Community December 14

Fantasy Football: Is it good for you?

13 Comments
We regularly get some excellent submissions to the Community Articles section of Fantasy Football Scout, from statistical analysis to Red Lightning’s mini-league round-ups and everything in between.

In the article below, site regular Charlie Price hails the positive aspects of not just Fantasy Premier League (FPL) but also you, the Fantasy Football Scout community.

I have often asked myself the question – why do I play Fantasy Football? Do I know a lot about football? Not really. Lots of people have greater knowledge than myself. Do I want to win prizes? Well, it’s enjoyable to win but it’s not the reason I play.

The answer probably lies in the following.

Wellbeing

Being able to interact and communicate with like-minded individuals via the shared interest in Fantasy Football is not only entertaining but comforting. Isolation during Covid emphasised for many the need, even if only through the written word, to have regular contact with other humans. I am lucky in that I do not live alone but for those who are not so fortunate, games such as Fantasy Premier League (FPL) provide us with the opportunity to talk to each other. Websites such as Fantasy Football Scout of course have created their own forums, which provide a platform for conversation.

Enjoyment

Whilst communication in itself is good, it must be of a healthy nature for it to be mentally and mutually beneficial. Most contributors to Fantasy Football forums are respectful of others and I would hope that we can all remember that whilst not everyone shares the same opinion, we can disagree without resorting to abuse. It saddens me when I visit some football club forums to find that a town is described in particularly derogatory terms simply because it contains a football team that the poster does not support.

Enjoyment through Fantasy Football is gained not only through healthy interaction but from the thrill of discovering that your 1%-owned forward has bagged a couple of goals and you have Triple Captained him! On the other side of the coin, last season I captained a certain Watford forward in a Double Gameweek – and he promptly got sent off in the first game. I did not lose any sleep over this misfortune, just accepted it as part and parcel of Fantasy Football. You have to see the funny side of things even in adversity, which is my motto for dealing with life as well.

Rewards

So what rewards do we get from playing this game? Well most of us don’t win anything so the quick answer would be no reward at all. However, rewards come in different ways. Earlier this year I created a mini-league and invited entries via the pages of Fantasy Football Scout.

The first two people to join were from Antarctica and Australia. That’s what I call a reward. The reward of playing a game with folks from other continents with who I would otherwise never have had any contact.

So, why do we play Fantasy Football? It’s good for us, there is enjoyment and entertainment to be had from playing, and it brings with it its own rewards which may not always be obvious. 

Good luck to everyone out there and keep enjoying Fantasy Football!

13 Comments Post a Comment
  1. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    France line up- no Rabiot

    https://twitter.com/lequipe/status/1603064627889405952?s=20&t=BsrtdQTXy3fWUmc9dnh0yQ

    1. putana
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      konate starts as well. Why is the lineup out two hours before kick off? Unless that isnt official

  2. Alan The Llama
    • 13 Years
    50 mins ago

    Pretty sure that person wasn't from Antarctica, but playing against someone from Australia and a person pretending to be from Antarctica could also be a reward.

    1. Charlie Price
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Hi Alan
      Must admit when he/she joined the league I was surprised to find they play in the Antarctica League which does seem well populated when looking on FPL. Anyway that shouldn't detract from the point I was making that we are all interacting with others from around the world through the vehicle of fantasy football.
      Oh and thanks for reading my article. It makes it all worthwhile to know that at least one person has read it!

      1. Alan The Llama
        • 13 Years
        just now

        There are a lot of people who join obscure leagues for a variety of reasons. Agree with your point though.

        I not only read your article, I enjoyed it. Seems like you have a healthy perspective on the game. Best of luck for the rest of the season.

  3. TanN
    • 1 Year
    41 mins ago

    Anybody starting to play with FPL teams yet?

    Just seen the second chance league thingymajig

  4. Scheister
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Think Kepa is still first choice when fit??

  5. Earn your Spurs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    For me the 2 main decisions are :-
    > Kane vs Salah
    > Darwin vs Kulu

    Who would you choose?

    Thanks 🙂

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      Salah/Kulu for me. I've provisionally got Salah, Kulusevic and Darwin in my team.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Salah Kulu

  6. Catilo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Why all the love for Darwin?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      No Jota or Díaz

  7. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    I see Aguerd and Saïss are both fit to start for Morocco despite injury scares

