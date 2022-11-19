World Cup Fantasy 2022 team drafts: $4.0m goalkeepers + four premium forwards

With the World Cup getting underway on Sunday, we’ll be bringing you some team reveals from Fantasy managers and Fantasy Football Scout users who have been successful in international tournaments or short-format games in the past.

Next, we hear from Lyonnais/FPL Austria, who has top 100 finishes in UEFA’s Fantasy games and two top 2k FPL ranks.

Make sure to check out our complete guide for everything else you need ahead of Qatar 2022.

GOALKEEPERS & DEFENDERS

Since I’m currently looking to set up for Matchday 1 only, I can concentrate on picking players from a couple of standout fixtures.

In defence, the pricing has been kind and there are strong attacking options to choose from.

Joakim Maehle ($4.5m) impressed at last year’s Euro 2020, plays for a strong defence and scored five times during World Cup qualification.

Denzel Dumfries ($6.0m) is another Fantasy hero from last year’s Euros and has made it into my squad as well. Hopefully, both can repeat their heroics from 2021.

Kieran Trippier ($5.0m) has had a strong Premier League and FPL campaign, offers attacking threat and looks like a steal at his price.

Nicolas Otamendi ($5.0m) is there for his great clean sheet potential, while Alphonso Davies ($5.0m) may be a bit of a punt. The Bayern left-back plays further up the pitch for Canada and his attacking appeal makes up for his reduced clean-sheet prospects.

In goal, I have opted for an ultra-cheap approach for now.

Sergio Rochet ($4.0m) looks like a standout pick, playing behind a usually solid Uruguay defence.

At the moment I have paired him with Qatari keeper Saad Al-Sheeb ($4.0m), but this may well change ahead of the deadline.

MIDFIELDERS