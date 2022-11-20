50
  1. Nespinha
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Pick one please:

    A) Noppert + Costa + Perisic

    B) Rochet + Costa + Musiala

    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

    2. Straobalno
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Roch and Costa play on the same day

  2. fantasist
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    Which option are you going for
    A) Messi
    B) Martinez
    C) Both
    D) Neither

    1. Baked baines
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Both for sure this GW

    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      A or C

      Probably A because Gru and Richa too good and valuable to ignore

  3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    "You are choosing Mbappe to be your 12th man. This means he will score points for YOU team against Australia"

    English m*therf*cker, do you speak it?

    1. hitenabler1486107
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Deadline time what is

  4. zedko
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    My last unsolved problem, help plase:
    A- Shaw / Sané
    B. Cancelo / Musiala

    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

  5. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Where's the link to scouts league

  6. jayzico
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Guys - can I say captain Caicedo today then switch to Trippier if he does nothing? Or is it just 1 captain for whole of matchday one. So I'd go Di Maria.

    Thanks chaps

    1. lugs
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      you only get 2 shots at captain, so i wouldn't cap Caicedo

    2. fantasist
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      One change from captain who played to a captain yet to play

      Unlimited changes between unplayed captains

      1. Bring the Cavalry
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Oh so if you pick a captain you only get one change after him? It isn’t like the past international fantasy where you can change captain for each match day? Cheers for this I was captaining Al-Sheeb!

    3. jayzico
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Great. Thanks guys

  7. Crazy RedDevil
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Shaw or rudiger?

    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Shaw

  8. rozzo
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Hows this looking?

    Pickford Rochet
    Trippier Dumfries Pavard Maehle Sosa
    Di Maria Musiala Perisic Bergwijn Olsen
    Messi Neymar Martinez

    12th man Mbappe

    0.5 itb

    Cheers

    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Lovely

    2. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Almost exactly same as mine. I have Costa, KDB, Giroud where you have Pickford, Perisic, Neymar.

  9. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Mbappe and Muisala
    Kdb and Giroud

    Who to pick

    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'm on kdb n gru

  10. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Freeman is at the opening ceremony

    1. Malcolm Tucker for England …
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Martin?

    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Morgan?

    3. Malcolm Tucker for England …
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Agyeman?

      1. Malcolm Tucker for England …
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        ok, an N too many

  11. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    I think Giroud a bargain

    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      I think Giroud is a must have

    2. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I think Giroud a donkey.

  12. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Final call who would you prefer?

    A. Perisic
    B. Sarabia

    Thanks

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

  13. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    A Valverde or
    B Musiala or
    C Bernardo Silva

    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm on C

  14. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    All set

    AlSheeb Rochet
    Trippier Maehle Acuna Sandro Sosa
    KDB Bilva Modric DiMaria Bergwijn
    Messi Richa G-ru

    Wish me luck

  15. Crazy RedDevil
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Richarlison or lautaro?

    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Richa

      Think Alvarez n Dybala might steal some minutes off Lautaro

  16. Crazy RedDevil
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Shaw or marquinhos?

    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      M

  17. lespaul
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    What the heck is goals in and goals out?!

    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      KEY TO THE BELOW TABLES

      In = Shots in the box
      On = Shots on target
      H = Headers
      BCT + BST = Big chance total/scored
      BCC = Big chance created
      M/C = Minutes per chance
      M/G = Minutes per goal
      M/CC = Minutes per chance created
      Pen Tchs = Touches in the opposition penalty box
      Tot = Total
      OA = Opta assists
      FA = Fantasy assists
      TA = Total assists

    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Goals where the ball has stayed in the net versus ones where the ball has bounced off the stanchion and come out... nah not really.

      In = goals from shots taken inside the box
      Out = goals from shots taken outside the box

  18. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Hopefully England fans give the crusader costumes a miss this year...

  19. Straobalno
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Who is first golkeeper for Nederlands?

    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      just now

      van der Sar

      This year, who knows

  20. Crazy RedDevil
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Luke Shaw or marquinhos from Brazil? Also, i don't have any German cover.

  21. Disturbed
    • 8 Years
    just now

    This opening ceremony needs some Shaqira

  22. Wakanda
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    i am so confused by the change of captaincy ....
    should i be captaining qatar or england players first then change to argentina or netherlands player for next day and then france or germany for third day ?

    Am i am on the right track ?

  23. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Can anyone clarify exactly what a "key pass" is?
    Thanks

