The FPL half-term report: Leicester City

Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) restart coverage continues with a review of all 20 Premier League clubs’ seasons so far.

In this Half-Term Report series, we look at which FPL players and teams have been top of the class in 2022/23 to date and who should be consigned to the Fantasy naughty step.

FPL bosses get unlimited transfers before Gameweek 17, so these articles will hopefully help you pinpoint some key targets for the Boxing Day resumption.

Next up is Leicester City. Rooted to the bottom of the league with one point after seven matches, they now sit in 13th place thanks to four wins from the last five.

ATTACK: SEASON SO FAR

Total Rank v other clubs (adjusted per game) Goals scored 25 6th Shots 169 13th Shots in the box 101 18th Shots on target 67 8th Big chances 23 15th= Expected goals (xG) 17.80 13th Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) 16.22 12th

With mid-table rankings in most attacking stats, it’s no shock to discover that only Manchester City have overachieved more when comparing goals to expected goals (xG).

The Foxes have 25 of them despite 17.80 being their xG tally, partly due to James Maddison (£8.2m) having scored the most goals from outside of the box.

He has netted on seven occasions and is their top scorer, followed by the six of Harvey Barnes (£6.9m).

Above: How Leicester compare to other Premier League sides for minutes per NPxG across 2022/23

DEFENCE: SEASON SO FAR