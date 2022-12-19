66
FPL December 19

The FPL half-term report: Leicester City

Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) restart coverage continues with a review of all 20 Premier League clubs’ seasons so far.

In this Half-Term Report series, we look at which FPL players and teams have been top of the class in 2022/23 to date and who should be consigned to the Fantasy naughty step.

FPL bosses get unlimited transfers before Gameweek 17, so these articles will hopefully help you pinpoint some key targets for the Boxing Day resumption.

Next up is Leicester City. Rooted to the bottom of the league with one point after seven matches, they now sit in 13th place thanks to four wins from the last five.

ATTACK: SEASON SO FAR

TotalRank v other clubs (adjusted per game)
Goals scored256th
Shots 16913th
Shots in the box10118th
Shots on target 678th
Big chances 2315th=
Expected goals (xG)17.8013th
Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG)16.2212th

With mid-table rankings in most attacking stats, it’s no shock to discover that only Manchester City have overachieved more when comparing goals to expected goals (xG).

The Foxes have 25 of them despite 17.80 being their xG tally, partly due to James Maddison (£8.2m) having scored the most goals from outside of the box.

He has netted on seven occasions and is their top scorer, followed by the six of Harvey Barnes (£6.9m).

Above: How Leicester compare to other Premier League sides for minutes per NPxG across 2022/23

DEFENCE: SEASON SO FAR

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. Bucket Man
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Come up with a few drafts. 1 will give me benching headaches but I don’t feel I can drop Almiron and really want Kulusevski who can then possibly become Maddison. I like the 352 but that gives me a non playing Greenwood on the bench as well.

    Kepa, Ward
    Cancelo, Trippier, White, X, X
    KDB, Rashford, Martinelli, X, X
    Haaland, Nunez, X

    1) Dalot, Bueno, Kulusevski, Almiron, Mitrovic 343/352
    2) Dalot, Castagne, Kulusevski/Almiron, Andreas, Mitrovic 343
    3) James, Patterson, Kulusevski/Almiron, Andreas, Mitrovic 343
    4) Dalot, Castagne, Kulusevski, Almiron, Greenwood 352

    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      I think an £8m mid spot is important in your squad for flexibility going forward. Jump between Kulu, Madders, Foden, Saka etc. So one of the options with Kulu

    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      I don’t fancy Mitro myself (prefer 3-5-2) but appear to be in the minority

      1. Bucket Man
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Thanks Admrial. I like Mitro but agree like that 8mil mid with Saka and Maddison as well. Just means I’ve Greenwood on the bench instead of Andreas which isn’t great.

        1. saplingg
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Much prefer Andreas to greenwood as a bench option.
          Kulu is great and agree about the 8.0 price point
          So Almiron competes with one of rashford/Marti spots
          So I think B, with Kulu, and decide if you bring Almiron instead of say rash. Could go Martial if you're bullish on utd

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Hehe these options look really familiar to me. I'm glad to see someone doing as well as you are also looking at a 352/343 hybrid thing. In your case I think just choose between Dalot & Castagne - you don't need both, and a Patterson/Bueno spot is good to balance the expensive 1st sub. James is also hovering on the fringe of my thoughts but I keep swatting him away every time I remember how Chelsea have been playing. So, anyway, 1 for me

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        This is mine btw:
        Ederson Ward
        Trippier Gabriel Dalot Castagne Patterson
        KDB Maddison Kulusevski Martinelli Almiron
        Haaland Darwin Mitrovic

        1. Bucket Man
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Looks nice just the same worry I have having to bench Almiron or Mitrovic every week. I think it would be silly for me to not have Almiron with his ownership. If I go by ownership then it’s most likely 2 or 3.

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            I don't think I'll bench Almiron actually, except maybe v Arsenal. It probably won't last that long, but I kind of like it for the first few weeks with a congested schedule & quite a few unknowns fitness-wise. Kulusevski I don't think I'll keep beyond the Fulham game in 21 so may go back to a more coventional bench then. But maybe I'll like it. I think I can handle benched pts as long as I'm generally making the right decisions about who to rotate. And also I still take quite a lot of hits which this might mitigate, especially when faced with short-term injury doubts & suspensions

            1. Bucket Man
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 8 mins ago

              I try not to take any hits unless injuries or blank game weeks etc, never tend to get them right. I may play it safe and go with 2. Will have money ITB to upgrade any of the mids to a Maddison or Kukusevski etc. Think with rotation Andreas and two strong defenders are good for the bench. Best of luck whatever you do!

      2. Bucket Man
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Thanks for your thoughts. I’ve only really drawn up 1 tonight just think that may see a lot of points on the bench. Good point about Castagne to Patterson will save some money possibly. Can do the 352 with Reece James as well but think he will probably be rotated a fair bit over Xmas and he has never been great when in my team anyway haha.

  2. tbos83
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Thoughts? 0.0 itb

    Kepa Ward
    Cancelo Dalot Trips White Neco
    Almiron Salah Rashford Marti Andreas
    Kane Haaland Mitro

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Beautifully beige

  3. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Cracked it. Pens down.

    Ederson
    Trippier James Gabriel Dalot
    KdB Kulusevski Rashford Almiron
    Haaland Kane

    Ward Bailey Digne Greenwood

    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      No Liverpool?

      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Overrated. Although, looks bad considering I have Son.

        1. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Salah won’t match his price tag, and don’t rate Darwin. Majority are away games too.

  4. The Mighty Whites
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Kane or Darwin?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Darwin. Kane shattered after blasting the World Cup over the crossbar.

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      D

    3. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Kane probably off penalties just in case he injures someone in the stands (Son the beneficiary here) so it must be Darwin.

  5. Khalico
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Thoughts on my team...
    Kepa, Ward
    James, Cancelo, Dalot, Trippier, White
    Salah, Trossard, Martinelli, Rashford, Andreas
    Darwin, Haaland, Wilson

    1. AARON-1
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      I wonder if you might like to ride the Almiron train rather than opting for Trossard, or don't you fancy double Newcastle attack?
      Other than that, it's decent. I do wonder about Darwin, though. I'm not convinced he is anything special. Mitro or Martial might be good for three fixtures and then reassess

    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Like the Trossard pick, he is a nice differential for sure.

    3. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Happy with double Chelsea defence??

  6. Silecro
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Good to go? or too template?

    Leno
    James, Dalot, Trippier
    KDB, Almiron, Martinelli, Rashford
    Haaland, Kane, Darwin

    Ward, Amartey, Bueno, Andreas
    0.0 itb

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Looks good. Pricy forwards. Maybe Patterson for Amartey.

      1. Silecro
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Good shout, may do that

    2. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Like it apart from Leno

  7. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Thoughts on Martinelli vs. Odegaard?
    Odegaard is cheaper, has more attacking returns, and has better xG+A stats

    Martinelli has the effective ownership, plays in the front 3 and with Jesus out could have the main role or share with Nketiah.

    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      I’m preferring martinelli with the Jesus injury point you made

      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Open Controls
        1. Revival
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour ago

          If fixtures were easier I would say Odegaard as he is more of a flat track bully. Personally don't think Nketiah starts every game so will prob go with Martinelli as he can score in the harder games when upfront.

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      1 hour ago

      M

  8. Rhodes your boat
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Help please all, leaves 1.4itb

    Kepa ward
    Cancelo trippier dalot white Patterson
    Salah foden martinelli almiron Andreas
    Haaland Darwin martial

    1. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      What help do you need?

      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Any suggestions ? :)/

  9. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    A) Walker or b) Dalot thanks

  10. Yes Ndidi
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Having given up with the utter dog's dinner that was the FIFA Fantasy WC game very early on, it's nice to be back on familiar territory again!

    Anyway

    Kepa (Ward)
    Trippier Gabriel Dalot (Mings Patterson)
    KdB Almiron x x (Summerville)
    Haaland Darwin x

    a. Kane Martinelli Kulu
    or
    b. Mitro Mo Odegaard

    Although I'm still not 100% sold on the threemium idea in any case....

  11. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Evening chaps, thoughts on this -

    Pope, Ward
    Cancelo, James, Tripp, Dalot, White
    KDB, Kulu, Odegaard, Almiron, Andreas
    Haaland, Darwin, Mitrovic.

    1. Tshelby
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Why did you pick KDB and Darwin and not Salah and Kane if I may ask? Like your team although I wouldn't pick Pope.

  12. billnats
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Still got plenty to play out:
    A) Cancelo, Robertson, Kulu, Mitrovic
    B) Dalot, White, Rashford, Kane

    Another option
    1) James, KDB, Kulu & Darwin
    2)Fofana, Salah, Foden & Kane

    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      1. probably has the highest ceiling.

  13. Meechoo115
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Surely more DGWs will get entered into those first 5-6 weeks after the break? Especially for teams still in Europe such as Liverpool and United?

  14. Sad Pablo Arsecobar
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Very happy with my team

    Kepa
    Dalot cancelo trippier
    Foden, rashford, saka, kulusevski
    Kane, Darwin, Haaland

    Ward, Pereira, neco, bueno.

    0.6 itb

    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Not a lot to argue with there, but I'd worry about the bench depth, and I'm not sure about all those 8's in midfield. Maybe use some of that 0.6 to upgrade Neco slightly?

  15. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Good evening all!! Best option here anyone???…..

    A- KDB, Kane and Almiron
    Or
    B- Salah, Kulu, Foden/Maddison

    Thoughts welcomed!!!

    Cheers everyone!!!

  16. Meechoo115
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    How’s this?

    Kepa
    Cancelo. Trippier. Dalot
    Rashford. Almiron. Salah. Martinelli
    Mitro. Kane. Haaland

    Ward. White. Andreas. Bueno

    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Have the exact same team. Might get Andersen instead of White for Fulham DGW.

  17. tim
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Kepa
    Dalot Saliba Trippier
    Kdb Salah Martinelli Almiron Andreas
    Kane Haaland

    Ward Patterson Neco Greenwood and 0.5m itb.

    Too many big guns and no Mitro?

    Not putting any big money in def.

    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Not sure if you need both KDB and Salah if it's going to be perma captain Haaland. You must fancy Fulham to score if you starting Andreas so why not just get the main goal man Mitro?

    2. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Mitro is on 4 YCs and plays aggressively. I can see him missing one of these matches.

  18. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Is botman the best defender for up to 4.5? Thanks

    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Probably, but I don't want the double up with Trip so I'm eyeing up Perraud for the fixtures, or Mings in a couple of weeks time.

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Yeh I have trip too. Malacia at 4.2 looks an option

  19. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    47 mins ago

    Messi is on 98 goals for Argentina. Shame he didn't reach the ton.

    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 3 Years
      just now

      He said he wants to play a few more games as a world champion, so he'll get the ton up for sure.

  20. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    A Kane & White
    B Darwin & TAA/Robertson

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      B

  21. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    Midfield too weak?

    Kepa
    Robbo Cancelo James Trippier
    Salah Rashford Almiron
    Haaland Darwin Mitrovic

    Ward Andreas Bailey B. Williams

    1. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I think there is too much money in defence, plus you have a double up on Chelsea defence and I just don't see the appeal to that given their form before the break.

  22. The Big Fella
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team?

    Ward Pope
    White, Cancelo, Trippier, 4.5, Patterson
    Saka, Foden, Zaha, Martinelli, Pereira
    Haaland, Wilson, Kane

    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Lovely. Foden always a risk of course, but could pay off wonders.

  23. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    How's it looking, lads?

    Kepa (Ward)
    Cancelo, Trippier, Saliba (Martínez, Patterson)
    Salah, Maddison, Martinelli, Almirón (Summerville)
    Haaland, Kane, Mitrovic

    1. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nice triple up. I am not sold on Mitro despite the DGW. I think he will miss one of the next few games as he is on 4 YCs and plays aggressively.

  24. Warblers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Thoughts Gents?

    Kepa (Ward)

    White, Dalot, Trippier, Perraud (Botman)

    Martinelli, KdB, Salah, Almiron (Andreas)

    Harland, Darwin (Alverez)

