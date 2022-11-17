17
  1. OLA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Repeated comment. How does it looks, lads? Feeling almost settled on this one, but dont like the pick of Khazri.

    Pasveer
    Dumfries - Maehle - Shaw - T. Hernandez
    KDB - Eriksen - De Paul - Khazri - Di Maria
    Messi

    Subs Costa, Neymar, Havertz, Sosa.

    Pretty template, though

    1. TanN
      • 1 Year
      42 mins ago

      Looks very supportive of Qatar and its monstrosities haha

    2. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      39 mins ago

      Hear a few on hear saying that T Hernandez might not start as wells as Pasveer?

      Anyone have an update on this as I would also like to bring them in.

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        36 mins ago

        *Heard a few on here 🙂

      2. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Who else would play LB/LWB for France?

        1. DavvaMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          No sure to be honest a few said his brother?

          Very tempted to bring Theo in.

  2. Totalfootball
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Pickford or D. Costa?

    1. TanN
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      How about human rights?

      1. pablo discobar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        53 mins ago

        Don't like it Don't watch it

      2. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        How about the right to go online and not have to watch posts from a trolling clown?

    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Pickford, group opponents a bit less likely to score than Portugals but Costa if you improve the team with an extra 0.5m.

      1. Totalfootball
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Thankss

  3. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    52 mins ago

    Is there a Scout WC mini-league?

  4. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Percentage wise how good are Dumfries and Sosa's chances of starting in MD1?

    1. fenixri
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Sosa 100%. Dumfries said that he is fit and ok.

      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers Fenixri. Good luck with your team.

        Looking at some predicted lineups. Not sure what sites are reputable but by Sunday hope to have 15 starters.

        https://bulinews.com/news/15305/predicted-world-cup-lineups-how-teams-line-qatar

        https://www.newsnow.co.uk/h/Sport/Football/International/FIFA+World+Cup

  5. Chipmunk
    just now

    How’s this?

    Dominguez (c)
    Trippier / Mæhle / Dumfries
    Skov Olsen / Bergwijn / De Paul / Khazri
    Messi / Mbappe / Kane

    Subs. Rochet / Cancelo / KDB

