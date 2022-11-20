In case you weren’t already aware, there’s now an absolute tonne of Opta player and team information available in the Premium Members Area of this site to help with your last-minute World Cup planning.

Ahead of the Matchday 1 deadline, we take a snapshot of who the most shot-happy and creative players were for the tournament favourites during qualifying – as it’s from this group of nations where most of our Fantasy selections will be drawn from.

For all other countries, you can find lots of stats in the Team Profiles section and elsewhere.

The obvious caveat is that we’ve had some friendlies and Nations League games since the culmination of the qualification process but the below information can still offer a good gauge as to where our Fantasy points may arrive from.

Some players featured in these tables also won’t have made their respective countries’ final squads, be it through injury or otherwise, but the vast majority will feature in Qatar.

KEY TO THE BELOW TABLES

In = Shots in the box

On = Shots on target

H = Headers

BCT + BST = Big chance total/scored

BCC = Big chance created

M/C = Minutes per chance

M/G = Minutes per goal

M/CC = Minutes per chance created

Pen Tchs = Touches in the opposition penalty box

Tot = Total

OA = Opta assists

FA = Fantasy assists

TA = Total assists

ARGENTINA

BELGIUM

BRAZIL