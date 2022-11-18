90
  1. Charlie Price
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Only two days to go so just popped on here to promote again my mini league The Charlie Price World Championship.

    Code 3M2UOJ8E.
    Apologies for the rather overblown League name but the sport of Boxing has for years been creating different versions of world titles so thought I would do the same!!

    All welcome. Thanks in advance to anyone choosing to join.

    .

  2. Don Van Vliet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Does anyone know if the BBC or ITV (or anyone else) will be airing full-match replays?

    I'll be in work for a number of key games that I want to watch them after the fact, 'MOTD challenge' style.

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      iPlayer or ITV Player should have them.

  3. Totalfootball
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Richarlison or neymar
    Money no issue

    1. Charlie Price
      • 1 Year
      51 mins ago

      Without hesitation Neymar.

      1. Totalfootball
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Okayy!

    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      Easily Neymar in that case.

      1. Totalfootball
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thnx

  4. BBC_TF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Trippier vs Shaw debate:

    Trippier has dead balls
    Shaw has less rotation risk
    Shaw plays his socks off with england

    who will you pick?

    1. Totalfootball
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      Trippier for me

    2. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      Trying to pick 2 of:
      A) Shaw
      B) Trippier
      C) Otamendi
      D) Hernandez

      Is hard

      1. Ask Yourself
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Currently on Tripp and Ota myself

      2. BBC_TF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        Otamendi has the least upside and the more rotation risk. + Martinez is only 5.5.

      3. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        B and D for me.

    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      Both.

  5. aflickering
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    so do we have any clarity yet about the following points of contention:

    re: captains, can we...
    a) only change the captain once during the gameweek (calling them gameweeks because 'matchday' causes confusion), as suggested by the phrase "Once your captain has played in the matchday, you are able to change your captain once more for another player who is yet to play." in the rules
    b) change the captain once per day, like in previous editions of the game.
    c) change the captain as many times as we like including mid-day, i.e. , as suggested by the phrase "You can change your captain an unlimited amount of times, as long as the new selected captain is yet to play in the current matchday." in the rules

    re: transfers, we're able to make transfers mid-gameweek and the player transferred in will score points for you in that gameweek, assuming neither player involved in the transfer has played at the time of the transfer?

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      There was a twitter link on an earlier post which stated that A is the answer. Once only.

    2. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      First thing first, call it match day please
      World cup fantasy is a different format, let's accept it

      About the captain/sub question, there's confusion. On the face of it, we can change as many times as possible if the player is yet to play, but that sounds too good to be true.

      I also remember it was once per day in the last editions. But some friends here said it was unconstrained.

      1. aflickering
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        i just think a lot of this confusion is caused by that wording in the first place with people mistaking 'matchday' for 'day', but sure, as long everyone's clear that matchday means gameweek.

    3. aflickering
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      B is now confirmed, thanks 🙂

      1. aflickering
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        40 mins ago

        uh i meant A sorry lol

  6. Moxon
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    If we can only have 2 captaincy options per matchday who would they be?

    Messi and Neymar for me

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Messi and Neymar/KDB. Undecided on the latter two.

    2. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      I think you are referring to a clarification tweet posted by a folk here

      You can change the captain at least before a (calendar) day starts with a matchday. So that's more than 3.

      So for instance, I'm starting with Estupinan and so on.

    3. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Stand corrected with the rules update

      Yes Messi and Neymar for me too as well

  7. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    This one seems close:

    A) Di Maria + Neymar
    B) KDB + Lautaro Martinez

    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      I'm on B
      But A looks better due to Neymar

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        23 mins ago

        Why are you on B if A looks better?

        1. Mozumbus
          • 1 Year
          9 mins ago

          More because I saw A just now, might switch from Kane to Neymar which will resolve

    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I've taken KDB out, so A.

  8. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    A. Neymar
    B. Kane

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      A

      1. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        Thanks

  9. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Would you rather downgrade a mid like Di Maria KDB and have Neymar or Mbappe or Kane?

    Current squad is:

    Pasveer

    Trippier | Dumfries | Maehle

    KDB | Di Maria | Bergwijn | Perisic

    Messi | Richarlison | Martinez

    Costa / Olsen / Hernandez / Sosa

    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I'll keep KDB
      Richarlison to Neymar
      Di Maria to Rodrigo maybe

  10. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    The rules have been updated on the official site.

    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Thanks a bunch
      So it's clear now and different from what I thought
      Practically, we will be able to change captain once in a matchday

      1. Charlie Price
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Some clarity now on the official site it seems regarding captaincy. Just taken my captaincy off Qatar defender and put it on Harry Kane as a consequence! Hope I am understanding it correctly.

        1. Mozumbus
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Yes I have put it on Messi right away depriving Estupinan of the luxury lol

  11. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Good news, the official game has updated goalkeepers.
    Bad news, that update means that Qatari GK Yousof Hassan now plays for Argentina apparently lmaooooo.

    GL to those playing but I don't trust this game one bit - sh*tshow from start to finish and investing any more time in it is pointless.

  12. Daddymac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Looking for money leagues for the World Cup (sky) (fifa) or telegraph. Anything from £5-£20

    Thanks

  13. Totalfootball
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    Dumfries or cancelo?

    1. HurriKane
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Dumfries

  14. HurriKane
    • 10 Years
    49 mins ago

    Perisic in tournament football is a cheat code. Absolute steal at 7.5m right?

    Euro's : 7 attacking returns in 10 matches ,(4g 3a)

    World Cup: 8 attacking returns in 10 matches (5g 3a)

    Amazes me why 16% owns Modric and pnly 6% owns Perisic who is 1m cheaper.

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Yeah I like Perisic and prefer him to Modric. That said he's not in my current draft.

      1. HurriKane
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        Interesting. Whats your midfeild like then?

        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          20 mins ago

          Eriksen, Musiala, Bergwijn and Zielinski. Last spot will be Di Maria or KDB, haven't decided yet.

          1. DavvaMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            14 mins ago

            Who do you have top?

            1. I Member
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Messi and Richarlison. Last spot will be Neymar or Lautaro Martinez depending on if I go ADM or KDB in midfield.

          2. HurriKane
            • 10 Years
            11 mins ago

            Di maria for me. Involved in 8 goals in his last 8 apps for Argentina. I feel like Argentina has more goals in them as well

            Know KDB is talismann and all but he's playing with Hazard past his prime and Batshuayi upfront until Lukaku returns.

            That extra 2.5m could upgrade many options. Will enable a Zeilinski to Perisic for you

            1. I Member
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              ADM + Neymar better than KDB + Lautaro you think?

  15. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    With the new rules WC in MD2 is basically a no brainer isn't it?

    1. HurriKane
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      Why is wildcard in md2 a no brainer?

      I think md3 is a better shout as you will know which teams will rotate and act accordingly

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        In MD2 you would get to set up your team for both MD2 and 3.

        1. HurriKane
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          Things could change in match day 3.

          For eg if Belgium wins first 2 matches KDB could be rotated for md3. Same with likes of Kane neymar etc

          1. I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            See Admiral Benson's reply.

        2. Ask Yourself
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          In MD1 you get to set your team up for MD1 and MD2?

        3. Ask Yourself
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          Oh now I see benson’s comment below I apologise

    2. aflickering
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      i actually tend to prefer saving it for the knockouts when possible. it allows you to commit more heavily to the 'favourite' teams instead of hedging, because you know you have the wildcard to fall back on.

    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Yes, it seems you can use the wildcard in MD2 to set-up for it, and then once the final game of MD2 has started, you can still wildcard out all locked players for those you want in MD3. Sounds too good to be true, but Andy LTFPL had it confirmed by his contact at the game.

      1. Jambot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        Really? Are we sure this would work?

        1. Admiral Benson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          Crazy right. Have a watch of Andy’s video on YouTube. He has double/treble checked it, but I’m still nervous tbh. Feels like a hack, but does seem legit

  16. Original Sin
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Just read the updated fantasy rules in FIFA website. Couldn't believe there are so many grammatical mistakes in the write up. Surely it is not expected from FIFA. they could at least hire someone to proofread before publishing in the website.

    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Agreed or possibly it is a translation from another language

  17. Dotherightthing
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Hey all,

    I'm sure you spoke about this plenty, but can you please clarify to me too,
    Is it only 1 Capitan per match day?
    Thank you very much.

    1. Moxon
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      2

    2. aflickering
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      1 captain change, 2 captains total. so i.e. you can start with it on kane then change it to messi if it doesn't work out, or start with it on mbappe and change it to neymar, etc.

    3. Dotherightthing
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Great thank you guys. The 'Matchday' confused me a little compared to the 'Gameweek' we are used to in the Premier league.
      So it's like having a vice captain but instead of changing automatically if your Captain doesnt work you can change it manually if you are not happy with your Captain.
      Thanx again
      Messi/Mbappe.. here we gooo lol

  18. Moxon
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    Let's see those new drafts post captaincy clarification

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      I'm changing it every so often but:

      Rochet
      Dumfries | Trippier | Estupinan | Maehle
      Bergwin | Olsen | Di Maria | Khazri
      Messi | Kane

      Alisson | Neymar | Paqueta | A.Davies

      You?

      1. Moxon
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Looks very solid mate - I think I might experiment with some 2 premium drafts to allow for some flashy punts like Musiala

  19. Totalfootball
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Is Federico Valverde a good pick?

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Yes

  20. Meimei
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Martinez
    Dumfries | Trippier | Shaw| Maehle
    Bergwijn | Olsen | Perisic | De Paul
    Messi | Gakpo

    Rochet | Neymar | Marquinhos | KDB

    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I like Gakpo but will he start for sure?!

      1. Meimei
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I fancy him starting with depay out

  21. No Kane No Gain
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is Morata a good pick?! At 8M he could be a steal for spain in that opening game against Costa Rica

    1. aflickering
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      don't do it yourself. nobody deserves that.

    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Kind of tempting to punt on him now that we know we can transfer out players during the GW. If he doesn't start can switch him to Nunez or Richarlison.

      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Transfer players during the gameweek?! What do you mean?!

        1. Admiral Benson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          See my comment below to Aflickering

        2. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          Check the rules.

        3. aflickering
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          basically you can transfer players mid-gameweek if both players involved in the transfer haven't played yet (and you have transfers remaining of course). so you can potentially wait to check on lineups and then quickly transfer a player out if they aren't starting.

          1. No Kane No Gain
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            Thank you. So even in Matchday 1, 30 mins before spain play, if Morata is not starting against Costa Rica, I can use my 1st transfer to get in Neymar for example before his 1st match?! Madness

            1. aflickering
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              yep. even madder: you can transfer him out for whoever is replacing him in the spain team, it doesn't need to be for a player who's playing a day later.

              1. No Kane No Gain
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Awesome thanks! And this is any time the match starts, none of this only before the first game of the day malarchy?!

  22. aflickering
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    seeing a lot of dumfries/trippier combos here, are we sure both of those are starting? my concern is that trippier gets rotated depending on opposition and that dumfries may be kept out of game 1 as a precaution following his injury.

    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      You get 2 transfers once MD1 has started. So if you get the England team sheet and Tripps is out, you can transfer him to Shaw. You’ll still get the Shaw points as long as you do it before the England game starts and the players lock.

      1. aflickering
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        i actually knew this but kinda forgot when posting that, thanks!

        1. aflickering
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          (although i must admit, the idea of waiting 'til the last second to make a transfer on this godawful app fills me with horror.)

