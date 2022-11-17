3
3 Comments Post a Comment
  1. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Khazri the only option. Next article pls!

    Open Controls
  2. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    I try to avoid works' sweepstakes but I was cajoled into this one. Unfortunately, I was drawn Tunisia so that's a fiver I'll never see again. Needless to say, I won't be getting involved in the Grand National lucky dip in April.

    Open Controls
  3. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Now that Trossard does not seem to be a viable option (not certain to start), who is the best option with similar price point?

    A: Busquets
    B: P. Gueye
    C: Caicedo
    D: Khazri
    E: Other, who?
    F: Just go with Trossard regardless

    Already have De Paul.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.