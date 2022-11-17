23
23 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Pedri, Foden or Di Maria?

    Open Controls
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      ADM

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Di Maria

      Open Controls
    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Cheers

      Open Controls
  2. Dthinger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    I feel like this excellent analysis is missing something very important. Canada's keeper's comical pants have their own twitter account:@borjanpants

    Open Controls
  3. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    A. Musiala
    B. Sane

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        47 mins ago

        Thanks
        How about this:
        A. Musiala Dumfries
        B. Sane Pavard

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          33 mins ago

          B but I've gone Hernandez instead of Pavard

          Open Controls
          1. Mozumbus
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Thanks

            Open Controls
        2. Pépé Pig
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          A

          Open Controls
  4. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    A. Eriksen, Gakpo, Alphonso Davies
    B. De Paul, Mbappé, Diallo

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        Don't you think Mbappe is essential?

        Open Controls
        1. sirmorbach
          • 6 Years
          13 mins ago

          Not essential, no!

          Open Controls
          1. Mozumbus
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Who are the 3-4 essentials in your opinion?

            Open Controls
        2. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          He is my 12th man md1, but tough game md2

          Open Controls
      2. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
  5. alsybach
    • 13 Years
    56 mins ago

    Who is this toss pot Tann?

    Open Controls
  6. The Son-dance Kid
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Seeing a lot of 12th man MD1 strategies. Here's an alternate chip strategy idea:

    Captain chip = MD1
    12th man = MD2

    MD1 has more uncertainty. Take the element of uncertainty out and guarantee the highest amount of points from your captain. Plus, there is enough uncertainty about how well our starting 11s will fare, let alone trying to 'guess' another players output

    MD2 we have more information, and no doubt even after 2FTs there will be another player we really want in our teams but can't have. 12th man would be perfect for this. Plus, with the more information, we can make a better call on captain as well so.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. fenixri
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Power Captain in md1 is waste of chip when you can change C every day.

      Open Controls
  7. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    All the best to those of you playing the World Cup game.

    I’m going to use this tournament to take a much needed and most necessary four week hiatus from fantasy football.

    See you all in a months time!

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      just now

      C ya

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.