema and Mbappe were again neck and neck in qualifying, with their minutes per shot (24.8 and 24.5) and minutes per shot in the box (29.7 and 29.1) almost identical.

At the back, Hugo Lloris is an expensive $6.0m, especially when Benjamin Pavard ($5.0m) offers attacking potential. Remember his superb goal against Argentina in 2018? He could be a bargain, even if that howitzer in Russia needs to be put in context – he’s scored just once for his national team since.

“Benzema and Mbappe will be the main scorers, with Pavard the most offensive of the full-backs – I expect he’ll be nailed, being the only pure right-back in our team. “It feels like Griezmann has been priced too low, although his form is the biggest issue. He was the official penalty taker until the Euros but now Benzema and Mbappe take some too. I think it will depend on who earns the spot-kick.” – Munawar Rafid

PREDICTED LINE-UP

Despite often using a 3-4-1-2 formation of late, Deschamps’ squad suggests he’ll return to a back four. The withdrawal of Presnel Kimpembe opens up a spot for either Ibrahima Konate ($5.5m) or Dayot Upamecano (unpriced) at centre-back.

In midfield, Fofana’s place could potentially go to Eduardo Camavinga ($7.0m) or Matteo Guendouzi but the front three is pretty secure, with Olivier Giroud ($7.5m) the back-up option.