World Cup Fantasy 2022 team drafts: Spreading the budget

With the World Cup getting underway on Sunday, we’ll be bringing you some team reveals from Fantasy managers and Fantasy Football Scout users who have been successful in international tournaments or short-format games in the past.

Here, FPL Danno – who finished 12th in the world in Euro 2020 Fantasy last summer – talks us through their Matchday 1 draft.

Make sure to check out our complete guide for everything else you need ahead of Qatar 2022.

GOALKEEPERS

Diego Costa ($5.0m): He has been very good at club level this season and is a fairly cheap way into the Portuguese defence ahead of their meeting with the lowest-ranked team in the tournament.

Danny Ward ($4.5m): Much improved at Leicester City and a good back-up goalkeeper option, although there is still a modicum of doubt over just which Welsh shot-stopper gets the nod.

Defenders

Luke Shaw ($5.0m): He has got back into the United team in 2022/23 and has played well. He was very good in Euro 2020 Fantasy last time, scoring a goal, setting up three others and claiming four clean sheets, and is priced nicely at $5.0m.

Kieran Trippier ($5.0m): The best defensive asset in FPL this season – and the best defender in the Premier League in general. He’s been immense for Newcastle, registering five attacking returns and nine clean sheets.

Denzel Dumfries ($6.0m): He has been good in UCL Fantasy for Inter and was a strong option in Euro 2020 Fantasy, registering as many ‘big chances’ as team-mate and forward Memphis Depay.

Joakim Maehle ($4.5m): Another very attacking wing-back who plays in Serie A, he was briefly a hidden gem in Euro 2020 Fantasy but everyone knows all about him now. Denmark are solid defensively and he is underpriced, having scored a remarkable five times in qualifying.

Borna Sosa ($3.5m): A cheap option on the bench and a great budget enabler who, the consensus seems to be, starts for Croatia.

Midfielders