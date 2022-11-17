21
21 Comments
  1. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Martinez
    Dumfries, Trippier, Shaw, Maehle
    KDB, Eriksen, Bergwijn, Zielinksi
    Messi, Martinez

    Rochet; Musiala, Richarlison, Sosa.

    Thoughts on this team? Main consideration atm is:

    A) KDB + Richarlison
    B) Perisic + Neymar

    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      You may need to do that team again, mate. Many of those players don't play in the English league to be considered for FPL.

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        ha ha ha

    2. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Hm there’s a few dodgy ones there for me like Musiala, Richarlison and Sosa aren’t necessarily starters. If you’re happy to take the risk they could well pay off but I’m suddenly super risk averse which may be why I have been rubbish at FPL this year

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I've been wavering on Musiala tbh. May switch him to Perisic. Pretty sure Richarlison is first choice provided he's fit. Sosa I'm not worried about. He's a 3.5m enabler and plays in the early game so I'll see the lineup before deciding if to sub him in or not.

  2. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Is there any way of deleting my FIFA WC Fantasy account - I want to play the Sky one.

  3. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    54 mins ago

    get in Fifa World Cup leagues

    MichuAkeDeGeaBa
    RL4A0IQY

    DontMissThatPenMyFriendPassItOverToMe
    251TAFPY

    1. Charlie Price
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      Hi Freshy,

      Are you having much luck recruiting new members for your mini leagues?

      The Charlie Price World Championship is shall we say still undersubscribed! Personally I would sooner play in a mini league of say 20 people rather than 20,000 that some have. Anyway will just have to keep promoting I guess without overdoing it.

      1. Firminooooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        Code?

        1. Charlie Price
          • 1 Year
          14 mins ago

          Code is 3M2UOJ8E. Thanks if you are thinking of joining.

          1. Firminooooo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            12 mins ago

            Will do. Im nr 1 in your FPL minileague, so want to be number one in this one to.

            1. Charlie Price
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Welcome aboard my friend. Congratulations on leading The Charlie Price League at this stage. You are indeed proving a formidable opponent!

  4. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Gundogan not in predicted lineup in this article! Is this right?

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      It’s probably 70/30 in favour of him starting

    2. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Most starts: Joshua Kimmich (8), Leon Goretzka (8)

      1. Ask Yourself
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Kimmich under fire lately for being poor defensively though so may be dropped

    3. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Most assists: Leon Goretzka (7), Marco Reus (5), Thomas Muller (3)

  5. OPTA FPL
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Is Sosa 3.5M nailed?? see him in every team

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      just now

      He is not nailed but is likely to start. I’m avoiding because I’m cautious

  6. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Think I’m finally ready what did we think x

    GW1: 12th man - Mbappe (AUS)
    GW3: WC

    Pasveer (SEN)
    Dumfries (SEN) Trippier (IRN) Shaw (IRN) Mæhle (TUN)
    KDB (CAN) Modric (MOR) Bergwijn (SEN) De Paul (SAU) Khazri (DEN)
    Messi (SAU)

    Rochet (KOR) Cancelo (GHA) Nunez (KOR) Neymar (SRB)

    Plan is to do Nunez > Mitro next game and gives me 1m to upgrade something for GW2 and then WC time xx

  7. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    How does that look lads?

    Martínez
    Dumfries, Trippier, Mæhle
    KDB, Eriksen, Zielínski
    Messi, Neymar, Gakpo

    Rochet, Alphonso Davies, Kamada, Sosa

    0.5 in the bank

