  1. WorldCupDanB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    1. Pulpkinhead
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      Nobody says this no more. You must be new to the internet

      1. NorCal Villan
        just now

        Play up Pulpey

  2. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Who is everyone's choice of fwd 8m or less? Richarlison, Nunez, Bale of someone else?

    1. BrazilianGooner
      • 10 Years
      52 mins ago

      Richa for obvious reasons. He will be the 1st choice at least for the group stage.

      1. WorldCupDanB
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        What's the obvious reason? Is there not a reasonable chance Jesus plays instead?

    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 3 Years
      42 mins ago

      Martinez for me.

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        40 mins ago

        Is Messi, Martinez and Di Maria overkill?

        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 3 Years
          34 mins ago

          Probably. I'm going with a Martinez at each end of the pitch as my ARG double-up.
          Toying between Di Maria and Sane in midfield, but probably going with the German.

          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 9 Years
            32 mins ago

            Have both in midfield myself, just trying to find the last peice of the puzzle

            1. Ooh Ah Cantona
              • 2 Years
              20 mins ago

              Is Raphina is Brazil's starting X1?

            2. Yes Ndidi
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              I could get both if I downgrade Griezmann to Darwin Nunez I suppose.
              Probably worth doing, although I wouldn't have minded a French forward

    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      I gone for Bale. Not expecting a whole lot but I want a fun pick to cheer on and he can be easily subbed out.

  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Shame we haven't got the data from the last 2 gameweeks of gameweek 16.

    All my stat tables have been thrown out of whack 🙁

  4. WorldCupDanB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    57 mins ago

    Is there a way to exclude nations who didn't qualify from the world cup data?

  5. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    54 mins ago

    Mane out of World Cup and now they only realise he needs surgery on his leg?!? 2 weeks after the injury occurred?!?!?!?!?!

    1. Ooh Ah Cantona
      • 2 Years
      just now

      That's standard, I think both the player and the club will try and put off having surgery if it's not absolutely necessary

  6. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Is KDB worth 10.5 m in what doesn’t look a great Belgian team- for example would allow a midfield of De Maria Sané Bergwijn Valverde and Trossard with Messi Neymar Martinez up top ( Mbappe as 12th man)

    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Belgium, despite their inconsistencies, will overpower Canada. I would want one of KDB or Lukaku for sure just in-case they do score 3 or more goals. Remember seeing KDB against Wales in the nations league and he was bossing everything. Could have easily bagged a first half hattie that day too!

    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Trossard won't start will he

  7. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    just now

    My picks at

    5.5m mid - De Arrascaeta
    8.5m mid - Modric

    Yours?

