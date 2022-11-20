118
Team Previews November 20

World Cup Fantasy 2022 team drafts: Spreading the budget

With the World Cup getting underway on Sunday, we’ll be bringing you some team reveals from Fantasy managers and Fantasy Football Scout users who have been successful in international tournaments or short-format games in the past.

Here, FPL Danno – who finished 12th in the world in Euro 2020 Fantasy last summer – talks us through their Matchday 1 draft.

Make sure to check out our complete guide for everything else you need ahead of Qatar 2022.

GOALKEEPERS

Diego Costa ($5.0m): He has been very good at club level this season and is a fairly cheap way into the Portuguese defence ahead of their meeting with the lowest-ranked team in the tournament.

Danny Ward ($4.5m): Much improved at Leicester City and a good back-up goalkeeper option, although there is still a modicum of doubt over just which Welsh shot-stopper gets the nod.

Defenders

Luke Shaw ($5.0m): He has got back into the United team in 2022/23 and has played well. He was very good in Euro 2020 Fantasy last time, scoring a goal, setting up three others and claiming four clean sheets, and is priced nicely at $5.0m.

Kieran Trippier ($5.0m): The best defensive asset in FPL this season – and the best defender in the Premier League in general. He’s been immense for Newcastle, registering five attacking returns and nine clean sheets.

Denzel Dumfries ($6.0m): He has been good in UCL Fantasy for Inter and was a strong option in Euro 2020 Fantasy, registering as many ‘big chances’ as team-mate and forward Memphis Depay.

Joakim Maehle ($4.5m): Another very attacking wing-back who plays in Serie A, he was briefly a hidden gem in Euro 2020 Fantasy but everyone knows all about him now. Denmark are solid defensively and he is underpriced, having scored a remarkable five times in qualifying.

Borna Sosa ($3.5m): A cheap option on the bench and a great budget enabler who, the consensus seems to be, starts for Croatia.

Midfielders

  1. boc610 (beckham oozes cash)
    • 10 Years
    58 mins ago

    So they took world cup fantasy off Ron McD and now its one of the worst websites for anything that I've ever had the misfortune to use

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      48 mins ago

      Still run by a red-headed clown, but unlike Ronald this clown openly admits to feeling like a disabled gay woman.

  2. Bis_78
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    56 mins ago

    Thought please:
    Ward
    Trippier - Maehle - Dumfries - Sosa
    Bergwijn - KDB - Foden - De Paul
    Messi - Martinez

    Rochet - B Fernandez - Cancelo - F Torres

    12th man: Mbappe or Ronaldo

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Bruno is a fantastic shout

    2. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Decent

  3. Toddy28
    • 1 Year
    30 mins ago

    Does anyone know how to login /Register on the fifa World Cup fantasy game?? Can't sign up or log in. Many thanks

  4. jdogg
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Would u rather

    A de arrascaeta,martinez neymar mbappe 12th man means neymar as a captain with messi

    Or

    B depaul giroud mbappe neymar 12thman
    Means mbappe as a captain with messi

    Cheers

    1. Paddy Gooner
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      I don't get why people are set on using 12th man on MD1, having not seen any players or teams in action yet. I have never even seen this chip before so I'm definitely waiting to use it.

      1. jdogg
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        I think its the easy fixtures for a few of the big teams.so try to get as many as poss.thats my thoughts anyway.x

      2. theodosios
        • 5 Years
        just now

        This is not FPL so you can wait double GW to use chip. Here, you need to use chip in group phase so chips could have effect.

  5. fantasyplayer015
    21 mins ago

    What do you think guys?

    GK:Ward, Rochet
    DEF:Maehle, Trippier, Dumfries, Cancelo, , Sosa
    MID:De Paul, KDB, Bergwijn, Skov Olsen, B.Fernandes
    ATT:Messi, Neymar, F.Torres

  6. Paddy Gooner
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Trying to decide on third forward. I have Messi and Mbappe.
    A) Richarlison or
    B) Giroud
    ???

    1. WALOR
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Richarl or Lautaro Martinez

  7. FC Hakkebøf
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Kane or Lautaro Martinez?

    1. theodosios
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Lautaro

    2. rrcmc
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Lane!

    3. Paddy Gooner
      • 7 Years
      just now

      What if Kane gets heatstroke?

  8. rrcmc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hi. When is the deadline for Matchday 1 ? Is it kick off of the 1st match?
    Thanks

    1. Paddy Gooner
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I believe so.

  9. lespaul
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is there an app for the world cup game?

    1. rrcmc
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep. On the App Store

  10. lespaul
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Thanks can't seem to find it

