We’re getting towards the serious planning stage for our World Cup Fantasy teams, with just days left until the tournament kick-off.

And now, Premium Members can get that extra edge for their preparations with official Opta World Cup qualification data for every team (other than hosts Qatar) taking part!

That’s right: not just the European and South American teams but also those who came out of qualifying in Asia, Africa and North + Central America. You won’t find these numbers easy to come by elsewhere on the web.

Not only that but player and team stats from the tournament proper will also be arriving in our Premium Members Area when the action gets underway on November 20.

Whatever World Cup game you’re playing, these underlying statistics can really help – particularly when it comes to researching which players could benefit from the ‘bonus’ points on offer:

Game Types of bonus FIFA Key passes + tackles (midfielders), shots on target (forwards) FanTeam Shots on target (all positions) Sky Tackles, passes + shots on target (all positions)

Existing Premium Members get all of this Opta data as part of their current subscriptions but if you’re not signed up already, you can register today for a monthly membership to effectively cover most of the length of Qatar 2022.

HOW TO SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP

It’s a simple process to sign up:

Head to the registration/sign-up page Choose your type of package*: monthly (£4.99 a month, rolling contract) or annual (the equivalent of £2.49 a month, rolling contract).

*Please note: you’ll need to cancel your subscription via your profile if you want to avoid your membership rolling over to the next month/year.

HOW TO FIND THE DATA IN THE PREMIUM MEMBERS AREA

Head to the Premium Members Area and choose whatever tool or table you’d like to use first, from Player Stats to Team Stats to the Comparison Tool.

These are all readable down the sidebar:

Make sure ‘World Cup Qualifiers’ is selected as the option from the drop-down menu seen below and hit ‘Go’.

The default setting should be for the 2022/23 season.

And you’re away!

TYPES OF DATA AVAILABLE

PLAYER STATS

From goal threat (things like penalty box touches, goal attempts etc) to distribution/assist potential (chances created), you can see how players shaped up in qualifying side by side.

TEAM STATS

Many of the same stats are available for teams, too, so you can gauge wider strengths and weaknesses.

PLAYER PROFILES

Each player’s stats and heatmaps can be viewed individually, as well, in the Player Profiles section.

TEAM PROFILES

And again, each competing nation has their own Team Profile page with a variety of stats and heatmaps available.

COMPARISON TOOL

The Comparison Tool allows you to compare two players or teams side by side, if you’re perhaps stuck between a pair of transfer targets.