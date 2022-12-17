Get your FPL Transfer Planner for the 2022/23 restart

With an unlimited number of free transfers to use ahead of Gameweek 17 and plenty of time to think, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are currently able to sit back, breathe and plan ahead.

This ability to think medium-to-long-term could do with being organised. A tool that records chip usage and the effect of future purchases, perhaps. Some sort of planner for transfers, you might say…

Thankfully, Fantasy Football Scout offers Premium Members the chance to get their own Transfer Planner!

Once it arrives, you can enter your current FPL team and get to work on hypothetical transfers, captaincies, chips and formation preferences.

Fixtures are linked to Scout’s Season Ticker, meaning that team ratings can be tweaked if you think we’ve been a little too harsh on, say, the Wolves attack or Southampton defence.

This is all thanks to Rob and James, the brains behind the Championship Manager FPL game.

HOW TO USE IT

To get started, fill in your player selections using the dropdown menu of each player box. Typing in the first few letters of a player name – or even ‘4.5’ or ‘MUN’ – brings up a relevant shortlist to choose from.

Those same dropdown boxes are used to enter future transfers for upcoming Gameweeks, with proposed starting XIs indicated by tick boxes. Your transfer plans will be neatly summarised via In and Out sections at the foot of each Gameweek column.

If you want to narrow your focus to the next couple of unusual Gameweeks or jump ahead to consider the consequences of a hit there are “+” and “-” options for hiding and re-showing columns at the top of the Planner and Fixture Ticker tabs.

If your chosen FPL device doesn’t have an attached keyboard then downloading Google’s “Sheets” tab provides full functionality for mobiles and tablets.

HOW TO GET ONE

You’ll need to be an FFS Member to request a Transfer Planner, with a link on the left-hand side of the Premium Members Area. Fill that out and your sheet will be on its way, though please be patient as each one must currently be despatched manually.

Once your Transfer Planner arrives, it may take 20-30 seconds to load when you first use it. Also, it needs an internet connection to stay active and may sometimes need to be refreshed to re-establish the link.