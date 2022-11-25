15
15 Comments Post a Comment
  1. More Cowbell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    39 mins ago

    Morning all,

    When is everyone planning to use the wildcard?

    Also, does your power captain replace your regular captain?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Elephant
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Now.

      And that’s the way I read it. Not sure when I plan to play mine…

      Open Controls
    2. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Question; if you happy with your team after 3 free transfers, why to use the wildcard on MD2? If you use it on MD3, you can make changes before every match on MD3 depending on the line-ups… sounds more tempting than locking your MD3 team on MD2?

      Open Controls
      1. PompeyUpNorth!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Agreed

        Open Controls
  2. OLA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    35 mins ago

    If only Ismaila Sarr was listed as a midfielder, he would be no brainer

    Open Controls
  3. FPL Elephant
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    What is everyone’s captain strategy this round? Nothing really obvious?

    I’m wondering whether to go with Messi in case he hauls as all the casuals will have him captained and then go to Mbappe or Richarlison.

    Or do I go with someone like Trippier? A clean sheet and goal/assist would be a great haul…

    Open Controls
    1. Disturbed
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Thinking a punt on bale (if i get him over rich) followed by leo.

      Open Controls
  4. No Salah
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Match day 2:

    Leeandovski or Mbappe?

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Mbappe

      Open Controls
  5. Cojones of Destiny
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    score predictions lads:
    Wales vs Iran (draw)
    Qatar vs Senegal (Senegal wins)
    Netherlands vs Ecuador (N wins)

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      just now

      2-1
      0-2
      2-1

      Open Controls
  6. ZINCH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Noppert | Gonda
    Dumfries | Marquinhos | Koulibaly | Trippier | Sabaly
    Saka | Di Maria | Tadic | Kudus | Kamada
    Messi | Mbappe | Richarlison

    Thoughts on this WC team?

    Open Controls
    1. French Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Tadic > Hazard ?

      Open Controls
  7. OPTA FPL
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    " you should in theory be able to still use unlimited transfers while the second round of matches is underway."

    I cannt see anythin like that in the rule
    They only say: make unlimited transfers within a specific round
    within a specific round could just mean wc for gw 2 or gw 3.... not during the matchday.

    when you active WC now you can use unlimited transfers before Iran game kick off, then you only have 2 Ft during the matchday

    Open Controls
    1. French Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      i guess we ll know after KO of 1st game 🙂

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.