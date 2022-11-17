Our World Cup Fantasy team previews continue with a look at Tunisia, who have never made the knockout stage in five previous appearances.

In these country-by-country guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each nation, taking a stab at predicted line-ups, reviewing the road to Qatar and more.

To do this, we’ll be calling on the help of correspondents from each nation.

Here, Fantasy Football Scout user FPL_Toumi helps us profile Jalel Kadri’s side.

All prices given are from the official FIFA World Cup Fantasy game.

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

A problem with Africa’s current qualification system is that it’s hard to tell how good the victors really are. Ten groups of four teams stretches out the quality, with just a two-legged play-off feeling competitive.

Whilst topping their group, Tunisia still had a loss to Equatorial Guinea and a draw in Mauritania. Six clean sheets from eight do hint at a good defensive set-up, even though a quarter-final African Cup of Nations defeat to Burkina Faso adds more concern.

However, they did reach the Arab Cup Final last December, only succumbing to Algeria.

Team Pts Won Drawn Lost For Against Diff 1 Tunisia 13 4 1 1 11 2 +9 2 Equatorial Guinea 11 3 2 1 6 5 +1 3 Zambia 7 2 1 3 8 9 -1 4 Mauritania 2 0 2 4 2 11 -9

Third Round playoff: Mali 0-1 Tunisia; Tunisia 0-0 Mali

Most starts: Ali Maaloul (8), Aissa Laidouni (8)

RECORD SINCE QUALIFYING

Two Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches were played in June, with clean sheets kept against Equatorial Guinea and Botswana.

In Tunisia’s most recent fixture, they suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Brazil, not helped by Dylan Bronn ($3.5m) receiving a straight red card at the end of the first half.

2 June 2022 AFCON Qualifying Tunisia 4-0 Equatorial Guinea Sliti, Jaziri, Msakni x2 5 June 2022 AFCON Qualifying Botswana 0-0 Tunisia 10 June 2022 Kirin Cup Chile 0-2 Tunisia Abdi, Jebali 14 June 2022 Kirin Cup Japan 0-3 Tunisia Romdhane, Sassi, Jebali 22 September Friendly Tunisia 1-0 Comoros Khenissi 27 September Friendly Brazil 5-1 Tunisia Talbi

MOST RECENT INTERNATIONAL LINE-UPS

22/09/2022 – Tunisia 1-0 Comoros (Khenissi)

(4-3-3) Ben Said; Mathlouthi, Talbi, Ifa, Maaloul; Laidouni, Skhiri, Sassi; Khaoui, Khenissi, Khazri

27/09/2022 – Brazil 5-1 Tunisia (Talbi)

(4-3-3) Dahmen; Drager, Talbi, Bronn, Ben Ouanes; Laidouni, Skhiri, Chaaleli; Slimane, Jaziri, Msakni

HOW FAR WILL THEY GET?

Tunisia will give it their utmost but they face a very difficult group, going up against one of the tournament favourites, France, the ‘dark horses’, Denmark, and Australia.

The fact they have just two wins in 15 World Cup matches – their last came in 2018 against Panama – suggests it will be difficult for them to reach the round of 16, but not impossible.

“I must be optimistic so I would go with the round of 16” – FPL_Toumi

World Soccer magazine recently called them one of the “weakest sides that Africa has yet sent to the World Cup finals”, which sums up expectations.

STRENGTHS

Tunisia are an organised side that could be difficult for some teams to break down.

Indeed, they have kept clean sheets in nine of their 13 matches so far in 2022, albeit sometimes against weaker opposition.

Central midfielders Ellyes Skhiri ($5.0m) – who plays for Cologne in the Bundesliga – and Ferencvaros’ Aissa Laidouni ($4.5m) will protect the backline and have talent. Neither are that interesting from a Fantasy perspective, but should at least make lots of tackles.

“We are a compact team, so I would expect good defensive displays.” – FPL_Toumi

WEAKNESSES

Tunisia lack firepower up front, with former Sunderland winger Wahbi Khazri ($4.5m) their main striker. He’s listed as a midfielder in World Cup Fantasy, although he could face a bit of rotation, which we’ll touch on later.

However, Tunisia only scored 11 goals in their World Cup qualifying group, plus one in the play-off, which is a concern.

“We don’t create a lot of chances against better teams.” – FPL_Toumi

THE KEY FANTASY TARGETS

Tunisia face a difficult group, but there are cheap options available that could perhaps offer value against Australia in Matchday 2.

Ali Maaloul is priced at just $3.5m and could be on a share of dead-ball duties. He has a goal and two assists for his club Al Ahly this season.

“I would go with Maaloul, our left-back. He is only $3.5m and can be on set-pieces, especially corners.” – FPL_Toumi

Up front, captain Youssef Msakni ($4.5m) is probably Tunisia’s best player and could also be on penalties. The 32-year-old produced a string of superb performances in the African Cup of Nations earlier this year, scoring two vital goals.

Khazri, meanwhile, is the same price but classified as a midfielder, which is appealing. He isn’t in top form having failed to score for his club side Montpellier since the end of August, but has 24 goals in 71 games for his country, with three arriving in eight appearances during qualifying. His place in the starting XI isn’t completely secure, however, which will need monitoring.

“Msakni and Khazri are both $4.5m. If fit, both could play in attack and could be on penalties. Msakni is our most creative player.” – FPL_Toumi

Elsewhere, it’s very likely that Aymen Dahmen will be the starting goalkeeper for the tournament. He costs just $4.0m and could be a useful cheap pick-up, although his inexperience on this stage may unnerve supporters.

“Dahmen is $4.0m and could be your second goalkeeper, with potentially a clean sheet against Australia in Matchday 2.” – FPL_Toumi

Hannibal Mejbri ($4.0m), who is spending the season on loan from Manchester United with Birmingham City in the Championship, has also made it into Tunisia’s squad. He’s enjoyed a good run of senior football at St Andrew’s this season, registering two assists in 15 league games for John Eustace’s side, although it’s unlikely he’ll be a regular starter in Qatar.

PREDICTED LINE-UP

Here’s how our correspondent reckons Tunisia could line up in their opening game, with two possible formations included:

(3-5-2): Dahmen; Ifa, Meriah/Ghandri, Talbi; Drager/Kechrida, Ben Slimen/Chaalali, Skhiri, Laidouni, Maaloul; Msakni, Khazri/Jaziri

(4-3-3): Dahmen; Drager/Kechrida, Ifa/Ghandri/Meriah, Talbi, Maaloul; Skhiri, Chaalali, Laidouni; Ben Slimen/Sliti, Msakni, Khazri/Jaziri