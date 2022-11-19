23
  Catilo
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Skov Olsen or Damsgaard?

    Alcapaul
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Skov Olsen

  Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    World Cup winners right here...

    Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      ...or Brazil, Belgium, France, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, or Croatia

      Hawk
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Belgium?? Nay...

  Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Is the Scotsman MacAllister a decent option? Scoring well for BHA...

  GuenDoozy
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Hows she looking?

    Pasveer Rochet
    Dumfries Trippier Shaw Acuna Sosa
    DiMaria Musiala Eriksen Perisic Bergwijn
    Neymar Messi Richarlison

    Cheers

    BBC_TF
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      37 mins ago

      Keepers are risky

      Musiala Perisic could have squeezed game time

      GuenDoozy
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cheers, i reckon Rochet definitely starts. Pasveer could be dominguez but i think in this game it makes sense to spend as less as possible on keepers.

        Musiala is definitely punt but you reckon perisic? He has always performed for Croatia in tournaments. This can also be KDB and Khazri for example.

    The Mentaculus
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      Awesome. Rochet's not really risky, Pasveer maybe a little

      GuenDoozy
        • 3 Years
        28 mins ago

        Cheers! May switch to Dominguez to be safer.

        Mozumbus
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Yes, have done that

  BBC_TF
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    1- de Paul + Pedri
    Or
    2- ADM + Khazri + 0.5

    Alcapaul
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Id want Di Maria over Pedri so 2

  Prinzhorn
    • 1 Year
    51 mins ago

    Current WC draft

    Ward -
    Trippier - White - Castagne
    Almiron - Odegaard - KDB - Trossard
    Haaland - Kane - Toney

    Pope - Mee - Perraud - Andreas
    leaves 1M ITB.

  BBC_TF
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    42 mins ago

    I am concerned about Iran not being toi leaky for Kane.

    What is the best combo?

    1- Kane + ADM
    2- Lautaro + KDB + 1M

    Feels like Lautaro could demolish saudi

    Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I'd prefer KDB over Kane

  SorSy
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    thoughts?

    paasver/ rochet

    pavard , dumfries, trippier, maehle, hakimi
    dimaria, kdb, bergwajn, khazri, hatem
    messi, neymar, ronaldo

  ZINCH
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    So after the confirmation that you basically get 3 free hits if you wildcard in MD2, I’ve re-jigged my team to only tackle the first MD. Thoughts?

    Dominguez | Rochet
    Dumfries | Cancelo | Maehle | Shaw | Sosa
    Di Maria | Eriksen | Bergwijn | Olsen | De Paul
    Messi | Neymar | Benzema
    (Mbappe 12th man)

    I plan to use my 2 transfers on sorting out Benzema if he doesn’t start. Would probably then upgrade a mid to KDB and get Richarlison or someone in that range.

    The Mentaculus
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      How does that work in MD3? Sorry if its been covered but I'm away this weekend & havent seen that.

      dunas_dog
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        The Wildcard remains active throughout MD2 so after your a player you wild carded in for MD3 has played (and becomes locked) you can move them on to an MD3 player

  dunas_dog
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    So you can change captaincy once in a Match Day. If your captain (say as an example Kane) is not on team sheet up as picked up late knock can you move captaincy before England kick off to another player, who has not yet played without it counting as your once only change ?

  Bishopool
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    If asked WHO will score most goals in WC, who you would pick?

