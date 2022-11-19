114
Team Reveals November 19

World Cup Fantasy 2022 team drafts: $4.0m goalkeepers + four premium forwards

With the World Cup getting underway on Sunday, we’ll be bringing you some team reveals from Fantasy managers and Fantasy Football Scout users who have been successful in international tournaments or short-format games in the past.

Next, we hear from Lyonnais/FPL Austria, who has top 100 finishes in UEFA’s Fantasy games and two top 2k FPL ranks.

GOALKEEPERS & DEFENDERS

Since I’m currently looking to set up for Matchday 1 only, I can concentrate on picking players from a couple of standout fixtures.

In defence, the pricing has been kind and there are strong attacking options to choose from.

Joakim Maehle ($4.5m) impressed at last year’s Euro 2020, plays for a strong defence and scored five times during World Cup qualification.

Denzel Dumfries ($6.0m) is another Fantasy hero from last year’s Euros and has made it into my squad as well. Hopefully, both can repeat their heroics from 2021.

Kieran Trippier ($5.0m) has had a strong Premier League and FPL campaign, offers attacking threat and looks like a steal at his price.

Nicolas Otamendi ($5.0m) is there for his great clean sheet potential, while Alphonso Davies ($5.0m) may be a bit of a punt. The Bayern left-back plays further up the pitch for Canada and his attacking appeal makes up for his reduced clean-sheet prospects.

In goal, I have opted for an ultra-cheap approach for now.

Sergio Rochet ($4.0m) looks like a standout pick, playing behind a usually solid Uruguay defence.
At the moment I have paired him with Qatari keeper Saad Al-Sheeb ($4.0m), but this may well change ahead of the deadline.

MIDFIELDERS

114 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Join private league here:
    https://play.fifa.com/fantasy-classic/join-league/QAFYXVR4

  2. gart888
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Who do people like up front for MD1?

    Feel like Kane, Messi, Martinez (Mbappe 12th) looks really strong, but passing on Neymar vs Serbia seems sketchy.

    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      (But Serbia are surely much stronger than Saudi Arabia, Iran, or Australia right?)

    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      I'm on Messi, Neymar and Batshuayi. Mbappe 12th man.

      1. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        32 mins ago

        Hmmm, Batshuayi sounds smart. Could really use those extra funds elsewhere.

        With Lukaku out is it basically certain that Batshuayi starts up front?

        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          23 mins ago

          Think so.

          1. gart888
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            17 mins ago

            Lets me get KDB back in for the Canadian beat down. 🙁

            What do you think of this?

            Rochet - Al Sheeb
            Dumfries - Pavard - Trippier - Maehle - Sosa
            KDB - Musiala - Olson - Bergwijn - Di Maria
            Messi - Mbappe - Neymar - Batshuayi

            1. I Member
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Looks great. I don't think Canada are going to be a walkover mind you.

    3. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      Messi Mbappe Neymar
      Might get Lautaro as 12th man

      1. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        Surely you get Mbappe as 12th man and put Martinez in your squad proper so you have more money for elsewhere?

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
          • 1 Year
          15 mins ago

          Makes sense
          I think I'll keep the front 3 as is
          12th man could be Kane as well

          1. Original Sin
            • 8 Years
            10 mins ago

            I took Mbappe over Kane simply because I have Kane in my FPL team, so Mbappe will definitely be something new and exciting, dont always get a chance to own him, right? FIFA fantasy is supposed to be fun

            1. Mozumbus
              • 1 Year
              5 mins ago

              Yes it's fun!
              Mbappe is exciting so as having Messi and Neymar in the team at the same time 😀

              1. gart888
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 mins ago

                Imagine those three on the same team. Truly the stuff of fantasies.

                1. Mozumbus
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  That too within a budget of 100m including the whole 15 members team lol

  3. Moxon
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    I think it's hard to look past Messi and Neymar

    The final spot for me is between Martinez, Richarlison and Giroud

    1. Moxon
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Reply fail to GART888

    2. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      I really like Martinez against Saudi Arabia, but what are the chances Alvarez starts instead?

      1. Original Sin
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Slim chance

    3. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Giroud far from nailed

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Benzema seems to be injured so Giroud should start.

    4. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not so sure neymar will be that explosive in his first 2 games against Serbia and Switzerland tbh. I expect Brazil wins but not dominations as such

  4. Original Sin
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Any chance Trippier is dropped in MD2 when Walker is likely to start? Isnt Shaw a better pick if Wild card is not planned for MD2?

    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Obviously there’s a chance but I’d avoid both and go for shaw for security

      1. Original Sin
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks. I am doing the same, going for Shaw amd saving WC for later

  5. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Is there any non world cup chat? About anything....

  6. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    58 mins ago

    A double up with Pavard and Hernandez too much vs Australia?

    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Original Sin
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Yes too much, Franch is not on very good form and they play Denmark MD2

      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate

    3. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Apparently T Hernandez not starting?

      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I had him and went for Davies instead now

  7. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    Which one

    Muisala
    Foden
    B Fernandez

    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Bruno for me.

    2. Original Sin
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Would have said Musiala but i dont think his minutes are secure. Foden could be exciting though. Bruno is the safest

      1. Gazzpfc
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I’m on the sun game as couldn’t be bothered with 2. I get 30 transfers and as Muisala plays before Bruno I could play them both see who does better and keep the one who does best

    3. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Musiala and transfer out if doesn’t start for Bruno

      1. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Would need to keep money ITB for that though.

        1. No Kane No Gain
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Or Musiala and transfer out for someone like Hofmann if he starts over him.

  8. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    How's BEL been looking in Def?

    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      They look pretty solid to me

      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks mate. Bringing in Vertongen.

        1. Mozumbus
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          I'm going with Courtois!

          1. bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Nice! I have Martinelli. Good luck to us!

            1. Mozumbus
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Thanks!

  9. Pedram
    • 9 Years
    51 mins ago

    Is Trossard nailed on for Belgium?

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      No.

    2. Original Sin
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Not at all

  10. Moxon
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    Who is your favourite cheap mid?

    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Skov Olsen - Plays Tunisia MD1, and has scored a few for Denmark recently.

    2. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      De Paul

      1. Moxon
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        If you choose De Paul which one of Messi, Di Maria or Martinez are you going without?

        1. gart888
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Martinez. I've spooked myself into thinking Alvarez might start, and forward spots are too valuable to risk one in this game.

        2. Mozumbus
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Di Maria
          Many other MF options in that price range

    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      currently DePaul

  11. No Kane No Gain
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    Look past Lewondowski at your peril. 2 nice games for Poland to begin with, especially MD2 against Saudi

    1. el polako
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Avoid.

      Trust me.

      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Why?! I’m expecting big things, I’ve actually picked him ahead of neymar lol

        1. el polako
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          We got a defensively orientated manager who dont even try to play football and team which can't string 4 passes togheter.

          Eyes are bleeding when watching Poland.

    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Could be one for the MD2 Wildcard. Wouldn't have him over Messi, Neymar, Mbappe or Kane in MD1.

      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 4 Years
        17 mins ago

        He’s ahead of Neymar and Kane for me.

        Front 3 is Messi Morata Lewondowski (Mbappe 12th man)

        1. Original Sin
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Morata not in good form of late

          1. No Kane No Gain
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I fancy a goal against Costa Rica if he starts

      2. el polako
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        We will not beat Saudi's.

        You can bookmark it.

        1. No Kane No Gain
          • 4 Years
          13 mins ago

          We need Lewondowski goals though not actual Poland victories lol

          You saying Lewondowski ain’t scoring V Saudi and/or Mexico?!

          1. el polako
            • 5 Years
            12 mins ago

            That's what I'm saying.

            1. No Kane No Gain
              • 4 Years
              10 mins ago

              If there’s someone here who would say Lewondowski ain’t doing anything against the Saudis, I wouldn’t expect the guy with his pic on his profile to be the guy to say it lol

              1. el polako
                • 5 Years
                9 mins ago

                They problem is not Lewandowski, the problem is 9 donkeys (excluded Zielinski- he's quality) that playing behind him and coach who's scared to leave his own half.

                1. No Kane No Gain
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Just stuck my house on Saudi 5/1 beating Poland due to your info provided now. thanks!

                  1. el polako
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    No probs.

                    15% is my fair cut.

  12. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    If you have Neymar, Messi and Kane...who are you captaining first? Kane and use your 1 transfer option to go to Messi (unless Kane gets a hattie)?

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yeah I'd go Kane and then Messi if necessary.

      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        Sounds like the best way.
        Are your brining in Trippier? Reading he could be subbed out in GW2...I hate Shaw, but is he a safer pick?

        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I have Trippier. Not worried about MD2, will be Wildcarding then.

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      thats my plan
      might be Naymar#2 though

    3. fpl_austria
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Think I'll go Messi with the option to switch to Neymar.
      Kane the most likely to make way for me still.

      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        You would think Kane will score vs Iran, no?

        1. fpl_austria
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Yes but maybe not to the extend Messi could haul v Saudi Arabia.
          If I go Kane and he scores, I may stick with him and miss out on an even better Messi score.
          So think I'll just go Messi and switch to Neymar if needed.

          1. bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Just think Iran would be easier to score against then Iran.

            1. fpl_austria
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Iran been decent defensively at the last World Cup, so might be a close game. 1-0, 2-0 maybe.

    4. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      I'd do Messi and Neymar frankly

  13. JBG
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team? Turner-Costa Trippier-Dumfries-Pavard-Maehle-Tagliafico Sane-Bergwjin-SkoveOlsen-Pasalic-DeArresascaeta Neymar-Kane-

    Kane C Mbappe 12t man

  14. Jay1969
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    29 mins ago

    Is there a scout league for Sky Sports WC game, can’t seem to find code

  15. Pedram
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Rate this team

    Alisson - Rochet
    Trippier - Pavard - Marquinhos - Maehle - Pouraliganji
    Foden - Sane - Di Maria - De Paul
    Messi - Kane - Benzema

    1. fpl_austria
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Benzema might be out with injury.

    2. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Careful: Benzema seems to be injured.

      I think I'd go Musiala instead of Sane, downgrade Alisson and/or Marquinhos, and upgrade Foden — especially as you have Kane already.

    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Benz to Neymar and you're good to go.

    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Seems that Benzema out of at least opening game
      https://www.getfootballnewsfrance.com/2022/karim-benzema-injured-on-return-to-full-france-training/

  16. TheBiffas
    • 1 Year
    24 mins ago

    Dumb question but can you sub on a forward for a mid?

    1. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yip.

  17. Razmus666
    21 mins ago

    Which hernandez is going to start for france

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Sounds like Lucas may start - Theo more of a doubt

  18. ZINCH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Benzema all but ruled out, Giroud should be in every team tbh

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Still the Donkey though

      1. Moxon
        • 8 Years
        just now

        A hat-trick and he becomes France's all time top scorer - it's written in the stars 😉

    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm tempted but really like my current frontline of Messi, Neymar and Batshuayi.

  19. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Hey lads! I'm back! Back for the WC of course.

    So what's becoming template thus far? 🙂

    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      At least 2 expensive forwards and skov Olsen / de Paul the best enablers

      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Cheers!

      2. Moxon
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Rochet (GK), Sosa (DEF) and Maehle great bargain picks too

        1. Louis_Sans_Balls
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          cheers!

          1. Freshy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Sosa

  20. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Thought I was done but the Benzema injury could present an opportunity.

    Martinez
    Dumfries, Pavard, Shaw, Trippier, Maehle
    Di Maria, Eriksen, Bergwijn, Skov Olsen
    Messi (c) [Mbappe 12th]

    Rochet; Neymar, Musiala, Batshuayi.

    A) Batshuayi + Pavard
    B) Giroud + Sosa

    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      B

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think I would stil rather have Rich for 7.5

  21. putana
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    so during matchday 1 you have two free transfers two switch out a player who hasnt played yet for another one?

  22. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Batshuayi-Richarlison-Giroud front line FTW

  23. TheBiffas
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Probably template but RMT

    Costa

    Dumfries - Shaw - Sosa (Cancelo - Maehle)

    Perisic - Di Maria - S/Olsen - De Paul - Bergwijn

    Mbappe 12th man - Kane - Messi (Neymar)

    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Rochet backup gk

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Not a big difference
      Switched out Cancelo (uncertainty I dont want a last day defender that is premium)

      Pickford-Sergio Rochet
      Dumfries-Sosa-Raum-Maehle-Trippier
      Skov Olsen-Modric-DiMaria-DePaul-Bergwine
      Neymar-Kane-Messi
      {12th man Mbappe}

  24. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Best option as third striker

    A Martinez
    B Giroud ( if Benzema is not available)
    C Morata
    D Richarlison

  25. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Whos more likely to start?

    Lucas Hernandez or Theo Hernandez?

  26. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Do you think Senegal can still make it out of the group stage without Mane?

  27. Moxon
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Best keeper up to 5m?

